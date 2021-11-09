Connect with us

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Heat's Markieff Morris: How the sports world reacted on Twitter

Published

3 mins ago

on


Near the end of the Nuggets’ lopsided 113-96 win over the Heat on Monday, Miami power forward Markieff Morris sent an elbow into Denver center Nikola Jokic’s body as he was making a pass. The reigning NBA most valuable player responded with a hard blindside shove that leveled Morris.

Morris received a flagrant two for his shot and Jokic was ejected from the game. Denver’s star center is expected to receive a suspension from the league.

The actions on the court spilled into the world of social media where both Morris’ and Jokic’s brothers sent out threats following the game.

Here’s a look at how others in the sports world reacted on Twitter to the events at Ball Arena:

Minnesota lets public weigh in on adequacy of mining rules

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By


By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Minnesota regulators began accepting public comments Tuesday on whether the state’s regulation of nonferrous mining would provide sufficient protection against environmental damage to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The comment period runs through Dec. 8. The Department of Natural Resources has established a dedicated webpage for its review with a link to submit public comments online. The DNR is also taking comments by regular mail.

At issue is whether the state’s existing rule that governs siting for copper-nickel mines would adequately protect the Boundary Waters “from pollution, impairment, or destruction” from mining in the Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The DNR launched a review of the rule under court order as part of a lawsuit that seeks to block the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely, which would be upstream from the country’s most-visited wilderness area.

“It is important that commenters provide substantive information on why the siting rule should or should not be changed,” the agency said in a statement. “Comments that only focus on support for or opposition to mining, without providing further information for the DNR to consider, will not assist the DNR in its decision making about the adequacy of the existing nonferrous mine siting rule.”

The lawsuit by Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness seeks to prohibit nonferrous metallic mineral mining, particularly copper-nickel mining, in the entire Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The current siting rule is narrower. It prohibits mining within the wilderness and mining that disturbs the surface in a designated zone around the Boundary Waters.

The state proceedings are separate from a review launched by the Biden administration last month that created a serious obstacle to the Twin Metals project. It ordered a two-year study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters. Twin Metals is appealing that decision. The federal government’s move revived an effort to block Twin Metals that began in the final weeks of the Obama administration but was reversed by the Trump administration.

Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, says its mine design would prevent any acid drainage from the sulfide-bearing ore and protect the wilderness from pollution. It says the environmental review process already underway, if allowed to move forward, would show that the mine can be safe for the environment and should be permitted.

Despite season-ending knee injury, former Gophers star Maxx Williams still plans to contribute to Cardinals

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By


Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals was coming off the best three-game stretch of his career entering an Oct. 10 game against San Francisco. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards in that span and not many tight ends in the NFL were playing better.

But then disaster struck. In the first half against the 49ers, Williams suffered a serious knee injury, ending his season.

“No one ever wants to get hurt,” Williams, a Waconia native and former University of Minnesota star, said in a phone interview. “It was obviously disappointing in the moment, but I’m not going to let something like that really dampen my spirits. I’m just attacking every day with my rehab and looking forward to next season.”

After Williams was hurt, the Cardinals acquired three-time Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz from Philadelphia to take his place. Ertz has been solid but hasn’t matched the numbers Williams was putting up, coming in with 10 receptions for 135 yards in three games with the Cardinals.

Before his injury, Williams, 27, in his seventh NFL season, looked to be heading for a breakout year. He finished with 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in the five games he played, which had put him on a pace to easily top his career bests of 32 catches and 268 yards receiving, set as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Williams also was blocking well, and the Cardinals, now 8-1, were off to a great start. But Williams has vowed to keep contributing to the team despite his injury.

“I feel I can still be a part of it,” said Williams, who had career bests of seven catches and 94 yards receiving in Arizona’s 34-33 win over the Vikings in Week 2. “I still want to be one of those guys who’s at the facility every day to try to put a smile on one of the younger players’ faces, to still be in meetings to answer questions for the young players or just be there with the older guys. It’s a family atmosphere that we have. I can still contribute to the team and try to build something special the rest of the year.”

Williams is rehabbing in the Phoenix area after knee surgery. He said as soon as he gets the clearance from doctors, he wants to be back on the sidelines at games to help out in any way he can.

“Hopefully, in the next month, I can start going to home games,” he said. “Don’t be too surprised if you see me on the sidelines hanging out. I love the game and I want to be around it.”

Incoming powder! Major snowfall headed for Colorado ski resorts Tuesday through Saturday

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By


It’s looking like the storm heading toward the high country that skiers have been eyeing hopefully is going to pay off with substantial snowfall, especially in Colorado’s northern mountains.

Anticipated to begin Tuesday night, the storm should be “a prolonged event,” according to Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of the OpenSnow forecasting and tracking service. Steamboat looks like it will be the big winner as Gratz is predicting 20 inches to fall through Saturday with another 9 inches coming next week. Steamboat is scheduled to open Nov. 20.

Other projections on OpenSnow call for Beaver Creek to receive 12 inches through Saturday with 11 predicted for Vail and 10 for Winter Park. Vail opens Friday and Winter Park will open Nov. 17. Breckenridge, which opens Friday, can expect seven inches through Saturday.

Three Front Range areas are already open. Loveland and Arapahoe Basin are expected to receive nine inches through Saturday while Keystone can expect six.

Most of the mountains mentioned here can expect another five to seven inches next week. By the end of next week, 10 Colorado ski resorts are scheduled to be open. Nine more are scheduled to open the following week, including Copper Mountain and Beaver Creek.

