News
St. Louis City scrambles to reopen COVID antibody center after state cuts funding
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis health officials are looking to open a new COVID-19 antibody infusion center after the facility on the city’s northside recently shut down due to funding cuts.
In late August, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $15 million would go toward setting up infusion centers throughout the state to provide monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients. One of the six centers opened in North St. Louis but closed after the state ended funding.
Health Commissioner Dr. Fredrick Echols said the center helped around 200 people in the two months it was open. He called the center’s closure “unfortunate.”
“I think it’s unfortunate. We know that the City of St Louis has been disproportionately impacted by COVID- 19,” said Echols. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got services available for our population.”
Echols said the city has allocated $500,000 for a new infusion center, which would remain open through the spring of 2022. The location of the new facility remains undecided, but Echols said the highest need is in the African American community.
“We know that African Americas have accounted for roughly 60% of the cases and 60% of the deaths,” said Echols. “Since April of this year, African Americans have consistently accounted for a little more than 70% of COVID-19 cases each month.”
The City of St. Louis had partnered with Affinia Healthcare to set up the recently-shuttered infusion center.
Affinia’s senior vice president, Dr. Kendra Holmes, said it’s essential to have a center up and running as soon as possible for the sake of saving lives from COVID-19.
“Again, it was very unfortunate,” said Holmes. “We were very grateful for the two months that we were able to help lots of people, but there’s definitely a need to continue this funding statewide.”
Holmes said since the northside infusion center is closed, Affinia has been referring people to BJC Hospital for treatment.
Suggest a Correction
News
New goal set for emergency responders to clear accidents off Missouri highways
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Emergency response agencies across Missouri now have a goal of clearing an accident scene on state highways in less than 90 minutes.
A handful of other states already have something similar in place, like Washington, Florida, and Tennessee. The goal is to have the roadway clear 90 minutes after a first responder arrives on the scene.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) say this is doable, but for serious accidents, it could take longer. Tow truck drivers across the state saw they are on board with the new initiative.
“It’s different but it can be done,” said Michael Scott, owner of Scotty’s Carriage Works in Cameron, Missouri. “Depending on whether it’s a truck wreck or an automobile accident, we can quickly grab something and relocate it to the shoulder and now we’ve reopened that part of the road.”
Scott has been a tow truck driver in northwest Missouri for more than 60 years. He the new goal won’t be hard to achieve unless it’s a larger crash.
“So, it’s mainly those major truck wrecks, mainly fuel spills or something, fire, or a fatality that takes longer,” Scott said.
We’ve all been there, driving down the highway and all of a sudden, you’re stuck in traffic for hours, waiting for the accident to clear. Now, a new agreement in Missouri between emergency response agencies and first responders.
“That we can clear a crash and get the road back open to condition within 90 minutes,” MoDOT Deputy Director Ed Hassinger said. “A lot of time on simpler crashers, we do it way quicker than that.”
On average, MoDOT responds to 6,000 traffic accidents a month. Last year alone, there were more than 131,000 traffic accidents in Missouri.
“The Open Road Agreement will help strengthen the joint efforts of Missouri’s emergency responders to quickly and safely clear out highways of these incidents and get traffic back to normal,” Hassinger said. “There’s always going to be that case with circumstances that are going to require longer times.”
Last year, MSHP said distracted driving was the cause for 87 fatal accidents, 4,329 injury crashes, and 11,229 property damage crashes. Scott said over his dozens of years as a tow truck driver, each year he sees more and more crashes due to distracted driving.
“Face it, there’s a lot more stuff going on in the car,” Scott said. “If you want to change the radio, if you want to change the heating or air conditioning, it’s not that you can just reach over and turn a dial, you’re touching a screen.”
This new initiative, the Missouri Open Roads Agreement, goes along with Missouri’s Move Over Law, requiring drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. Last year, MSHP wrote 277 tickets along with 582 warnings to drivers who did not obey the Move Over law.
“When I pick that driver up that’s broken down on the side of the road, they’re scared once they are on the side of the road and they say, I had no idea how dangerous it was until I broke down,” Scott said. “As we say, the D [distracted] driver is the one that’s killing most of us out there on the road.”
According to AAA, a tow truck driver is hit and killed while on the job every sixth day. Scott thinks the new agreement could save lives.
“The less time we are out there on the road, the better chances are that we are going to get to go home and see our family that day,” Scott said.
MSHP’s Major Crash Investigation Unit said accident reconstruction can take longer to clear.
“However, we will not compromise our evidence at a crash scene to meet 90 minutes,” MSHP Lieut. Brian Daniel said. “There’s a lot of variables we have to take into consideration.”
Daniel, who oversees MSHP’s field operations bureau and oversees the unit, said technology helps the investigation move quicker. Compared to previous years, the crash investigators now use UAV, unmanned aerial vehicles, similar to a drone, to help lay out the area for the investigation.
This agreement kicks off Crash Responder Safety Week across the nation, which reminds drivers to be responsible.
Suggest a Correction
News
Montana State a ‘scary’ opening foe for CU Buffs men’s basketball
It’s only the season opener. Yet the level of Tad Boyle’s angst and concern already is at peak, midseason form.
The Colorado Buffaloes begin their 119th men’s basketball season, and the 12th under Boyle, on Tuesday night at the CU Events Center. On one bench will be the Buffs, a program that has reached five of the 10 NCAA Tournaments held during Boyle’s tenure and is trying to strike the delicate balance of retooling with a younger rotation while remaining nationally relevant.
On the other bench will be a deep and experienced squad that is the source of Boyle’s concern, Montana State. The Bobcats fell just short of an NCAA Tournament bid last season and will give the new-look Buffs a respectable opening-night test.
Boyle joked that former Director of Player Development Nate Tomlinson, who took the lead on compiling the schedule, should be fired by former CU assistant Kim English at his new assistant coach job at George Mason for scheduling such a demanding opener. What is no joking matter is the challenge Montana State will present on opening night.
“This is bad scheduling. It’s bad scheduling on my part,” Boyle said. “We’re in for a dogfight. They have three super seniors, and they went into UNLV for the opener last year and won by 13. They’re a veteran group. They have really good players. I coached in the Big Sky (at Northern Colorado), and this is a very, very good Big Sky team.”
Montana State very nearly stole an NCAA Tournament bid at the end of last season, topping top-seeded Southern Utah in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament before dropping the title game against Eastern Washington.
The Bobcats return their top four scorers and top three rebounders from that squad. Three of them — guards Amin Adamu, Abdul Mohamed, and Xavier Bishop — were seniors last year who opted to return for the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the 2020-21 COVID season. Meanwhile, the Buffs will counter with at least two freshmen set to make their official debuts in KJ Simpson and Lawson Lovering. And no Buffs player outside seniors Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet has played in front of an Events Center crowd larger than the 2,406 on hand for CU’s exhibition win against Colorado Mines two weeks ago.
“(Montana State) has a chip on their shoulder,” CU sophomore forward Jabari Walker said. “They were one game away from the tournament last year and they believe they should make the tournament this year. We’re both looking to get off to a strong start. They’re coming in here looking to win. They probably feel like they’re slept on. I know they’re coming in here with an underdog mentality and nothing to lose. It will be a good test, for sure.”
Given the experience in the Montana State lineup, the Buffs certainly can’t struggle through the first 10 minutes like they did last week in an exhibition loss at Nebraska, where CU fell quickly into a 20-point hole while the Cornhuskers drained five of their first seven 3-point attempts, mostly from wide-open looks.
“This is a scary game,” Boyle said. “We cannot be sleeping. It’s our home opener, we should be ready to go. We should have energy. We should have the eye of the tiger. This is going to be a hell of a basketball game.”
Montana State Bobcats at CU Buffs men’s basketball
TIPOFF: Tuesday, 8 p.m., CU Events Center.
BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Mountain. Radio — 850 AM and 94.1 FM.
RECORDS (2020-21): Montana State 13-10; CU 23-9.
COACHES: Montana State — Danny Sprinkle, 3rd season (29-25 overall and at Montana State) ; Colorado — Tad Boyle, 12th season (289-209 overall, 233-143 at Colorado).
TOP RETURNEES (2020-21 stats): Montana State — G Amin Adamu, Sr., 14.7 ppg, 5.0; G Xavier Bishop, Sr., 13.9 ppg, 3.9 apg; F Jubrile Belo, Jr., 14.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg; F/G Abdul Mohamed, Sr., 5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg. Colorado — F Evan Battey, R-Sr., 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg; G Elijah Parquet, Sr., 5.2 ppg, .476 field goal percentage; F Jabari Walker, So., 7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, .526 field goal percentage.
NOTES: Montana State was picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference preseason media poll…Hard to believe, but CU hasn’t posted a win against Montana State since 1924. The Bobcats have won the six matchups since, most recently recording an overtime victory in Boulder on Nov. 18, 2008…CU is 9-2 in season openers under Boyle…The Buffs will try to rediscover their long-range touch after going just 5-for-36 on 3-pointers (.139) in two preseason exhibition games…Montana State posted preseason exhibition wins against Yellowstone Christian and Providence (The Division II school in Great Falls, Mont., and not the Providence Friars of the Big East)…CU’s three-game, season-opening homestand continues on Saturday against New Mexico (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain).
News
Murder charges filed in East St. Louis killing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a September fatal shooting in East St. Louis.
According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, Michael Triplett was shot just before 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 21, at the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway in East St. Louis. He was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital across the river, where he later died. Triplett was 47.
The ISP’s Public Safety Enforcement Group joined East St. Louis Police in investigating the killing.
During the course of the investigation, authorities released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Following tips collected from the public, the Illinois State Police and East St. Louis officers arrested Trevon Raymond for the shooting.
Over the weekend, prosecutors charged Raymond with one count of first-degree murder. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Suggest a Correction
St. Louis City scrambles to reopen COVID antibody center after state cuts funding
New goal set for emergency responders to clear accidents off Missouri highways
Montana State a ‘scary’ opening foe for CU Buffs men’s basketball
Kanye West Says He Wants To End Feud With Drake: ‘It’s Time To Put It To Rest’ — Watch
Murder charges filed in East St. Louis killing
Keeler: With Pat Surtain II injured, Kyle Fuller was hero Broncos needed in Dallas. Can he cowboy up against Jalen Hurts?
Travis Scott Has A History Of Being ‘Reckless’ At Concerts, Criminal Charges Show After 8 Die At Festival
Why holiday light installers say now is the time to get those decorations up
Denver Art Museum gives up looted Cambodian antiquities as feds seek forfeiture
Coinbase Wallet Launches Standalone Browser Extension
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side