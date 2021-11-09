News
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Does 10-7 record win AFC West and can the Broncos do it?
Kiz: There probably have been wilder and wackier Sundays in the NFL. But not many. Buffalo loses to the lowly Jaguars? And the Broncos trounce the Cowboys in Big D?] At the midway point of this NFL season, could Arizona really be the favorite to win the Super Bowl? Oh, my. And nothing is nuttier than the AFC West, where for the first time since the league adopted the division format, all four teams own five wins at this point on the football calendar. What the heck is going on here?
O’Halloran: I’ll throw in the Rams laying a home prime-time egg against Derrick Henry-less Tennessee (those second- and third-round picks they’re sending to the Broncos just got better!). Sunday was Exhibit 1,042,324 why I don’t bet on the NFL. What we’ve learned so far about the AFC West is that it’s mediocre, which means flawed teams have a puncher’s chance of making late-season noise. The Chiefs can’t stop anybody. The Raiders don’t have a coach or a top receiver. And the Chargers and Broncos have been streaky. It’s just how the suits at the NFL office like it. Everybody … is … in … it.
Kiz: The calculus of the AFC West has changed, primarily because Patrick Mahomes might not be the best quarterback in the division at the moment. With no dominant team, I think a 10-7 record could well win it. Folks chuckled last week when I asked if the Broncos could make the playoffs after the trade of linebacker Von Miller. But for the second game in a row, the Denver defense shut down a foe without the Vonster on the field. His trade was the best moment for the Broncos since Miller earned MVP kudos in Super Bowl 50.
O’Halloran: I’m with you on 10 wins winning the division, but the way these teams appear to be evenly matched, the AFC West may only get one playoff team. The Broncos and Kansas City have five division games remaining, the Raiders and Bolts have four apiece. This group may knock the stuffing out of each other, leaving one survivor for the playoffs. As for the Broncos, with departure (of Miller) comes opportunity (for others) and we saw Jonathon Cooper sack Dak Prescott twice on Sunday.
Kiz: In my book, the Chargers rank as the current favorites to win the West because Justin Herbert is the hottest quarterback in these parts. I don’t want to get ahead of myself and presume the Broncos will beat Philadelphia, because we just saw anything is possible in this league on any given Sunday. But should Denver get the W against the Eagles, then come off the bye week with a chance to improve its record to 7-4 at home against the Chargers, everybody in Broncos Country can legitimately make a Christmas wish for the team’s first division title since 2015.
O’Halloran: A look at the points scored/allowed rankings shows how tight the division is through nine weeks. Broncos 21st offense/second defense, Chiefs 13th/24th, Chargers 12th/23rd and Raiders 14th/15th. Kansas City has been underwhelming, but I’m not ready to sell my Mahomes stock until the Chiefs are under .500 entering December. The Raiders are trending downward so the Chargers and Broncos will slug it out for second place. That Nov. 28 game is gigantic for the Broncos for your stated reason. The road map to 10 wins: Beat Philadelphia, Detroit and Cincinnati at home and win two of the five division games.
Authorities investigate Colorado Springs apartment fire where 1 found dead
COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities were investigating a fire at an apartment building where one person was found dead Sunday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The fire was contained to one apartment in the building, the department said in a tweet.
Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino told The Gazette that the person who died was found outside the building, beneath a window.
Another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the department said.
The fire department said it would be working with police to investigate the fire.
Boulder Uber driver who was stabbed by a group of five teenagers speaks out
Three years ago, Disney Gonzalez started driving for Uber full-time as a form of therapy. But three weeks ago, he accepted a ride in the early morning hours near South Broadway and Evans that threatened his one place for peace.
“As I came to the corner that morning, I realized that there was a group of kids — about five or six kids. I said to them, ‘I’m sorry guys, but I can only take three people. If you split the group, I can take you.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh come on, we can all get packed in the back.’ And I said no,” Gonzalez said.
“Two kids jump on me. I try to cover myself and when I’m pushing (one teen)… (another) jumps on this side and hit me with a kick in the mouth. I turned around and pushed one again, and I feel it right in my back again. Bam, bam.”
He had been stabbed several times. Paramedics arrived quickly to save his life. Today, his body is covered in scars and the pain won’t let him forget that day but his main worry now is providing for his family. A GoFundMe is gathering donations to help them.
FBI: Suspected St. Louis serial killer arrested during return from Kansas City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that a serial killer was arrested while coming back to St. Louis over the weekend. He was taken into custody while traveling by train from Kansas City back to St. Louis at a stop in Independence, Missouri.
The FBI says that Perez Reed, 25, shot at least six victims with the same .40 caliber gun. Four of his victims died from their wounds.
Reed lived in St. Louis but traveled to Kansas City, Kansas where two victims were shot and killed in the same manner as the shooting in St. Louis. He is scheduled to appear in court today.
The four homicides and two shootings that Reed may be connected to in St. Louis happened in September. Investigators say Reed shot some of the victims in the same, “distinctive manner.”
The FBI says that he is responsible for four homicides and St. Louis Police say that he may be connected to more killings.
Detectives will be applying for murder charges at the Circuit Attorney’s Office today. Police say that Reed was apprehended by the federal agents for, “Interstate Transportation of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.”
FBI agents said Reed was in possession of a .40-caliber handgun that matched shell casings located at three crime scenes. The handgun also matched casings at several murders in the City of St. Louis.
St. Louis Police now believe that Reed may be connected to the killings of Pamela Abercrombie, 49, and Casey Ross, 24. They both died in September. Investigators had asked the public for help to solve these connected crimes.
“There was evidence that indicates that these are related,” Maj. Shawn Dance said in October. “As far as right, now we cannot go into what that evidence is.”
Abercrombie was killed in the 3800 block of West Florissant on September 16. She was found at around 11:15 pm on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Reed may also have been involved in a shooting in the 4500 block of Adelaide on September 16. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face at around 10:30 pm. She was taken to the hospital and survived.
Ross’s body was found in a vacant lot near the 1500 Block of Mullanphy on September 19th at around noon. She was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The federal indictment says that police found Marnay Haynes, who had been shot several times and was laying in the middle of the street on September 16 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haynes had been reported missing as a runaway but was not considered endangered. Investigators noted she’d been shot at least twice in a distinctive manner.
Lester Robison was shot at least two times in the same manner as Haynes. His body was found on September 26 in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane in Ferguson.
Prosecutors believe that Reed is tied to another shooting. On Sept. 12, a man was found shot several times in his chest. He suffered serious physical injuries and permanent disability as a result. Authorities did not specify the location or time of this shooting.
On Monday afternoon, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell will join members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri, the FBI’s St. Louis Office, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at a news conference at 2 p.m. to further discuss this case.
