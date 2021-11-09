Connect with us

Loons’ MLS Cup Playoffs match-up details set

Published

46 seconds ago

on

With the MLS Cup Playoffs field set on Sunday, the schedule followed suit Monday.

Fifth-seeded Minnesota United will play its first-round match versus fourth-seed Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 21 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.

The Loons are in the playoffs for a third straight season, but they are on the road to open for the first time.

Minnesota went 3-7-7 on the road in 2021, but one of those rare wins came at Portland, 1-0, in June. In the other match between the teams, the Loons won 2-1 at Allianz Field in July.

If Minnesota beats the Timbers again, the Loons advance to face the first-place Colorado Rapids at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving on FOX. The Rapids, who earned a first-round bye after capturing the Western Conference title on Sunday, owned Minnesota in 2021 with a 3-0 record.

