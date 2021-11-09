News
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic facing likely suspension for blindside shove of Heat’s Markieff Morris
First came a sharp, flagrant elbow from Miami power forward Markieff Morris. Then came a violent, retaliatory, blindside shove from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Up next will likely be a suspension and a fine for Jokic.
Jokic, last season’s NBA MVP, called his behavior late in Denver’s 113-96 win on Monday night “stupid.” An angry Miami coach Erik Spoelstra called it “a very dangerous and dirty play.”
Here’s how events unfolded at Ball Arena:
With 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in what had been a physical game, Jokic rebounded the ball and brought it down the court, and then passed off near midcourt. Morris, attempting to stop play, struck Jokic with a hard elbow to Jokic’s exposed right side as Jokic was throwing an overhead pass.
Jokic, clearly angered by the flagrant foul, quickly went after Morris, decking him with a hard right forearm to the back. The Miami forward went down hard.
A stretcher was brought out, but after several minutes on the court, Morris was able to get to his feet walk to the Heat’s locker room. The team said later that Morris had hurt his neck but added that he was up and moving around in the locker room and would likely be OK.
Morris was given a flagrant foul two while Jokic was ejected from the game.
“That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Spoelstra said after the game. “Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak-take fouls, and he did it with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after, that’s just absolutely uncalled for.”
Jokic admitted that he was worried that he might have hurt Morris, but he provided his own take on what happened.
“I feel bad,” said Jokic, who turned in his first triple-double of the season, scoring 25 points with 15 rebounds and 10 assists. “It was a stupid play. I’m not supposed to react that way.
“I thought it was going to be a take foul, (but) I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad, I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.”
For a moment, it appeared that a fight might break out as the players began pushing each other and shouting. Miami’s Jimmy Butler shouted and gestured toward the Nuggets and had to be restrained. He was called for a technical. The officials and both coaching staffs prevented the situation from escalating.
If Jokic is suspended, the Nuggets will be short-handed for Wednesday night’s game against Indiana at Ball Arena. Denver is already without the injured Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. is likely to miss several games with a lower-back injury.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone dodged questions about whether or not he thinks his center will be suspended.
“I will concern myself when they tell us he’s suspended,” Malone said. “I am not going to waste any of my time looking into my crystal ball and my tea leaves. I don’t have any of that. He’s available until they tell me he’s not. And I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be available Wednesday night.”
None of the Heat players were made available to the media, but Spoelstra did the talking for them.
“This whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic,” Spoelstra said. “The fact that (Morris) had his back turned and (Jokic) made a play like that, blindsiding him, just a very dangerous play.”
Asked about the mood of his players in the Heat locker room, the coach said: “The video and picture (are) worth a thousand words.”
News
AAA: Lower demand could put ‘downward pressure’ on gas prices
The latest increase in gas prices means motorists in Massachusetts are now paying $1.33 more per gallon than they were paying at this time last year.
AAA Massachusetts reported Monday morning that gas prices rose 2 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon in the group’s latest weekly survey. In the last month, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased by 24 cents.
“Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” said AAA’s Mary Maguire. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening. And that falling demand often puts downward pressure on prices at the pump.”
Gas prices may influence buying patterns as the state looks to boost electric vehicle sales to aid carbon reduction efforts. The debate over gas prices has also played a role as states consider the formation of a multi-state pact, which is being led by Massachusetts, to reduce transportation emissions.
While Transportation Climate Initiative supporters say states need to force transportation sector emission reductions if they are serious about combating climate change and global warming, opponents say the likelihood that TCI will drive up gas prices is one reason more states haven’t embraced the idea.
Supporters of an initiative petition designed to derail TCI in Massachusetts face a critical signature-filing deadline on Nov. 17.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.42, the highest level since September 2014. The automobile organization said the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies “to maintain their planned gradual increase in output will not help lessen supply constraints, so any relief will most likely have to come from the demand side.”
News
UMass AD begins the process of hiring a new football coach
UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford gave Walt Bell a two-year grace period to rebuild the Minutemen football program.
When the improvements he expected in the third year never materialized, Bamford relieved Bell of his duties in the aftermath of Saturday’s embarrassing 35-22 home loss to Rhode Island.
Bell was 2-23 overall, 1-8 this season. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Alex Miller will serve as interim head coach for UMass’ final three games against Maine, Army and New Mexico State.
“I wasn’t anticipating having to make a coaching change,” said Bamford during a press briefing on Monday morning. “But I felt like, at this point in our season, there were some things just from a progressive standing of our football program and not seeing some of the progress we wanted on the field.
“He came into a challenging situation three years ago and really was able to develop some things in our program to our benefit as we currently stand.
“It is a really great profession in a really tough business. This is one where we had to make a decision about how our football program is going forward. Ultimately my decision was in the best interests of that program and making a change to bring in a new leader.”
Bamford had immediate considerations for removing Bell before the end of the season. Bamford can start the process of finding a new head coach before the December recruitment deadline and to evaluate the top available talent in the NCAA transfer portal after the season.
“I have been on record in my six years we generally wait until the end of the year and look at every aspect of our program,” said Bamford. “Football is a little bit of a different animal in that we have a signing period in December on the 15th and we cannot miss a recruiting cycle.
“We can also fill our class with more transfers that are eligible right away from other institutions as well a junior colleges that can come mid-year.”
Bell, 37, was the offensive coordinator at Florida State when he signed a five-year deal with UMass in 2019 for a salary of $625,000 per year. UMass will only have to pay the differential if Bell accepts a coaching position from another school. Bamford said the football budget has grown from $7.5 million to $10.5 million and would appropriate a larger portion towards coaching salaries.
UMass is one of seven independent FBS programs, which is a difficult endeavor. UMass is looking to find a conference willing to make a football-only agreement which would allow the Minutemen to remain in the Atlantic 10 in other sports.
With conferences in a continual state of realignment without geographical boundaries, there are vacancies to be filled. But conference committees can be reluctant to accept a bid from an FBS team like UMass when they lose to an FCS program like Rhode Island.
News
Bruins Notebook: Bruce Cassidy wants a full 60-minute effort
The Bruins want to be a hard-working, hard-to-play-against team that doesn’t give up easy goals, which is what the team has been for well over a decade.
But they are not that team right now, at least not on a night-to-night basis. Just how good this 5-4 team can be is still a wide open question. They lost their No. 2 centerman, David Krejci, and their all-time winningest goalie Tuukka Rask (still rehabbing following hip surgery), and some of the new players brought in to fill various lineup voids have yet to find their game.
But in coach Bruce Cassidy‘s eyes, it is hard to see this team’s potential until it gives maximum effort. And he hasn’t seen that yet.
The things that stuck out to Cassidy from the Toronto game in particular was poor recognition on goal-line breakouts, forwards not coming back to help enough, and not enough 50-50 puck battle wins.
The macro view is that they’re 1-4 on the road and they haven’t been good enough. Their one road win came in Buffalo, where the B’s outclassed the Sabres, but did not necessarily outplay them.
“The commonality of that (Toronto) game is we’ve gone into Philly, Florida, Carolina and now Toronto against good hockey clubs and they’ve made the extra play that we haven’t,” said Cassidy after Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “We were tied going into the third in Philly. Carolina’s a close game but they get a couple that going in off us. Even Florida, I think it was 1-1 or 2-1 late. … So they’re making the plays and we’re not. What does that mean? Are they better than us or are we just not there yet for 60 minutes? Until we play them a little more often, that’s hard to say one way or another. But I do know that what was addressed this morning was we’ve got to get to the 60 minutes and then find out if we’re better than them or not. Right now, that’s our focus. And we’ve had some of those games, it just hasn’t been in those road games against those types of opponents.”
Cassidy is contemplating a slight lineup change. He’d been reluctant to try Jack Studnicka at right wing this season, but he practiced there on a third line with center Erik Haula and left wing Jake DeBrusk on Monday. That dropped Curtis Lazar to the fourth line right wing with center Tomas Nosek and left wing Trent Frederic, which would bounce Karson Kuhlman out.
Whether we see that DeBrusk-Haula-Studnicka combo remains to be seen, however, with Cassidy saying only he was thinking about it.
“That line, offensively, had some looks, hasn’t finished so maybe a different flavor there. And we put Lazar back where he started,” said Cassidy. “I think Kuhlie’s done a nice job with what we’ve asked on that line, but sometimes a different kind of player may help get the line going.”
Cassidy sat Haula briefly in the second period Saturday. Though the coach didn’t mention the play, the brief benching came after Haula wasn’t there to collect DeBrusk’s pass on a 2-on-1. Cassidy said there were a couple of motivations. He put David Pastrnak on that line after some penalty kills knocked him out of the mix a bit and he wanted to get the struggling winger some more ice time. But he also wanted to send a message.
“I didn’t think he had his legs the other night, as much as he’s had,” said Cassidy, who had a brief post-practice chat with the centerman. “We’re trying to get (Pastrnak) back up to speed as much as we can. It came at the expense of Haula for a shift or two and then we got back to (the regular lines) Sometimes it’s a subtle message: ‘Hey, get your legs going, get into the game here.’ I think he’s been a little snake-bit to be honest with you. He’s had some ups and downs, but a couple go in and we’re probably not talking about this. He’d be a little more confident. So I just want to make sure he wasn’t affected by hitting posts or being close. He still has to play good solid hockey for us.”
Studnicka was tried on the wing last season, but the experiment did not go well for the natural center. With some added heft on his bones, he should be able to battle against pinching defensemen better this year.
“It was a learning curve last year having to do it, but I’ve worked with the assistant coaches a lot in practice and in certain situations — taking pucks off the wall — I’m more equipped,” said Studnicka. “I’m a lot stronger this year, so those board battles should hopefully go in my favor.”
This and that
Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy collided awkwardly during power-play practice, the end result being McAvoy doubled over in pain and taking a breather on the bench. That was the last time the first unit went through their paces, but McAvoy appeared to be fine, returning to the ice for the team stretch. …
Nick Folingo and Anton Blidh, both out with upper body injuries, returned to practice as full participants. Neither appears ready to play Tuesday. Foligno, who has been out since the second game of the season, could draw back in Thursday against Edmonton.
Jeremy Swayman will get the nod against Ottawa on Tuesday at the Garden, provided the Senators can ice a team. The Sens canceled Monday’s practice because of a possible COVID outbreak. Forward Auston Watson, defenseman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in COVID protocol over the weekend and forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were added on Monday.
Forwards Egor Sokolov and Scott Sabourin and defenseman Erik Brannstrom were recalled from Belleville.
