Teresa Giudice Confirms She Got A ‘Nose Job’, Says ‘Bitch’ Margaret Josephs Tried To Stop Her
Teresa Giudice reportedly admitted to having cosmetic surgery on her nose at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo this weekend and gave details about the experience.
Teresa Giudice, 49, is reportedly confirming that she got a “nose job” and revealing that not all of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars approved. “I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it. So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” she said at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention and Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey on Nov. 7, according to US Weekly.
“After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever,” she continued while also admitting she felt like she always had “a tomato nose” since the top of her nose was “very round.”
The reality star, who was a keynote speaker at the event, also revealed how supportive her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas was and said that co-star Margaret Josephs actually tried stopping her from getting it done.
“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,’” she explained before then mentioning Margaret. “She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it.’ Like, ‘Really, bitch?’ Sorry, like, ‘You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?’”
She laughed before adding, “But then I asked Louie and he’s like, ‘Babe if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better.”
Teresa’s latest nose job confession comes over a year after her daughter Gia Giudice, 20, also admitted to getting one. “Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”
Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend: Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce?
Billie Eilish likes to keep her love life pretty private, but we have some details about her most recent beau, Matthew Tyler Vorce. Find out more about the 29-year-old actor here!
It appears that singer Billie Eilish, 19, is in a full-blown romantic relationship! Although the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has yet to publicly confirm anything, she’s been spotted out with Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, first at Disneyland in June and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21.
While Billie hasn’t spoken publicly about her new flame, she has alluded to being in a relationship. In May, the singer graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions from famous fans in a video segment, including Justin Bieber, Tim Burton, and Dominic Fike. When the latter asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”
Read more about the global pop star’s new beau here!
Matthew’s An Actor & Podcast Host
Matthew writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate,” and also that he’s located in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the yet-to-breakthrough actor has a few credits to his name, including the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger?, the short It Wasn’t Me, the TV series Return Home, and more. Matthew is also one of the creators of the horror podcast series Searching For Putty Man, and, judging from his various behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, he’s a horror fiend, appearing in multiple projects with a horror theme.
He Was Embroiled In A Bit Of A Social Media Scandal
Matthew unfortunately came under fire recently when social media users accused the actor of allegedly writing homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook in the past, causing him to take to social media to issue an apology.
“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in an Instagram story in June, per Page Six. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.” He went on, “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”
Matthew continued by saying that he “shouldn’t have used this language in the first place” and again apologized for any “hurt” he caused. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.
He Was [Maybe] Mentioned In Billie’s Documentary
There was some speculation that apparently arose about Matthew making an off-camera appearance in Billie’s latest documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Per Cosmopolitan, Billie gets a phone call after making a sweet at the 2020 Grammys and tells the camera it’s her “first love.” It’s not confirmed if the person on the phone was indeed Matthew, but if it was, the couple’s beginnings go back a bit farther than previously thought.
He Keeps His Life & Relationship With Billie Low Key
Although Matthew and Billie have made a few public appearances lately, they tend to keep their relationship private. The couple hasn’t made anything Instagram official or publicly discussed their partnership at length, but things seem to currently be going well for the pair!
“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast last year. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”
Jerry Seinfeld’s Daughter Sascha Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Roaring 20s-Themed Bash
Sascha Seinfeld keeps rolling through her 20s, with an appropriate 1920s themed birthday party to celebrate turning 21!
A little party never killed nobody! Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld’s eldest daughter Sascha turned 21 on Sunday November 7, and the comedy icon’s girl celebrated the major birthday with a Roaring Twenties themed party. Sascha dazzled in a sparkling flapper-inspired dress, complete with a glittering headband, and posed for photos with friends, her siblings, and of course, her parents!
Sascha’s mom wrote a touching tribute to her daughter to celebrate her 21st birthday. “We had the best weekend celebrating this phenomenal human being, along with her friends, who love her almost as much as we do. She works hard, she plays hard, and in between, makes life better for everyone in her orbit,” the 50-year-old author wrote in the caption. “I love you, Little Magic Girl. I am so proud to be your mom.”
The photos showed various moments while they celebrated over the weekend. Besides photos of Sascha with her girlfriends, Jessica also shared photos of her daughter posing alongside her brothers Julian, 18, and Shepherd, and her father. Sascha’s brothers sported open button-down shirts and dark pants. Jessica rocked a black dress with a huge silver belt-buckle in the center of it. The 67-year-old comedian rocked a classic dad look with a white button-down under a dark sweater for the celebration.
Jessica shared more photos on her Instagram Story, and spoke about how Sascha was the “best” sister and friend. She posted a photo of herself and Jerry, showing that she was in disbelief at how old their daughter was getting. “We are parents of a 21 year old,” she wrote along with one picture. “She is the greatest,” she wrote in another photo of her daughter.
It seemed like a joyous celebration for the Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee star and his family. Back in September, Jerry had a sweet father-son moment with his sons by bringing his boys along to the New York Mets’ game against their hometown rivals, the Yankees. Other than Sascha turning 21, it’s been a big year for Julian, who started college as a freshman at Duke University in August.
‘Fast & Furious’ Feuds: A Timeline Of The High-Octane Drama Between Vin Diesel, The Rock & More
The action in a ‘Fast & Furious movie isn’t as explosive as the drama behind the scenes. From The Rock beefing with Vin Diesel to Michelle Rodriguez threatening to quit, here’s a timeline of all the ‘Furious’ feuds.
When does Fast & Furious get too furious? The high-octane franchise leaves pulses racing, hearts thudding and knuckles clenched tight – and that’s just what happens behind the camera. Since 2001, audiences have loved watching the “family” — Dom, Letty, Roman, and more — pull off some unbelievable stunts. However, as you’ll see below, there has been plenty of “family” drama once the cameras stopped rolling. From Vin versus the producers of the first sequel to Tyrese Gibson’s vocal fight against The Rock, here’s a rundown of all the drama.
Vin Diesel Vs. ‘2 Fast 2 Furious‘
Vin Diesel Vs. 2 Fast 2 Furious. The first major Furious feud came between Vin Diesel and the writers of the first sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious. “They didn’t take a Francis Ford Coppola approach to it,” he told Variety in 2015. “They approached it like they did sequels in the ’80s and ’90s when they would drum up a new story unrelated for the most part and slap the same name on it.” He turned down $25 million to appear in the sequel, proving that Vin was never in it for the money. He would make a cameo in the third movie, 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, before returning fully to the franchise in 2009’s Fast & Furious (on the condition that he would also serve as the film’s producer.) From there, everything seemed to go smoothly until the filming of the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious.
Vin Diesel Vs. The Rock
The Rock, whose Agent Luke Hobbs joined the cast in 2011’s Fast 5, posted a bombshell Instagram message on Aug. 8, 2016. The picture shows him (or his character) fighting on the set of The Fate Of The Furious. In the captions, he called out his “male co-stars,” saying that “some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es.” Many thought The Rock was calling out Vin in this vague post, and reports said the two had a secret meeting to patch things up afterward. Two days after his first Instagram post, according to Vanity Fair, The Rock posts a second one, saying that “family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs.”
On Aug. 11, 2016, Vin finally weighed in on the rumored beef by posting a sleepy video of himself promising to “tell you everything. Everything.” He doesn’t follow through, and fans are left hanging. Michelle Rodriguez confirmed the feud in Sep. 2016. “Any human being who knows what men are like knows to stay out [of those] situations and let them figure it out,” she told PEOPLE. They’re ‘bros,’ man. They’re friends, and ultimately even friends reach a point where they have to set aside their differences to make a movie for multi-cultural people around the world, and that is the bigger scheme of things.”
After that? Months of silence. While doing press for The Fate Of The Furious in April 2017, Vin seemed to bury the hatchet. “In my house, he’s ‘Uncle Dwayne,’ and I’m proud of that,” he said. The Rock also indicated that the bad blood was over, chalking the beef up to “different philosophies.” However, The Rock hinted in an April 2018 interview with Rolling Stone that he’s “not sure” he’ll be back for Fast & Furious 9. In January 2019, he confirmed he wouldn’t appear in F9.
The Rock touched upon the 2016 Instagram post in an October 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. “I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.” The Rock added that it wasn’t “his best day” when he posted those comments because he aired the dirty laundry. “I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.” Eventually, The Rock and Vin hashed out their differences – “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity,” he said – where they realized they are “two separate ends of the spectrum” and agreed “to leave it there.” Since then, the two seemed to reach a point of peace.
Then, Vin posted a message to The Rock in early November 2021. My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”
The Rock Vs. Tyrese Gibson
The Rock Vs. Tyrese Gibson. During the early days of The Rock versus Vin, Tyrese Gibson tried to play peacemaker by downplaying the reported beef. Yet, Tyrese would begin to feud with The Rock in September 2017. Replying to a photo of The Rock reviewing a movie contract, presumably for the Agent Hobbs spin-off, Tyrese issued a warning, according to Digital Spy. “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart-to-heart moment we had in my sprinter,” he warned The Rock, per Digital Spy. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my texts messages. #FastFamily is just that a family……We don’t fly solo.”
Tyrese would later clarify that he didn’t completely object to The Rock shooting his spin-off, but was upset how filming Hobbs And Shaw would push back the ninth Fast & Furious installment’s filming.
In October 2017, Tyrese posted a throwback shot of the Furious cast (before The Rock.) “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family …. Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster. “congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily.” Tyrese would continue to fire shots after the F9 release date was revealed to be April 2020.
This “feud” was strictly one-sided. Despite Tyreese’s numerous messages, The Rock never directly addressed him during the fight. Even after Tyrese threatened to quit the franchise, The Rock stayed quiet. Dwayne finally spoke about it during a July 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.” The Rock said that he hadn’t spoken to his co-star since the “feud,” and that “there’s no need to have a conversation.”
In 2019, Hobbs & Shaw earned $180 million its first weekend, it was the lowest performing Fast & Furious performing film since 2006’s Tokyo Drift. Tyrese seemingly took delight in this. “I have to show my respects for one thing…he tried,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Folks called me a hater… And attacked me for speaking out… Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does…” The film ultimately made over $759 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. F9, the COVID-delayed ninth movie, took in more than Hobbs & Shaw but ultimately pulled in $721 million worldwide.
Michelle Rodriguez Vs. Vin Diesel?
There was another feud that came out of Fate of the Furious. Michelle Rodriguez, whose Letty Ortiz has appeared in four of the eight movies, said in June 2017 that she was thinking of quitting. “I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.” Being that Fast & Furious is Vin’s baby, was Michelle taking a shot at him? Nope. Vin and Michelle appeared together in a June 2017 Instagram video that squashed any rumors of a feud. After saying he was “the biggest supporter of strong women,” Michelle said, “I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years. And just know if I ever post anything, that’s not you [that] I’m talking to.”
