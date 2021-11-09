‘Overwatch’ Rookie of the Year Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo passes away at age 20

Major League Baseball began its free agent period on Monday and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear where his priorities stand.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call over the weekend, Bloom did not imply the Sox would try to make a big splash in free agency or focus on top-end talent, though he said the Sox are closer to being ready to do that than they were a year ago.

Instead, Bloom offered a reminder that he will continue to prioritize adding depth.

“We’re nowhere close to where we want to be,” he said of the organization’s depth.

That’s been Bloom’s mantra during his two years in Boston.

The Sox have yet to spend more than $14 million on any one player (a two-year deal for Kiké Hernandez) during Bloom’s tenure. The $18.4 million qualifying offer presented to Eduardo Rodriguez would be the highest if Rodriguez accepts.

With a deep free agent class this winter, Bloom will have plenty of options to choose from. But if he plans on making a splash at the top-end of the talent pool, he hasn’t said anything that would indicate as much, other than saying the team was engaged with Kyle Schwarber.

“I don’t think there is a specific area if we circle that if we don’t do anything there, we will have no safety net,” Bloom said. “We’re in a position where we can and want to go out and add talent. That’s true on the pitching side, starting pitching and certainly in our bullpen, and everywhere in between. And just have as many good options as we possibly can.”

Bloom said he likes the lineup the way it is, though “there are certainly ways we can make it deeper, more flexible, more athletic.”

He would like to prioritize improving the team’s defense, though he said some of that can be worked out internally.

Add it all up and it sounds like the Red Sox would be a team more interested in adding marginally better players outside the top 20 free agents available.

But there is speculation that the Red Sox will be, and should be, big spenders this winter after they’ve been under the luxury threshold in two straight years and would pay the most minor penalty as a first-time offender if they choose to go over in 2022.

MLB Trade Rumors released its annual top 50 free agent list with predictions. It’s a fun read every year, and the guys who make the list are plugged in with a good sense of how dollars will be spent.

Three of the MLBTR writers provided predictions, and all three made bold ones for the Red Sox.

Tim Dierkes predicted the Red Sox would sign infielder Marcus Semien (six years, $138 million), left-handed starter Steven Matz (three years, $27 million) and right-handed reliever Corey Knebel (two years, $18 million).

Steve Adams has the Sox being very active while signing infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (four years, $64 million), left-handed starter Carlos Rodon (one year, $25 million), first baseman Anthony Rizzo (three years, $45 million) and right-handed starter Alex Cobb (two years, $16 million).

Anthony Franco has the Sox spending big for Freddie Freeman (six years, $180 million) and landing Zack Greinke (one year, $15 million).

It’s a nice dream to consider the Sox opening their wallet for Freeman, a future Hall of Famer who was the National League MVP in 2020 and a World Series winner in 2021. The 32-year-old is a terrific first baseman, hits left-handed and is a complete hitter.

But if Bloom wouldn’t sign Mookie Betts to a lifetime contract starting at 28 years old but is willing to go $30 million a year over six years for Freeman at 32, there will certainly be questions.

The idea of the Sox spending widely on a few players instead of deeply on one or two makes more sense given Bloom’s track record.

Taylor is a sensible prediction. The Dodgers utility man has been very Kiké-like during his career, with multiple 20-homer seasons on his resume and the ability to play every position.

First base remains a big question mark. Freeman or Rizzo would be nice upgrades, but with Bobby Dalbec showing flashes of good play in August and top prospect Triston Casas approaching the majors, the Sox might just as well sit still at first base if they can’t bring back Schwarber.

Dalbec is “a big factor on our roster,” Bloom said. “It’s also a position, as we saw down the stretch, where it helps having different options.”

Bloom said he wants to see Casas dominate the Triple-A level before he gets a big league promotion and the Sox would still consider adding a first baseman this winter.

“In the long run, we’re really excited about him,” Bloom said. “And that doesn’t preclude us from adding other options to help us in the near and the medium term.”

MLBTR predicted $70-million contracts for both Rodriguez (over five years) and Schwarber (over four years), but with neither player ending up back in Boston.

It’s the most interesting offseason in Bloom’s tenure and should tell us a lot about his near-term vision for the Red Sox.