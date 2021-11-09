Connect with us

Nikola Jokic ejection sparks social media threats from both sets of brothers following Nuggets-Heat game

19 seconds ago

PHOTOS: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic’s retaliatory shove of Heat’s Markieff Morris ends game in chaos
The fallout from Monday night’s fracas between Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Markieff Morris spilled into Tuesday morning as both sets of brothers of the players involved levied social media threats at the other.

Marcus Morris, a forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, tweeted “Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED.”

The insinuation was that when Jokic retaliated last night late in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena, leveling Markieff, he waited until he wasn’t looking.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra suggested the same.

“It’s just absolutely uncalled for, and it would have looked a lot different, this whole thing could have been a lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic,” Spoelstra said. “The fact that he had his back turned, and he made a play like that, blindsiding, it was just a very dangerous play.”

Jokic’s brothers created a Twitter account on Tuesday morning to respond to Marcus’ message.

10 mins ago

November 9, 2021

Photo by AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Jimmy Butler (22), Kyle Lowry (7), Dewayne Dedmon (21) and Bam Adebayo (13) of the Miami Heat stand in a doorway as they wait for the Denver Nuggets to enter their locker room after the final minutes were marred by an altercation during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 113-96 win on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets struck Markieff Morris (8) of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow sending him to the ground, which resulted in a flagrant and two on Morris and an ejection for Jokic.

Keeler: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic did Markieff Morris dirty. Both should be suspended, but if NBA doesn't start protecting its MVP, it'll happen again.

Published 31 mins ago on November 9, 2021

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Markieff Morris had it coming. Let’s get that out of the way first.

His job is to goon it up. Cross the line. Poke and prod the big fish on the court into making bigger mistakes.

But in no way did that justify — in no way does that ever justify — blindsiding a dude into Lincoln Park. In no way does it condone that level of retaliation in a public setting. This is the NBA, not the UFC. Nikola Jokic has to know better. Jokic has to be better. As Nuggets coach Michael Malone put it recently, heavy is the head that wears the crown.

That said, any blood from the sad fracas that marred the end of Monday night’s Nuggets-Heat game is on the league’s hands, too.

The Joker is tired of being the NBA’s most talented pin cushion. He’s a human being, Adam Silver. Not a tackling dummy with a cute nickname.

According to the play-by-play stats tracked at Basketball-Reference.com, Jokic ranks ninth among NBA centers in minutes played per game (31.8). Yet his rate in shooting fouls drawn — one every 12.23 minutes on the floor — already trails Bam Adebayo (one every 11.03 minutes), Montrezl Harrell (11.1 minutes) and Rudy Gobert (12.1 minutes).

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid is picking up a shooting foul every 8.9 minutes. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, every 7.3 minutes.

If you’re curious where all that rage comes from, start there.

“I saw him, (and) I thought it was gonna be like a ‘take’ foul,” Jokic said of the shot to the ribs Morris gave him at midcourt, the jab that preceded his shove.

“And he kind of bumped me, I was like, ‘That was a little bit …’ I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself.”

For that mess, the Joker warrants a fine and a suspension. Morris, same deal. A pox on both their houses. You want to stop this sort of garbage? Hit everybody in the wallet. Where it hurts.

Then pony up to get Miami coach Erik Spoelstra a pair of glasses.

“After I watched it on film, it was a ‘take’ foul,” he told the media late Monday night. “That’s how I saw it.”

The league office should see it differently, although don’t hold your breath. The Joker’s got a rep. And a temper. And a rep for a temper.

If you throw in the incident with Cameron Payne during Game 4 of the Western Conference semis this past summer, Jokic is considered by NBA Twitter to be a repeat offender when it comes to crossing the line.

Again, he’s got to know better there.

He’s also got to know that more of this bunkum is coming.

Teams are going to follow Morris’ lead. They’re going to look to exploit that temper.

“I’m not supposed to react that way, first of all. To get thrown out of the game … I can’t help my team win the game,” Jokic lamented late Monday. “Which is the most important thing.”

