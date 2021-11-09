News
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse when the young man shot him.
Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man gunned down by Rittenhouse with a rifle during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand at Rittenhouse’s murder trial and recounted how he drew his own pistol to try to stop the bloodshed.
“I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” the 27-year-old Grosskreutz said. Asked what was going through his mind as he drew closer to the 17-year-old Rittenhouse, he said, “That I was going to die.”
Rittenhouse shot and seriously wounded him in the arm, tearing away much of Grosskreutz’s bicep.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Grosskreutz why he didn’t shoot first.
“That’s not the kind of person that I am. That’s not why I was out there,” he said. “It’s not who I am. And definitely not somebody I would want to become.”
But under cross-examination by one of Rittenhouse’s lawyers, Grosskreutz answered “correct” when asked if his pistol was pointed at Rittenhouse just before Rittenhouse fired.
Rittenhouse, now 18, is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding Grosskreutz. The one-time police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the damaging demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.
Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed. His lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.
Grosskreutz said he had gone to the protest in the streets of Kenosha that night to serve as a volunteer medic. Grosskreutz said he was wearing a hat that said “paramedic” and was carrying medical supplies, in addition to a loaded pistol.
Grosskreutz said his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired and he did not have a valid permit that night.
“I believe in the Second Amendment. I’m for people’s right to carry and bear arms,” he said, explaining why he was armed. “And that night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.”
He said he went into action after seeing Rittenhouse kill a man just feet away — the second person Rittenhouse fatally shot that night.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi sought to portray Grosskreutz as dishonest in his description of the moments right before he was shot, with Chirafisi asserting that Grosskreutz was chasing Rittenhouse with his gun out.
Grosskreutz denied he was chasing Rittenhouse and said that he was concerned about Rittenhouse’s safety after seeing others chase him and someone try to kick him.
Chirafisi also pointed to Grosskreutz’s lawsuit against the city of Kenosha, in which he alleges police enabled the violence by allowing an armed militia to have the run of the streets during the demonstration.
“If Mr. Rittenhouse is convicted, your chance of getting 10 million bucks is better, right?” Chirafisi said.
At the defense table, Rittenhouse kept his eyes on Grosskreutz as he testified, taking detailed notes when the witness spoke about the moment he was shot.
Earlier that night, Grosskreutz was recording on his cellphone for a livestream when he heard gunshots a few blocks away. He heard people yelling for a medic, and began running toward the sound of the gunfire.
The video played in court showed Grosskreutz coming upon Rittenhouse as Rittenhouse was running away. He asked him what Rittenhouse was doing and if someone was shot. Rittenhouse replied: “I’m going to the police. I didn’t do anything.” At the time, Grosskreutz testified, he thought Rittenhouse said, “I’m working with the police.”
Grosskreutz ran along with Rittenhouse for a few seconds, then turned to go help whoever might have been shot. But then Grosskreutz turned back toward Rittenhouse because he heard people saying Rittenhouse had shot someone.
One juror nodded her head in agreement when the judge instructed the jury to disregard Grosskreutz’s referring to Rittenhouse’s fatal shooting of another protester as a “murder. ”
Grosskreutz, who was trained as a paramedic, testified that he volunteered as a medic at protests in Milwaukee in the days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Grosskreutz said he attended around 75 protests before the night he was shot, offering help to anyone needing medical attention.
He said he provided medical assistance to about 10 other people that night in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot, but the case has stirred furious debate about racial justice, policing, vigilantism and the right to bear arms.
In the first week of Rittenhouse’s trial, witnesses testified that the first man shot and killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was “hyperaggressive” and “acting belligerently” that night and threatened to kill Rittenhouse at one point.
One witness said Rosenbaum was gunned down after he chased Rittenhouse and lunged for the young man’s rifle.
Rosenbaum’s killing set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later: Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse then wounded Grosskreutz.
Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted.
Grosskreutz has a tattoo on the arm where he was shot. It is the common medical image of a snake wrapped around a staff, and at the top it has a banner that says, “Do no harm” and at the bottom, a banner reading “Do know harm.”
When the prosecutor played graphic video of Grosskreutz’s badly wounded arm, a few jurors seemed to grimace and look away from monitors in the courtroom.
Grosskreutz testified that he has difficulty lifting heavy objects with his right arm and has a loss of feeling extending from his bicep to his thumb.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Broncos guard Graham Glasgow “out for a while” with ankle fracture, tackle Bobby Massie sidelined too
The Broncos won the game Sunday, 30-16 over the Dallas Cowboys, but flew home with a significant list of injuries.
During his news conference Monday morning, coach Vic Fangio provided the following updates:
Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle): “He’ll miss a game or two.”
Massie was the game’s first injury, when left tackle Calvin Anderson blocked defensive end Dorance Armstrong to the ground and right into the back of Massie’s left leg. Massie was replaced by Cam Fleming.
Right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle): “He’ll be out for a while… I think (it’s a fracture).”
Glasgow was injured on the final play of the first half when Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was engaged with center Lloyd Cushenberry and blocked Cushenberry into the back of Glasgow’s left leg. Glasgow was replaced by rookie Quinn Meinerz.
Cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee): “They’re still doing the tests on him.”
Surtain’s injury wasn’t noticeable on video, but he played only 31 of 62 defensive snaps. When Surtain left the game, Kyle Fuller moved outside to his spot.
Defensive end McTelvin Agim (knee): “Not sure yet.”
Agim sustained his injury in the first half and did not return to the game.
Additionally, Fangio said left tackle Garett Bolles is a “maybe” to play Sunday against Philadelphia after missing the Dallas game with an ankle injury, while nose tackle Mike Purcell is trending toward playing with a cast on his right thumb.
Offensive guard Netane Muti is expected back at practice Wednesday from the COVID/Reserve list, while tight end Noah Fant “has one has hurdle to cross” to get off the list, and might also be back Wednesday.
News
‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Matt Carpenter, 35, is saying goodbye to his team in a power video posted to social media by the Players’ Tribune. The emotional message to fans shares his gratitude for the opportunity to be a Cardinal player. The love note spans everything from the salsa to the batter’s box.
Last week the Cardinals declined 2022 options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martinez. They were on the team’s last World Series team.
After parts of 11 seasons in St. Louis, Carpenter is among the franchise’s top 25 players in most offensive categories, including 6th all-time in walks (699).
The Cardinals signed Carpenter to a two year, $39 million deal in 2019, after he produced an MVP-vote worthy 36 home run campaign in 2018 that included a team-record six straight games with round-trippers.
Carpenter first saw action in six big league games in 2011, the last season the Cardinals won the World Series trophy. His first full season in 2012 saw him garner a top 6 finish in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.
“Thanks for always treating me the same way you treat Adam Wainwright and Yadi. Respect and humility. Learned a ton from you,” tweets former Cardinal pitcher Rob Kaminsky.
“One of the best teammates and Cardinals to ever wear the Birds on the Bat. Chill bumps watching this one,” tweets pitcher Adam Wainwright.
Read a transcript of the video here:
“There’s something about home plate at Busch Stadium. It might look like another batter’s box to you. But It’s different, man. It really is.
When I was up to bat I could feel the rhythm of the park. The heartbeat of a baseball city. On a fall night with 45,000 in the stands, I could feel all of Cardinal Nation right there underneath my cleats and in my chest. I could close my eyes and see all of the greats who put on this jersey before me. I cherished that feeling all the way until the end.
But, the end is here. Goodbyes can be hard especially when you’re leaving so much behind. If it weren’t for the Cardinals organization if it weren’t for St. Louis, my baseball career probably would have ended 12 years ago on a college field in Austin, Texas. But, the Cards saw me and they saw something in me. And for that, I’m forever grateful. This city, this club, my teammates, Thank you.
All I’ve wanted to do in my ten years is give you my best because it is a privilege to wear the birds on the bat. I’ve always wanted to represent this community in a way that made you proud. I hope I did that. Cardinal Nation, the love you showed, not only in St. Louis but wherever we went was incredible. Y’all are unmatched.
I knew the end might be coming and I wanted to feel every last moment I had as a Card. We shared it all together. The postseason, the curtain calls, the walk-offs. We even shared the salsa and I’ll remember all of it. But mostly, I’ll remember the feeling I had every time I put on the Cardinal jersey, gratitude. I love you St. Louis.”
Matt Carpenter
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis County still waiting for shipment of child-size COVID vaccines
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Health is waiting for a shipment of child-size COVID vaccines. They are expecting another 3,300 later this week.
Once they arrive, appointments with the county will open on ReviveSTL.com. The site will also allow you to make appointments at pharmacies and other locations that have availability.
Pediatric COVID vaccine doses differ slightly from those for adults. They are a little smaller and contain a different buffer. Smaller needles will be used, it is still a two-shot regiment with the shots being given three weeks apart. 15 million child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already being shipped across the country.
The St. Louis County Department of Health is also planning partnerships with schools to set up vaccine clinics as supply increases. Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 should be available at four different library branches as well as at the three permanent St. Louis County Health Department centers.
Vaccine supply for patients 12 and older was not affected and vaccination appointments are available for all other age groups.
Suggest a Correction
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
Big Bird, Age 6, Gets Vaccinated, Pushes Vaccines for Kids
Eminem Looks Unrecognizable With Bowl Haircut & Mustache On 50 Cent’s New Show ‘BMF’ — Photos
Broncos guard Graham Glasgow “out for a while” with ankle fracture, tackle Bobby Massie sidelined too
Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Her Third Child With Husband Ricky Bailey
‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans
Below Deck’s Sean Meagher Reveals Biggest Tip Yet, Says Junior Stews Made $200K as Captain Lee Explains Why Rhylee Was Stiffed
St. Louis County still waiting for shipment of child-size COVID vaccines
#RHOP ‘Integrity’ Evisceration: Wendy Gathers Gizelle Amid Speculation That The Housewife’s ‘Mystery Man’ Was Van Jones
Fatal head-on collision closes Muegge Road in St. Charles
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side