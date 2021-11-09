Memo to Democrats: In the wake of the pandemic, only American optimists will win

CHICAGO — Whatever you think of the policies of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, he would not have fallen into the trap that befell Terry McAuliffe, the hapless Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia.

Pritzker, a happy political warrior by both temperament and personal design, might not have held prior political office, but he knows one of the key lessons of the post-pandemic political landscape, be the race presidential, mayoral or whatever: the need among the electorate for an optimistic message.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, of course. In 1984, Ronald Reagan’s famous “It’s Morning in America Again” political commercial offered soft-focus images of Americans heading off to work, buying new homes or getting married, luxuriating in low interest rates (for the era, at least) and manageable inflation. “They can look forward with confidence to the future,” said the folksy voice. “Why would we ever want to return to where we were, less than four short years ago?”

The commercial lasted one minute. Plenty long enough to toast Walter Mondale.

This nation has changed greatly in the ensuing 37 years. By today’s standards the commercial is laughably patriarchal and homogenous. But what so many of today’s Democratic politicians are missing is that aspiration and hope is what keeps people going through all of life’s hardships, and they always are going to respond to a person with an upbeat and affirmative vision — especially one carefully tailored to localized concerns.

Virginia’s governor-elect, Glenn Youngkin, hardly is a Reagan-level communicator, but even a casual spin through McAuliffe’s media appearances and speeches will convince you as to who came off as the retail-level optimist in that race. And it wasn’t the Democrat.

Reagan’s campaign was, in part, trying to instill fear in the electorate of a potential return to the economic travails of the Jimmy Carter years. That’s been a constant theme in American political campaigns and McAuliffe tried to do the same thing with the boogeyman Donald Trump. Fair enough. Trump was hardly Reaganesque when it came to optimism because his own insecurities and neuroses made everything a destablizing, zero-sum game. The soothing narrative voice of “Morning in America” was as far from those petulant Trumpian tweets as sea from shining sea.

But the “Why would we ever want to return” line was at the end of the commercial, long after the positive establishment of a new dawn. McAuliffe forgot that part.

Americans are exhausted from the pandemic, a time that brought loss, difficulty, isolation, depression and, yes, broken dreams, or at least aspirations put on hold. McAuliffe thought he was fighting Republicans. In fact, COVID-19 was right there on the ballot. In invisible but indelible ink.

Other politicians would be well advised not to make the same mistake. And given the lingering impact of the pandemic, that likely will still be applicable next November when more governors’ races will be for grabs, along with House and Senate seats.

McAuliffe does not deserve the contempt now being thrown his way as progressives argue that his hangover as a Clinton pal and white-male centrist depressed turnout on the left, even as moderates counter that progressive overreaching and congressional squabbling doomed this candidate and caused all the nail-biting in New Jersey and beyond. Such is the lot of the loser. Everyone hates you for their own reasons.

Both of these warring Democratic factions offer a kernel of truth along with a husk of denial. They also both miss the point.

These are not normal times. The electorate is unmoored, often unhappy and finding the future near impossible to predict. Had George H.W. Bush, who famously derided “the vision thing” in 1988, been running now, the vision deficit would have been cataclysmic.

Some commentators argued that Youngkin won merely by appealing to white fears of the changing demographics of America and their diminishing power. There most likely is some truth there too but the analyses conveniently omitted the inconvenient truth not only that those very same voters also elected the first Black lieutenant governor of Virginia but that the Democrats hardly have a lock now on voters of color.

American elections take place by secret ballot. It’s entirely possible to take a public stand and vote a different way. Democratic elites have to realize that surely happened in Virginia. And they also have to appreciate that calling people racists or talking down to them won’t win elections.

How can political leaders offer an optimistic future for someone whom they seem to despise? They cannot and so there are only two solutions: abandon those votes or change the messaging.

People walking into a polling station are deciding what politicians likely can do for them; it doesn’t work for politicians to run merely on asking people to change themselves, any more than a business can afford to abandon the wants and desires of its customers.

We’ve recently written about a better way forward for Republicans than returning to Trumpism.

Here’s our suggestion for Democrats: Help people embrace their better selves when it comes to equity; understand the number COVID-19 and its chaos have done on decent, dislocated Americans of all stripes; recognize that privilege is more complex than identity; fight back the nights of chaos and protest and embrace the post-pandemic mornings. In America.

That would make for a better week for Democrats than the one the party just endured. The key is finding candidates who understand.

