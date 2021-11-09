Connect with us

Celebrities

Rebecca Romijn Shares Rare Family Photo With Jerry O’Connell & Twin Daughters, 12

Published

22 seconds ago

on

rebecca romijn
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday with her husband & two twin daughters as they attended a Rolling Stones concert.

Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday in style when she attended a Rolling Stones concert with her husband, Jerry O’Connell, and their twin daughters – Dolly and Charlie – both 12 years old. The family rarely shares family photos so we were pleasantly surprised to see the whole gang together.

Rebecca posted the photo with the caption, “Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones Thanks for the bday love everybody!” The family of four attended the concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and they all looked fabulous.

Rebecca rocked a tie-dye purple tongue T-shirt tucked into high-waisted skintight black leather pants while Jerry rocked a black tongue T-shirt. Meanwhile, the twins rocked vintage Rolling Stones T-shirts with black sweatshirts on top.

Jerry posted a screenshot of a DailyMail article from the same concert and hilariously captioned the photo, “Killin’ it in the comments today!” One comment on the article read, “Cute family. Just goes to show a funny man doesn’t have to be attractive to get a beautiful woman and vice versa.” Another comment read, “He’s such a tool.” We think it’s absolutely hysterical that Jerry just shakes off and laughs about the mean comments.

We rarely get to see the whole family together, so it was definitely a treat. However, Rebecca is always posting photos of herself with her two daughters, and just the other day she posted a picture of herself hugging her daughters with the caption, “Sunday supper with the fam,” as she tagged Jerry as the photographer.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Pete Davidson Hints At Rumored Kim Kardashian Coupledom On ‘Late Night’ [Video]

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Pete Davidson Hints At Rumored Kim Kardashian Coupledom On ‘Late Night’ [Video]
google news

Pete Davidson really knows how to get the people going!

Source: NBC / Getty

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the Saturday Night Live star made reference to his rumored Kim Kardashian West romance…without actually referencing it at all.

A few minutes into their conversation, Davidson was asked to confirm whether an unnamed headline item was “real or a rumor” after the late night host read “a lot about it” in the press. Obviously, he was referring to the comedian being spotted with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star last week, sparking dating rumors.

But, of course, Pete had an expert way of dodging the question in order to promote his latest venture.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Oh, Pete, you silly goose.

Davidson took the bit even further, going on to joke that “a lot of people are shocked” that he could land a Tubi project, again confirming that it’s very much “a real thing.” In case you’re actually interested in that project, it’s titled The Freak Brothers.

If anything, this will only further drive speculation, because if Davidson wasn’t dating Kardashian, he’d debunk it…right? Right?!

Check out his interview down below:

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

‘Little People, Big World’ Special Preview: Amy Cries Over Her Dog Dying Before Her Wedding

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

‘Little People, Big World’ Special Preview: Amy Cries Over Her Dog Dying Before Her Wedding
google news

Amy Roloff is hit with an unexpected loss before her wedding. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Little People, Big World’ wedding special, Amy reveals that her beloved dog Felix has died.

Amy Roloff has been in the midst of planning her wedding to Chris Marek. One thing she did not expect was her dog Felix to get sick out of the blue. Amy opens up about saying goodbye to her dog in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Little People, Big World wedding special, airing November 9.

“It’s been a tough day, tough morning,” Amy admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “Felix suddenly wasn’t feeling very well about a day and a half ago and, you know, you just think it’s a simple thing. Then yesterday he gradually went downhill, so I took him to the emergency vet hospital and they pretty much said he’s pretty far gone.”

Amy Roloff mourns the sudden death of her dog. (TLC)

Amy begins to cry. “I just made the choice just to let him go,” Amy says. “He’s just a little older than 5 years. I just thought we’d have a little more time with him.”

Chris is by Amy’s side comforting her during this difficult time. Amy notes that she got Felix “just before” she met Chris. Felix came into her life at a turning point when she was getting divorced, finalizing the sale of the house, leaving the farm, and more.

“It’s amazing what an animal can do in your life,” Amy says. “I’m just so shocked how quick it happened.” Chris admits that he and Felix “became buddies.” However, he says that they’ve got to “keep going forward” as the wedding gets closer.

Amy Roloff
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek prepare to get married. (TLC)

Amy will marry Chris in the highly-anticipated Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After special, which airs November 9 at 9 p.m. on TLC. The special follows Amy and Chris’s journey down the aisle. From renovations at Roloff Farms to Amy’s worries her father’s health problems will prevent him from walking her down the aisle, the special is full of ups and downs.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Ashlee Holmes Insists Husband Pete Cheated After Denial, RHONJ Alum Shares Details, Reconciliation Possible?

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

RHONJ Alum Ashlee Holmes Malleo's Estranged Husband Pete Denies Cheating, Claims They Split Months Ago and Says He Has "No Intentions" of Getting Back Together
google news

Ashlee Holmes Malleo‘s estranged husband, Pete Malleo, is fighting back against rumors of infidelity.

After the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her Instagram page over the weekend and claimed Pete was “busy f-cking some busted looking wh-re,” Pete shared a statement of his own, clarifying when he and Ashlee broke up and noting that he has “no intentions” of getting back together with her.

“I never cheated,” Pete told Us Weekly on November 8. “Ashlee and I have been separated and living apart since August and we are currently going through a divorce. At this point, I am focused only on our son and continuing to show him unconditional love. As such, I will not be making any further comment to any news outlets. I am hopeful that Ashlee and I can resolve our divorce in a private manner outside of the public eye for the sake of our son.”

Pete also spoke to Page Six about the reports of cheating, insisting, “All I did was friend request someone and liked some photos.”

“I then asked that person to hang out. I clarified that I’m single. We are going through a divorce and Ashlee’s attorney has been served back in early October,” he explained. “To say that I’m cheating is ridiculous. I’ve never in my life cheated on anyone. [And] I’ve explained to Ashlee numerous times I have no intentions of getting back together.”

Ashlee, the daughter of Jacqueline Laurita, married Pete, the father of her five-year-old son Cameron, in August 2018. The couple announced they were splitting in July 2020. Then, in February of this year, the couple confirmed they were giving their “complicated” marriage another shot.

Following Pete’s statement, Ashlee denied accusing him of cheating but said he’s been unfaithful in the past.

“To be clear, I never said that Pete cheated on me. However, if Pete is going to make a statement, then it’s only fair that I respond. This is the last I will say on the matter, as I am disgusted by all of this. Facts are facts. Pete HAS in fact cheated on me in the past,” she revealed. “He had an online flirtation with a girl where pictures were exchanged throughout the first year of our relationship, ending somewhere around three months into my pregnancy.”

According to Ashlee, Pete lied about seeing another woman after their latest split all while seemingly giving her hope for a future reconciliation.

“Pete and I have been hanging out a lot lately, including a family movie night, several lunches and dinners, including a dinner with my brother … Pete had been telling me how he isn’t seeing anyone, how he has no intention of seeing anyone anytime soon,” she explained.

“When questioned about this woman, he denied it and said that I ‘needed help’ for even thinking such a thing,” Ashlee continued. “Meanwhile, he has in fact been pursuing this woman. How do I know this? The woman DMd me screenshots of her texts between herself and Pete to antagonize me.”

“For Pete to say that all he did was friend request ‘someone’ and ‘like some photos’ is a gross understatement. I will not allow him to change the narrative,” she added.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending