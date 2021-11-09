Connect with us

State’s attorney argues required ID to own guns in Illinois is unconstitutional

State's attorney argues required ID to own guns in Illinois is unconstitutional
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – People living in Illinois need to have a Firearm Owners Identification card to legally own a gun or ammunition. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is asking the Illinois State Supreme Court to strike down the FOID Act as unconstitutional.

Haine says that the law does not advance the public interest because it poses no practical deterrent to those who violate it.

“The FOID Act does not in fact advance public safety in Madison County and is an unconstitutional burden on peaceable Madison County citizens. Its public-interest justification exists only in theory, not in reality, ” states the Madison County State’s Attorney office.

A circuit court judge ruled in April that the Firearm Owners’ Identification Card requirement in state law, “makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens who are attempting to protect their lives within their own homes.”

In 2019 FOX 2 found that no law enforces the seizure of FOID cards and weapons. It is essentially an honor system.

Kiszla vs. O'Halloran: Does 10-7 record win AFC West and can the Broncos do it?

Kiszla vs. O'Halloran: Does 10-7 record win AFC West and can the Broncos do it?
Kiz: There probably have been wilder and wackier Sundays in the NFL. But not many. Buffalo loses to the lowly Jaguars? And the Broncos trounce the Cowboys in Big D?] At the midway point of this NFL season, could Arizona really be the favorite to win the Super Bowl? Oh, my. And nothing is nuttier than the AFC West, where for the first time since the league adopted the division format, all four teams own five wins at this point on the football calendar. What the heck is going on here?

O’Halloran: I’ll throw in the Rams laying a home prime-time egg against Derrick Henry-less Tennessee (those second- and third-round picks they’re sending to the Broncos just got better!). Sunday was Exhibit 1,042,324 why I don’t bet on the NFL. What we’ve learned so far about the AFC West is that it’s mediocre, which means flawed teams have a puncher’s chance of making late-season noise. The Chiefs can’t stop anybody. The Raiders don’t have a coach or a top receiver. And the Chargers and Broncos have been streaky. It’s just how the suits at the NFL office like it. Everybody … is … in … it.

Kiz: The calculus of the AFC West has changed, primarily because Patrick Mahomes might not be the best quarterback in the division at the moment. With no dominant team, I think a 10-7 record could well win it. Folks chuckled last week when I asked if the Broncos could make the playoffs after the trade of linebacker Von Miller. But for the second game in a row, the Denver defense shut down a foe without the Vonster on the field. His trade was the best moment for the Broncos since Miller earned MVP kudos in Super Bowl 50.

Authorities investigate Colorado Springs apartment fire where 1 found dead

Postal worker shot and killed in Longmont
COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities were investigating a fire at an apartment building where one person was found dead Sunday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

The fire was contained to one apartment in the building, the department said in a tweet.

Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino told The Gazette that the person who died was found outside the building, beneath a window.

Another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the department said.

The fire department said it would be working with police to investigate the fire.

Boulder Uber driver who was stabbed by a group of five teenagers speaks out

Boulder Uber driver who was stabbed by a group of five teenagers speaks out
Three years ago, Disney Gonzalez started driving for Uber full-time as a form of therapy. But three weeks ago, he accepted a ride in the early morning hours near South Broadway and Evans that threatened his one place for peace.

“As I came to the corner that morning, I realized that there was a group of kids — about five or six kids. I said to them, ‘I’m sorry guys, but I can only take three people. If you split the group, I can take you.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh come on, we can all get packed in the back.’ And I said no,” Gonzalez said.

“Two kids jump on me. I try to cover myself and when I’m pushing (one teen)… (another) jumps on this side and hit me with a kick in the mouth. I turned around and pushed one again, and I feel it right in my back again. Bam, bam.”

He had been stabbed several times. Paramedics arrived quickly to save his life. Today, his body is covered in scars and the pain won’t let him forget that day but his main worry now is providing for his family. A GoFundMe is gathering donations to help them.

