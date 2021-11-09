News
Minnesota lets public weigh in on adequacy of mining rules
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Minnesota regulators began accepting public comments Tuesday on whether the state’s regulation of nonferrous mining would provide sufficient protection against environmental damage to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The comment period runs through Dec. 8. The Department of Natural Resources has established a dedicated webpage for its review with a link to submit public comments online. The DNR is also taking comments by regular mail.
At issue is whether the state’s existing rule that governs siting for copper-nickel mines would adequately protect the Boundary Waters “from pollution, impairment, or destruction” from mining in the Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The DNR launched a review of the rule under court order as part of a lawsuit that seeks to block the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely, which would be upstream from the country’s most-visited wilderness area.
“It is important that commenters provide substantive information on why the siting rule should or should not be changed,” the agency said in a statement. “Comments that only focus on support for or opposition to mining, without providing further information for the DNR to consider, will not assist the DNR in its decision making about the adequacy of the existing nonferrous mine siting rule.”
The lawsuit by Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness seeks to prohibit nonferrous metallic mineral mining, particularly copper-nickel mining, in the entire Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The current siting rule is narrower. It prohibits mining within the wilderness and mining that disturbs the surface in a designated zone around the Boundary Waters.
The state proceedings are separate from a review launched by the Biden administration last month that created a serious obstacle to the Twin Metals project. It ordered a two-year study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters. Twin Metals is appealing that decision. The federal government’s move revived an effort to block Twin Metals that began in the final weeks of the Obama administration but was reversed by the Trump administration.
Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, says its mine design would prevent any acid drainage from the sulfide-bearing ore and protect the wilderness from pollution. It says the environmental review process already underway, if allowed to move forward, would show that the mine can be safe for the environment and should be permitted.
News
Despite season-ending knee injury, former Gophers star Maxx Williams still plans to contribute to Cardinals
Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals was coming off the best three-game stretch of his career entering an Oct. 10 game against San Francisco. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards in that span and not many tight ends in the NFL were playing better.
But then disaster struck. In the first half against the 49ers, Williams suffered a serious knee injury, ending his season.
“No one ever wants to get hurt,” Williams, a Waconia native and former University of Minnesota star, said in a phone interview. “It was obviously disappointing in the moment, but I’m not going to let something like that really dampen my spirits. I’m just attacking every day with my rehab and looking forward to next season.”
After Williams was hurt, the Cardinals acquired three-time Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz from Philadelphia to take his place. Ertz has been solid but hasn’t matched the numbers Williams was putting up, coming in with 10 receptions for 135 yards in three games with the Cardinals.
Before his injury, Williams, 27, in his seventh NFL season, looked to be heading for a breakout year. He finished with 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in the five games he played, which had put him on a pace to easily top his career bests of 32 catches and 268 yards receiving, set as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.
Williams also was blocking well, and the Cardinals, now 8-1, were off to a great start. But Williams has vowed to keep contributing to the team despite his injury.
“I feel I can still be a part of it,” said Williams, who had career bests of seven catches and 94 yards receiving in Arizona’s 34-33 win over the Vikings in Week 2. “I still want to be one of those guys who’s at the facility every day to try to put a smile on one of the younger players’ faces, to still be in meetings to answer questions for the young players or just be there with the older guys. It’s a family atmosphere that we have. I can still contribute to the team and try to build something special the rest of the year.”
Williams is rehabbing in the Phoenix area after knee surgery. He said as soon as he gets the clearance from doctors, he wants to be back on the sidelines at games to help out in any way he can.
“Hopefully, in the next month, I can start going to home games,” he said. “Don’t be too surprised if you see me on the sidelines hanging out. I love the game and I want to be around it.”
News
Incoming powder! Major snowfall headed for Colorado ski resorts Tuesday through Saturday
It’s looking like the storm heading toward the high country that skiers have been eyeing hopefully is going to pay off with substantial snowfall, especially in Colorado’s northern mountains.
Anticipated to begin Tuesday night, the storm should be “a prolonged event,” according to Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of the OpenSnow forecasting and tracking service. Steamboat looks like it will be the big winner as Gratz is predicting 20 inches to fall through Saturday with another 9 inches coming next week. Steamboat is scheduled to open Nov. 20.
Other projections on OpenSnow call for Beaver Creek to receive 12 inches through Saturday with 11 predicted for Vail and 10 for Winter Park. Vail opens Friday and Winter Park will open Nov. 17. Breckenridge, which opens Friday, can expect seven inches through Saturday.
Three Front Range areas are already open. Loveland and Arapahoe Basin are expected to receive nine inches through Saturday while Keystone can expect six.
Most of the mountains mentioned here can expect another five to seven inches next week. By the end of next week, 10 Colorado ski resorts are scheduled to be open. Nine more are scheduled to open the following week, including Copper Mountain and Beaver Creek.
“Inbounds terrain is limited to a few runs at a few mountains right now, though this should expand somewhat due to the new snow and temperatures in the teens and 20s from Wednesday through Saturday which should help snowmaking,” Gratz wrote. “And if the backcountry is your thing, please remember to check the avalanche forecast before heading out. It’s the right habit to have, even if it feels like early-season conditions are safe and you know your zone.”
Indeed. Gratz expects Cameron Pass — a popular backcountry area located about 65 miles west of Fort Collins — to receive 16 inches through Saturday and another 11 inches next week. Berthoud Pass could receive 11 inches through Saturday and another seven next week.
News
Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ dies at 85
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap” and in a string of indelible performances in film, including David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet,” Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas” and Jonathan Demme’s “Married to the Mob,” has died. He was 85.
Agent Jay Schwartz said Stockwell died of natural causes at home Sunday.
Stockwell was Oscar-nominated for his comic mafia kingpin in “Married to the Mob” and was four times an Emmy-nominee for “Quantum Leap.” But in a career that spanned seven decades, Stockwell was a supreme character actor whose performances — lip-syncing Roy Orbison in a nightmarish party scene in “Blue Velvet,” a desperate agent in Robert Altman’s “The Player,” Howard Hughes in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” — didn’t have to be lengthy to be mesmerizing.
The dark-haired Stockwell was a Hollywood veteran by the time he reached his teens. In his 20s, he starred on Broadway as a young killer in the play “Compulsion” and in prestigious films such as “Sons and Lovers.” He was awarded best actor at the Cannes Film Festival twice, in 1959 for the big-screen version of “Compulsion” and in 1962 for Sidney Lumet’s adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” While his career had some lean times, he reached his full stride in the 1980s.
“My way of working is still the same as it was in the beginning — totally intuitive and instinctive,” he told The New York Times in 1987. “But as you live your life, you compile so many millions of experiences and bits of information that you become a richer vessel as a person. You draw on more experience.”
His Oscar-nominated role as Tony “The Tiger” Russo, a flamboyant gangster, in the 1988 hit “Married to the Mob” led to his most notable TV role the following year, in NBC’s science fiction series “Quantum Leap.” Both roles had strong comic elements.
“It’s the first time anyone’s offered me a series and the first time I’ve ever wanted to do one,” he said in 1989. “If people hadn’t seen me in ‘Married To the Mob’ they wouldn’t have realized I could do comedy.”
Starring with Stockwell in “Quantum Leap” was Scott Bakula, playing a scientist who assumes different identities in different eras after a time-travel experiment goes awry. As his colleague, “The Observer,” Stockwell lends his help but is seen only on a holographic computer image. The show lasted from 1989 to 1993.
He continued playing roles, big and small, in films and TV, into the 21st century, including a regular role in another science fiction series, “Battlestar Galactica.”
Stockwell became an actor at an early age. His father, Harry Stockwell, voiced the role of Prince Charming in Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and appeared in several Broadway musicals.
At age 7, Dean made his show business debut in the 1943 Broadway show “The Innocent Voyage,” the story of orphaned children entangled with pirates. His older brother, Guy, also was in the cast.
A producer at MGM was impressed by Dean and persuaded the studio to sign him. His first significant role was as Kathryn Grayson’s nephew in the 1945 musical “Anchors Away,” which starred Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra.
In the next few years, Stockwell appeared in such films as the Oscar-winning anti-Semitism drama “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” with Gregory Peck, as well as “Song of the Thin Man,” the last of the William Powell-Myrna Loy mystery series, with Stockwell playing their son.
He had the title roles in the 1948 anti-war film “The Boy With Green Hair,” about a war orphan whose hair changes color, and “Kim,” the 1950 version of the Rudyard Kipling tale, which starred Errol Flynn. Films in his youth also included “Down to the Sea in Ships,” with Lionel Barrymore; “The Secret Garden,” with Margaret O’Brien; and “Stars in My Crown” with Joel McCrea.
“I was very lucky to have a loving and caring and sympathetic mother and not a stage mother,” he told The Associated Press in 1989. Still, he stressed, it wasn’t always easy, and he dropped out of the business when he reached 16.
“I never really wanted to be an actor,” he said. “I found acting very difficult from the beginning. I worked long hours, six days a week. It wasn’t fun.” It wasn’t the only time he dropped out. But, he said, “I came back each time because I had no other training.”
Reviving his career after five years, Stockwell returned to New York where he co-starred with Roddy McDowall on Broadway in “Compulsion,” a 1957 drama based on the notorious Leopold-Loeb murder case in which two college students killed a 14-year-old boy for the thrill of it. The film version starred Orson Welles.
Stockwell had two more prestigious film roles in the early 1960s. He was the struggling son in D.H. Lawrence’s “Sons and Lovers” — an Oscar nominee for best picture — and the sensitive younger brother in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” with Ralph Richardson and Katharine Hepburn.
He also tried his hand at theater directing, putting on a well-received program of Beckett and Ionesco plays in Los Angeles in 1961.
In 1960, Stockwell married Millie Perkins, best known for her starring turn as Anne in the 1959 film “The Diary of Anne Frank.” The marriage ended in divorce after only two years.
In the mid-60s, Stockwell dropped out of Hollywood and became a regular presence at the hippie enclave of Topanga Canyon. After the encouragement of Dennis Hopper, Stockwell wrote a screenplay that never got produced but inspired Neil Young’s 1970 album “After the Gold Rush,” which took its name from Stockwell’s script. Stockwell, longtime friends with Young, later co-directed and starred with Young on 1982′s “Human Highway.” Stockwell also designed the cover of Young’s 1977 album “American Stars ‘N Bars.”
In 1981 he married Joy Marchenko, a textile expert. When his career hit a down period, Stockwell decided to take his family to New Mexico. As soon as he left Hollywood, filmmakers started calling again.
He was cast as Harry Dean Stanton’s drifting brother in Wim Wenders’ acclaimed 1984 film “Paris, Texas” and that same year as the evil Dr. Yueh in Lynch’s “Dune.”
He called his success from the 1980s onward his “third career.” As for the Oscar nomination, he told the AP in 1989 that it was “something I’ve dreamed about for years. … It’s just one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
Like his longtime friend Hopper, a noted photographer as well as an actor, Stockwell was active in the visual arts. He made photo collages and what he called “diceworks,” sculptures made of dice. He often used his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell, in his art projects.
His brother, Guy Stockwell, also became a prolific film and television actor, even doing guest shot on “Quantum Leap.” He died in 2002 at age 68.
Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.
___
Late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical information to this report.
