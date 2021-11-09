Celebrities
Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Her Third Child With Husband Ricky Bailey
The former Alaskan governor’s middle daughter Willow revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy with her husband!
There’s a bun in the oven! Willow Bailey is almost halfway through her pregnancy with her third child with her husband Ricky Bailey. The 27-year-old is the third child and second daughter of 2008 vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, 57. She revealed that she’s expecting in an Instagram video posted on Sunday November 7.
Willow revealed that she and Ricky are expecting with a clip of her showing off her baby bump, while she rocked a beautiful green, striped dress, and a flannel button-down over it. She also accessorized with a necklace with a gold charm in the middle of it. “Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret – one more week and we’ll be half way with our BOY,” she wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji. Willow shared the video, after sharing pictures on her story of a day spent with her twins and other family members. She’d shared a photo of herself holding here daughters hands as they walked, and she’d reposted a picture that her mom had taken with one of her daughters on her shoulders during a trip to the zoo.
The baby boy will be Willow’s third child, after she gave birth to twin girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019. Sarah also shared the pregnancy announcement video to her story, where she wrote “Blessings on your children, and their children, and their children…” The former governor also tagged Willow and Ricky. Willow’s older sister Bristol, 31, also reshared the video on her story. “Can’t wait for my sis’ baby BOY,” she wrote.
Willow is one of five children that the Sarah had with her ex-husband Todd, who filed for divorce in 2019. Other than Bristol and Willow, the exes also share an older son Track, 32, a younger daughter Piper, 20, and their youngest son Trig, 13. When Willow has her son, it’ll make the 2008 vice presidential candidate a grandmother for the sixth time. Other than her daughter’s twins, Sarah also has three grandchildren from Bristol: Tripp Easton Michtell Johnston, 12, Sailor Grace Meyer, 5, and Atlee Bay Meyer, 4.
Below Deck’s Sean Meagher Reveals Biggest Tip Yet, Says Junior Stews Made $200K as Captain Lee Explains Why Rhylee Was Stiffed
Sean Meagher opened up about the earnings of Below Deck cast members during an interview last week.
As Captain Lee Rosbach addressed the topic of tips, and season seven’s Rhylee Gerber, on Twitter, Sean revealed the whopping amount of money he and his co-stars, aka his crew mates, have been paid over the years.
“I had junior stews on that boat, this is back in 2006, making like $200,000 a year,” Sean revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on November 2. “And most of that was in tips. We killed it on that boat.”
“So that’s why when these guys talk about tips like I chuckle to myself because it’s like you guys don’t freaking know what real tips are,” he said.
According to Sean, the biggest tip he received was an impressive $82,000.
“Biggest tip I ever got was $82,000 for a 10-day charter that cost $150,000. Like if I don’t pull 20%, I did something wrong,” he explained.
During his own interview with the outlet in 2019, João Franco, of Below Deck: Mediterranean, said it was common to make around $45,000 per summer, with about 10 percent of that given in tips.
“Some cases even more,” he said.
As for Captain Lee, he has said that everyone on the boats receives tips, including the captains, and earlier this month, after a fan on Twitter wanted to know if Sean received a tip for season nine, even though he didn’t charter the entire trip, Captain Lee confirmed he received half of his.
“No he didn’t, I gave half of my tip to him. He earned it,” Lee explained.
“Everyone on board gets tipped even the crew of which there may be up to 3 get tipped. Everyone shares,” he also revealed.
Last year, amid Below Deck season eight, Captain Lee was asked if he receives any portion of the guests’ tips.
“I do indeed share,” Rosbach replied. “We all do, even the crew you don’t see.”
As for Rhylee Gerber, who was briefly seen on season seven, Captain Lee revealed why she was not tipped at the end of last month.
“Rhylee didn’t get a part of the tip because she wasn’t even on board a full 24 hrs of the charter,” he tweeted in response to a fan question. “Tanner got sick while working and I didn’t need him infecting everyone. I told her that n she still agreed to it, no one stood up for her more than I did. Won’t comment again on this.”
Rhylee previously voiced frustrations over the tip Tanner Sterback received, despite the fact that he hadn’t worked at all during one particular episode.
“I see the episode prior where Tanner’s out,” she said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast. “Because he has a severe case of diarrhea and is sent to his cabin. [Rosbach is] like, ‘Here’s a full cut of tips.’ Even he sat out the whole f-cking charter. And Tanner was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t accept it.’ And Lee says, ‘I wouldn’t have it any other way.’ Literally on f-cking camera.”
Below Deck season nine is currently airing on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.
#RHOP ‘Integrity’ Evisceration: Wendy Gathers Gizelle Amid Speculation That The Housewife’s ‘Mystery Man’ Was Van Jones
Did Gizelle Bryant reveal that the correspondent she was dating was a famed CNN political commentator? That’s the question that’s being asked after part one of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion where the housewife caught some “integrity” evisceration from a fellow castmate.
During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Gizelle about the mystery commentator she said she was dating while at Karen Huger’s vow renewal. Gizelle was light on details but she told Robyn Dixon’s partner Juan that the man was “younger” and “around 34.”
Now during the reunion, Andy guessed that Gizelle’s man must know Dr. Wendy Osefo since the housewife works as a commentator as well.
Wendy confirmed that she knows a commentator who said he used to “date Gizelle” but she’s not sure if he’s the one Gizelle was referencing.
“I know a commentator who said that he dated her but I don’t know if that’s the same person,” said Wendy.
And that’s when things got a little confusing and a LOT shady.
Gizelle: “He doesn’t know her…”
Andy: Van…”
Gizelle: “Jones, yes!”
Candiace: “Van Jones, that’s a fine man!”
Wendy: “She’s not his type. He likes women of integrity.”
So was Gizelle dating Van??? Was she just responding to Andy’s comment???
That remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that some Twitter users harped on Wendy’s “women of integrity” comment and cried foul…
while others speculated about Van Jones’ true type. Remember those Kim Kardashian rumors?
This all came amid Wendy continuously shading Gizelle about her “breakup timeline with Jamal Bryant…
“This timeline doesn’t make sense,” said Wendy during the #RHOPReunion. “Let’s cut the BS. Didn’t Jamal do a video in December saying he’s not in a relationship?”
and adding during a preview for part two of the reunion:
“You had a whole tummy tuck, did you keep Jamal?”
OOOF!
Was Wendy “doing too much” during the reunion or was her shade juuuust right?
What do YOU think?
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. But first, tune in for the season finale this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos
Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.
Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
For the event, Salma looked stunning in a strapless sequin Gucci gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a skintight bodice. The ombre dress was black at the top and transitioned from hot pink to bright red. She accessorized the sparkly gown with a massive diamond choker necklace and a satin clutch.
Meanwhile, Francois looked dapper in a fitted black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and patent leather dress shoes.
Salma and Francois have been married since 2009 and they share a 14-year-old daughter together, Valentina Paloma.
Salma has been slaying the red carpet lately in a slew of stunning looks and just last week, she rocked yet another sparkly ensemble to the Eternals London premiere. Salma donned a bright red one-sleeved sequin Gucci gown that had a choker neckline and was cinched at the waist. The sequin dress was covered in stripes and was flowy against her frame.
Just a few days before that, she attended the LA premiere of the film when she opted to wear a skintight, plunging black Gucci gown. The dress had a super low-cut V-neckline and a massive slit on the side that revealed her toned legs. The inside of the dress had satin yellow lining which you could see through the slit, and she topped her look off with sky-high platform heels, a Tyler Ellis Perry clutch, and a Nikos Koulis Feelings necklace.
