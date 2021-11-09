Open Post: Nicole Murphy is Off the Market

The men who broke into Dorit Kemsley‘s Encino, California home at the end of October are still at large. But, with the recent release of surveillance footage, their freedom could be nearing its end.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), specifically the Robbery Special Section, released video of two men in hoodies sneaking onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s $7.9 million property before breaking a glass door and dragging her belongings out of the home in a sheet as they were met by a third suspect.
According to LAPD Online, they need the public’s help in uncovering the identify of the men in the video.
Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, two males broke into Dorit’s home, which she shares with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, who was not home at the time, and their two kids, 7-year-old Jagger and 5-year-old Phoenix, who were present by thankfully unaware.
While begging the men not to hurt her children, Dorit obliged to their requests and directed them to where her valuables were located in the home. As the LAPD confirmed, the two men gathered up numerous items, including expensive handbags, jewelry, and watches worth a reported $1 million, and wrapped them in bedding before a third suspect was seen with them outside.
After loading up their black 4-door pickup truck, the men, described as three Black males between the ages of 20 and 30, fled the scene.
Below is the full video of the suspects at PK and Dorit’s home as released by the LAPD.
In the days since the break-in, Dorit has been “trying to heal from the trauma.”
“She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced,” a source told PEOPLE. “She has a long journey ahead involving therapy and is committed to the process.”
In a statement to her fans and followers around the same time, Dorit described the robbery as a “terrifying ordeal.”
“My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Robbery Special Section at (213) 486-6840.
On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated being one of Glamour’s Women Of The Year in chic fashion.
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty
The Houston hottie gussied up and got gorgeous in a black Mônot dress with built-in-gloves to attend the annual event at New York’s Rainbow Room. Her hair was swept up into a Kellon Deryck-created beehive for the classy occasion and she was, of course, styled by guru Zerina Akers.
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty
While there she posed on the carpet for pics with rap legend Sandy “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa.
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty
Later, Pepa fittingly introduced Megan to the crowd and praised her for being the “pride of Houston”, an entrepreneur and a soon-to-be college grad.
“Take her in,” said Pepa during Glamour’s Women Of The Year awards. “She is Thee Stallion. Beautiful, bold, assertive, fearless. I love everything that she’s doing.” When Salt-N-Pepa started, she said, “Everything was a struggle. There were so few women in the game back in the day. We helped open doors, yes, we did. But Megan, she came and kicked the door down, pulled up a seat at the table, ordered a big dinner and poured Hottie Sauce all over the damn thing. She is doing it well, henny. Pushing it real good.
“Just 26 years old, Megan is young, talented, and powerful, the pride of Houston,” Pepa said. “She’s a Grammy-award-winning rapper, a Popeye’s franchise owner—I love that!—and as of this fall, a college graduate with a bachelor’s of science in health administration from Texas Southern.” Pepa went on, “Even while she was dealing with recent loss and trauma, she continues to spread a message of positivity and empowerment for women: young women like my daughter Egypt. Young girls, thick girls, always taking the time to look and listen, to educate and give back in so many different ways.
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty
In between tears, Megan gave a speech celebrating her late mother Holly Thomas, and her late great-grandmother “Big Mama.” According to Meg, both matriarchs inspired her self-love and determination, and “Big Mama” in particular encouraged her to stay in school.
“I also want to thank my mom, that’s my woman,” said an emotional Meg during Glamour’s Women Of The Year awards. “I was doing so good! I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am today. She’s my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she’s so proud of me today. My Big Mama—my great grandmother—she was like, ‘Megan, I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree. So I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a damn how many songs I write! I’m gonna stay in school because I know my Mama and my Big Mama watching me, and that’s what they’d want me to do.”
[…]
“I win a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but tonight I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete, a soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male-dominated industry and musical genre, who has earned her respect from people that couldn’t look beyond my public persona. I’ve naively trusted some wrong people at the wrong times and wound up in situations that were not beneficial to my well-being, I’ve been vulnerable and been taken advantage of. But I’ve learned from each of those situations, and I’ve become a stronger woman as a result of them. I’ve persevered which, at the end of the day, is what really matters.”
Beautiful words!
Megan was joined at the ceremony by her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine who not only lent support but snapped pictures for his “Suga” sweetie.
Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday with her husband & two twin daughters as they attended a Rolling Stones concert.
Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday in style when she attended a Rolling Stones concert with her husband, Jerry O’Connell, and their twin daughters – Dolly and Charlie – both 12 years old. The family rarely shares family photos so we were pleasantly surprised to see the whole gang together.
Rebecca posted the photo with the caption, “Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones Thanks for the bday love everybody!” The family of four attended the concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and they all looked fabulous.
Rebecca rocked a tie-dye purple tongue T-shirt tucked into high-waisted skintight black leather pants while Jerry rocked a black tongue T-shirt. Meanwhile, the twins rocked vintage Rolling Stones T-shirts with black sweatshirts on top.
Jerry posted a screenshot of a DailyMail article from the same concert and hilariously captioned the photo, “Killin’ it in the comments today!” One comment on the article read, “Cute family. Just goes to show a funny man doesn’t have to be attractive to get a beautiful woman and vice versa.” Another comment read, “He’s such a tool.” We think it’s absolutely hysterical that Jerry just shakes off and laughs about the mean comments.
We rarely get to see the whole family together, so it was definitely a treat. However, Rebecca is always posting photos of herself with her two daughters, and just the other day she posted a picture of herself hugging her daughters with the caption, “Sunday supper with the fam,” as she tagged Jerry as the photographer.