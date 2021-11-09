News
Mac Jones offers his thoughts on bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Foxboro
Mac Jones sounds like a fan of Odell Beckham Jr.
During his appearance on “Merloni & Fauria,” the Patriots rookie quarterback indicated he wouldn’t have a problem if the Patriots brought the receiver aboard.
Asked about the possibility of adding OBJ, who is set to hit the waiver wire, Jones seemed to give his blessing if the Patriots made a claim, or, signed him as a free agent if the receiver clears waivers.
“I think Odell is a great player. I definitely watched him growing up and stuff,” Jones told the show hosts. “Obviously, that’s not my decision. But we’re open to whoever wants to come here and help us win. So, you’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. But we’re not opposed to it at all.”
Beckham’s future destination should come into focus late in the day Tuesday after the 24-hour waiver period.
News
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring.
Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
“On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to Planet Earth,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed from Southern California. Within an hour, all four astronauts were out of the capsule, exchanging fist bumps with the team on the recovery ship.
Their homecoming — coming just eight hours after leaving the International Space Station — paved the way for SpaceX’s launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night.
The newcomers were scheduled to launch first, but NASA switched the order because of bad weather and an astronaut’s undisclosed medical condition. The welcoming duties will now fall to the lone American and two Russians left behind at the space station.
Before Monday afternoon’s undocking, German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who’s waiting to launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, tweeted it was a shame the two crews wouldn’t overlap at the space station but “we trust you’ll leave everything nice and tidy.” His will be SpaceX’s fourth crew flight for NASA in just 1 1/2 years.
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide and France’s Thomas Pesquet should have been back Monday morning, but high wind in the recovery zone delayed their return.
“One more night with this magical view. Who could complain? I’ll miss our spaceship!” Pesquet tweeted Sunday alongside a brief video showing the space station illuminated against the blackness of space and the twinkling city lights on the nighttime side of Earth.
From the space station, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei — midway through a one-year flight — bid farewell to each of his departing friends, telling McArthur “I’ll miss hearing your laughter in adjacent modules.”
Before leaving the neighborhood, the four took a spin around the space station, taking pictures. This was a first for SpaceX; NASA’s shuttles used to do it all the time before their retirement a decade ago. The last Russian capsule fly-around was three years ago.
It wasn’t the most comfortable ride back. The toilet in their capsule was broken, and so the astronauts needed to rely on diapers for the eight-hour trip home. They shrugged it off late last week as just one more challenge in their mission.
The first issue arose shortly after their April liftoff; Mission Control warned a piece of space junk was threatening to collide with their capsule. It turned out to be a false alarm. Then in July, thrusters on a newly arrived Russian lab inadvertently fired and sent the station into a spin. The four astronauts took shelter in their docked SpaceX capsule, ready to make a hasty departure if necessary.
Among the upbeat milestones: four spacewalks to enhance the station’s solar power, a movie-making visit by a Russian film crew and the first-ever space harvest of chile peppers.
The next crew will also spend six months up there, welcoming back-to-back groups of tourists. A Japanese tycoon and his personal assistant will get a lift from the Russian Space Agency in December, followed by three businessmen arriving via SpaceX in February. SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight, in September, bypassed the space station.
NASA’s Kathy Lueders, head of space operations, said engineers would evaluate the lagging inflation of one of the four main parachutes, something seen in testing when the lines bunch together. Overall, though, “the return looked spotless.”
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to see all four of the crew members back on Earth,” she added, “and I’m looking forward to launching another set of four this week.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
AP Top News at 11:56 p.m. EST
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show. Now the city’s police department is leading the criminal investigation into how the deadly chaos erupted during Friday night’s performance by rapper Travis Scott. While a prominent local official is calling for a separate, independent review of the tragedy, experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help the city avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months. Octavio Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter zipped through a pedestrian crossing in San Diego in less than 15 minutes on their way to visit his mother-in-law in California.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the party’s congressional leaders will try to muscle the massive bill past staunch Republican opposition in an ambitious, if fraught, undertaking beyond almost any other in modern American history.
The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court. Its filing in response to a stay issued over the weekend by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there is no reason to rush into a ruling on whether the halt should be made permanent because the vaccine mandate won’t take effect until Jan. 4. Stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day,” lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids and information to parents on the benefits of the shots as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11. First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954. The visit came just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the panel is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the siege and strategized about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Thompson said the committee had issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan.
HOUSTON (AP) — When rapper Travis Scott’s sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn’t answering his phone. He called hospitals and police, who told him his son was not on the list of victims from the Astroworld festival. They were wrong: Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was among the eight people who died Friday night at the outdoor festival that was attended by some 50,000 people and is now the focus of a criminal investigation. On Monday, authorities released the names of the dead as they continued looking into what went wrong when a crush of fans pressed forward after Scott took the stage.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn’t mean to and had no intention of firing it. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man gunned down by Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial and recounted how he drew his own pistol after the bloodshed started. “I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” said Grosskreutz, 27. Asked what was going through his mind as he got closer to the 17-year-old Rittenhouse, he said, “That I was going to die.” Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm, tearing away much of his bicep — or “vaporized” it, as the witness put it.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights. “On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to Planet Earth,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed from Southern California. Within an hour, all four astronauts were out of the capsule, exchanging fist bumps with the team on the recovery ship. Their homecoming — coming just eight hours after leaving the International Space Station — paved the way for SpaceX’s launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Boswell’s third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career. Pittsburgh (5-3) appeared to have things well in hand, leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Then Chicago’s DeAndre Houston-Carson returned Ray-Ray McCloud’s fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard strike with 1:46 remaining to give the Bears a 27-26 lead.
Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review
US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions
Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress
Government: Vaccine rule should remain while cases play out
Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe
‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert
Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight
Boswell’s late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27
News
Congressional investigators looking into LifeSource, other organ procurement organizations
ROCHESTER, Minn. — In the world of organ transplants, joyous patient milestones are held up as proof of success: the lung recipient who runs a marathon, the kidney transplant patient who pursues medical school, the father whose new heart allows him to walk his daughter down the aisle.
These testimonials serve as examples of what the organ transplant system can accomplish at its best. But behind them lies a business. And even in a business meant to save lives, there are failures, and sometimes money is misused.
This issue is at the heart of a congressional investigation into lagging performance and financial mismanagement in organ procurement organizations (OPOs), the critical middlemen who coordinate the transfer of organs from the deceased to those in need.
LifeSource, Minnesota’s OPO, is one of the groups under investigation. It was flagged by congressional investigators as being a low performer with potential conflicts of interest.
The brokers of organ transplants have long stayed in the shadows as medical centers have faced regulatory sunlight. The consequences of their poor performance are literally life-and-death.
“OPOs are given blank checks and participation trophies as patients are given death sentences,” said Matthew Wadsworth, CEO of OPO LifeConnection of Ohio, at a federal congressional hearing earlier this year. “It is truly hard to find a more important system with less accountability.”
Congressional leaders and OPO staff are calling out the culture of secrecy that has quashed critical feedback from insiders at places like LifeSource. They’re examining how conflicts of interest may abound when procurement organizations work with other lucrative parts of the medical industry.
This is the essence of why investigators say LifeSource was selected: There is concern that the OPO’s conflicts may distract from its main mission to recover lifesaving organs for the 2,500 Minnesotans ailing on the waitlist.
TAXPAYERS FOOT HIGH BILLS
Organ procurement organizations are perhaps the most obscure players in the transplant system. Yet, their position in the donation pipeline gives them immense power over the nation’s supply of organs.
“When we boil it down to its very essence, it is a supply-and-demand issue. And (OPOs) sit at the intersection of the supply and the demand. They are controlling it,” said Melissa Blevins Bein, a former OPO official.
Despite this important role, OPOs haven’t had an objective marker of their performance until recently.
The government agency that funnels billions of taxpayer dollars into reimbursing OPO costs released a report in late 2019 charging that the system lacked objective metrics, transparency, accountability and incentives for improvement.
That agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, highlighted what insiders have said for decades: OPOs haven’t been able to objectively determine how and where they are failing.
CMS then presented objective metrics by which OPO performance would be measured, regulations that were formally approved earlier this year. Under them, LifeSource has twice been classified as “underperforming,” a rating that doesn’t just translate into financial loss, but potentially lives lost.
In tandem, Congress held hearings on OPO oversight that examined lagging performance and financial inefficiencies.
“The entire system is much more expensive to run, largely on taxpayers’ dimes, than it should be,” said Greg Segal, co-founder and CEO of the patient advocacy group Organize.
Congressional hearings unearthed alarming examples of financial abuse, including an OPO leader using funds to buy season tickets to national hockey and football games and funding board retreats in Napa Valley. Segal said that not all OPOs intentionally misuse funds, but they often allocate their pots of money inefficiently.
“We’re not getting nearly as much value out of the system as patients deserve,” Segal said.
Why is the transplant system so expensive? Take, for example, the costs of dialysis. The U.S. spends upward of $30 billion annually supporting patients who suffer from kidney failure. That’s nearly 1% of the federal budget. If more of those patients — who comprise 84% of the national waiting list — received transplants, the cost would decrease.
On a more granular level, OPOs control how they set costs for their services. Medical centers don’t have a lot of power to negotiate these costs, because OPOs are monopolies by nature. They have federally designated service areas, and are the sole provider for that area. Centers can’t simply take their business elsewhere if the OPO’s costs are too high.
Data provided to Forum News Service shows that LifeSource charges much more than its peers.
The Minnesota OPO’s average costs ranked as the most expensive in three organ categories — heart, single lung and pancreas — and acquisition costs ranked in the top 10 most expensive in two other categories.
Retrieving a heart from a deceased donor costs an average of $60,100 at the Minnesota OPO, far above the $44,102 average, according to April 2019 data volunteered by 58 OPOs and provided to the Rochester Post Bulletin by a leader in the OPO industry.
A single lung costs $63,800, about $20,000 above the average of $43,912.
Kidney costs for LifeSource sat right above the average at $41,800, though these are the only organs that have a standardized cost structure in the industry.
“Costs relative to organ donation and the transportation of organs vary between DSAs (donation service areas) depending on factors such as geography, population density, surgeon fees, transportation availability, and methodologies for allocating expenses. We cannot discuss comparisons relative to (acquisition costs) in which context is not factored in,” said LifeSource CEO Susan Gunderson. She has led the OPO for 32 years and will retire in 2022.
The patient or transplant center isn’t typically the party that pays an OPO. In some cases, private insurance covers the charge. But much of the time, CMS uses taxpayer funds to foot the bill. The transplant center pays the OPO for the initial costs of the transfer. Then, CMS reimburses the center.
Many industry leaders are not surprised that the government agency has finally cracked down on spending.
“CMS wants to be, needs to be, an intelligent consumer of health care services … tax dollars are precious and CMS should be doling out those tax dollars to the places that can deliver them the most good for the money they’ve spent,” said Ginny McBride, executive director of OurLegacy, an OPO in Florida.
‘MISMANAGEMENT, WASTE AND ABUSE’
Organ acquisition costs are just one area under the microscope as part of a deep congressional inquiry into “mismanagement, waste and abuse” among OPOs.
LifeSource and 10 other OPOs received a letter from the House Oversight’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy in December 2020, requesting a flurry of documents, including:
- The list of flights used to transplant organs since 2014, passenger logs for each of those flights, and who was billed.
- Policies related to disclosing and preventing conflicts of interest.
- Financial statements and descriptions of assets and holdings.
- Consulting agreements or contracts between OPOs and outside agencies.
- Board meeting minutes from the past six years.
- Communications with lobbying groups.
The investigation also requested documents listing compensation for board members or officers. LifeSource’s CEO made more than $600,000 in 2019. The top-paid OPO leader in the U.S. made nearly $2 million in 2019 and the lowest made about $140,000. LifeSource, along with at least 30 other OPOs, does not pay board members.
LifeSource said it has been “fully compliant” with the investigation, and has provided more than 12,000 documents to the committee. The organization declined to provide any of those documents to the Post Bulletin.
The House Oversight’s subcommittee disagrees that LifeSource has been cooperative.
“While LifeSource provided some of the information that the Subcommittee requested, it failed to provide all of the data we requested about its performance,” said a committee spokesperson.
LifeSource was a founder and active participant in Organ Donation Advocacy Group, a cohort of about eight OPOs (organizations left and joined the group at different points) that enlisted public relations firms to lobby against the CMS metric. The counsel also strategized with those, such as LifeSource, who were under congressional investigation.
The firm advised participants such as LifeSource to “send slow and incomplete responses” so that the congressional subcommittee would “get distracted and move on,” according to a whistleblower account of a strategy call that was later relayed to Congress.
Subcommittee Chair Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the strategy.
“I’m going to stay focused that OPOs and the (Association of Organ Procurement Organizations) live up to the standards they should live up to, and that our Medicare tax dollars are spent properly,” he said in the hearing.
‘THE WILD WEST OF TISSUE PROCUREMENT’
When LifeSource said it received few specifics about why it was under investigation, the Post Bulletin inquired with the congressional subcommittee in charge of the inquiry.
“We are investigating mismanagement, waste, and abuse in Organ Procurement Organizations. One concern is how tissue processing operations can interfere or conflict with organ procurement. LifeSource is a low performing OPO and has potential conflicts of interest related to tissue processing,” a committee spokeswoman wrote in a message.
LifeSource disagrees that its performance could be classified as “low.” The subcommittee responded: “performing at Tier 2 under the current metrics makes an OPO low performing.” LifeSource has twice been slated as a Tier 2 underperforming OPO by CMS.
“LifeSource has a robust conflict of interest policy that is managed by best practices in good governance,” responded LifeSource to the subcommittee’s statement. “Organ donation is always prioritized over tissue donation.”
Conflicts of interest related to tissue processing, as were flagged in LifeSource’s investigation, are becoming an area of concern for regulators. They worry that because of how lucrative tissue procurement can be, OPOs may be disproportionately incentivized to focus on this area to bolster their bottom line, potentially distracting from their main aim of reaching organ donors.
Donors provide tissue in many forms, including heart valves, skin, nerve tissue, bone, veins and arteries, according to the American Association of Tissue Banks. OPOs recover and pass these “anatomical gifts” along to processing companies and members of industry. Some OPOs, like LifeSource, have built out space to recover tissue on site, instead of in the operating room of partner institutions.
Tissues provide life-extending benefits for recipients, but they also hold financial value for OPOs, and perhaps more than organs.
That’s one of the key issues that caused Blevins Bein to leave her job as vice president of clinical affairs at Nevada Donor Network. When she tried to get more staff to support organ procurement, she was denied. However, the tissue side of the organization was fully supported.
This is what she calls the “tissue issue.”
“I’m not against making money … I’m not against tissue donation for its use for all kinds of good things … unless that displaces the focus on organ (transplants),” Blevins Bein said.
The tissue banking industry is expected to be valued at $3 trillion by 2026, according to some estimates.
“On the tissue side, it is much closer to market forces driving what reimbursement looks like … (tissue processors) say you have a product, I’ll pay you X dollars for that product. And if they sell more of them, then they get reimbursed more,” said Segal.
Tissue procurement is also an area that historically has received less regulatory oversight. There have been some notable instances of abuse. Donations are sometimes allocated for cosmetic surgeries, like face lifts, without informing donors or their families of the possibility for that use.
“When the federal government got into regulating this area, it was regulating organs but it wasn’t paying attention to tissue,” said Michele Goodwin, the director of Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. “Hence, just the Wild West of tissue procurement and regulation in the United States.”
That “Wild West” will likely become much more tame in the coming years, as regulators turn a keen eye to the financial stakes players in the transplant industry have with tissue processors.
A CULTURE OS SECRECY, INCREASED LOBBYING
While the CMS reports and congressional investigations have created recent shockwaves, the efforts to reform the industry from within date back decades. It’s a field that many say hasn’t welcomed such feedback.
Seven sources who work in or with OPOs, including one person at LifeSource, told the Post Bulletin that when they’ve suggested improvements to their organizations, they have been ridiculed or retaliated against. Some have even considered leaving the transplant field altogether as a result.
Recent increased scrutiny coincides with increased lobbying from procurement groups. The amount of money these organizations have spent on lobbying has increased 500% since 2017, according to the Project on Government Oversight.
LifeSource has also funneled more money into lobbying. In a Post Bulletin review of 2019 public financial forms, LifeSource ranked seventh out of 34 OPOs in percent of functional expenses spent on lobbying. While 18 of these organizations spent nothing on lobbying, LifeSource spent $53,000 in 2019. That is about a $12,000 increase from the previous year.
The OPO, which serves the Dakotas, Minnesota and a sliver of Wisconsin, lobbied heavily against the rule that has twice classified it as an low performer. These efforts included displaying misleading and false information on the company website, along with calls to write to members of Congress.
“Patients in every part of the country deserve to be served by a high performing OPO. To see underperforming OPOs spending resources on lobbying to fight accountability instead of lifesaving improvements is deeply concerning, and tells you everything about their priorities,” said Jennifer Erickson, who focused on ending the waitlist for transplants while working in the White House Office of Science and Technology under President Barack Obama.
In response to questions on lobbying spending, Gunderson wrote, “LifeSource is the only entity advocating for donation in three states’ legislatures (MN, ND and SD). We also advocate with the Congressional delegations in those states. Expenditures for advocacy account for 0.08% of our total budget.”
Dr. Tim Pruett, a LifeSource board member and transplant surgeon who has served in leadership roles in the transplant field for two decades, said it is time for all parts of the transplant system to think critically about the areas in which they are failing. That includes OPOs.
“It’s exactly what we as a system have to do,” said Pruett. “We have to look at our successes, but we must learn from our failures if we don’t want to repeat the failures.”
Mac Jones offers his thoughts on bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Foxboro
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight
Ariana Grande Channels Jennifer Garner’s ‘13 Going On 30’ Character Jenna Rink On ‘The Voice’
AP Top News at 11:56 p.m. EST
Congressional investigators looking into LifeSource, other organ procurement organizations
Timberwolves squander late 16-point lead in Memphis to lose fifth straight
Mother of 11-year-old Wentzville girl suffering from mercury poisoning speaks out
Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children
Washington Park still waiting for state’s help after devastating fire, mayor says
Suspension appeal set for Clyde C. Miller student who brought mace to campus
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side