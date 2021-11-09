Rams commence preparations for Air Force amid alarming uncertainty at linebacker

FORT COLLINS –– Injuries continue occurring in bunches for a Colorado State football team that has operated as a short-handed version of itself more often than not in 2021.

Throughout Steve Addazio’s second campaign at CSU’s helm, the injury bug has seemingly elected to single out position groups one by one. First, defensive back Linwood Crump’s season-ending injury during fall camp set the tone for a secondary which soon temporarily lost a notable portion of its depth.

With quarterback, running back and several skill-position bruises along the way, the Rams’ offensive line then eventually began losing bodies by the day. And unfortunately for CSU, the squad’s ongoing injury troubles developed a new layer when the Rams stumbled to a 31-17 defeat against Wyoming last Saturday.

While squandering custody of the precious Bronze Boot, the Rams’ linebacker corps hobbled away from War Memorial Stadium in noticeably depleted fashion.

“On defense, we had DB issues early in the year where we had no safeties,” Addazio said. “We kind of weathered the storm with that. That hurt us at the beginning of the season, and now we’re into this linebacker situation we’re into right now. We’re getting hit, and we have to find a way to overcome this right now.”

Despite failing to log any practice participation after limping off the turf versus Boise State on Oct. 30, senior middle linebacker Dequan Jackson attempted to give the Wyoming game a go.

However, the veteran’s admirable efforts to stick it out were short-lived upon limping through the opening possession before exiting Saturday’s contest permanently.

“(Jackson) gets those guys up front set and puts them in the right spot,” safety Logan Stewart said last Saturday. “Missing him definitely hurt.”

As Stewart alluded to, the detrimental impact of Jackson’s absence –– a team captain and defensive staple whose 75 tackles lead the team –– goes without saying.

Jackson’s departure from the middle of the field sparked an unexpected rotational scramble as Wyoming pierced through CSU’s typically stout rush hindrance from start to finish.

The Rams entered 2021’s Border War allowing 109 rushing yards per game as the Mountain West’s third-ranked squad against the run. Spelling last weekend’s demise above all, the Cowboys scampered for an eye-popping 385 yards (6.8 per touch).

Though a shell-shocked Addazio refrained from pinpointing what precisely amounted to Saturday’s defensive struggles during his postgame press conference, the coach now believes CSU’s reduced availability at linebacker substantially influenced Week 9’s woes on the ground.

“We’ve had a chance to review everything, and on defense, our biggest issues were the obvious,” Addazio said. “(Injuries) weren’t the only part of it, but they were certainly a big part of it. The defense was trying to compensate for everybody with some young guys at linebacker who don’t have much experience at all. And I can tell you it was hectic. It was hard on the coaching staff on defense.”

Though most consequential, the buck didn’t stop at Jackson. Shortly following the senior’s exit, Bam Amina –– Jackson’s initial replacement –– endured an injury that CSU’s staff now views as potentially season-ending.

Then, sophomore Sanjay Strickland’s ailment forced CSU’s hand toward throwing redshirt sophomore Tavian Brown into the action as its fourth option at middle linebacker –– who had barely practiced since suffering a lingering injury versus San Jose State on Oct. 9.

“We tried to activate Tavian in a position where he didn’t get any reps in that week,” Addazio said. “So that was kind of an unfair situation. But we were out of options. That had a real adverse effect on us.”

So, how do Jackson, Amina and Strickland’s injuries impact the CSU’s outlook ahead of a battle with Air Force on Saturday? That remains to be seen.

Jackson’s status remains murky, meaning the Rams must prepare Brown for possible services away from his true role as an outside backer after totaling seven tackles last week.

Even if Jackson returns, given the unknowns surrounding Brown’s health, it’s safe to assume CSU will have to pull deeper off the bench than normal at the OLB slots –– where Amina, who typically operates as Cam’Ron Carter’s primary reserve, likely won’t suit up.

“This injury deal is creating a little bit of havoc with us right now,” Addazio said. “We’ve got to make some personnel decisions. We may have to adjust what we’ve intended to do. That’s what my focus is, and we’re in the process of all of that right now. My sense will be we’ll gain a couple guys back. But they probably won’t practice, which I’m worried about. We just don’t have the answers yet.”

As Addazio touched on, before truly devising a plan to hinder AFA’s FBS-leading rushing attack (302 yards per week), gaining a sense of who will be available and to what capacity represents CSU’s primary objective at linebacker.

Preparing for the Falcons’ option-oriented offense constitutes a difficult task regardless of a squad’s health. Hence, CSU’s linebacker-related uncertainty places Addazio’s defense in an especially tricky boat before striving to defeat an AFA team that has averaged 380 rushing yards over its current four-game winning streak in the Ram-Falcon Trophy series.

“We’re behind the 8-ball, no doubt,” Addazio said. “Tavian is will be shadowing Dequan a little bit because we have to see how the week progresses with both of them. We’re probably gonna have to get some young guys in (at linebacker). We just have to prepare to dance with who we have.”