New Hampshire crash that killed 7 Jarheads bikers finally heading to trial

The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, accused of triggering a horrific crash that killed seven motorcyclists, is finally set to begin.

After a final pretrial hearing Tuesday, jury selection is set to begin Nov. 16 with the trial commencing on Nov. 29, New Hampshire court officials announced Monday.

“We’re not talking to anybody until the trial starts,” a member of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club told the Herald as those linked to the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, N.H., focus on a case that exposed fatal flaws in the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, is accused of slamming into the biker pack of ex-U.S. Marines and their spouses, killing seven who were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The seven victims were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

Zhukovskyy, who has pleaded not guilty and has never been let out of jail, is accused of driving under the influence when he killed the bikers. Although some charges have been dropped, he still faces 23 counts of negligent homicide — including while under the influence — manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The proposed jury questionnaire has also been posted by Granite State prosecutors who will ask about media exposure to the case that was reported nationwide. Other questions include if prospective jurors have been in accidents or pulled over for drunken driving, or if they ever held a commercial driver’s license.

Zhukovskyy was a licensed truck driver at the time of the crash despite his poor driving record. His case sparked a high-profile RMV shakeup, which revealed serious lapses and led to the resignation of the registrar.

Zhukovskyy is accused of crossing the center line and hitting the bikers because he was impaired from using drugs — his blood test showed fentanyl, morphine and benzoylecgonine, officials have ruled.

He still had his trucker’s license the day of the crash despite a May OUI arrest in Connecticut, which should have resulted in his license being suspended, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled last year. A third-party auditing company found an RMV employee did not make any changes to Zhukovskyy’s driving record before the collision after looking at his record for approximately 7 seconds.

Meanwhile, a federal case is still making its way through U.S. District Court against two owners of Westfield Transport Inc. charged with allegedly falsifying driving logs, instructing others to do so and making a false statement to investigators. That case involves Zhukovskyy, who was employed by Westfield Transport at the time of his crash.

Dunyadar “Damien” Gasanov, 36, and Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, both of West Springfield, are indicted in that case. A status hearing was held last week.

The Jarheads count down the time for their day in court.