No criminal charges for Arvada police officer who killed “good Samaritan” in Olde Town shooting
An Arvada police officer will not face criminal charges for mistakenly shooting and killing a “good Samaritan” who stopped an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada this summer, prosecutors announced Monday.
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King at a news conference announced her decision to not charge the officer nearly five months after the officer shot and killed 40-year-old Johnny Hurley.
Hurley rushed out of the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on the afternoon of June 21 and confronted the active shooter, who minutes earlier had killed a police officer and fired multiple rounds in the Denver suburb’s busy restaurant and shopping district.
Hurley, who legally carried a concealed handgun, shot and killed the active shooter after hearing gunfire. Hurley picked up the active shooter’s AR-15 after killing him, according to his autopsy report. A responding Arvada police officer then shot and killed Hurley, mistakenly believing him to be the suspect who ambushed and killed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley.
Doctors at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge declared Hurley dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, according to the autopsy report. Hurley died of a single gunshot to the pelvis, according to his autopsy. The bullet entered his buttock from behind and did not exit his body.
Hurley’s mother, Kathleen Boleyn, said in a statement through her attorney Monday that she “imagine(s) that many people are angry and that is understandable. I would ask that instead of acting out on your anger, that you use that energy to be the change you wish to see in the world.”
She asked for people to engage in “meaningful conservations that might make a difference” and to “consider using Johnny’s commitment to doing the right thing even at the greatest cost to inspire your own actions.”
The multi-agency Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting and presented its findings to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 9. Police and prosecutors released few details about Hurley’s death prior to the announcement Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.
Colorado district attorneys are required by state law to publicly issue letters explaining their decision when they decline to prosecute law enforcement officers for fatal on-duty shootings. The letters outline the facts of the incident and the prosecutor’s legal analysis.
Arvada police previously released video showing the moments leading up to Beesley’s death but, prior to Monday, had not released video or other information about Hurley’s killing, citing the ongoing investigation into the officer’s actions.
Arvada police previously said Hurley was a hero and that he prevented further bloodshed.
The active shooter, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, left a note in his Arvada apartment indicating that he wanted to kill police officers, Arvada police previously said. Surveillance video released by the Arvada Police Department showed Troyke run after Beesley and shoot him with a shotgun in the downtown area. Video then showed Troyke return to his truck and swap the shotgun for a rifle before walking toward the main square, where Hurley later shot him.
King is the second district attorney in recent years to find a police officer legally justified in shooting someone acting in self-defense. Adams County prosecutors in 2018 declined to charge an Aurora police officer who shot and killed a 73-year-old homeowner defending his home against a violent intruder.
Denver Post reporter Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Defense sets tone with two early-game fourth-down stops
Upon Further Review
1. Fourth down stops. In the last past games, Washington and Dallas were a combined 1 of 9 on fourth down against the Broncos. The Cowboys were 0 of 4 Sunday. Fourth-and-1 from 38: RB Ezekiel Elliott stopped for no gain (S Justin Simmons made the tackle when he knifed through traffic unblocked). Fourth-and-2 from 20: QB Dak Prescott’s pass was broken up by Dre’Mont Jones. Fourth-and-1 from 40: Prescott overthrew WR CeeDee Lamb. And fourth-and-7 from 28: Prescott was intercepted by S Caden Sterns.
2. Run-game production. The Broncos’ 41 rushes and 190 rushing yards were season highs. The offense had six explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards). The flip side of that many rush attempts is a season-high total of “bad” run plays — 12 (gain or one or fewer yards, not including short yardage/goal-line). Unblocked players had four of the run stuffs.
3. Pressuring Prescott. The Broncos rushed five or more players on seven of Prescott’s 46 drop-backs (15.2%) and had two sacks, three knockdowns and 10 pressures. The number of pressures was a season-best. OLB Jonathon Cooper had both sacks (2.85 and 3.59 seconds) and added four pressures. DE Dre’Mont Jones chased Prescott all day, posting 3 1/2 pressures and a half-knockdown.
4. Protecting Teddy. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn rushed five or more players on only seven of 34 drop-backs (20.6%). Maybe Quinn should have blitzed more. The Cowboys’ four sacks came with extra rushers — 3.65, 3.02 and 6.65 seconds with a five-man pressure and 2.70 seconds with a six-man rush. The Broncos allowed only eight disruptions, their second-fewest total of the year (six by the Jets).
5. Williams’ 30-yard run. Another game, another man-on-a-mission carry by RB Javonte Williams. Pre-snap, WR Jerry Jeudy motioned from left to right, taking LB Leighton Vander Esch with him. Williams ran left behind pulling LG Dalton Risner and RG Quinn Meinerz. Williams was hit two yards beyond the line but kept his legs moving for 28 post-contact yards. Williams gained a season-best 111 yards.
6. Special teams struggles. The Broncos had a mistake-filled game on special teams, which equaled a step back after multiple encouraging performances. K Brandon McManus missed a point-after attempt and a 53-yard field goal attempt. Dallas’ Malik Turner burst through unblocked to deflect P Sam Martin’s third-quarter attempt that was fortunately covered by the Broncos after a Dallas player touched the football beyond the line of scrimmage. And Dallas had kick returns of 54 (missed tackles by CBs Nate Hairston and Mike Ford) and 35 yards (missed tackle by OLB Aaron Patrick).
Four Key Numbers
78
Season-high number of plays for the Broncos’ offense; the previous high was 69 at Jacksonville.
3
Straight-up victories for the Broncos since 1988 when an underdog of at least 10 points (plus-10 at Dallas).
28
Yards after contact for Broncos RB Javonte Williams on his 30-yard third-quarter carry.
32
Plays of “12” personnel (2 WR/2 TE/1 RB) used by the Broncos, a season-high.
Talking Points
Playing time breakdown. The Broncos’ offense played 78 snaps. Season-high totals were posted by TE Eric Saubert (49), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (69) and WR Jerry Jeudy (47). RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams played 41 and 37 snaps, respectively. Among the offensive line fill-ins, RT Cam Fleming played 51 (his first action of the year), RG Quinn Meinerz 41 and LG Austin Schlottmann nine. Leading the Broncos’ defense were S Justin Simmons and ILB Baron Browning (all 62). CB Nate Hairston (33) and OLB Jonathon Cooper (56) had season-high totals.
Controlling the clock. The Broncos held possession for 41 minutes, 12 seconds, their highest total overall since 2005 against the Jets (42:28 in a 27-0 win) and their highest total in a road game since 2003 at Indianapolis (44:48 in a 31-17 win). The Broncos had drives of 6:19, 7:07 and 7:30, matching their season-best for five-minute possessions (Week 1 at the Giants). Their four 10-play possessions (11, 11, 10 and 13) were a season high, eclipsing three in the Giants game. Twenty of Dallas’ snaps came on its final two possessions.
Defending downfield. On attempts of at least 16 “air” yards, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was 3-of-11 passing for 62 yards. He started with six consecutive incompletions before plays of 18, 24 and 20 yards over the final three possessions. Prescott’s long completion was 32 yards to WR Amari Cooper on a first-half crossing route six yards downfield and ILB Baron Browning trailing in coverage.
Extra points
Broncos coach Vic Fangio is 1 of 4 on challenges this year after WR Tim Patrick’s second-half near-catch remained an incompletion. … S Kareem Jackson led the team in tackles (nine) for the fourth time this year. … The Broncos had five missed tackles. … Dallas was 4-of-7 passing for 36 yards against Broncos CB Ronald Darby in man coverage. … Prescott scrambled for 7.93 seconds before his Hail Mary-like throw late in the first half that was broken up by S Justin Simmons. … The Broncos started three possessions in Dallas territory and ended with two field goals and an end-of-game kneel-down.
‘Ferguson Rises’ documentary premieres on PBS tonight
ST. LOUIS – A documentary on the death of Michael Brown and the civil rights movement that followed will premiere tonight on Nine PBS.
The documentary, Ferguson Rises, will air on Independent Lens at 9 p.m. The documentary won the Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award.
The film explores the protests following Michael Brown Jr.’s killing in August 2014 through the eyes of his father, Michael Brown Sr., and other voices in the community including residents, police officers, business owners, and activists who took to the streets in protest for more than 400 straight days.
“I hope that through the stories of Michael Brown Sr. and the community of Ferguson, we can learn not to judge things and people on a surface level. And, perhaps most importantly, I hope the film reminds America of all that they can learn from Black people when it comes to resilience, strength, and faith. With this mindset, we can then stop harping on the pathologies of Black Americans and, rather, focus on honoring their contributions,” says filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu in a press release.
Viewers can join the conversation on Twitter using hashtag #FergusonRisesPBS.
$100,000 winning scratchers ticket sold in Lake St. Louis
