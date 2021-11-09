Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Extends Rally, Why ETH Could Rally Further Above $5K
Ethereum extended rally and traded to a new all-time high above $4,800 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to rise above $4,900 and $5,000 in the near term.
- Ethereum gained pace above the $4,650 and $4,750 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $4,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could extend its rally above the $4,850 resistance in the near term.
Ethereum Price Aims More Upsides
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $4,550 and $4,600 resistance levels. ETH gained pace above the $4,650 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even climbed above $4,750 and traded to a new all-time high. It traded as high as $4,822 and is currently consolidating gains. It is now trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,577 swing low to $4,822 high.
It is also trading well above $4,750 and the 100 hourly SMA. Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,820 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,850 level. A break above the $4,850 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $5,000 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $5,200 level in the near term.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,820 and $4,850 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,800 level and the trend line.
The first major support is near the $4,750 level. The next major support is also near the $4,700 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,577 swing low to $4,822 high. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,620 support and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,550 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 60 level.
Major Support Level – $4,650
Major Resistance Level – $4,850
Bitcoin Rallies To New ATH, Why BTC Could Surge Further
Bitcoin price started a fresh rally above $67,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate higher and it might even test the $70,000 level.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $65,500 and $67,500 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $67,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $65,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate further higher towards the $70,000 and $72,000 levels.
Bitcoin Price Extends Rally
Bitcoin price remained stable above the $65,000 support zone. BTC extended its rally above the $65,500 and $66,000 resistance levels. The price even surged above the $67,000 level.
Finally, the price pumped above the $68,000 and traded to a new all-time high at $68,495. It is now trading above $67,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also consolidating gains above the $68,000 level.
An initial support is near the $68,000 level. Bitcoin is also trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65,200 swing low to $68,495 high. Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $65,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $68,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $69,000 level. A clear break above $69,000 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a move towards the USD $70,000 level.
The next major resistance sits near the $70,120 level. Any more gains might lead the price towards the $72,000 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $69,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $68,000 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $67,700 level. Any more losses may possibly push the price towards the $66,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65,200 swing low to $68,495 high. The next major support is near the $66,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $68,000, followed by $67,700.
Major Resistance Levels – $68,500, $69,000 and $70,000.
BlockFi Filed For The Coveted Spot Bitcoin ETF With The SEC
Will BlockFi be the one? The rumors are flying, apparently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF soon. With that in mind, the news that crypto lending platform and investment service BlockFi just filed to get one approved was met with suspicion and excitement by the Bitcoin community. Unlike the Bitcoin Futures ETF, a spot one will require the company sponsoring it to buy a huge amount of Bitcoin. This will definitely affect the price. However… BlockFi?
Related Reading | Bitcoin Futures ETF Exceeds Expectations, Trades $1 Billion On Day One
Last year, hackers targeted BlockFi and stole sensitive user data including their clients’ activity history. To add insult to injury, the hackers used a simple SIM swap to breach their security, and the company didn’t disclose the hack until days after it happened. More recently, regulators from five states accused the controversial lending platform of violating security laws with their BlockFi Interest Account product. In a statement regarding the issue, the company said:
“BlockFi’s BIAs have been the subject of recent activity by securities regulators in New Jersey, Texas, Alabama, Vermont and Kentucky, and we are in active dialogue with these regulators. We believe that our products and services are lawful and appropriate for crypto market participants, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect consumers’ rights to earn interest on their crypto assets.”
In any case, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. And BlockFi could score big if they’re the chosen ones. The first spot Bitcoin ETF is expected to shatter all kinds of records, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
BTC price chart for 11/09/2021 on Oanda | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
What Do We Know About BlockFi’s Version Of A Bitcoin ETF?
Not much, actually. The project is a joint venture with investment management firm Neuberger Berman. If approved, it will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. It will “reflect the performance of bitcoins held by the Trust, less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities.” Yes, the registration statement actually says “bitcoins,” but let’s give them a pass for now. What else does the document reveal? Well…
“Barring a liquidation or extraordinary circumstances, the Trust will not purchase or sell bitcoin directly, although the Trust may direct the Custodian to sell bitcoin to pay certain expenses. Instead, when the Trust sells or redeems its Shares, it will do so in “in-kind” transactions in blocks of [] Shares (a “Creation Basket”) based on the quantity of bitcoin attributable to each Share (…). Because the creation and redemption of Creation Baskets will be effected in in-kind transactions based on the quantity of bitcoin attributable to each Share, the quantity of bitcoin in Creation Baskets so created or redeemed will generally not be affected by fluctuations in the value of bitcoin.”
In any case, is not even close to guaranteed that BlockFi will win the coveted first spot. The amount of ETF fillings regarding Bitcoin is getting ridiculous, actually.
Who’s Next On The SEC’s Bitcoin ETF List?
The list Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seyffart provides shows 21 hopeful spot Bitcoin ETFs and even more derivatives-based ones. That includes the BlockFi Futures ETF that the company filed for last month. Here’s the list.
Here’s the current list of #Bitcoin and Crypto ETF filings with the SEC. Next big date is still 11/14/21 for VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF. It will be either approval or denial from SEC — no more delays. https://t.co/Z8phpVlsOK pic.twitter.com/g9ayoibmQN
— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 8, 2021
According to the expert, the “Next big date is still 11/14/21 for VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF. It will be either approval or denial from SEC — no more delays.” Will VanEck be the chosen one? We’ll have to wait and see, but Seyffart feels it won’t be. He tweeted, “We fully expect a denial based on recent comments from SEC/Gensler. Would be shocked if VanEck’s filing is approved (despite believing it *should* be approved). BUT, the denial letter should give us insight into SEC’s current views/opinions.”
Related Reading | Bitcoin ETF Inflows Slow Down As Altcoins Interest Rebound
Chances are all the approved spot Bitcoin ETFs will make tons of fiat money, but the first-mover advantage in a product as anticipated as this one is worth millions of Dollars. Billions, even.
Featured Image by Chris Stermitz from Pixabay - Charts by TradingView
PlanB Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $100K Before Christmas!
- BTC hits again a new ATH clocking at $67,651.27.
- PlanB predicts BTC to surpass $100K before Christmas.
- PlanB gives the first breakthrough to hit $98K.
Yet, once again Bitcoin (BTC) creates a record for itself, surpassing it’s previous ATH. Upon the early hours of November 9 and late hours of November 8, the market for BTC turned up completely bullish.
In spite of this, now the new ATH of BTC is at $67,651.12. Apart from this, the overall market cap for BTC spiked above $1 million. This adds even more to the date, making it into the history of BTC.
Moreover, with all the hype surrounding BTC always, one of the most profuse and renowned analyst and crypto geek, going by the anonymous name PlanB, puts out his views and predictions of BTC.
Accordingly, PlanB terms that BTC would hit the six digit figure for the first time, by the end of year 2021. In such terms, BTC is ought to touch $100K before Christmas most probably.
Rather, before that a break point of $98K is to be achieved. In addition, if BTC hits $98K, by the second week of December, then for sure $100K will be the next ATH before the end of the year.
PlanB’s BTC Predictions
The anonymous analyst, PlanB has recently gained a huge fan following and is often noted in the crypto industry, due to his accurate and precise BTC predictions.
In regards to the method by which PlanB predicts all the closing ends for BTC, PlanB uses the old method of Stock-to-Flow (S2F).
Using this, the S2F method, PlanB’s predictions for the month of August and September closings were so accurate. Besides, teh same rightnow is expected for the month of November too.
Also, PlanB terms that there are high chances for BTC to touch $98K within November, and soa if that happens then the year end price of BTC would be above $100K.
