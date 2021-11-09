News
Little time, but ‘mountain to climb’ at UN climate talks
By SETH BORENSTEIN, ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL AND FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow has made “some serious toddler steps” toward cutting emissions but far from the giant leaps needed to limit global warming to internationally accepted goals, two new analyses and top officials said Tuesday.
And time is running out on the two weeks of negotiations.
The president of the climate talks, Alok Sharma, told high-level government ministers at the U.N. conference to reach out to their capitals and bosses soon to see if they can get more ambitious pledges because “we have only a few days left.”
This month’s summit has seen such limited progress that a United Nations Environment Programme analysis of new pledges found they weren’t enough to improve future warming scenarios. All they did was trim the “emissions gap” — how much carbon pollution can be spewed without hitting dangerous warming levels— a few tenths of a percentage point, according to the review released Tuesday.
The analysis found that by 2030, the world will be emitting 51.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, 1.5 billion tons less than before the latest pledges. To achieve the limit first set in the 2015 Paris climate accord, which came out of a similar summit, the world can only emit 12.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2030.
A separate analysis by independent scientists found a slight decrease in future warming, but one still insufficient to limit the warming of the planet to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. The planet has already warmed 1.1 degrees (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.
“There’s some serious toddler steps,” United Nations Environment Programme Director Inger Andersen said in an interview with The Associated Press a few minutes after the U.N. analysis was finished. “But they are not the leaps we need to see, by any stretch of the imagination.”
In Glasgow, officials touted advances, but not necessarily success.
“We are making progress,” Sharma said, “but we still have a mountain to climb over the next few days, and what has been collectively committed to goes some way, but certainly not all the way, to keeping 1.5 within reach.”
Andersen acknowledged that none of the three main U.N. criteria for success for the two-week climate talks has been achieved so far. They are cutting greenhouse gas emissions by about half by 2030; securing $100 billion a year in aid from rich countries to poor nations; and having half of that money be for for developing nations to adapt to global warming’s worst harms.
The second analysis by Climate Action Tracker, which for years has monitored nations’ emission-cutting pledges, said based on those submitted targets the world is now on track to warm 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times by the end of this century. That’s a far cry from the 2015 Paris climate deal overarching limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees) and its fallback limit of 2 degrees Celsius. (shouldn’t we move this up above
Given what’s been pledged “we are likely to be in that area 2.4 degrees, which is still catastrophic climate change and far, far away from the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said climate scientist Niklas Hohne of the New Climate Institute and the Climate Action Tracker.
Hohne’s group, independent of the U.N., also looked at how much warming there would be if other less firm national promises were put into effect. If all the submitted national targets and other promises that have a bit of the force of law are included, future warming drops down to 2.1 degrees.
And in the “optimistic scenario” if all the net-zero pledges for mid-century are taken into account, warming would be 1.8 degrees, Hohne said. That’s the same figure as the International Energy Agency came up with for that optimistic scenario.
Andersen said success is about her great-grandchildren living in a world with warming kept to the level outlined in the Paris accord and that “the kids on the street” protesting in Glasgow help the United Nations in pushing negotiators to do more.
“Progress happens at meetings. Success is delivered into people’s lives when their livelihoods and their health and well-being is improved,” Andersen told the AP.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who brought her climate-celebrity star power to the U.N. climate talks on Tuesday along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told reporters she had a message for those youth protesters: “Stay in the streets. Keep pushing.”
As “high level” ministers try to forge a deal by Friday, they have a big gap to bridge. Or more accurately, multiple gaps: there’s a trust gap, a wealth gap and a north-south gap based on money, history and future threats.
On one side of the gap are nations that developed and became rich from the Industrial Revolution fueled by coal, oil and gas that started in the U.K. On the other side are the nations that haven’t developed yet and haven’t gotten rich and are now being told those fuels are too dangerous for the planet.
The key financial issue is the $100 billion a year pledge first made in 2009. The developed nations still haven’t reached the $100 billion a year mark. This year, the rich nations increased their aid to just shy of $80 billion a year, still short of what was promised.
“Everybody here is livid,” said Saleemul Huq, a climate science and policy expert who is director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh
Huq said it’s more than just the money, it’s important to bridge the gap in trust between rich nations and poor nations.
“They reneged on their promise. They failed to deliver it,” Huq said. “And they seem not to care about it. And, so why should we trust anything they say anymore?”
Andersen and Sharma still hold out hope.
“We’re not done yet. We still have a couple of days,” Andersen said. “And so we’re certainly from our side, from the United Nations side, we’re going to try to hold everyone’s feet to the fire.”
___
Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report from Glasgow.
___
Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.
___
Follow Seth Borenstein and Aniruddha Ghosal on Twitter at @borenbears and @aniruddgh1
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Nikola Jokic ejection sparks social media threats from both sets of brothers following Nuggets-Heat game
The fallout from Monday night’s fracas between Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Markieff Morris spilled into Tuesday morning as both sets of brothers of the players involved levied social media threats at the other.
Marcus Morris, a forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, tweeted “Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED.”
The insinuation was that when Jokic retaliated last night late in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena, leveling Markieff, he waited until he wasn’t looking.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra suggested the same.
“It’s just absolutely uncalled for, and it would have looked a lot different, this whole thing could have been a lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic,” Spoelstra said. “The fact that he had his back turned, and he made a play like that, blindsiding, it was just a very dangerous play.”
Jokic’s brothers created a Twitter account on Tuesday morning to respond to Marcus’ message.
Just got a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their real account responding to Marcus Morris’s tweet last night. https://t.co/ON4AH3JxwN
— Mike Singer (@msinger) November 9, 2021
“You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers.”
Following a lengthy review, Jokic was ejected and Morris was assessed a flagrant 2. An NBA pool report said that Morris’ ejection was, in part, because his action provoked a further altercation.
Jokic was remorseful when he met with the media last night.
“It’s a stupid play,” he said. “I feel bad.”
After the game ended, Heat players waited in the hallway outside their locker room, not far from the Nuggets’ locker room. Miami forward Jimmy Butler yelled down the hallway, telling Nuggets players they know where Miami’s bus was parked.
PHOTOS: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic’s retaliatory shove of Heat’s Markieff Morris ends game in chaos
Recipes: It’s time to get cozy, saucy and cheesy
By Emily Weinstein, The New York Times
Grab a blanket: We are careening toward the end of daylight saving time, which means it’s time to get cozy, people, at least those of you who live places where the weather gets cold. I’m talking soups, casseroles, braises and everything roasted. The farro and cauliflower Parmesan below is a good place to start.
And, crazy but true, it’s also nearly time to start thinking about Thanksgiving. There are hundreds of Thanksgiving recipes for you on New York Times Cooking.
1. Farro and Cauliflower Parmesan
This dish has all of the crispy-melty-tomatoey appeal of a chicken or eggplant Parmesan, but it uses only one pot. Olive oil provides richness, and broiling lends a cheesy crunch without the mess of breading and frying. The pizzalike flavors and mellow cauliflower make it a (potentially) kid-friendly meal. Feel free to omit the olives if that makes more sense for your family. In fact, this dish is highly customizable: Add more or less red-pepper flakes, throw in some capers or use broccoli raab instead of cauliflower. Any salty, hard aged cheese will work in place of Parmesan, like asiago or pecorino. Leftovers are great crisped in the oven.
By: Sarah DiGregorio
Yield: 8 servings
Total time: 1 hour and 5 minutes
Ingredients
For the farro and cauliflower:
- 1 1/2 pounds cauliflower (about 1 small cauliflower head or 1/2 large cauliflower head), florets and tender stems cut into large bite-sized pieces
- 1 3/4 cups semi-pearled or pearled farro (about 12 ounces)
- 1 (32-ounce) jar good-quality marinara sauce
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup pitted kalamata or black olives, roughly chopped (optional)
- 8 garlic cloves, smashed and chopped
- 3 ounces grated Parmesan (about 3/4 cup finely grated)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon balsamic or sherry vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, or to taste (optional)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- Black pepper
For the topping:
- 1 cup panko
- 2 ounces grated Parmesan (about 1/2 cup finely grated)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced into rounds
Preparation
1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. In a 9-by-13-inch pan, combine the cauliflower, farro, marinara sauce, olive oil, olives (if using), garlic, Parmesan, sugar, onion powder, oregano, vinegar and red-pepper flakes. Season with the salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Pour in 1 2/3 cups water and stir well to combine. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.
2. Uncover the pan, stir, and continue baking uncovered until the farro is tender-chewy and the sauce is thick, about 15 minutes more. (If the farro has already soaked up all the sauce and the pan is looking dry, stir in 1/2 to 3/4 cup water, just to make sure the farro has enough liquid to become tender and saucy.)
3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, make the topping: Stir together the panko, Parmesan and olive oil.
4. Turn on the broiler. Evenly cover the top of the farro with the panko topping. Top with the sliced mozzarella. Broil on the top rack, about 6 inches from the heat source, for 2 minutes, rotating the pan once and watching carefully for burning, until the panko topping is deeply browned and the mozzarella has melted.
2. Chicken Birria
Birria, a classic Mexican stew from Jalisco, is traditionally made with goat but also enjoyed with lamb or beef. This weeknight version features juicy chicken thighs for faster cooking. A quick blender sauce of dried chiles, garlic and tomatoes creates a smoky and rich base for the stew, which deepens in flavor as the chicken simmers. Here, the birria is enjoyed as a stew, but it also makes terrific tacos: Simply dip tortillas in the warm broth, fill them with shredded chicken and top with chopped white onion and cilantro, then fold in half and pan-fry until golden and crispy.
By: Kay Chun
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded and torn into large pieces
- 3 dried ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded and torn into large pieces
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
- 3 large garlic cloves, peeled
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 3 tablespoons safflower or canola oil
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1/2 cup finely chopped white onion (from 1/2 medium onion), plus more for garnish
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 dried bay leaf
- Chopped cilantro, for garnish
- 1 lime, quartered, for serving
- Rice, for serving (optional)
Preparation
1. In a small saucepan over high heat, combine the dried chiles and 1 cup of the broth, and bring to a boil, stirring to submerge the chiles. Remove from heat and let stand for 3 minutes. In a blender, combine the chiles and the liquid, the tomatoes and their juices, vinegar and garlic, then season with salt and pepper, and purée until smooth.
2. In a large Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and add half to the pot. Cook, turning once, until lightly browned and no longer pink, about 3 minutes, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.
3. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, onion, oregano, cumin, cloves and bay leaf and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in the remaining 2 cups broth and the puréed sauce (carefully, as it may splatter), scraping up browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Add chicken (and any accumulated juices), and bring to a boil. Simmer briskly over medium, partially covered, until sauce is thickened and chicken is cooked through, 25 minutes. Taste and season with salt.
4. Divide birria among 4 bowls, and top with onion and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and rice, if using.
3. Crispy Salmon With Mixed Seeds
This recipe produces not only silky salmon with a crunchy coating of fragrant seeds, but also a shatteringly crisp skin. That’s all thanks to yogurt, which secures the seeds to the salmon and caramelizes into a crust when cooked. Mix assertive and mild seeds for a balance of textures and flavors, or swap in a ready-made seed mix like everything bagel spice or dukkah. Eat the seared salmon with more yogurt, as well as a squeeze of citrus and tuft of herbs for freshness.
By: Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups loosely packed soft herb leaves and tender stems (such as mint, dill, cilantro or parsley, or a combination)
- 1 lemon or lime
- 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- Kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sesame, millet or sunflower seeds
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fennel, cumin or coriander seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed
Preparation
1. Finely chop 2 tablespoons of the herbs, and set aside the remaining herbs in a small bowl or measuring cup. Finely grate 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest. In a medium bowl, stir together the chopped herbs, lemon zest and yogurt. Season with salt. Transfer 3 tablespoons of the yogurt to a small bowl. To the small bowl, add the sesame seeds, fennel seeds and black pepper. Stir to combine.
2. Pat the salmon dry. Season both sides lightly with salt. Spread the seeded yogurt evenly over the flesh side of the salmon. (This will be a thin layer; you’ll still be able to see the flesh through the yogurt in spots).
3. Coat the bottom of a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet with the oil. Add the fish skin side down, then place the skillet over medium heat. Cook until the skin releases easily from the pan and the flesh is opaque 3/4 of the way up the sides, 10 to 12 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, thin the remaining yogurt with water (about 1 to 2 tablespoons) until it’s saucy and spoonable. Lightly dress the herbs with a squeeze of the lemon, then cut the remaining lemon into wedges for serving.
5. When the salmon is nearly cooked through, flip the fish, and swirl so the oil goes under the fish. Cook until the seeds are fragrant and the fish releases easily from the pan, 1 to 2 minutes. (Reduce or turn off the heat, if burning). Gently transfer the fish to plates skin side up so it doesn’t get soggy. Eat with the yogurt sauce, herb salad and lemon wedges.
4. Ramen With Charred Scallions, Green Beans and Chile Oil
Scallions can be so much more than a garnish. Raw scallions bring an assertive pungency, but when cooked, they take on a sweet tenderness that is very pleasing to the palate. In this vegan recipe, treat scallions as you would a bunch of greens. Take cues from the Chinese cooking technique used for stir-fries, and add the scallions to very hot oil to let them “bao” (to crack, explode or burst), drawing out their natural aroma. Those packets of ramen noodles stashed in your pantry are perfect for this quick yet intensely satisfying weeknight noodle dish. The chile oil makes just enough for this dish, so if you want extra for future meals, make double.
By: Hetty McKinnon
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the chile oil:
- 2 tablespoons red-pepper flakes (see tip)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed, vegetable or canola
- 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons toasted white sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
For the noodles:
- Kosher salt
- 4 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles, seasoning packs discarded
- 2 bunches scallions (10 to 12 scallions), white and green parts separated and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 to 3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed, vegetable or canola
- 10 ounces green beans, trimmed and halved diagonally
- 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and julienned
- White pepper
- 1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds
Preparation
1. Prepare the chile oil: Add the red-pepper flakes and salt to a heatproof bowl. Place the oil, ginger and garlic in a small saucepan, and heat over medium until it bubbles, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and very carefully pour the hot oil over the red-pepper flakes. Add the sesame seeds and sesame oil, and stir well. Set aside while you make the rest of the dish. (Chile oil can be stored in an airtight jar at room temperature for up to a month and indefinitely in the refrigerator.)
2. Prepare the noodles: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the ramen and cook according to package instructions, about 3 minutes, until the noodles are just tender. Drain, rinse with cold water and drain well again.
3. Slice the white parts of your scallions lengthwise, in half or quarters, depending on thickness, to make cooking faster.
4. Heat a wok or large (12-inch), deep skillet on high. When smoking hot, add 1 tablespoon of oil, toss in the green beans and season with salt. Cook, tossing the beans, for 2 to 3 minutes, until charred. Remove the beans from the wok, and set aside.
5. Heat the same wok or skillet over high, and when smoking, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil, along with the scallions (white and green parts) and the ginger. Allow the scallions and ginger to sizzle for 20 to 30 seconds, to release their aromas, then stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes, until the scallions have a nice scorch.
6. Add the green beans and noodles back to the pan, along with 2 or 3 tablespoons of the chile oil (reserve some for serving), and season with salt and pepper. Toss well to combine, just until the noodles are heated through. To serve, divide the noodles into bowls, top with toasted sesame seeds and more chile oil.
TIP: If you want to add a tingly heat to your ramen, you can add 1 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorns and/or 1 tablespoon gochugaru (Korean red-pepper flakes) to the bowl with the red-pepper flakes when preparing the oil. To save on time, skip making your own chile oil, and use store-bought Sichuan chile oil.
5. Sheet-Pan Roasted Mushrooms and Spinach
If you love to cook but don’t always feel like cooking, this minimalist recipe is the recipe for you. Great with just about any protein — salmon, steak, chicken or even eggs, wrapped into an omelet — it comes together in under a half-hour, and develops loads of character from its time spent in the oven. While this versatile vegan side pairs well with protein, it’s also great over rice or noodles.
By: Millie Peartree
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound cremini mushrooms (or any combination of mushrooms you like), trimmed and sliced
- 3 small shallots, peeled and sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 (5-ounce) containers baby spinach
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together mushrooms, shallots, garlic and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread in an even layer. Roast until golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Add spinach to the sheet pan, toss with mushrooms, and roast until wilted, about 5 minutes, turning once after 2 or 3 minutes and drizzling with a bit of olive oil if the mixture seems dry. Taste, and adjust seasoning. Serve hot or at room temperature.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
