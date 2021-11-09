Celebrities
Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After Only 3 Years Of Marriage — Report
Stevie J has filed for divorce from wife Faith Evans. The pair, who’ve had their share of issues during their relationship, have called it quits after three years of marriage.
Stevie J, 50, has decided to call it quits with Faith Evans, 48, after three years of marriage. The record producer filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 8, according to online records, per TMZ. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2018, surprising their friends and family with the intimate ceremony that was initiated in their hotel room.
Stevie and Faith are longtime friends who met in the ’90s. “I’ve known her for like 25 years,” Stevie said in an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”
They went public with their relationship in 2016 but temporarily broke things off in 2017. Faith revealed in April during OWN’s Behind Every Man series that she initially broke things off with Stevie due to his unresolved baggage with ex Joseline Hernandez, 35. “I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with his ex, so when you told me you guys weren’t together, and then shortly thereafter, finding out that you still kind of were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away,” she said on the program. “Because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker.”
After that brief hiccup in their relationship timeline, the pair finally made things official in 2018 with that intimate Vegas ceremony and things seemed to be going swimmingly, considering their public displays of, well, appreciation — like when Stevie got Faith’s face tattooed on his midsection in August 2020.
It hasn’t always been a love fest with the couple, however, as they’ve had their share of hardships throughout their time together. Fans began to wonder if things were on the rocks when both unfollowed each other on social media in 2019. Both Stevie and Faith insisted there was no “trouble in paradise” when pressed by TMZ, playing coy about speculation.
Faith was also arrested in May 2020 for domestic violence charges against her estranged husband when police showed up to their LA residence after a heated argument to find visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face, reported TMZ. The charges, however, were later dropped when Stevie declined to testify against Faith for allegedly attacking him.
Celebrities
Demi Lovato Debuts New ‘Demi Wand’ Sex Toy: ‘We Are All Deserving Of Orgasms’
Demi Lovato took to social media to introduce Bellesa Boutique’s the ‘Demi Wand,’ which they created to help their fans take their ‘sexual relationship to the next level.’
Demi Lovato, 29, is trying to “take the stigma away from pleasure” by releasing their own sex toy. The singer shared a gorgeous photo of them holding the new product in its case to both Twitter and Instagram, and added a caption that introduced the toy, which is called the Demi Wand and only available at Bellesa Boutique, and gave their reason for creating it.
Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. https://t.co/4r3UUEY7Ge
Available exclusively at @bellesaco pic.twitter.com/C9HUtI06nz
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 8, 2021
“Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level. Link in @bellesaco’s bio. Available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique,” the caption read.
It didn’t take long for their fans to respond to the post with supportive words and excitement. “queen of self care,” one fan wrote while another called the product “great.” A third wrote, “Didn’t see this coming but I love that it has happened. Demi out here eliminating yet another stigma. Such a groundbreaker. Love it” while others shared heart and smiling emojis.
Demi’s sex toy is described as “the first of its kind” with eight vibration modes and and its own carrying case, which “fits right in your bag,” according to the Bellesa Boutique’s website. There was also a statement from Demi included on the product’s purchase page.
“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” the statement read. “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”
Demi’s exciting new product comes just six months after they came out as non-binary and is now using them/they pronouns. “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they said on the first episode of their new podcast, 4D, which dropped on May 20. “Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”
The announcement brought on a lot of support and love from their fans and has inspired them to be themselves and go by what they feel they are.
Celebrities
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Black & White Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photos
Hailey Baldwin models sexy limited-edition lingerie sets for Victoria’s Secret as part of a new campaign, the VS Collective, to ‘drive positive change.’
Hailey Baldwin is one of the faces of a new collective for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The model, 24, rocks a series of limited edition holiday pieces for the new campaign shared on Monday, Nov. 8. Among them is a sexy black and white lingerie set with satin and ruffles. Other colors of the four-piece sets include a soft purple and red, and a darker regal purple with black. Each set comes with a matching satin robe and eye mask, as seen in the campaign photos HERE.
The new collective, called VS Collective, brings together a group of “trailblazing partners” with a “common goal to drive positive change,” according to the lingerie brand. Hailey is one of eight women with “unique backgrounds, interests, and passions” tapped to help the brand create “revolutionary” pieces. She’s joined by model Adut Akech, photographer Amanda de Cadenet, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, actress Priyanka Chopra, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, model Paloma Elsesser, and actress Valentina Sampaio.
On Instagram on Monday, Hailey celebrated the news with a close up photo of herself for the campaign. “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way,” she captioned the post. “Looking forward to partnering with VS on this journey and all to come!” Her husband Justin Bieber, who she has been married to since 2018, proudly re-shared the post on his Instagram Story.
To celebrate the new collective, the model spoke to InStyle on Monday about her excitement to join the campaign. “I’m really excited and honored to join the VS Collective,” Hailey told the magazine. “It’s been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women.” She also opened up about her upcoming holiday plans with family.
“I absolutely love the holidays!” Hailey said. “It’s when I really focus on spending time with the people I love and celebrating or creating traditions. It’s also such an important time to be thoughtful and giving. My favorite part about the holiday season is getting everyone together and eating delicious food and spending time with the people I love.”
Celebrities
‘DWTS’ Recap: A Frontrunner Is Eliminated & Another Pair Is Sent Home In Shocking Double Elimination
The competition is tougher than ever! Janet Jackson Night on ‘DWTS’ brought out some of the best performances yet, but the night ended with a shocking double elimination.
Janet Jackson Night begins with a video message from Janet Jackson herself. She tells Tyra Banks that it’s “great” she’s being honored on Dancing With the Stars. “I love all styles, all types of dance. It’s a way to express yourself,” she says from London.
First up is Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater with their cha-cha to “Escapade.” Len Goodman tells Jimmie it was a “nice dance and a nice routine.” Derek Hough admits Jimmie was “stiff” at times, but it was still enjoyable. Bruno Tonioli adds that the performance was “fun, playful” and Jimmie’s “fluidity has improved.” He notes that there should be “no heel leads in the cha-cha.” Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.
Janet Jackson Night Performances
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber dance the samba to “All For You.” Suni is rocking new blonde hair this week! She’s ready to put last week’s illness and all the haters behind her. Derek raves over Suni’s “new hair, new confidence.” Bruno says Suni is “rebooted, recharged, running on high octane” and adds she could be one of the pros! Carrie Ann Inaba gushes the performance was “fantastic.” Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev tackle the paso doble to “Seductive Fantasy” after a tough week of rehearsals. Their performance is powerful and memorable. Bruno raves that the “key to the paso doble is artistry,” and the artistry was there. Carrie Ann adds the performance was “powerful” and “passionate.” Len agrees with the rest of the judges that this was a “great performance.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy dance a gorgeous Argentine tango to “Any Time, Any Place.” Carrie Ann says that while the performance was “beautiful” and “elegant,” she wanted to “see a little more heat.” Len admits that he wasn’t keen on the table portion of the performance, and Val makes a sexy joke. Bruno tells Olivia that the performance was “seductive, romance, involving” with “great leg work.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke dance the paso doble to “Black Cat,” and it’s by far their best performance to date. Len says he loved the “no-nonsense dancing” and how “dominant” it was. He admits he didn’t even notice Cheryl! Derek notes that Cody has really been “stepping it up.” Bruno adds that Cody has “unleashed the beast within!” Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten slay with their jazz routine to “Miss You Much.” Derek tells Amanda, “You were just a leading lady from start to finish.” Bruno agrees with Derek, “You were in charge of this dance.” Carrie Ann gets up from her seat to go hug Amanda because she thought it was so good. Len calls the performance “amazing.” Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach bring the heat with their cha-cha to “Rhythm Nation.” Bruno calls the performance a “great tribute to a great artist.” However, he says the “cha-cha was a bit minimal.” Len tells the pair that he was “impressed with the precision in the group section,” but there was “not enough cha-cha.” Derek has to point out just how “special” and “memorable” Iman and Daniella are. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40.
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson wow with their salsa to “Feedback.” Carrie Ann is stunned over the performance and says it was “sharp, hot, sexy.” Len raves that Jojo and Jenna make a “fantastic dream team,” but there were “gimmicks that weren’t salsa.” Derek admits he’s “speechless! Bruno calls the performance “drop dead sexy.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40.
Now it’s time for the dance-offs, which will give away two bonus points to the winning couple. The first dance-off of the night is a salsa between Jimmie and Emma vs. Suni and Sasha. Bruno chooses Suni as the winner! Next up, Olivia and Val face off against Jojo and Jenna. Carrie Ann calls this the “dance-offs of dance-offs.” Carrie Ann ends up picking Jojo as the winner.
Melora and Artem go head-to-head with Iman and Daniella in a foxtrot dance-off. Derek picks Melora as the winner of the dance-off! The final dance-off is a cha-cha between Cody and Cheryl vs. Amanda and Alan. Amanda wins this dance-off!
A Devastating Double Elimination
It’s the moment we’ve been dreading all night: the double elimination. The first couple who will dance in the semi-finals is Suni and Sasha. They’re joined by Jojo and Jenna, Amanda and Alan, Cody and Cheryl, and Iman and Daniella. The bottom three are Melora and Artem, Jimmie and Emma, and Olivia and Val.
The couple with the lowest number of votes are Olivia and Val. They are eliminated immediately. It’s down to Jimmie and Emma as well as Melora and Artem. The judges choose to save Melora and Artem, which means Jimmie and Emma are the second couple to be eliminated.
