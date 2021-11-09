Shildt a ‘Manager of the Year’ finalist

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt is one of three finalists for the National League Manager of the Year Award.
Shildt’s 2021 is notable for guiding the Cardinals to a 90-72 record and a National League Wild Card berth. That run to the playoffs was powered by a franchise-record 17-game winning streak.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Monday named the finalists for Most Valuable Player, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the Cy Young Award.
Craig Counsell of the Brewers and the Giants’ Gabe Kapler are the other nominees for Manager of the Year. Of the three NL finalists, Shildt is the only one to not play in the Major Leagues.
Shildt joined the organization in 2004 as a scout and coach, before being promoted to the major league coaching staff in 2017. He became the team’s manager in July 2018, taking over for Mike Matheny.
The Cardinals fired Shildt following the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card round. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak cited philosophical differences as the reason behind the firing.
During his tenure through parts of four seasons, Shildt’s managerial record is 252-199. Shildt won the BBWAA’s Manager of the Year Award in 2019.
FORT COLLINS –– Injuries continue occurring in bunches for a Colorado State football team that has operated as a short-handed version of itself more often than not in 2021.
Throughout Steve Addazio’s second campaign at CSU’s helm, the injury bug has seemingly elected to single out position groups one by one. First, defensive back Linwood Crump’s season-ending injury during fall camp set the tone for a secondary which soon temporarily lost a notable portion of its depth.
With quarterback, running back and several skill-position bruises along the way, the Rams’ offensive line then eventually began losing bodies by the day. And unfortunately for CSU, the squad’s ongoing injury troubles developed a new layer when the Rams stumbled to a 31-17 defeat against Wyoming last Saturday.
While squandering custody of the precious Bronze Boot, the Rams’ linebacker corps hobbled away from War Memorial Stadium in noticeably depleted fashion.
“On defense, we had DB issues early in the year where we had no safeties,” Addazio said. “We kind of weathered the storm with that. That hurt us at the beginning of the season, and now we’re into this linebacker situation we’re into right now. We’re getting hit, and we have to find a way to overcome this right now.”
Despite failing to log any practice participation after limping off the turf versus Boise State on Oct. 30, senior middle linebacker Dequan Jackson attempted to give the Wyoming game a go.
However, the veteran’s admirable efforts to stick it out were short-lived upon limping through the opening possession before exiting Saturday’s contest permanently.
“(Jackson) gets those guys up front set and puts them in the right spot,” safety Logan Stewart said last Saturday. “Missing him definitely hurt.”
As Stewart alluded to, the detrimental impact of Jackson’s absence –– a team captain and defensive staple whose 75 tackles lead the team –– goes without saying.
Jackson’s departure from the middle of the field sparked an unexpected rotational scramble as Wyoming pierced through CSU’s typically stout rush hindrance from start to finish.
The Rams entered 2021’s Border War allowing 109 rushing yards per game as the Mountain West’s third-ranked squad against the run. Spelling last weekend’s demise above all, the Cowboys scampered for an eye-popping 385 yards (6.8 per touch).
Though a shell-shocked Addazio refrained from pinpointing what precisely amounted to Saturday’s defensive struggles during his postgame press conference, the coach now believes CSU’s reduced availability at linebacker substantially influenced Week 9’s woes on the ground.
“We’ve had a chance to review everything, and on defense, our biggest issues were the obvious,” Addazio said. “(Injuries) weren’t the only part of it, but they were certainly a big part of it. The defense was trying to compensate for everybody with some young guys at linebacker who don’t have much experience at all. And I can tell you it was hectic. It was hard on the coaching staff on defense.”
Though most consequential, the buck didn’t stop at Jackson. Shortly following the senior’s exit, Bam Amina –– Jackson’s initial replacement –– endured an injury that CSU’s staff now views as potentially season-ending.
Then, sophomore Sanjay Strickland’s ailment forced CSU’s hand toward throwing redshirt sophomore Tavian Brown into the action as its fourth option at middle linebacker –– who had barely practiced since suffering a lingering injury versus San Jose State on Oct. 9.
“We tried to activate Tavian in a position where he didn’t get any reps in that week,” Addazio said. “So that was kind of an unfair situation. But we were out of options. That had a real adverse effect on us.”
So, how do Jackson, Amina and Strickland’s injuries impact the CSU’s outlook ahead of a battle with Air Force on Saturday? That remains to be seen.
Jackson’s status remains murky, meaning the Rams must prepare Brown for possible services away from his true role as an outside backer after totaling seven tackles last week.
Even if Jackson returns, given the unknowns surrounding Brown’s health, it’s safe to assume CSU will have to pull deeper off the bench than normal at the OLB slots –– where Amina, who typically operates as Cam’Ron Carter’s primary reserve, likely won’t suit up.
“This injury deal is creating a little bit of havoc with us right now,” Addazio said. “We’ve got to make some personnel decisions. We may have to adjust what we’ve intended to do. That’s what my focus is, and we’re in the process of all of that right now. My sense will be we’ll gain a couple guys back. But they probably won’t practice, which I’m worried about. We just don’t have the answers yet.”
As Addazio touched on, before truly devising a plan to hinder AFA’s FBS-leading rushing attack (302 yards per week), gaining a sense of who will be available and to what capacity represents CSU’s primary objective at linebacker.
Preparing for the Falcons’ option-oriented offense constitutes a difficult task regardless of a squad’s health. Hence, CSU’s linebacker-related uncertainty places Addazio’s defense in an especially tricky boat before striving to defeat an AFA team that has averaged 380 rushing yards over its current four-game winning streak in the Ram-Falcon Trophy series.
“We’re behind the 8-ball, no doubt,” Addazio said. “Tavian is will be shadowing Dequan a little bit because we have to see how the week progresses with both of them. We’re probably gonna have to get some young guys in (at linebacker). We just have to prepare to dance with who we have.”
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis health officials are looking to open a new COVID-19 antibody infusion center after the facility on the city’s northside recently shut down due to funding cuts.
In late August, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $15 million would go toward setting up infusion centers throughout the state to provide monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients. One of the six centers opened in North St. Louis but closed after the state ended funding.
Health Commissioner Dr. Fredrick Echols said the center helped around 200 people in the two months it was open. He called the center’s closure “unfortunate.”
“I think it’s unfortunate. We know that the City of St Louis has been disproportionately impacted by COVID- 19,” said Echols. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got services available for our population.”
Echols said the city has allocated $500,000 for a new infusion center, which would remain open through the spring of 2022. The location of the new facility remains undecided, but Echols said the highest need is in the African American community.
“We know that African Americas have accounted for roughly 60% of the cases and 60% of the deaths,” said Echols. “Since April of this year, African Americans have consistently accounted for a little more than 70% of COVID-19 cases each month.”
The City of St. Louis had partnered with Affinia Healthcare to set up the recently-shuttered infusion center.
Affinia’s senior vice president, Dr. Kendra Holmes, said it’s essential to have a center up and running as soon as possible for the sake of saving lives from COVID-19.
“Again, it was very unfortunate,” said Holmes. “We were very grateful for the two months that we were able to help lots of people, but there’s definitely a need to continue this funding statewide.”
Holmes said since the northside infusion center is closed, Affinia has been referring people to BJC Hospital for treatment.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Emergency response agencies across Missouri now have a goal of clearing an accident scene on state highways in less than 90 minutes.
A handful of other states already have something similar in place, like Washington, Florida, and Tennessee. The goal is to have the roadway clear 90 minutes after a first responder arrives on the scene.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) say this is doable, but for serious accidents, it could take longer. Tow truck drivers across the state saw they are on board with the new initiative.
“It’s different but it can be done,” said Michael Scott, owner of Scotty’s Carriage Works in Cameron, Missouri. “Depending on whether it’s a truck wreck or an automobile accident, we can quickly grab something and relocate it to the shoulder and now we’ve reopened that part of the road.”
Scott has been a tow truck driver in northwest Missouri for more than 60 years. He the new goal won’t be hard to achieve unless it’s a larger crash.
“So, it’s mainly those major truck wrecks, mainly fuel spills or something, fire, or a fatality that takes longer,” Scott said.
We’ve all been there, driving down the highway and all of a sudden, you’re stuck in traffic for hours, waiting for the accident to clear. Now, a new agreement in Missouri between emergency response agencies and first responders.
“That we can clear a crash and get the road back open to condition within 90 minutes,” MoDOT Deputy Director Ed Hassinger said. “A lot of time on simpler crashers, we do it way quicker than that.”
On average, MoDOT responds to 6,000 traffic accidents a month. Last year alone, there were more than 131,000 traffic accidents in Missouri.
“The Open Road Agreement will help strengthen the joint efforts of Missouri’s emergency responders to quickly and safely clear out highways of these incidents and get traffic back to normal,” Hassinger said. “There’s always going to be that case with circumstances that are going to require longer times.”
Last year, MSHP said distracted driving was the cause for 87 fatal accidents, 4,329 injury crashes, and 11,229 property damage crashes. Scott said over his dozens of years as a tow truck driver, each year he sees more and more crashes due to distracted driving.
“Face it, there’s a lot more stuff going on in the car,” Scott said. “If you want to change the radio, if you want to change the heating or air conditioning, it’s not that you can just reach over and turn a dial, you’re touching a screen.”
This new initiative, the Missouri Open Roads Agreement, goes along with Missouri’s Move Over Law, requiring drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. Last year, MSHP wrote 277 tickets along with 582 warnings to drivers who did not obey the Move Over law.
“When I pick that driver up that’s broken down on the side of the road, they’re scared once they are on the side of the road and they say, I had no idea how dangerous it was until I broke down,” Scott said. “As we say, the D [distracted] driver is the one that’s killing most of us out there on the road.”
According to AAA, a tow truck driver is hit and killed while on the job every sixth day. Scott thinks the new agreement could save lives.
“The less time we are out there on the road, the better chances are that we are going to get to go home and see our family that day,” Scott said.
MSHP’s Major Crash Investigation Unit said accident reconstruction can take longer to clear.
“However, we will not compromise our evidence at a crash scene to meet 90 minutes,” MSHP Lieut. Brian Daniel said. “There’s a lot of variables we have to take into consideration.”
Daniel, who oversees MSHP’s field operations bureau and oversees the unit, said technology helps the investigation move quicker. Compared to previous years, the crash investigators now use UAV, unmanned aerial vehicles, similar to a drone, to help lay out the area for the investigation.
This agreement kicks off Crash Responder Safety Week across the nation, which reminds drivers to be responsible.
