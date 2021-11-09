Connect with us

News

‘Overwatch’ Rookie of the Year Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo passes away at age 20

Published

51 seconds ago

on

kim alarm
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

“Overwatch” esports player and Philadelphia Fusion member Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo has passed away at the age of 20.

Devastating loss: The details of Kim’s death have not been released, but the news comes as Fusion announced last month that the 20-year-old would make a comeback in 2022.

  • “We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing,” Philadelphia Fusion wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.”
  • “The Kim family and the Fusion ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
  • Kim started as an off-tank player for competitive “Overwatch” in 2016, and then became known for being a flex support, PC Gamer reported.
  • He was named Rookie of the Year in 2020, received a Role Stars Award and was nominated as MVP. Before joining Fusion, he became a breakout star of Fusion University.

Pay respects: The “Overwatch” esports community took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences.

Featured Image via Philadelphia Fusion (left), Overwatch League (right)

Support our Journalism with a Contribution

Many people might not know this, but despite our large and loyal following which we are immensely grateful for, NextShark is still a small bootstrapped startup that runs on no outside funding or loans.

Everything you see today is built on the backs of warriors who have sacrificed opportunities to help give Asians all over the world a bigger voice.

However, we still face many trials and tribulations in our industry, from figuring out the most sustainable business model for independent media companies to facing the current COVID-19 pandemic decimating advertising revenues across the board.

We hope you consider making a contribution so we can continue to provide you with quality content that informs, educates and inspires the Asian community.
Thank you for everyone’s support. We love you all and can’t appreciate you guys enough.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Chinese zoo sparks outrage for forcing cigarette on baby monkey for ‘anti-smoke campaign’

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

baby monkey
google news

A Chinese zoo has deleted a viral video of a baby monkey smoking a cigarette after facing backlash from social media users.

“Anti-smoke campaign”: In Hengshui Wildlife Park in China’s Hebei province, a baby macaque named Banjin was filmed smoking a cigarette for the park’s “anti-smoking campaign,” reported The Science Times

﻿

  • In the now-viral video posted to Douyin, Banjin is seen on a small bench with a lit cigarette in his mouth. A few seconds later, the woman recording takes the cigarette away. 
  • According to Metro, the woman said, “Don’t you know smoking is bad for your health? Do you really still smoke? You still smoke.”
  • The monkey then falls over, and the woman covers him with a white cloth. The overlay text says, “Oops, it’s hitting him. Smoking is harmful to one’s health.” Before the clip ends, the woman sits Banjin up, then hands him a bucket of seafood that is believed to be his reward. 

Reactions: While the wildlife park claimed that the video was created to raise awareness about “the fight against smoking,” it received public outrage online that resulted in the removal of the post.

  • Angered viewers said the act was animal abuse. “A zoo should know better than doing this,” one Douyin user said. “They are supposed to care about the animals.”
  • Another person wrote, “He fell over on his back like he was dizzy and sick.”
  • According to The Daily Star, Douyin users have also found other videos from the zoo’s account that feature caretakers making the zoo’s monkeys perform tricks.  
  • “There are national regulations regarding the use of wild animals for exhibition purposes and no cruelty to wild animals is allowed. The zoo has the administrative permission needed for the exhibit. We have informed the zoo that animal cruelty is strictly prohibited,” said a wildlife protection unit spokesperson of the Hengshui Natural Resources and Planning Authority.

Featured Image via RT

google news
Continue Reading

News

Mastrodonato: Expect the Red Sox to prioritize depth over elite talent in free agency 

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Mastrodonato: Expect the Red Sox to prioritize depth over elite talent in free agency 
google news

Major League Baseball began its free agent period on Monday and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear where his priorities stand.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call over the weekend, Bloom did not imply the Sox would try to make a big splash in free agency or focus on top-end talent, though he said the Sox are closer to being ready to do that than they were a year ago.

Instead, Bloom offered a reminder that he will continue to prioritize adding depth.

“We’re nowhere close to where we want to be,” he said of the organization’s depth.

That’s been Bloom’s mantra during his two years in Boston.

The Sox have yet to spend more than $14 million on any one player (a two-year deal for Kiké Hernandez) during Bloom’s tenure. The $18.4 million qualifying offer presented to Eduardo Rodriguez would be the highest if Rodriguez accepts.

With a deep free agent class this winter, Bloom will have plenty of options to choose from. But if he plans on making a splash at the top-end of the talent pool, he hasn’t said anything that would indicate as much, other than saying the team was engaged with Kyle Schwarber.

“I don’t think there is a specific area if we circle that if we don’t do anything there, we will have no safety net,” Bloom said. “We’re in a position where we can and want to go out and add talent. That’s true on the pitching side, starting pitching and certainly in our bullpen, and everywhere in between. And just have as many good options as we possibly can.”

Bloom said he likes the lineup the way it is, though “there are certainly ways we can make it deeper, more flexible, more athletic.”

He would like to prioritize improving the team’s defense, though he said some of that can be worked out internally.

Add it all up and it sounds like the Red Sox would be a team more interested in adding marginally better players outside the top 20 free agents available.

But there is speculation that the Red Sox will be, and should be, big spenders this winter after they’ve been under the luxury threshold in two straight years and would pay the most minor penalty as a first-time offender if they choose to go over in 2022.

MLB Trade Rumors released its annual top 50 free agent list with predictions. It’s a fun read every year, and the guys who make the list are plugged in with a good sense of how dollars will be spent.

Three of the MLBTR writers provided predictions, and all three made bold ones for the Red Sox.

Tim Dierkes predicted the Red Sox would sign infielder Marcus Semien (six years, $138 million), left-handed starter Steven Matz (three years, $27 million) and right-handed reliever Corey Knebel (two years, $18 million).

Steve Adams has the Sox being very active while signing infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (four years, $64 million), left-handed starter Carlos Rodon (one year, $25 million), first baseman Anthony Rizzo (three years, $45 million) and right-handed starter Alex Cobb (two years, $16 million).

Anthony Franco has the Sox spending big for Freddie Freeman (six years, $180 million) and landing Zack Greinke (one year, $15 million).

It’s a nice dream to consider the Sox opening their wallet for Freeman, a future Hall of Famer who was the National League MVP in 2020 and a World Series winner in 2021. The 32-year-old is a terrific first baseman, hits left-handed and is a complete hitter.

But if Bloom wouldn’t sign Mookie Betts to a lifetime contract starting at 28 years old but is willing to go $30 million a year over six years for Freeman at 32, there will certainly be questions.

The idea of the Sox spending widely on a few players instead of deeply on one or two makes more sense given Bloom’s track record.

Taylor is a sensible prediction. The Dodgers utility man has been very Kiké-like during his career, with multiple 20-homer seasons on his resume and the ability to play every position.

First base remains a big question mark. Freeman or Rizzo would be nice upgrades, but with Bobby Dalbec showing flashes of good play in August and top prospect Triston Casas approaching the majors, the Sox might just as well sit still at first base if they can’t bring back Schwarber.

Dalbec is “a big factor on our roster,” Bloom said. “It’s also a position, as we saw down the stretch, where it helps having different options.”

Bloom said he wants to see Casas dominate the Triple-A level before he gets a big league promotion and the Sox would still consider adding a first baseman this winter.

“In the long run, we’re really excited about him,” Bloom said. “And that doesn’t preclude us from adding other options to help us in the near and the medium term.”

MLBTR predicted $70-million contracts for both Rodriguez (over five years) and Schwarber (over four years), but with neither player ending up back in Boston.

It’s the most interesting offseason in Bloom’s tenure and should tell us a lot about his near-term vision for the Red Sox.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Film review: How the Patriots established their new identity in a throwback game at Carolina

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Film review: How the Patriots established their new identity in a throwback game at Carolina
google news

Let’s save the deeper Xs-and-Os analysis for another week.

There’s a simple explanation for how the Patriots won their third straight game Sunday: they choked out Carolina.

The Pats controlled play by following throwback game plans reminiscent of their early Super Bowl teams. They played a higher percentage of base defense — three defensive linemen and four linebackers — than any game to date, an obvious sign Bill Belichick prioritized stopping the Panthers’ run game. And the Patriots ran the ball almost twice as often as they threw it.

Neither team topped 300 yards, while the Pats carved out advantages on defense and special teams. It was ugly, brutish and effective. It was old-school Patriots football.

Here’s what else the film revealed about Sunday’s win:

Mac Jones

Adjusted completion percentage: 75%

Under pressure: 2-3, 20 yards, 2 sacks

Against the blitz: 2-5, 30 yards, INT, sack

Behind the line: 5-5, 50 yards

0-10 yards: 6-8, 61 yards, TD, INT

10-19 yards: 0-2

20+ yards: 1-1, 28 yards

Notes: For the first time this season, Jones was a passenger in his own offense. Wary of the Panthers’ pass rush, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels asked little of Jones from the start, and the rookie didn’t earn any extra opportunity as the game developed. He hit most of his safe throws, fumbled again and took two delay of game penalties.

Taking only one deep shot, Jones never scared Carolina out of playing loaded boxes, but it wasn’t necessary. The Pats ran well enough to churn out three scoring drives, with their rookie quarterback riding shotgun in a run-heavy operation.

Studs

CB J.C. Jackson

In the past two weeks, Jackson has caught as many passes as he’s allowed to be caught. That’s elite cornerback play. Extra kudos to him for helping shut down 1,000-yard receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore as the Pats have transitioned to playing more zone coverage.

LB Jamie Collins

Bill Belichick had hinted at a larger role for Collins, and the do-it-all linebacker finally delivered Sunday. His interception — a bullet picked 0.17 seconds after Sam Darnold fired, per Next Gen Stats — will finish as one of the top highlights of the season. Collins also set a strong edge in the run game, typically a weak point of his game.

DL Christian Barmore

It’s time to anoint Barmore. The second-round rookie is not only the Patriots’ most talented defensive lineman — he is their best. Barmore batted two passes and recorded a couple hurries, while also two-gapping effectively against the run. He’ll endure more ups and downs, but the highs are rightfully earning Barmore extra playing time each week.

Duds

WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers couldn’t shake old friend Stephon Gilmore, who beat him to the ball on Jones’ only interception. He was also whistled for a false start. Meyers finished with one catch for eight yards on four targets.

Offensive notes

  • Personnel breakdown: 53% of snaps in 11 personnel, 26% in 21F personnel, 14% in 21H personnel, 5% in 12 personnel and 2% in 22 personnel.
  • Personnel production: 5.4 yards/play in 11 personnel, 2.4 yards/play in 21F personnel, 8 yards/play in 21H personnel, 0 yards/play in 12 personnel and 12 yards/play in 22 personnel.
  • Pressure rate allowed: 20%
  • Play-action rate: 30%
  • Yards per carry: 3.9
  • First downs: 77% run (3.17 yards per play), 23% pass (1.6 yards per play)
  • Third downs: 6-14
  • Red-zone efficiency: 2-3
  • Broken tackles: Brandon Bolden 5, Rhamondre Stevenson 5, Damien Harris 2, Jonnu Smith
  • Sacks allowed: Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu
  • QB hits allowed: None
  • Hurries allowed: Ted Karras, Team
  • Run stuffs allowed: Team 2, Shaq Mason, Kendrick Bourne
  • Holding penalties: Karras
  • Drops: None
  • The Patriots ran more snaps of two-halfback offense than they had in any other game this season, an effort to get their best tackle-breakers in space against one of the NFL’s worst tackling defenses.
  • Josh McDaniels called for two-halfback personnel on four of his first 12 snaps to mixed results. The package yielded the Pats’ longest play from scrimmage — Rhamondre Stevenson’s 41-yard catch-and-run — but most plays went for two yards or fewer.
  • After Stevenson’s 41-yard reception, the Pats’ best offensive play was a 28-yard throw to Bolden on a third down that preceded Hunter Henry’s touchdown. Bolden appeared to be running an option route nearer the line of scrimmage, but instead shook Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and bolted downfield, a probable game-plan wrinkle to capitalize on Thompson’s aggressive coverage.
  • Losing Damien Harris and Stevenson at various points hurt the run-centric game plan. Still, Harris, Stevenson and Bolden accounted for more than 80% of the Pats’ offense, an insane figure in the modern era.
  • McDaniels seemed intent on nullifying Carolina’s pass rush, given how many passes found running backs, his use of moving-pocket throws and Jones’ 2.22-second snap-to-throw average when he wasn’t pressured.
  • The Patriots playing only two snaps of two-tight end personnel would have been impossible to imagine in the preseason. But here we are, with Jonnu Smith still scuffling, and the Panthers boasting one of the best pass defenses against tight ends in the NFL.
  • As mentioned, Meyers struggled mightily, particularly against Stephon Gilmore. His inability to shake Gilmore forced Mac Jones to hold the ball a beat longer and get strip-sacked by Brian Burns.
  • Meyers did, however, serve as a solid lead blocker on two run plays from 11 personnel (three-receiver packages), including the team’s only fourth-down conversion; a wrinkle that allows the Patriots to execute two-back schemes from one-back personnel.
  • The Patriots ran the ball most effectively from those groupings, something easily foretold by Carolina’s 4.9 yards per carry average allowed entering kickoff.
  • Right guard Shaq Mason is clearly back to health, mauling defensive tackles in the run game for a second straight week.
  • Center David Andrews was the only O-lineman to post a clean sheet.
  • The false starts and fumbles need to end. The penalty offenders were Meyers, Henry and Isaiah Wynn, while Jones and Bolden both lost the ball.

Defensive notes

  • Personnel breakdown: 31% dime package, 29% base, 21% three-safety nickel, 19% three-cornerback.
  • Pressure rate: 51%
  • Blitz rate: 27% dropbacks
  • Blitz efficacy: 8.1 yards allowed per play
  • Yards per carry allowed: 3.4
  • Third downs: 3-11
  • Red-zone efficiency: 0-2
  • Sacks: Matt Judon
  • QB hits: Dont’a Hightower, Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise
  • Hurries: Christian Barmore 2, Lawrence Guy 2, Hightower 2, Judon 2, Wise, 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Carl Davis, Adrian Phillips
  • Drawn hold: Josh Uche
  • Run stuffs: Team 3
  • Interceptions: J.C. Jackson 2, Jamie Collins
  • Pass deflections: Kyle Van Noy 2, Christian Barmore 2, Jalen Mills
  • Missed tackles: Judon 2, Mills, Myles Bryant
  • The Patriots set a season high in total hurries (13) and overall pressure rate, affecting Sam Darnold on more than half his dropbacks.
  • Another week, another zone-heavy coverage plan. Jalen Mills — who led the cornerbacks in defensive snaps — played zone on more than 80% of his snaps, per Pro Football Focus, a season high.
  • The Pats mixed straight zone, where defenders drop to specific landmarks on the field, with a higher percentage of match zone coverage than usual, designs that evolve into man-to-man as receivers’ routes declare downfield.
  • These coverages helped confuse Darnold, who was often presented with man-to-man looks pre-snap and routinely melted under pressure.
  • The Patriots’ increased use of base personnel was directly responsible for stopping Carolina’s run game early, which not only neutralized their best player — Christian McCaffrey –but forced one of their worst, Darnold, into obvious passing situations.
  • On early downs, the Panthers should have capitalized on the Pats’ increased use of their base personnel, with lumbering linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Dont’a Hightower occasionally on McCaffrey in coverage.
  • Base defense was the Patriots’ most common personnel grouping until Carolina’s final drive, when they played dime throughout.
  • Hightower remains an utter beast against the run, blowing up guards and setting a fierce edge. His disruption leads to easy tackles for teammates, namely Judon and Phillips. Hightower’s three pressures were also a season-high.
  • Deatrich Wise pocketed three pressures on a single drive in the second half, two hurries sandwiching his lone QB hit.
  • Myles Bryant’s feel in zone coverage is impressive. So far, his emergence has almost completely offset the loss of Jonathan Jones, an injury that may have forced the coaching staff into wisely shifting from a man-to-man foundation to more zone based on their other personnel.

Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

*12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 22 personnel = two backs, two tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end.

**Nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs; quarter defense = seven defensive backs.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending