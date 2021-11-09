Odell Beckham Jr. officially waived by Browns, can be claimed

Suggest a Correction
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is up for grabs.
The challenging wide receiver, who has battled injuries the past few seasons, was formally waived Monday by the Cleveland Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season.
Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns, who traded for him 2 1/2 years ago but reached a point where they wanted to get out of the stormy relationship as badly as he did.
The 29-year-old Beckham can be claimed on waivers — the Detroit Lions (0-8) get first crack — but any team that takes him would have to pay the $7.25 million he’s owed for the rest of this season. The Browns and Beckham’s agent agreed to restructure his deal last week by eliminating the two non-guaranteed years that were left.
If Beckham clears waivers by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he’ll be a free agent and can sign with any team. In that case, the Browns will have to pay him $4.25 million for this season, saving them $3 million.
There are only a handful teams with enough current salary-cap space to take on Beckham’s contract this season, so it’s likely he won’t be picked up.
Beckham thought playing in Cleveland gave him his best chance of getting to a Super Bowl, so it’s obvious he’ll want to join a contender. He’s not the playmaker he once was, but he can still stretch a defense.
But there’s much more that comes with Beckham, who remains one of the league’s most popular players despite a dip in productivity. He had just two 100-yard games in 29 with Cleveland.
On Friday, the Browns announced their intention to release him, ending a strange week that began with his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posting a social media video of plays in which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to his son.
Mayfield was “surprised” by the public attack but said after Sunday’s win in Cincinnati that he had no hard feelings toward Beckham.
“I wish him well,” Mayfield said. “From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. We still haven’t talked, but that doesn’t change things. I wish him the best in his career, but I’m worried about the guys in our locker room.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new mural is going up to celebrate the past, present, and future of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. A vote chose Jordan Bauer’s design as the winner of Volpi Food’s contest. He will get $6,000 to put the art on the north-facing wall of Volpi’s storefront.
“The mural showcases the many ‘windows’ of the Hill in a fresh and modern style. The windows from left to right showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation–windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future,” states Volpi Foods.
You will be able to see the new mural at 5256 Daggett Ave. The company also offers Italian sandwiches and cured meats and has been in business for the past 120 years.
An Arvada police officer will not face criminal charges for mistakenly shooting and killing a “good Samaritan” who stopped an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada this summer, prosecutors announced Monday.
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King at a news conference announced her decision to not charge the officer nearly five months after the officer shot and killed 40-year-old Johnny Hurley.
Hurley rushed out of the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on the afternoon of June 21 and confronted the active shooter, who minutes earlier had killed a police officer and fired multiple rounds in the Denver suburb’s busy restaurant and shopping district.
Hurley, who legally carried a concealed handgun, shot and killed the active shooter after hearing gunfire. Hurley picked up the active shooter’s AR-15 after killing him, according to his autopsy report. A responding Arvada police officer then shot and killed Hurley, mistakenly believing him to be the suspect who ambushed and killed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley.
Doctors at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge declared Hurley dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, according to the autopsy report. Hurley died of a single gunshot to the pelvis, according to his autopsy. The bullet entered his buttock from behind and did not exit his body.
Hurley’s mother, Kathleen Boleyn, said in a statement through her attorney Monday that she “imagine(s) that many people are angry and that is understandable. I would ask that instead of acting out on your anger, that you use that energy to be the change you wish to see in the world.”
She asked for people to engage in “meaningful conservations that might make a difference” and to “consider using Johnny’s commitment to doing the right thing even at the greatest cost to inspire your own actions.”
The multi-agency Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting and presented its findings to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 9. Police and prosecutors released few details about Hurley’s death prior to the announcement Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.
Colorado district attorneys are required by state law to publicly issue letters explaining their decision when they decline to prosecute law enforcement officers for fatal on-duty shootings. The letters outline the facts of the incident and the prosecutor’s legal analysis.
Arvada police previously released video showing the moments leading up to Beesley’s death but, prior to Monday, had not released video or other information about Hurley’s killing, citing the ongoing investigation into the officer’s actions.
Arvada police previously said Hurley was a hero and that he prevented further bloodshed.
The active shooter, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, left a note in his Arvada apartment indicating that he wanted to kill police officers, Arvada police previously said. Surveillance video released by the Arvada Police Department showed Troyke run after Beesley and shoot him with a shotgun in the downtown area. Video then showed Troyke return to his truck and swap the shotgun for a rifle before walking toward the main square, where Hurley later shot him.
King is the second district attorney in recent years to find a police officer legally justified in shooting someone acting in self-defense. Adams County prosecutors in 2018 declined to charge an Aurora police officer who shot and killed a 73-year-old homeowner defending his home against a violent intruder.
Denver Post reporter Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.
1. Fourth down stops. In the last past games, Washington and Dallas were a combined 1 of 9 on fourth down against the Broncos. The Cowboys were 0 of 4 Sunday. Fourth-and-1 from 38: RB Ezekiel Elliott stopped for no gain (S Justin Simmons made the tackle when he knifed through traffic unblocked). Fourth-and-2 from 20: QB Dak Prescott’s pass was broken up by Dre’Mont Jones. Fourth-and-1 from 40: Prescott overthrew WR CeeDee Lamb. And fourth-and-7 from 28: Prescott was intercepted by S Caden Sterns.
2. Run-game production. The Broncos’ 41 rushes and 190 rushing yards were season highs. The offense had six explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards). The flip side of that many rush attempts is a season-high total of “bad” run plays — 12 (gain or one or fewer yards, not including short yardage/goal-line). Unblocked players had four of the run stuffs.
3. Pressuring Prescott. The Broncos rushed five or more players on seven of Prescott’s 46 drop-backs (15.2%) and had two sacks, three knockdowns and 10 pressures. The number of pressures was a season-best. OLB Jonathon Cooper had both sacks (2.85 and 3.59 seconds) and added four pressures. DE Dre’Mont Jones chased Prescott all day, posting 3 1/2 pressures and a half-knockdown.
4. Protecting Teddy. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn rushed five or more players on only seven of 34 drop-backs (20.6%). Maybe Quinn should have blitzed more. The Cowboys’ four sacks came with extra rushers — 3.65, 3.02 and 6.65 seconds with a five-man pressure and 2.70 seconds with a six-man rush. The Broncos allowed only eight disruptions, their second-fewest total of the year (six by the Jets).
5. Williams’ 30-yard run. Another game, another man-on-a-mission carry by RB Javonte Williams. Pre-snap, WR Jerry Jeudy motioned from left to right, taking LB Leighton Vander Esch with him. Williams ran left behind pulling LG Dalton Risner and RG Quinn Meinerz. Williams was hit two yards beyond the line but kept his legs moving for 28 post-contact yards. Williams gained a season-best 111 yards.
6. Special teams struggles. The Broncos had a mistake-filled game on special teams, which equaled a step back after multiple encouraging performances. K Brandon McManus missed a point-after attempt and a 53-yard field goal attempt. Dallas’ Malik Turner burst through unblocked to deflect P Sam Martin’s third-quarter attempt that was fortunately covered by the Broncos after a Dallas player touched the football beyond the line of scrimmage. And Dallas had kick returns of 54 (missed tackles by CBs Nate Hairston and Mike Ford) and 35 yards (missed tackle by OLB Aaron Patrick).
Season-high number of plays for the Broncos’ offense; the previous high was 69 at Jacksonville.
Straight-up victories for the Broncos since 1988 when an underdog of at least 10 points (plus-10 at Dallas).
Yards after contact for Broncos RB Javonte Williams on his 30-yard third-quarter carry.
Plays of “12” personnel (2 WR/2 TE/1 RB) used by the Broncos, a season-high.
Playing time breakdown. The Broncos’ offense played 78 snaps. Season-high totals were posted by TE Eric Saubert (49), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (69) and WR Jerry Jeudy (47). RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams played 41 and 37 snaps, respectively. Among the offensive line fill-ins, RT Cam Fleming played 51 (his first action of the year), RG Quinn Meinerz 41 and LG Austin Schlottmann nine. Leading the Broncos’ defense were S Justin Simmons and ILB Baron Browning (all 62). CB Nate Hairston (33) and OLB Jonathon Cooper (56) had season-high totals.
Controlling the clock. The Broncos held possession for 41 minutes, 12 seconds, their highest total overall since 2005 against the Jets (42:28 in a 27-0 win) and their highest total in a road game since 2003 at Indianapolis (44:48 in a 31-17 win). The Broncos had drives of 6:19, 7:07 and 7:30, matching their season-best for five-minute possessions (Week 1 at the Giants). Their four 10-play possessions (11, 11, 10 and 13) were a season high, eclipsing three in the Giants game. Twenty of Dallas’ snaps came on its final two possessions.
Defending downfield. On attempts of at least 16 “air” yards, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was 3-of-11 passing for 62 yards. He started with six consecutive incompletions before plays of 18, 24 and 20 yards over the final three possessions. Prescott’s long completion was 32 yards to WR Amari Cooper on a first-half crossing route six yards downfield and ILB Baron Browning trailing in coverage.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio is 1 of 4 on challenges this year after WR Tim Patrick’s second-half near-catch remained an incompletion. … S Kareem Jackson led the team in tackles (nine) for the fourth time this year. … The Broncos had five missed tackles. … Dallas was 4-of-7 passing for 36 yards against Broncos CB Ronald Darby in man coverage. … Prescott scrambled for 7.93 seconds before his Hail Mary-like throw late in the first half that was broken up by S Justin Simmons. … The Broncos started three possessions in Dallas territory and ended with two field goals and an end-of-game kneel-down.
