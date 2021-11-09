PHOTO: Gizelle Bryant Reunites With Ex Jamal for Daughter’s Birthday, Plus RHOP Star Slams Ramona Singer

Gizelle Bryant and ex-husband Jamal Bryant reunited earlier this week, months after calling it quits on their years-long reconciliation.
After Gizelle’s love life failures were spotlighted on the recently-aired sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, most notably by co-star Wendy Osefo, the exes joined forces for a very special day as Gizelle appeared on a podcast, where she took aim at the rude behavior of Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.
While celebrating her daughter Grace’s 17th birthday at dLeña in Washington, D.C., Gizelle shared a photo of herself, Jamal, Grace, and her other two children, Angel and Adore, in an Instagram Story captured by Bravo’s The Daily Dish.
“Happy birthday Grace,” her caption read.
Gizelle and Jamal reunited in 2019 to give their relationship another chance after divorcing in 2009, but they split for a second time earlier this year after Jamal was accused of being unfaithful.
Prior to her outing with Jamal and their kids, Gizelle spoke to Chanel Omari on her Chanel in the City podcast about a past encounter with Ramona, and she shaded the RHOP star for her holier-than-thou demeanor.
“We had an encounter. We were in the Hamptons. She tried to, like, kick me out of a picture. It was very weird,” Gizelle recalled. “I don’t know her. I don’t care to get to know her. I don’t know what her issues are and quite frankly, it’s not even any of my business. Like, it doesn’t affect me in any way. You know, she is who she is.”
While Gizelle’s run-in with her fellow Housewife was far from pleasant, she said her experiences with other members of the Bravo franchise have been quite enjoyable.
“I’ve always gotten a massive amount of love from all the other Housewives on every other franchise except Ramona Singer. But I mean, and she doesn’t really count. We all know what each other does, right? And we’re all in this thing together. And there aren’t many of us,” she stated.
When Chanel then asked Gizelle if she felt Ramona would ever have a come-to-Jesus moment, Gizelle said, “I don’t know or care.”
The RHOP cast member went on to point out that when it comes to Ramona and the other ladies of the show, they all have the “same title.”
“We all are Real Housewives. Whether you, you know, have gotten fired, whether you were, you know, fired and brought back, you know, whatever the case may be like, we all understand what this is,” she shared.
In August 2019, weeks after her bizarre encounter with Ramona, Gizelle appeared on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check, where she looked back on the odd moment.
“I don’t mind telling people to move out of a picture ’cause I do that all the time,” Gizelle recalled. “However, she saw me coming and they asked me to take a picture with her and she started running from me! Literally, running from me!”
“I was like, ‘What is wrong with this woman? She’s insane,’” she added.
The Real Housewife of Potomac season six reunion is airing Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.
Ireland Baldwin previously stuck up for her dad Alec after the ‘Rust’ shooting, and now she’s telling fans not to blame Travis Scott for the tragedy that left 8 people dead at his concert.
Ireland Baldwin has weighed in on the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott‘s Nov. 5 Astroworld festival, which resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. The 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin defended the rapper, 30, in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (Nov. 6), and compared the backlash Travis is getting after the tragedy to the criticism her father received following the accidental shooting that killed one person on the set of his movie Rust. “Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation,” Ireland began her message, which can be read HERE.
“First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad…and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?” Ireland continued. “I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music.But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors.”
Ireland went on to encourage those criticizing both Alec and Travis to “do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bulls**t.” She added, “People lost their children at this who and you’ve got say is that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and be belongs in prison? Jesus.” In another post, Ireland acknowledged that Travis “incites the rage” at his concerts. “No doubt about that,” she said. “But I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bullsh*t when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”
Travis was performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas around 9:30 pm local time on Nov. 5 when the crowd pressed to the front of the stage, resulting in a chaotic and tragic scene. Harrowing footage showed concert attendees begging for the show to stop, claiming that people were dead and dying. Eight people died, seven of whom have been identified, while hundreds were injured.
As of Nov. 8, three lawsuits have been filed on behalf of people injured at Astroworld. Travis has been named in all of the lawsuits, one of which alleges that the rapper has a history of inciting crowds to ignore security and rush the stage. Travis apologized after the incident and said he was “absolutely devastated” by the horrors that took place at his show. He also offered “total support” to the Houston PD as they investigate what exactly happened.
Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral expenses for fans who died at his Astroworld Festival.
TMZ reports Scott will fully cover any and all funeral costs for the 8 people who passed away at the concert this weekend.
The families haven’t said if they will accept his offer. A few families created GoFundMe accounts to raise funeral expenses.
According to TMZ, Scott will partner with BetterHelp — a network of mental health professionals — to offer mental health services, for free.
Scott also announced he will refund all tickets to Astroworld.
The troubled rapper is desperate to repair his public image amid reports that he has a history of encouraging his fans to harm themselves.
THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images
Bryanna Morales, 17, poses at a makeshift memorial on the NRG Park grounds near where 8 people died. Morales was among hundreds injured during a crowd surge on Friday night.
Morales says she was knocked down twice and injured her foot during the concert. She says “the medical staff was not properly trained. I was taken into the medical tent because I was having a hard time breathing and all they did was hand me a bottle of water and told me to sit in the corner.”
Just in time for fall, this 4-pack of sports bras is on sale for under $40 & they have over 50,000 positive reviews!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you want to treat yourself to all new workout gear for fall, look no further because the highly-rated FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras are currently 38% off on Amazon! The 4-pack is 38% off the retail price of $55.99, so they can be all yours for just $33.99, saving you a whopping $21. Not only are the bras on sale, but they also have over 50,000 positive reviews and it’s because customers swear by them.
The pack comes with four sports bras in two different colorways – black, gray, white, and blue, or black, gray, red, and green. The bras are breathable and made from moisture-wicking fabric which makes them easy to work out in, plus they have a pull-on closure. They give you maximum support and they’re padded with the option to remove the pads if you want.
The bras are made of 62% nylon, 30% polyester, and 8% spandex which means they’re extremely comfortable and easy to move in. They’re ventilated and lightweight so you don’t have to worry about being uncomfortable during your next workout and the best part is, they have over 26,600 positive reviews which says it all.
One customer wrote, “Fits great. For people questioning the size, I ordered an XL and I wear a 36-38DD. And it is actually supportive!! I haven’t taken the pads out, which I normally do because they look ugly. But this one doesn’t so I’m gonna leave them in until they annoy me.” Meanwhile, another customer gushed, “when these arrived, they were cute, stretched well, no odd odor, or weird clips and overall… SUPER COMFY. I’m very happy with this purchase and will keep an eye out for other products from this company.”
You can’t go wrong with this four-pack which gives you more than one bra for less than half the price of an expensive option like Alo Yoga or Lululemon.