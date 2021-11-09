Montana State a ‘scary’ opening foe for CU Buffs men’s basketball

Suggest a Correction
It’s only the season opener. Yet the level of Tad Boyle’s angst and concern already is at peak, midseason form.
The Colorado Buffaloes begin their 119th men’s basketball season, and the 12th under Boyle, on Tuesday night at the CU Events Center. On one bench will be the Buffs, a program that has reached five of the 10 NCAA Tournaments held during Boyle’s tenure and is trying to strike the delicate balance of retooling with a younger rotation while remaining nationally relevant.
On the other bench will be a deep and experienced squad that is the source of Boyle’s concern, Montana State. The Bobcats fell just short of an NCAA Tournament bid last season and will give the new-look Buffs a respectable opening-night test.
Boyle joked that former Director of Player Development Nate Tomlinson, who took the lead on compiling the schedule, should be fired by former CU assistant Kim English at his new assistant coach job at George Mason for scheduling such a demanding opener. What is no joking matter is the challenge Montana State will present on opening night.
“This is bad scheduling. It’s bad scheduling on my part,” Boyle said. “We’re in for a dogfight. They have three super seniors, and they went into UNLV for the opener last year and won by 13. They’re a veteran group. They have really good players. I coached in the Big Sky (at Northern Colorado), and this is a very, very good Big Sky team.”
Montana State very nearly stole an NCAA Tournament bid at the end of last season, topping top-seeded Southern Utah in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament before dropping the title game against Eastern Washington.
The Bobcats return their top four scorers and top three rebounders from that squad. Three of them — guards Amin Adamu, Abdul Mohamed, and Xavier Bishop — were seniors last year who opted to return for the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the 2020-21 COVID season. Meanwhile, the Buffs will counter with at least two freshmen set to make their official debuts in KJ Simpson and Lawson Lovering. And no Buffs player outside seniors Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet has played in front of an Events Center crowd larger than the 2,406 on hand for CU’s exhibition win against Colorado Mines two weeks ago.
“(Montana State) has a chip on their shoulder,” CU sophomore forward Jabari Walker said. “They were one game away from the tournament last year and they believe they should make the tournament this year. We’re both looking to get off to a strong start. They’re coming in here looking to win. They probably feel like they’re slept on. I know they’re coming in here with an underdog mentality and nothing to lose. It will be a good test, for sure.”
Given the experience in the Montana State lineup, the Buffs certainly can’t struggle through the first 10 minutes like they did last week in an exhibition loss at Nebraska, where CU fell quickly into a 20-point hole while the Cornhuskers drained five of their first seven 3-point attempts, mostly from wide-open looks.
“This is a scary game,” Boyle said. “We cannot be sleeping. It’s our home opener, we should be ready to go. We should have energy. We should have the eye of the tiger. This is going to be a hell of a basketball game.”
Montana State Bobcats at CU Buffs men’s basketball
TIPOFF: Tuesday, 8 p.m., CU Events Center.
BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Mountain. Radio — 850 AM and 94.1 FM.
RECORDS (2020-21): Montana State 13-10; CU 23-9.
COACHES: Montana State — Danny Sprinkle, 3rd season (29-25 overall and at Montana State) ; Colorado — Tad Boyle, 12th season (289-209 overall, 233-143 at Colorado).
TOP RETURNEES (2020-21 stats): Montana State — G Amin Adamu, Sr., 14.7 ppg, 5.0; G Xavier Bishop, Sr., 13.9 ppg, 3.9 apg; F Jubrile Belo, Jr., 14.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg; F/G Abdul Mohamed, Sr., 5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg. Colorado — F Evan Battey, R-Sr., 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg; G Elijah Parquet, Sr., 5.2 ppg, .476 field goal percentage; F Jabari Walker, So., 7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, .526 field goal percentage.
NOTES: Montana State was picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference preseason media poll…Hard to believe, but CU hasn’t posted a win against Montana State since 1924. The Bobcats have won the six matchups since, most recently recording an overtime victory in Boulder on Nov. 18, 2008…CU is 9-2 in season openers under Boyle…The Buffs will try to rediscover their long-range touch after going just 5-for-36 on 3-pointers (.139) in two preseason exhibition games…Montana State posted preseason exhibition wins against Yellowstone Christian and Providence (The Division II school in Great Falls, Mont., and not the Providence Friars of the Big East)…CU’s three-game, season-opening homestand continues on Saturday against New Mexico (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain).
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a September fatal shooting in East St. Louis.
According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, Michael Triplett was shot just before 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 21, at the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway in East St. Louis. He was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital across the river, where he later died. Triplett was 47.
The ISP’s Public Safety Enforcement Group joined East St. Louis Police in investigating the killing.
During the course of the investigation, authorities released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Following tips collected from the public, the Illinois State Police and East St. Louis officers arrested Trevon Raymond for the shooting.
Over the weekend, prosecutors charged Raymond with one count of first-degree murder. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Who knew burnt toast had a second life?
“There’s a guy yesterday that had never played nickel in his whole career,” Vic Fangio said Monday when asked about Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller, a game-ball recipient and one of the heroes in Denver’s stunning 30-16 thumping of the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 9.
“He got a three-day crash course on it and was set to play. Then he had to go to left corner first, and then he had to go to right corner, or vice versa. He was ready.”
The NFL is a funny league run by people with no sense of humor. A week ago, Broncos Country wanted No. 23 gone. Fuller, a holy terror with Fangio in Chicago, couldn’t cover a twin bed here. A month in, the cat looked like a flaming, $9.47 million mistake.
The trade deadline came. The trade deadline went. Fuller remained in Broncos Blue, and it could turn out to be the best trade general manager George Paton never made. Especially with rookie standout Pat Surtain II likely on the shelf when the Philadelphia Eagles visit on Sunday.
“Kyle is a pro. He hasn’t been happy with his role here of late,” Fangio said of Fuller’s October, which consisted primarily of watching the from the bench as the Broncos frittered away a 3-0 start to the season.
“We’ve talked about it, but he was ready to go. He embraced the challenge of playing nickel with one week of preparation.”
After turning up on all of four snaps, combined, in the Broncos’ three previous games against the Raiders, Browns and Washington, Fuller appeared on 60 out of 62 possible defensive plays at Jerry World, according to Denver Post charting.
With Bryce Callahan on injured reserve, Fangio decided to try Fuller, more of a traditional boundary defender, all over the secondary. Nickel. Right corner. Left corner. More nickel.
Sure enough, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made it a point to find No. 23, just as Ben Roethlisberger, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones did in September.
Only a funny thing happened on the way to the first-down marker: Fuller got the last laugh darn near every time.
Prescott went 0-for-3 on passes targeting the Broncos veteran, per Denver Post charting, while Fuller was in man coverage.
That oh-fer included a nifty break-up off a high throw to CeeDee Lamb late in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2 Lamb hopped up to high point the ball, but the 5-11 Fuller, in a savvy veteran move, punched with his right arm, poking the rock loose before the wideout could secure it.
For a guy who got torched by opposing QBs for at least six completions of 20 yards or more during his first three games as a Bronco, and seared for two touchdowns from at least 25 yards out, Dallas felt like sweet redemption.
“He never got down on himself,” Fangio said of Fuller following the Broncos’ second straight victory. “He was frustrated.
“But (if) you keep sawing wood, you’ll be ready when your number’s called. And he was ready.”
From here on out, Fuller’s got to be willing, too. Willing to play anywhere. At any time. In any spot.
The former Virginia Tech standout is only two seasons removed from back-to-back Pro Bowl berths. But he’ll also turn 30 in February, with a mile of film already this season showing that the legs won’t always make up for what the eyes might miss initially.
Coming out of the bye, the stakes — and the challenges — crank up several notches in Weeks 12 and 13, when the Broncos host quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers (Nov. 28), followed by a tussle with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City (Dec. 5).
On the other hand, the Broncos have four of the next five games at home. If almost everything breaks right, this team could wake up 9-5 on Christmas Day.
If Fuller reverts back to the Week 5 version? The one who one who almost single-handedly saved Roethlisberger’s season?
Santa’s coming down that chimney carrying a lump of coal in one hand and a pink slip with Fangio’s name on it in the other.
“He’s not happy with the spot he’s in,” the Broncos coach said of his cornerback, “but he’s handling it the way you would like him to handle it. He’s not happy. But he’s not a malcontent, either.”
Pittsburgh Fuller wasn’t playable. Fangio needs Dallas Fuller. Alert. Smart. Hungry as heck.
If No. 23 saws enough wood to become part of a Broncos playoff secondary, we’ll all chuckle and remember Week 9 as a turning point, the one nobody saw coming. The Cowboys, least of all.
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Holiday lighting companies are hard at work taking advantage of the warm weather in an effort to get ahead of schedule.
Temperatures in the 70s make it hard to believe Christmas is just 47 days away. While many homeowners wait until later in the month to begin decorating, it’s not a bad idea to get started sooner than later.
“Days like today we’re sweating instead of freezing. It’s nice. The wire’s nice and soft so it’s great,” said Joshua Paske, owner of Paske Holiday Lighting.
Paske says overall they’re a little ahead of schedule. They hope the weather continues to cooperate.
“We’ve got to worry about the rain and frost, so we’ll see. We had a couple of really good days with frost so it delayed us a little bit. As of right now we were talking today we’re about two and a half days ahead so we hope there’ll be a little bit of a cushion here as we get deeper into the season,” Paske said.
Frosty mornings delay his crew a couple of hours.
And not only is getting an early start likely to be more comfortable when it comes to temperatures but this year it may be more important than ever, especially if you’re needing additional products.
“If you’re wanting to buy material, secure material plus the temperature, those two factors together, especially with the shortages in the stores, the retail stores, for any number of reasons, getting it as early as you can, making sure you have all the clips and the needed bulbs and wires earlier is much, much better,” he said.
And for those who don’t want to get up on a ladder and want to leave it to the professionals, Paske’s advice is to call early.
“We start booking in January. We’re already booking now for next year,” said Paske.
Paske says not to hesitate. The earlier you get on the schedule the better off you’ll be long-term.
