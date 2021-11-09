Kurt and Brenda Warner discuss new biopic ‘American Underdog’

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – The new film “American Underdog” tells the real-life story of Kurt and Brenda Warner, meeting for the first time when he was a fifth-year quarterback for northern Iowa.
“I remember him walking into the bar and people saying, ‘Kurt’s here. Kurt’s here.’ And I didn’t want anything to do with this little guy,” said Brenda. “He had feathered back hair and all these girls were around him all the time. And he would line dance and do it the exact opposite of everyone else.”
Zachary Levi stars as Kurt Warner and Anna Paquin as Brenda. Both actors capture the chemistry and charisma of the couple overcoming odds, tragedies, and the ups and downs of life — which all lead up to a Super Bowl championship for the St. Louis Rams.
Randy Quaid, who plays Dick Vermeil, is a hoot and a holler for fans of the football coach who led the team with his heart.
When Kurt and Brenda came to the city, they were already in love — but the city fell in love with them too.
“They fell in love with us, and for me, that was what was so special about it,” said Kurt. “It was unique on the field. Obviously, we did some things that may never happen again. But I believe a big part of that was because of the people they were off the field and the connections we had.”
Not overselling their faith in the story, but not hiding their beliefs, the film follows the young plucky quarterback who would win over Brenda’s heart and her children, and Arena football fans before stepping into the spotlight with the St. Louis Rams.
“We have a phrase that we use in our family that we often use and that’s, ‘Never let your circumstances define you,” said Kurt. “Most people have those supermarket moments, where you find yourself in a place you never thought you’d be and wondering how the heck you’re going to get to go where you want to go, from that moment. And that’s real life. Our story and this movie are real life.”
If there’s one thing you will take away from the film is that it’s a familiar story.
Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines an underdog as a loser or predicted loser in a struggle or contest. In every good story, the underdog is the one you root for despite the odds and adversity all around.
And this new film from Lionsgate, featuring a dynamic couple, feels like one you’ll be proud of seeing, especially with St. Louis on the big screen, rooting for the underdog who you knew could win all along.
“American Underdog” is set to premiere in theaters on Christmas Day.
A physical game, highlighted by the Nuggets’ version of the Steel Curtain defense, turned ugly Monday night at Ball Arena.
Denver center Nikola Jokic, last season’s MVP, leveled the Miami Heat’s Markleff Morris from behind with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left. Morris was charged with a flagrant foul for his elbow on Jokic moments before. Clearly looking for retaliation, Jokic was ejected and could be looking at a multiple-game suspension. Morris left the game visibly shaken up.
The moment marred a 113-96 Denver victory — its most impressive of the young season.
The Nuggets’ defense put a big hurt on the Heat, especially in the first three quarters.
The evening began with Nuggets coach Michael Malone informing the media that the team would be without valuable forward Michael Porter Jr. “for the foreseeable future.” Malone, as coaches are wont to do, talked about how the Nuggets would have to carry each other in Porter’s absence.
They did exactly that.
While Denver (6-4, 4-1 at home) is known for its offense, it entered the game ranked first in the NBA in defense, allowing 96.8 points per game and holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
Jokic notched his first triple-double of the season: 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Denver built a 64-49 lead at the half, outplaying Miami in every aspect. The Nuggets outshot the Heat 51.1% to 37.2% and outrebounded the Heat 27-19. Among the highlight reel moments for Denver was Jokic’s perfect lead pass to Aaron Gordon for a slam that put Denver ahead, 55-38.
The Nuggets, putting bodies on the physical Heat team, came out strong and led 30-25 in the first quarter. Denver shot 45.8% from the field vs. just 36.4% for Miami.
Denver took a 23-14 lead with 5:11 to go in the first quarter when JaMychal Green muscled for an offensive rebound and cashed in with a putback. Monte Morris drained two 3-pointers and was 6-for-6 from the field for 10 points in the quarter.
Miami forward Jimmy Butler kept his team in the game, scoring 10 first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting while converting all four foul shots.
Porter’s prognosis. Days after leaving a game with “lower back soreness,” Porter’s chances of getting back on the court soon do not look good.
“This is a process where we’re being very cautious, talking to doctors, getting imaging all that kind of stuff,” coach Michael Malone said before Monday’s game. “For now, I would say that Michael is out for the foreseeable future.”
The phrase certainly carried an ominous tone.
Malone, however, didn’t define exactly what “foreseeable future” means.
“And again, Michael could be back in a week, it could be more than that,” Malone said. “So when I say, ‘foreseeable future,’ I’m not really sure what that means, I just know that he’s not playing tonight.”
Considering Porter’s history of back issues that have needed two surgeries, his latest injury raises a red flag.
During the Nuggets’ victory over the Rockets, Porter came up limping after missing a breakaway layup. He did not get any lift as he tried to go for the rim. He remained in the game for a few minutes before leaving. At that time, the team called Porter’s injury “lower-back soreness.”
Porter underwent testing on Sunday afternoon, two sources told The Post.
The 6-foot-10 forward, who signed a five-year, $173 million extension this past offseason, was off to a shaky start, averaging just 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 35.9% from the field (20.8% from 3-point range) in Denver’s first nine games.
WASHINGTON — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.
The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the panel is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the siege and strategized about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
Thompson said the committee had issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6.
“In the days before the January 6th attack, the former president’s closest allies and advisers drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,” Thompson said. “The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”
The subpoenas come after the panel has already demanded documents and testimony from several other Trump advisers — some who have cooperated and some who have not. The House voted last month to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt after he refused to comply with his subpoena. Trump himself is fighting the probe in court.
The rioters who violently pushed back police to break into the Capitol and interrupt the electoral count repeated Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud, and the committee says the six newly subpoenaed witnesses helped amplify the misinformation in the days ahead of the attack. Trump’s false claims came as election officials and courts across the country verified Biden’s win, and as his own attorney general said there was no evidence of significant fraud.
Thompson says in the letters to the Trump associates that the panel has uncovered “credible evidence” of their participation in the former president’s efforts to overturn the election and cites ways that they individually tried to further his cause.
In Stepien’s subpoena, Thompson cites the testimony of an unnamed witness in saying he oversaw the “conversion” of Trump’s presidential campaign to a “Stop the Steal” effort. In letters to Miller and McCallum, Thompson cites specific efforts to spread the false claims, including a phone call from McCallum to an unidentified Michigan state legislator asking if the Trump campaign could “count on” them and urging the person to push for the appointment of new state electors.
Thompson detailed several efforts by Eastman, a lawyer and professor, to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the election as he presided over the congressional certification — a power Pence did not legally have. Thompson also cites Eastman’s outreach to states, including a briefing to state legislators, and his participation in the so-called “war room” at the Willard Hotel where he, Bannon, Kerik and others strategized ahead of the siege about how to overturn Trump’s defeat.
Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who was pardoned by Trump after serving time in prison for tax fraud and other charges, responded to his subpoena with a lengthy statement on Monday evening. He said that he “was not hired to overturn the will of the people, only to look into the integrity of the process” and that his focus after the election was on “looking for evidence,” not public relations.
“As to the events of January 6th, I was not involved,” he said.
The others contacted by The Associated Press did not respond to requests for comment.
In the letter to Flynn — the former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was also pardoned by Trump — Thompson cited a December Oval Office meeting with the then-president. Citing media reports, Thompson said Flynn and other participants “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the Nov. 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud.”
The panel is working with other close Trump advisers to gain testimony, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and administration aides Kashyap Patel and Dan Scavino. Members of the committee said they have been “engaging” with those witnesses but may move to hold them in contempt, as well, if they don’t comply soon.
Trump’s own opposition has prompted some of his advisors, including Bannon, to say they can’t speak publicly about their roles. The former president’s lawsuit argues that he can assert executive privilege, or a presidential claim to keep some information private, in an effort to block the government from releasing a tranche of internal White House documents to the panel. The committee has argued that privilege doesn’t apply.
President Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all the documents that the committee has asked for, citing the panel’s need to investigate the violent attack.
In his subpoena to Eastman, Thompson sought to preemptively attack any attorney-client privilege that he may attempt to cite to avoid testifying. The letter noted that Eastman has already “made extensive public comments” regarding his legal advice and direct discussions with Trump.
Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who aligned himself with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as other department leaders pushed back, appeared for a deposition on Friday but declined to cooperate, presenting the committee with a letter saying he would not answer questions based on Trump’s assertions of privilege, including in the ongoing court case.
Thompson said afterward that he had rejected the claims of privilege and said Clark “has a very short time” to reconsider and cooperate.
The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative. The panel has subpoenaed more than 20 witnesses total, and most of them, including several associates who helped plan the massive “Stop the Steal” rally the morning of the 6th, have signaled they will cooperate.
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A man who’s been in prison for more than 40 years for a triple murder he insists he didn’t commit is finally getting a hearing to try to clear his name.
A jury convicted Kevin Strickland for that 1978 triple murder largely because of eyewitness testimony. It’s what that same witness later said that prosecutors are now using to try to free him.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker called Strickland’s exoneration hearing uncharted territory. It’s the first time in Missouri that a prosecutor will test a new law that lets prosecutors provide evidence in court if they believe someone was wrongfully convicted.
Peters Baker said it’s key that the only witness in this case, Cynthia Douglas (then Cynthia Richardson), recanted her testimony after trial. The prosecutor also cited a lack of physical evidence tying Strickland to the murders.
Strickland took the stand first.
“I had absolutely nothing to do with these murders,” he said.
The 62-year-old said he was no where near the crime scene that night. Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old.
Andrew Clarke, an assistant prosecutor in the Attorney General’s office, said evidence existed to show Strickland was guilty. Clarke said one of Strickland’s fingerprints was found on a car used the night of the killings. It was owned by Vincent Bell, who later pleaded guilty to the murders.
Strickland testified that he often drove the car for Bell, who did not have a driver’s license and he was surprised more of the his fingerprints weren’t found on the car.
Strickland also acknowledged he gave Bell some shotgun shells two to three weeks before the killings after Bell said he wanted to test a shotgun he was given. But Strickland maintained he did not know they would be used in a triple murder.
But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt believes Strickland should stay behind bars and has been trying to block this hearing. Lawyers representing the attorney general’s office spent Monday trying to poke holes in Peters Baker’s claim.
Clarke questioned Strickland’s truthfulness and the authenticity of an email Douglas sent to the Midwest Innocence Project in 2009, claiming she identified the wrong person.
To support claims in the email, Peters Baker called one of Douglas’s coworkers who testified that Douglas told her she identified the wrong person but never used Strickland’s name.
Douglas’ mother also testified about a more detailed conversation she had with her daughter.
“‘Mother I picked the wrong guy,’ she said. ‘I picked the wrong guy, mother,” Douglas’s mother, Senoria Douglas, said. “She said one of the officers told her, that’s the guy right there, and that’s the one you need to pick. That’s him right there, and so that’s the one she picked. So she found out later she picked the wrong guy, and she was upset about it and she was depressed about it.”
Douglas’s mother said her daughter did tell her Strickland was the man she misidentified.
When it comes to whether or not Douglas recanted her testimony, the judge will have to take the new testimony of friends and family. Douglas died in 2015.
