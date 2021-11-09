Connect with us

Pete Davidson Hints At Rumored Kim Kardashian Coupledom On ‘Late Night’ [Video]

Published

1 min ago

on

Pete Davidson really knows how to get the people going!

Source: NBC / Getty

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the Saturday Night Live star made reference to his rumored Kim Kardashian West romance…without actually referencing it at all.

A few minutes into their conversation, Davidson was asked to confirm whether an unnamed headline item was “real or a rumor” after the late night host read “a lot about it” in the press. Obviously, he was referring to the comedian being spotted with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star last week, sparking dating rumors.

But, of course, Pete had an expert way of dodging the question in order to promote his latest venture.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Oh, Pete, you silly goose.

Davidson took the bit even further, going on to joke that “a lot of people are shocked” that he could land a Tubi project, again confirming that it’s very much “a real thing.” In case you’re actually interested in that project, it’s titled The Freak Brothers.

If anything, this will only further drive speculation, because if Davidson wasn’t dating Kardashian, he’d debunk it…right? Right?!

Check out his interview down below:

 

‘Little People, Big World’ Special Preview: Amy Cries Over Her Dog Dying Before Her Wedding

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Amy Roloff is hit with an unexpected loss before her wedding. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Little People, Big World’ wedding special, Amy reveals that her beloved dog Felix has died.

Amy Roloff has been in the midst of planning her wedding to Chris Marek. One thing she did not expect was her dog Felix to get sick out of the blue. Amy opens up about saying goodbye to her dog in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Little People, Big World wedding special, airing November 9.

“It’s been a tough day, tough morning,” Amy admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “Felix suddenly wasn’t feeling very well about a day and a half ago and, you know, you just think it’s a simple thing. Then yesterday he gradually went downhill, so I took him to the emergency vet hospital and they pretty much said he’s pretty far gone.”

Amy Roloff mourns the sudden death of her dog. (TLC)

Amy begins to cry. “I just made the choice just to let him go,” Amy says. “He’s just a little older than 5 years. I just thought we’d have a little more time with him.”

Chris is by Amy’s side comforting her during this difficult time. Amy notes that she got Felix “just before” she met Chris. Felix came into her life at a turning point when she was getting divorced, finalizing the sale of the house, leaving the farm, and more.

“It’s amazing what an animal can do in your life,” Amy says. “I’m just so shocked how quick it happened.” Chris admits that he and Felix “became buddies.” However, he says that they’ve got to “keep going forward” as the wedding gets closer.

Amy Roloff
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek prepare to get married. (TLC)

Amy will marry Chris in the highly-anticipated Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After special, which airs November 9 at 9 p.m. on TLC. The special follows Amy and Chris’s journey down the aisle. From renovations at Roloff Farms to Amy’s worries her father’s health problems will prevent him from walking her down the aisle, the special is full of ups and downs.

Celebrities

Ashlee Holmes Insists Husband Pete Cheated After Denial, RHONJ Alum Shares Details, Reconciliation Possible?

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Ashlee Holmes Malleo‘s estranged husband, Pete Malleo, is fighting back against rumors of infidelity.

After the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her Instagram page over the weekend and claimed Pete was “busy f-cking some busted looking wh-re,” Pete shared a statement of his own, clarifying when he and Ashlee broke up and noting that he has “no intentions” of getting back together with her.

“I never cheated,” Pete told Us Weekly on November 8. “Ashlee and I have been separated and living apart since August and we are currently going through a divorce. At this point, I am focused only on our son and continuing to show him unconditional love. As such, I will not be making any further comment to any news outlets. I am hopeful that Ashlee and I can resolve our divorce in a private manner outside of the public eye for the sake of our son.”

Pete also spoke to Page Six about the reports of cheating, insisting, “All I did was friend request someone and liked some photos.”

“I then asked that person to hang out. I clarified that I’m single. We are going through a divorce and Ashlee’s attorney has been served back in early October,” he explained. “To say that I’m cheating is ridiculous. I’ve never in my life cheated on anyone. [And] I’ve explained to Ashlee numerous times I have no intentions of getting back together.”

Ashlee, the daughter of Jacqueline Laurita, married Pete, the father of her five-year-old son Cameron, in August 2018. The couple announced they were splitting in July 2020. Then, in February of this year, the couple confirmed they were giving their “complicated” marriage another shot.

Following Pete’s statement, Ashlee denied accusing him of cheating but said he’s been unfaithful in the past.

“To be clear, I never said that Pete cheated on me. However, if Pete is going to make a statement, then it’s only fair that I respond. This is the last I will say on the matter, as I am disgusted by all of this. Facts are facts. Pete HAS in fact cheated on me in the past,” she revealed. “He had an online flirtation with a girl where pictures were exchanged throughout the first year of our relationship, ending somewhere around three months into my pregnancy.”

According to Ashlee, Pete lied about seeing another woman after their latest split all while seemingly giving her hope for a future reconciliation.

“Pete and I have been hanging out a lot lately, including a family movie night, several lunches and dinners, including a dinner with my brother … Pete had been telling me how he isn’t seeing anyone, how he has no intention of seeing anyone anytime soon,” she explained.

“When questioned about this woman, he denied it and said that I ‘needed help’ for even thinking such a thing,” Ashlee continued. “Meanwhile, he has in fact been pursuing this woman. How do I know this? The woman DMd me screenshots of her texts between herself and Pete to antagonize me.”

“For Pete to say that all he did was friend request ‘someone’ and ‘like some photos’ is a gross understatement. I will not allow him to change the narrative,” she added.

Celebrities

Feud Finally Finished? Kanye Shares Video Alongside J Prince Inviting Drake To A Joint Concert–‘Time To Put It To Rest’

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Kanye West shares a video alongside J Prince to read a statement off his phone, calling for the end of his feud with Drake and inviting the Toronto legend to join him in concert to support the release of Larry Hoover.

Source: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc / Getty

For years now, Drake and Kanye West have been involved in an ongoing beef that’s almost turned into a Cold War. When Drake was rolling out his 2018 album Scorpion, his plans were derailed when Pusha-T decided to reveal Drake’s son to the world before he could do so himself. This is when the beef reached critical levels and while Kanye continuously said that he didn’t tell Pusha about Drake’s son, Drake shared on LeBron James’ show The Shop that he thinks Mr. West was definitely involved.

Recently, their beef heated up once more when Kanye West, out of nowhere, announced listening events in Atlanta, Georgia for his new album DONDA right during the window of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy release. While Ye was reportedly looking to stifle Drake’s release, he dropped a few weeks ahead of the Toronto native, complete with shots at him on his project.

Now, it seems like Ye wants to put that beef behind him and is asking Drake to “share the biggest albums of the year” on stage in Los Angeles. He posted a video alongside J Prince inviting Drake to join him on December 7th for the concert. The goal of the concert is to help free Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, a cause that Ye has been passionate about for years.

 

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake,” West said in the video. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

You can watch his video below, but the real question is…do we think Drake will accept the offer?

