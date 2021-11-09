News
Koch: Women voters poised to swing control of Washington
Women voters are likely to be the difference makers between Republicans taking control of the House and Senate after the midterm elections. A shift in power in Congress in 2022 would send a strong message to President Joe Biden and his re-election team, forcing the administration to move away from extreme progressive policies for a more moderate middle ground in preparation for the 2024 election.
When studying women voting trends and polls, we see women have voted to increase women’s representation in Congress while focusing on some different issues than male voters. The 117th Congress contains record numbers of women in the House, 120, and one short of the record in the Senate with 24. According to exit polling conducted by The Washington Post during the 2020 election, women voted for Joe Biden by a 15% gap. As we go into a midterm election with a tradition of big losses for the party in power, Republicans will be targeting women voters to attempt a takeover of the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The House is a near certainty in switching parties, while the Senate is where the more difficult political battle will be held.
One issue that might boost Republican success next fall is the issue of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. This is an extension of protections for pregnant workers that mirrors the protections in the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA was a signature achievement of the administration of Republican President George H. W. Bush in 1990. The current version of the PWFA would provide some legal guidance for both the employers and employees on what an employer can do to accommodate a pregnant worker. The bill has significant support from Republicans, but if pro-life and pro-business Republicans in Congress embrace this issue, it may help to make inroads with some of the women voters who abandoned the party in 2016 and 2020.
Protecting pregnant workers and their unborn babies is an easy issue for pro-life Republicans. There seems to be enough support from Republican women in Congress, including co-sponsors Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Wash.), to motivate other Republicans to express support. This bill passed the House with 99 Republicans voting in favor of the measure on May 14, 2021.
Polling indicates that this issue is a political winner. The Tarrance Group conducted a poll on the bill and found that the legislation had 89% support, with Republicans supporting at an 81% rate, Trump voters at an 80% rate, and self-described conservative voters supporting at an 80% rate. This seems like one of those issues where Republicans can show they can work to govern responsibly when they are on the cusp of taking the House back from the Democrats.
The legislation seems to have enough support to easily pass the Senate. The Senate version of the bill, S. 1486, has yet to come up, but it already has the support of four Republicans, Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va,), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). The Chamber of Commerce supports the bill because they worry that under current law employers “face great uncertainty about whether, and how, they are required to accommodate pregnant workers.” Also, a large coalition of businesses and interests representing businesses have expressed support in a letter to Congress.
This bill is likely to pass, and the only question is whether Republicans can get in front of the issue to help get it passed quicker to forward the pro-business and pro-life cause and have an edge with women voters in the upcoming midterm elections.
Lane Koch is a former congressional staffer and a Republican strategist. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Editorial: Who will pay for Wu’s free T?
Gov. Charlie Baker gave Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu a welcome-to-the-job present this weekend: a gift basket of reality.
Speaking Sunday on WCVB’s “On the Record,” Baker addressed Wu’s notion of doing away with fares on the MBTA.
Baker said the idea may be “worth the conversation” if Boston would foot the bill, as the State House News Service reported.
“There’s no such thing as a free T,” Baker said. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Wu’s platform was big on free-T rides, as a social justice issue: “Transportation affects every aspect of our lives and how people connect with health care, education and economic opportunity. If we are serious as a city and a commonwealth about closing the racial wealth divide, advancing climate justice and empowering communities, we need to remove barriers to public transportation as a public good.”
As Wu has stated, this would require buy-in from Beacon Hill. Baker said the T’s fares “are affordable and competitive” and cited a need to continue to invest in the transit system, which saw its revenues tank during the low-ridership stretch of the pandemic.
A one-way subway ride costs $2.40. “Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” he said. “But I don’t see a reason why you would expect people who live on the Cape, on the North Shore, in central or western Mass. who will never be anywhere near the T except on very rare occasions — why they should pay to give everybody in Boston a free ride does not make any sense to me.”
And does Wu mean everyone — or just some riders? Because if Wu is firm in her “free T” stance, that means someone is footing the bill for a trip from Wellesley to Waban and back, just as they would be for a ride on the No. 47 bus from Broadway to Nubian Square. If it’s not just about economic equity, but also climate justice, then free-for-all would have to be on the traffic-fighting table.
Baker is absolutely right — why should people in the rest of the commonwealth, who may take the T for the occasional Sox game, foot the bill for Boston residents? The MBTA stands for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority — not the Mostly Boston Transportation Authority — there are other cities and towns with needs as well.
If we’re looking at public transportation as a public good, then why leave out those taking the No. 210 bus in Brockton? We bet they’d like the fare to be free as well.
Baker in January vetoed language from a transportation bond bill that would have required the launch of a low-income fare program. In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about $694 million of the transportation authority’s $2.08 billion in revenues.
The T is a gaping maw of fiscal needs — from maintenance, recovery from the pandemic, upgrades to existing stations and tracks and new projects — there is no shortage of bills to be paid.
Adding a free-fares-in-Boston program to the mix begs the question: How are you going to pay for it? And if they answer is someone else should foot the bill, a followup query must be who, and why?
Dear Abby: Wife monopolizes house when working from home
Dear Abby: My wife works from home, and we are having a disagreement about the home workspace. She says I interrupt her too much and shouldn’t talk to her so often. While I agree with that, I don’t agree with her roaming around the house with her laptop while she’s in meetings. If I turn on the TV, listen to music or talk on the phone, she gets upset.
I have been digging my heels in saying I’m entitled to enjoy my own home and she should either stay in her home office or go to a coffee shop. To me, what she’s doing is like taking your laptop into the work break room and telling people to be quiet because she’s in a meeting.
I know her job is stressful and she gets anxious, so now I’m torn. Am I unrealistic to expect her not to make our entire house her office?
— Walking on Eggshells
Dear Walking: People create home offices for a reason. It’s a dedicated, organized place to work. Your wife should not be “roaming the house” with her laptop and insisting you maintain complete silence. Ideally, some physical boundaries should be set that equitably divide the house between her “office” and the “rest of the house.”
Another suggestion might be for you to find some activity away from your home a couple of mornings or afternoons a week — a part-time job, a sport or volunteering — while she’s busy in meetings. This might provide you with more social contact. The two of you should have a (calm) discussion and see what works for you.
Dear Abby: I got engaged a while back. In the midst of wedding planning, the question of who will walk me down the aisle has come up. My fiance despises my father (he’s witnessed the damage my dad has done to me), but I forgave Dad and feel neutral about his presence. My mom has voiced — begged, actually — that I allow her and Dad to give me away since she didn’t have either parent there for her wedding.
I don’t have an opinion on the subject. My mom for sentimental reasons does. But my future husband can’t bear the sight of my dad. This is causing me so much anxiety, I have thought about calling the whole thing off on more than one occasion.
If I oblige my mom, my fiance will be unhappy (to say the least), and if I oblige my fiance, I’ll break Mom’s heart. I can find no middle ground here and feel as if I lose on both sides. Any advice on how to proceed?
— Torn Bride to Be
Dear Torn: This is your and your fiance’s wedding. It should not be influenced by your mother’s history. I do have a suggestion: Rather than make yourself sick with anxiety, walk YOURSELF down the aisle. Many modern brides do it these days. Your mother could give a reading or sit with your father in the front row and cheer you on. Who escorts you down the aisle should not be decided by her.
P.S. Have you thought about how your fiance’s antipathy for your father may affect your marriage? What’s happening now isn’t conducive to a happy marriage. Before you step foot on that trip down the aisle, it needs to be resolved. Family counseling might help the four of you, because once you tie the knot, your fiance will be part of the family.
Dear Abby: Should aging parents have to pay their children to take them to appointments or elsewhere?
— Wondering Parent
Dear Wondering Parent: I’m guessing you and your spouse did plenty of “chauffeuring” before your children had driver’s licenses. The “child” who suggested it should be ashamed of themself.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Eastern Massachusetts high school tournament scores and highlights from Monday
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Acton-Boxboro at Wellesley, 2:30
Arlington at Wachusett, 4:30
Bishop Feehan at Winchester, 4:30
Central Catholic at Franklin, 5
Chelmsford at Concord-Carlisle, 5
Lexington at Andover, 5
Newton North at Walpole, 5
Doherty at Shrewsbury, 6
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1
Falmouth 5, Somerset Berkley 0
Holliston 4, Grafton 0
Masconomet 3, Oliver Ames 0
Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (H) 1 (ot)
Reading 2, Canton 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bishop Fenwick at Longmeadow, 6 (Holyoke)
Norwood at Westwood, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Austin Prep 3, Pembroke 0
Hanover 1, Nipmuc 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Ashland 3, North Reading 0
Bishop Stang 2, Wilmington 1
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Weston 1 (2 ot)
Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 1
Foxboro 3, Middleboro 0
Medfield 1, Dedham 0
Notre Dame (W) 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0
Oakmont 3, Gloucester 0
Pentucket 5, Norwell 0
Sandwich 4, Quabbin 0
Swampscott 4, North Middlesex 0
Watertown 6, Martha’s Vineyard 0
Wayland 2, Newburyport 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Triton 5, Old Rochester 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Ashland at Sandwich, 2:30
Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 3:45
Medfield at Swampscott, 4
Oakmont at Watertown, 4
Wayland at Dover-Sherborn, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Hanover at Triton, 4
Notre Dame at Austin Prep, 5:30
SECOND ROUND – Thursday
Bishop Stang at Pentucket, 12 (Haverhill)
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Case at Cohasset, 6
West Bridgewater at Littleton, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30
Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:30
Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4
South Hadley at Monomoy, 5
St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Springfield Central at Xaverian, 6
Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6
Methuen at Franklin, 7
St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7
DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30
Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7
Mansfield at King Philip, 7
Natick at Milford, 7
DIVISION 3
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Westfield at Plymouth South, 6
Hanover at Billerica, 7
Masconomet at Marblehead, 7
Milton at North Attleboro, 7
DIVISION 4
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Ashland at Scituate, 7
Bedford at Grafton, 7
Danvers at Duxbury, 7
Wilmington at Foxboro, 7
DIVISION 5
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Norton at North Reading, 6
Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 (Whittier)
Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7
Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7
DIVISION 6
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Winthrop at Rockland, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6
Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30
Sandwich at Abington, 7
DIVISION 7
QUARTERFINALS — Friday
Clinton at Wahconah, 6
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7
West Boylston at Northbridge, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
DIVISION 8
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
KIPP Academy at Hull, 6
Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7
Oxford at Palmer, 7
Randolph at Ware, 7
MVADA PLAYOFFS
LARGE SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Southeastern at Shawsheen, 6:30
Whittier at Greater New Bedford, 6:30
Bay Path at Assabet, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Diman at Northeast, 12
SMALL SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Upper Cape at Blue Hills, 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Franklin Tech at South Shore, 5:30
Tri-County at Nashoba Tech, 6
Pathfinder at Old Colony, 7
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Lexington at Marshfield, 5
Algonquin at Leominster, 6
Brookline at Arlington, 6
Medford at Newton North, 6
Ludlow at Framingham, 6
Wellesley at St. John’s (S), 6
St. John’s Prep at Hingham, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Wayland at Masconomet, 2
Hopkinton at Holliston, 4
Canton at Agawam, 5
Reading at Longmeadow, 5
Scituate at Nauset, 5
Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5
Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6
Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 3:30
Stoneham at Pembroke, 5
Tantasqua at Norwell, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2
Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6
Medway at Old Rochester, 6
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Pope Francis at Monument Mtn., 5
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4
Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)
Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5
Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)
Burke at Frontier, 5:30
Amesbury at Cohasset, 7
Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
KIPP Academy at Westport, 2
Falmouth Academy at Millis, 4 (Medway)
Oxford at Sutton, 4
St. Joseph Prep at Mount Greylock, 5
Keefe Tech at Maynard, 6
Bromfield vs. Tahanto, 6:30 (Assabet)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)
Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Winchester at Newton South, 4:30
Arlington at Acton-Boxboro, 5
North Andover at Hingham, 5
Brookline at Franklin, 6
King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6
Andover at Algonquin, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2
Needham at Natick, 7
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Minnechaug at Whitman-Hanson, 5
Masconomet at Westboro, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Walpole at Grafton, 3:30
Holliston at Danvers, 4
Agawam at Silver Lake, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5
Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6
Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Austin Prep 3, Lynnfield 1
Belchertown 1, Old Rochester 0
Dedham 4, Rockland 0
East Bridgewater 2, Nipmuc 1
Groton-Dunstable 2, North Reading 1
Hanover 4, Archbishop Williams 0
Medway 1, Pentucket 0
Newburyport 1, Swampscott 0
Norton 1, Apponequet 0
Norwell 4, Saugus 0
St. Paul 2, Dover-Sherborn 1
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Foxboro 1, Cardinal Spellman 0
Stoneham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
Weston 3, Bishop Stang 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Tantasqua 1, Bishop Fenwick 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
St. Paul at Groton-Dunstable, 2
Weston at Norwell, 3:30
Norton at Belchertown, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medway at Dedham, 5
Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30
Stoneham at Hanover, 6
Tantasqua at Austin Prep, 6
East Bridgewater at Ursuline, 7 (Xaverian)
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 2
Mashpee at Blackstone Valley, 2
Northbridge at Uxbridge, 2:30
Leicester at Hampshire, 5
Wahconah at Millbury, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30
Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6
Pope Francis at Littleton, 6
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Carver at Whitinsville Christian, 2
Gardner at Tahanto, 2
Hull at Monson, 2
Bromfield vs. David Prouty, 4:30 (Assabet)
Georgetown at Sutton, 6
Mystic Valley at Palmer, 6
West Boylston at Lenox, 6 (BCC)
Douglas at Millis, 6:30 (Medway)
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0
Newton North 3, Winchester 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Barnstable at Algonquin, 5
Boston Latin at Needham, 5
Shrewsbury at Franklin, 5
Arlington at Haverhill, 5:30
Peabody at North Andover, 5:30
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Billerica 3, Wakefield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Duxbury at Westwood, 5
Notre Dame (H) at King Philip, 5
Burlington at Hopkinton, 6
North Quincy at Melrose, 6
Woburn at Oliver Ames, 6
Canton at Dartmouth, 6:30
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Nashoba at Westboro, 6
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Ashland 3, Essex Tech 1
Holliston 3, Medfield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
North Middlesex at Bedford, 4:30
Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep, 5
Fairhaven at Cardinal Spellman, 5
Groton-Dunstable at Old Rochester, 5
Triton at Dennis-Yarmouth, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Tewksbury, 6
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Norwell 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Nantucket at Ipswich, 3:30
Malden Catholic at Medway, 5
Nipmuc at Blackstone Valley, 5
Ursuline at Arlington Catholic, 5:15
Rockland at Case, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)
South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Frontier 3, Georgetown 0
Whitinsville Chr. 3, Mystic Valley 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Mt. Greylock at Blackstone-Millville, 4
Douglas at Tri-County, 5
Turners Falls at Westport, 5
Millis at Lee, 6
Paulo Freire at Hopedale, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6
MONDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
VOLLEYBALL
Junior Abby Down struck for 12 kills while senior setter Kailey Roche collected 26 assists, leading No. 4 Billerica (20-2) to a 3-0 victory over No. 20 Wakefield (13-9), in the Div. 2 round of 16.
In a Div. 3 second round contest, Cici Labbe (13 kills, 3 aces), Taylor Simpson (15 kills, 4 aces) and Cassie Marrella (9 kills) led the way as Ashland defeated Essex Tech, 3-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bobbi Serino unleashed a hat trick for No. 6 Danvers (15-3-2), guiding a 3-1 win over No. 11 Dartmouth in the Div. 2 round of 16. … Lela Boermeester scored the game-winner in overtime to give No. 4 Nashoba (15-2-2) a 2-1 win over No. 13 Notre Dame (H). … Colleen Caswell and Nevaeha Melton scored twice as No. 2 Falmouth (14-1-5) defeated No. 18 Somerset Berkley, 5-0.
