Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic shoves Heat’s Markieff Morris: How the sports world reacted on Twitter

Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals was coming off the best three-game stretch of his career entering an Oct. 10 game against San Francisco. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards in that span and not many tight ends in the NFL were playing better.

But then disaster struck. In the first half against the 49ers, Williams suffered a serious knee injury, ending his season.

“No one ever wants to get hurt,” Williams, a Waconia native and former University of Minnesota star, said in a phone interview. “It was obviously disappointing in the moment, but I’m not going to let something like that really dampen my spirits. I’m just attacking every day with my rehab and looking forward to next season.”

After Williams was hurt, the Cardinals acquired three-time Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz from Philadelphia to take his place. Ertz has been solid but hasn’t matched the numbers Williams was putting up, coming in with 10 receptions for 135 yards in three games with the Cardinals.

Before his injury, Williams, 27, in his seventh NFL season, looked to be heading for a breakout year. He finished with 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in the five games he played, which had put him on a pace to easily top his career bests of 32 catches and 268 yards receiving, set as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Williams also was blocking well, and the Cardinals, now 8-1, were off to a great start. But Williams has vowed to keep contributing to the team despite his injury.

“I feel I can still be a part of it,” said Williams, who had career bests of seven catches and 94 yards receiving in Arizona’s 34-33 win over the Vikings in Week 2. “I still want to be one of those guys who’s at the facility every day to try to put a smile on one of the younger players’ faces, to still be in meetings to answer questions for the young players or just be there with the older guys. It’s a family atmosphere that we have. I can still contribute to the team and try to build something special the rest of the year.”

Williams is rehabbing in the Phoenix area after knee surgery. He said as soon as he gets the clearance from doctors, he wants to be back on the sidelines at games to help out in any way he can.

“Hopefully, in the next month, I can start going to home games,” he said. “Don’t be too surprised if you see me on the sidelines hanging out. I love the game and I want to be around it.”