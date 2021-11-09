News
Pilots from Scott Air Force Base make history in flight to Tuskegee
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – As we approach Veterans Day an African American flight crew from Scott Air Force Base set out to make history and mark a bittersweet period of our nation’s military history.
They made history by becoming the first all-Black crew to land a C-21 aircraft at Sharpe Field in Alabama, formerly known as Tuskegee Army Airfield.
Captains Kyle Green and Johnny Frye made the trip from SAFB to the civilian airfield to speak with student pilots and reflect on the sacrifices of those who came before them.
“I think it’s important because it’s easy to forget,” said Capt. Frye, a native of Fort Worth, Texas. “We weren’t living in those times and just to look at the history of what they went through.”
Eighty years ago, the Tuskegee Airmen had to fight Jim Crow laws and segregation to win the right to fight in the air for our nation’s survival in World War II. Despite their historic advances in civil rights and equality, the Tuskegee Airmen still suffered the effects of segregation even on their own home airfield.
Green and Frye, who have been flying for the military for about six years, said they were proud of their flight.
“Just being able to accomplish something that hasn’t been accomplished before and the historical significance of going to a field where guys that look like us trained,” said Capt. Green, who lives in Milwaukee. “Times are different now but their legacy and the things they had to endure should go down in history and should never leave our minds!”
There were 992 Tuskegee Airmen trained from 1941 to 1946; 355 were deployed overseas. They flew 1,578 missions in the European theater and 15,000 sorties escorting bombers. They destroyed 261 enemy aircraft and won 850 medals for their efforts. Sadly, 66 pilots were killed in action.
Those who took the trip to Tuskegee wish there were more Black military pilots considering the sacrifices of all those brave African Americans who endured so much some eight decades ago. From the African American aviation pioneers of the past to those of the present, keeping a challenging period of American history front and center.
“They did it for a whole race,” Capt. Frye said. “And it wasn’t a common thing for African Americans to be flying in general. Now, they paved the way for us to go do so ourselves.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor has signed into law a change to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act to prevent it from being used to avoid penalties for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took action Monday to stem what he says is the law’s misuse. Lawsuits have been filed by employees claiming they cannot be punished for refusing the vaccination because the law provides a conscience-based exception.
The Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act was adopted in 1978 to protect physicians from penalty or discipline for refusing to perform abortions because of a religious or moral objection.
By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associated Press
Suggest a Correction
News
‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert
By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE
HOUSTON (AP) — When rapper Travis Scott’s sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn’t answering his phone.
He called hospitals and police, who told him his son was not on the list of victims from the Astroworld festival. They were wrong: Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was among the eight people who died Friday night at the outdoor festival that was attended by some 50,000 people and is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
On Monday, authorities released the names of the dead as they continued looking into what went wrong when a crush of fans pressed forward after Scott took the stage. Houston’s police chief said Monday he had met with Scott before the rapper’s performance on Friday about safety concerns but did not elaborate about what, specifically, concerned him.
“They told me, Mr. Acosta, your son is not on the list so you don’t have to worry about anything. He’s not on the list of dead people or injured people” said Edgar Acosta, whose family is among those suing organizers of the festival.
“I told them, ’Well, he didn’t spend the night at his hotel, so I’m worried about him.’”
Houston police and fire department investigators have said they would review video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show that were widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.
Live Nation said in a statement Monday that it has provided authorities with all footage from surveillance cameras at the festival, and that it had paused removing equipment at the request of investigators who were walking the grounds. The promoter said full refunds would be offered to all attendees.
Scott’s scheduled appearance at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas this weekend was canceled, according to a Scott representative who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Scott, who founded the Astroworld festival, said he would cover funeral costs for the victims. The dead were between the ages of 14 and 27 and were from Texas, Illinois and Washington, according to Harris County authorities. They included high schoolers, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.
Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on site and at least 13 others were hospitalized. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his meeting with Scott before the show included the rapper’s head of a security. But Finner did not go into detail about their conversation in a statement released by the police department.
“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any scheduled events,” Finner said. “The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”
Investigators were also interviewing witnesses and planned to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control at the event.
“It’s not the crowd’s fault at all, because there was no way you could even move, it was just like a mass loss of control,” said 19-year-old festivalgoer Ben Castro. He returned to the venue Monday to leave flowers at a makeshift memorial that included notes, T-shirts and candles. He said he didn’t know anyone had died until the next day.
Medical examiners have still not released the causes of death, which could take several weeks, said Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. The company describes itself online as being “recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field.” Company representatives have not responded to emails and phone messages seeking comment.
Astroworld’s organizers had laid out security and emergency medical response protocols in festival plans filed with Harris County. A 56-page operations plan, obtained by AP, states “the potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”
The plan instructs staff to “notify Event Control of a suspected deceased victim utilizing the code ‘Smurf’.” It goes on to say, “never use the term ‘dead’ or ‘deceased’ over the radio.” It’s not clear whether the protocol was followed.
None of the people listed in charge of managing Astroworld’s security and operations have responded to requests for comment.
There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, as well as sporting and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
___
This story has been updated to correct the name of Axel Acosta Avila’s father to Edgar, not Edward.
___
Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas; Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Randall Chase in Dover, Delaware and Kristin M. Hall in Nashville contributed to this report.
News
Tom Reid’s Pub, other West Seventh property owners sue city over neighboring homeless facility
For months, a series of St. Paul property owners along West Seventh Street have complained to the city that a drop-in day center for the homeless has drawn open drug use, prostitution, unruly behavior and even public defecation. Business owners have now taken their case to court, even as the City Council prepares to allow more day shelters citywide.
The owner of Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub and six other plaintiffs are suing the city of St. Paul and Freedom House, which operates a day shelter in an old city fire station, alleging violations of the city’s zoning regulations and the mayor’s emergency powers, as well as two claims of negligence and a claim of nuisance.
The 28-page lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court on Friday by attorneys with the Minneapolis firm of Winthrop & Weinstine, asks for declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as at least $50,000 in damages. If granted, the court action would stop Listening House from providing its day services and force it to apply for a conditional use permit to operate a day shelter in a “traditional neighborhood” zoning district where such uses are not historically allowed.
“The city and Freedom House have not adequately ensured the safety of the community,” reads the lawsuit. “Freedom House guests … are permitted to cause disruption, damage and safety threats to neighbors and businesses without intervention … including remaining overnight in an area that is not zoned even temporarily as an overnight shelter.”
Amid dangerously low temperatures, a growing homeless crisis and mounting COVID-19 cases, the St. Paul City Council temporarily suspended zoning rules in November 2020 to allow Listening House to move its day services into the former firehouse at 296 W. Seventh St. on an emergency basis. The council later allowed the use to continue even after the weather warmed, the homeless crisis had largely subsided and the governor’s emergency powers tied to the pandemic had ended.
The lawsuit notes that the city ordinance suspending “T2 zoning” was “specifically premised on the existence of Governor Tim Walz’s statewide executive order … dated March 13, 2020, declaring a state of emergency, and Mayor Melvin Carter’s emergency declaration dated March 15, 2020, reiterating the same.”
Walz officially rescinded his state of emergency declaration as of May 28. Nevertheless, the Listening House lease allows Freedom House to operate in its location virtually rent-free for up to three six-month terms.
The defendants have yet to file their written response. Plaintiffs include West Seventh Street Partners, owner of Tom Reid’s; Art Farm Advertising; real estate company 262 Fort Road LLC; industrial supply company T.D. Wright Inc.; Selby Avenue resident Susan Adair; dry-cleaning company WWII Inc.; and property owner Portafolio LLC.
On Wednesday, the council is poised to approve allowing drop-in day centers for the homeless in industrial, mixed-use or traditional neighborhood districts across the city. In most districts, however, locations such as Freedom House spanning more than 7,000 square feet would be required to apply for a conditional use permit.
Pilots from Scott Air Force Base make history in flight to Tuskegee
Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law
Bitcoin Rallies To New ATH, Why BTC Could Surge Further
‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert
BlockFi Filed For The Coveted Spot Bitcoin ETF With The SEC
Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After Only 3 Years Of Marriage — Report
Tom Reid’s Pub, other West Seventh property owners sue city over neighboring homeless facility
Demi Lovato Debuts New ‘Demi Wand’ Sex Toy: ‘We Are All Deserving Of Orgasms’
Loons’ MLS Cup Playoffs match-up details set
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Black & White Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photos
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side