New venues rise, favorites rebound post-pandemic
The pandemic did its best to crush the music business. Now, as we start to return to normal, that normal arrives with nearly a dozen local clubs gone for good and once-blooming arts neighborhoods limping along. But it’s not all bad news. This fall we see a handful of new venues arriving while others rebound spectacularly. Here are five spots to take in established stars and your next favorite band.
The return of the Cantab Lounge
Central Square’s Cantab had a legendary five-decade run as a music haunt that boasted soul acts, garage rock bands, live poetry and lots more. When the pandemic shuttered the venue, the owner put it up for sale.
This summer the spot got a new owner and a series of needed renovations. Don’t worry, the place promises the same loose and joyful vibe. As if to prove the point, Chicken Slacks Thursdays — an epic funk band that held down the city’s longest Thursday residency — returns Dec. 2 to ring in the Cantab’s reopening. (Find the Cantab Lounge on Facebook.)
The Crystal Ballroom opens above the Somerville Theatre
The team that runs the Somerville Theatre recently discovered the bones of a ballroom currently filled by their upstairs streaming rooms. The pandemic gave the theater a chance to restore the room and turn it into a rock club, theater space, swing jazz dance floor and whatever else the community sees fit to make it.
“The ballroom itself goes for a classy vibe, so while it certainly functions like a music club, it is a very versatile and aesthetically attractive room,” Somerville Theatre creative director Ian Judge said of the 516-capacity room. “It’s my plan that the programming is eclectic and doesn’t pigeonhole us into one genre or music promoter. … There’s a need for a room that is accessible to the local scene and we hope to fill that niche.”
With Oberon and Once Ballroom now shuttered, the Crystal looks to absorb and expand on the vibes of those great spots. (crystalballroomboston.com)
Magic Room opens in Norwood
Rock (and folk, funk, electronic, etc.) in the suburbs! Run by the Desmond family — who have wowed the city from the eccentric Bentmen band to the electric Casey Desmond — Magic Room was set to launch right before the pandemic. Instead, Norwood had to wait until September 2021. Expect a wild mix of artists to fill the venue.
“Magic Room’s mission is to make the evening engaging for the audience, with a big sound and lots of multimedia to keep our concert goers entertained and fully immersed,” co-owner Des Desmond said. “Large vibes, in an intimate setting. We plan on having music of every genre as well as one-off celebrity events. A possible comedy night is in the works, we’re planning on hosting some book signings and meet and greets, and the room is available for private events as well.” (norwoodspacecenter.com/venue/magic-room)
The Jungle keeps Union Square booming
Somerville’s Union Square seemed intent on replacing Allston and Central Square as the city’s music club hub. Then everything closed. Union’s Thunder Road is now a hole in the ground waiting to be filled in by, best guess, a big condo building. The Square also lost Bull McCabe’s and its stage. Thankfully the Jungle has returned with Sunday live music brunches, monthly blues jams and loads and loads of local and national acts. (thejunglemusicclub.com)
Roadrunner gets an opening date
The Bowery Presents increases its footprint in March with Roadrunner, a 3,500-capacity club in Allston-Brighton. Already a major player with Harvard Square’s Sinclair and the theater district’s Royale, Bowery opens its biggest room with Mitski on March 21 & 22 and follows that up fast with dates featuring Bleachers, JoJo, Big Thief, Lake Street Dive and more. (boweryboston.com/boston)
Ask Amy: Family struggles with extremes over holidays
Dear Amy: In our nine-member family, we have two people at extremes: One is a staunch anti-masker and anti-vaxxer.
The other is paranoid in her efforts to be safe.
All family members (except the anti’s three) have been vaccinated.
We traditionally have family gatherings at our home for most holidays.
The anti-vaxxer will usually scoff at any virus protection shown by anyone when there is a gathering.
The paranoid one refuses to come in our house if the anti has been there in the previous 24 hours.
Reasoning with either of the two extremes has been fruitless.
My wife and I are currently considering splitting the gatherings, so the two extremes do not conflict.
This is very sad and means diluting the festivities we enjoy so much.
We are hoping you may have some suggestions.
— Stuck
Dear Stuck: As lonely as last year’s holiday season was, I have a feeling that many will look back on the weird and isolated winter holiday season of 2020 with a certain nostalgia: Eating dinner off of disinfected TV trays and watching “A Christmas Story” after the family Zoom meal might hold a certain appeal, certainly when you compare it to the complication of entertaining extremists.
You have two groups of family members representing pandemic polar opposites, but they have something important in common: Neither seems to be applying common sense to this challenge.
You have taken this on as a problem you hope to solve, in order to provide a homespun holiday experience for everyone.
You’ve done your own risk assessment and obviously don’t believe that having unvaccinated people in your home presents a risk to you and yours.
It seems that the family member who doesn’t feel safe is inspiring you to dilute your celebration.
I think you should host your holiday meal (if you still want to) and let the usual parties know the time and place. Let them decide whether to attend.
If your more risk-averse relative doesn’t feel safe in your home and is only willing to see vaccinated family members, then could she host her own gathering on another day in an atmosphere where she feels safe?
You might let all of your family members know ahead of time that if anyone chooses to degrade other family members or engage in rude or anti-social behavior, you may ask them to leave, and everyone can try again next year.
Dear Amy: My mother recently passed away unexpectedly, and I have to clean out her condo.
My problem is that there are so many things that have such strong memories for me. I’m overwhelmed about what to do with all of it.
I live in a small one-bedroom apartment, so honestly, I would be cramming stuff in.
I really don’t know what to do.
I feel guilty if I just call someone in to sell it all off.
The memories these things bring up really make this hard.
Can you help?
— Overwhelmed
Dear Overwhelmed: This sad task would be made much easier for you if you had even one person who would do it with you.
It is important that you feel supported; you also deserve to have a compassionate witness to your memories. If you can’t find a friend to help, you should call in a professional.
People who do this sort of elder “clean out” for a living often understand the complicated emotions that are brought up. Call your local Office on Aging for a referral.
This task will be made easier if you break it down into smaller categories. Start with the kitchen, and have four open boxes: Keep, Donate, Unsure, Trash.
Make sure to photograph items. These photos will help to keep your memories fresh, for a time in the future when you’re ready to revisit them.
If you are paralyzed, you might want to rent a small storage unit to house items until you are ready. Understand, however, that this can bring up its own set of challenges. If you rent a unit, set regular goals to continue to go through and pare down these possessions.
Dear Amy: “Exasperated” shared an experience I’ve been through — the frustration of her husband entering the room and insisting that she immediately stop texting or answering an email.
In addition to your advice, you asked Exasperated to take a look at her own behavior.
I did this recently and realized that my phone had completely infiltrated my family time.
— Working on Unplugging
Dear Working: A lot of us need to work on unplugging.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Koch: Women voters poised to swing control of Washington
Women voters are likely to be the difference makers between Republicans taking control of the House and Senate after the midterm elections. A shift in power in Congress in 2022 would send a strong message to President Joe Biden and his re-election team, forcing the administration to move away from extreme progressive policies for a more moderate middle ground in preparation for the 2024 election.
When studying women voting trends and polls, we see women have voted to increase women’s representation in Congress while focusing on some different issues than male voters. The 117th Congress contains record numbers of women in the House, 120, and one short of the record in the Senate with 24. According to exit polling conducted by The Washington Post during the 2020 election, women voted for Joe Biden by a 15% gap. As we go into a midterm election with a tradition of big losses for the party in power, Republicans will be targeting women voters to attempt a takeover of the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The House is a near certainty in switching parties, while the Senate is where the more difficult political battle will be held.
One issue that might boost Republican success next fall is the issue of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. This is an extension of protections for pregnant workers that mirrors the protections in the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA was a signature achievement of the administration of Republican President George H. W. Bush in 1990. The current version of the PWFA would provide some legal guidance for both the employers and employees on what an employer can do to accommodate a pregnant worker. The bill has significant support from Republicans, but if pro-life and pro-business Republicans in Congress embrace this issue, it may help to make inroads with some of the women voters who abandoned the party in 2016 and 2020.
Protecting pregnant workers and their unborn babies is an easy issue for pro-life Republicans. There seems to be enough support from Republican women in Congress, including co-sponsors Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Wash.), to motivate other Republicans to express support. This bill passed the House with 99 Republicans voting in favor of the measure on May 14, 2021.
Polling indicates that this issue is a political winner. The Tarrance Group conducted a poll on the bill and found that the legislation had 89% support, with Republicans supporting at an 81% rate, Trump voters at an 80% rate, and self-described conservative voters supporting at an 80% rate. This seems like one of those issues where Republicans can show they can work to govern responsibly when they are on the cusp of taking the House back from the Democrats.
The legislation seems to have enough support to easily pass the Senate. The Senate version of the bill, S. 1486, has yet to come up, but it already has the support of four Republicans, Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va,), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). The Chamber of Commerce supports the bill because they worry that under current law employers “face great uncertainty about whether, and how, they are required to accommodate pregnant workers.” Also, a large coalition of businesses and interests representing businesses have expressed support in a letter to Congress.
This bill is likely to pass, and the only question is whether Republicans can get in front of the issue to help get it passed quicker to forward the pro-business and pro-life cause and have an edge with women voters in the upcoming midterm elections.
Lane Koch is a former congressional staffer and a Republican strategist. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Editorial: Who will pay for Wu’s free T?
Gov. Charlie Baker gave Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu a welcome-to-the-job present this weekend: a gift basket of reality.
Speaking Sunday on WCVB’s “On the Record,” Baker addressed Wu’s notion of doing away with fares on the MBTA.
Baker said the idea may be “worth the conversation” if Boston would foot the bill, as the State House News Service reported.
“There’s no such thing as a free T,” Baker said. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Wu’s platform was big on free-T rides, as a social justice issue: “Transportation affects every aspect of our lives and how people connect with health care, education and economic opportunity. If we are serious as a city and a commonwealth about closing the racial wealth divide, advancing climate justice and empowering communities, we need to remove barriers to public transportation as a public good.”
As Wu has stated, this would require buy-in from Beacon Hill. Baker said the T’s fares “are affordable and competitive” and cited a need to continue to invest in the transit system, which saw its revenues tank during the low-ridership stretch of the pandemic.
A one-way subway ride costs $2.40. “Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” he said. “But I don’t see a reason why you would expect people who live on the Cape, on the North Shore, in central or western Mass. who will never be anywhere near the T except on very rare occasions — why they should pay to give everybody in Boston a free ride does not make any sense to me.”
And does Wu mean everyone — or just some riders? Because if Wu is firm in her “free T” stance, that means someone is footing the bill for a trip from Wellesley to Waban and back, just as they would be for a ride on the No. 47 bus from Broadway to Nubian Square. If it’s not just about economic equity, but also climate justice, then free-for-all would have to be on the traffic-fighting table.
Baker is absolutely right — why should people in the rest of the commonwealth, who may take the T for the occasional Sox game, foot the bill for Boston residents? The MBTA stands for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority — not the Mostly Boston Transportation Authority — there are other cities and towns with needs as well.
If we’re looking at public transportation as a public good, then why leave out those taking the No. 210 bus in Brockton? We bet they’d like the fare to be free as well.
Baker in January vetoed language from a transportation bond bill that would have required the launch of a low-income fare program. In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about $694 million of the transportation authority’s $2.08 billion in revenues.
The T is a gaping maw of fiscal needs — from maintenance, recovery from the pandemic, upgrades to existing stations and tracks and new projects — there is no shortage of bills to be paid.
Adding a free-fares-in-Boston program to the mix begs the question: How are you going to pay for it? And if they answer is someone else should foot the bill, a followup query must be who, and why?
