News

Odell Beckham Jr. officially waived by Browns, can be claimed

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Pick 6: Odds Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team is a Broncos rival, Rose Namajunas defends her title at UFC +100
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is up for grabs.

The challenging wide receiver, who has battled injuries the past few seasons, was formally waived Monday by the Cleveland Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season.

Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns, who traded for him 2 1/2 years ago but reached a point where they wanted to get out of the stormy relationship as badly as he did.

The 29-year-old Beckham can be claimed on waivers — the Detroit Lions (0-8) get first crack — but any team that takes him would have to pay the $7.25 million he’s owed for the rest of this season. The Browns and Beckham’s agent agreed to restructure his deal last week by eliminating the two non-guaranteed years that were left.

If Beckham clears waivers by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he’ll be a free agent and can sign with any team. In that case, the Browns will have to pay him $4.25 million for this season, saving them $3 million.

There are only a handful teams with enough current salary-cap space to take on Beckham’s contract this season, so it’s likely he won’t be picked up.

Beckham thought playing in Cleveland gave him his best chance of getting to a Super Bowl, so it’s obvious he’ll want to join a contender. He’s not the playmaker he once was, but he can still stretch a defense.

News

New mural at Volpi Foods to celebrate The Hill’s past, present, and future

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

New mural at Volpi Foods to celebrate The Hill's past, present, and future
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new mural is going up to celebrate the past, present, and future of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. A vote chose Jordan Bauer’s design as the winner of Volpi Food’s contest. He will get $6,000 to put the art on the north-facing wall of Volpi’s storefront.

“The mural showcases the many ‘windows’ of the Hill in a fresh and modern style. The windows from left to right showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation–windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future,” states Volpi Foods.

You will be able to see the new mural at 5256 Daggett Ave. The company also offers Italian sandwiches and cured meats and has been in business for the past 120 years.

News

No criminal charges for Arvada police officer who killed “good Samaritan” in Olde Town shooting

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

No criminal charges for Arvada police officer who killed "good Samaritan" in Olde Town shooting
Johnny Hurley (Photo courtesy of Cody Soules via Denver7)

An Arvada police officer will not face criminal charges for mistakenly shooting and killing a “good Samaritan” who stopped an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada this summer, prosecutors announced Monday.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King at a news conference announced her decision to not charge the officer nearly five months after the officer shot and killed 40-year-old Johnny Hurley.

Hurley rushed out of the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on the afternoon of June 21 and confronted the active shooter, who minutes earlier had killed a police officer and fired multiple rounds in the Denver suburb’s busy restaurant and shopping district.

Hurley, who legally carried a concealed handgun, shot and killed the active shooter after hearing gunfire. Hurley picked up the active shooter’s AR-15 after killing him, according to his autopsy report. A responding Arvada police officer then shot and killed Hurley, mistakenly believing him to be the suspect who ambushed and killed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley.

Doctors at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge declared Hurley dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, according to the autopsy report. Hurley died of a single gunshot to the pelvis, according to his autopsy. The bullet entered his buttock from behind and did not exit his body.

Hurley’s mother, Kathleen Boleyn, said in a statement through her attorney Monday that she “imagine(s) that many people are angry and that is understandable. I would ask that instead of acting out on your anger, that you use that energy to be the change you wish to see in the world.”

She asked for people to engage in “meaningful conservations that might make a difference” and to “consider using Johnny’s commitment to doing the right thing even at the greatest cost to inspire your own actions.”

The multi-agency Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting and presented its findings to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 9. Police and prosecutors released few details about Hurley’s death prior to the announcement Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

News

Broncos Fifth Quarter: Defense sets tone with two early-game fourth-down stops

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Broncos Fifth Quarter: Defense sets tone with two early-game fourth-down stops
Upon Further Review

1. Fourth down stops. In the last past games, Washington and Dallas were a combined 1 of 9 on fourth down against the Broncos. The Cowboys were 0 of 4 Sunday. Fourth-and-1 from 38: RB Ezekiel Elliott stopped for no gain (S Justin Simmons made the tackle when he knifed through traffic unblocked). Fourth-and-2 from 20: QB Dak Prescott’s pass was broken up by Dre’Mont Jones. Fourth-and-1 from 40: Prescott overthrew WR CeeDee Lamb. And fourth-and-7 from 28: Prescott was intercepted by S Caden Sterns.

2. Run-game production. The Broncos’ 41 rushes and 190 rushing yards were season highs. The offense had six explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards). The flip side of that many rush attempts is a season-high total of “bad” run plays — 12 (gain or one or fewer yards, not including short yardage/goal-line). Unblocked players had four of the run stuffs.

3. Pressuring Prescott. The Broncos rushed five or more players on seven of Prescott’s 46 drop-backs (15.2%) and had two sacks, three knockdowns and 10 pressures. The number of pressures was a season-best. OLB Jonathon Cooper had both sacks (2.85 and 3.59 seconds) and added four pressures. DE Dre’Mont Jones chased Prescott all day, posting 3 1/2 pressures and a half-knockdown.

4. Protecting Teddy. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn rushed five or more players on only seven of 34 drop-backs (20.6%). Maybe Quinn should have blitzed more. The Cowboys’ four sacks came with extra rushers — 3.65, 3.02 and 6.65 seconds with a five-man pressure and 2.70 seconds with a six-man rush. The Broncos allowed only eight disruptions, their second-fewest total of the year (six by the Jets).

