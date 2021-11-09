Ticker: Outdoor skating rink returns at Gillette Stadium; Vets org sells Rockwell painting for $3.6M 

Winter skating outside Gillette Stadium is returning after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Winter Skate at Patriot Place” will open for its 12th season on Thursday, according to a statement.

The 60-by-140-foot outdoor ice skating rink is set up in the open area near the stadium just outside the Patriots pro shop.

In honor of Veterans Day, Winter Skate will offer free admission and skate rental to active-duty military members and veterans, as well as their families, through the first weekend.

Vets org sells original Rockwell for $3.6M

A veterans organization in Massachusetts sold an original 1945 Norman Rockwell painting for $3.6 million at auction over the weekend in order to raise funds after years of dwindling revenue made worse by the pandemic.

American Legion Post 193, located in Winchendon, acquired the painting through a donation in 1959 from a local priest’s art collection. Coral May Grout, a former Post president, said that after weighing whether to sell for nearly two decades, it was time, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

“Home for Thanksgiving” depicts a soldier seated beside his mother, who looks at him lovingly while he peels potatoes. It was commissioned for the Nov. 24, 1945, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. The auction listing described the painting as “the tale of the first Thanksgiving after the Allies’ victory.”

Faced with the choice of closing the Post permanently or parting with the Rockwell, members decided to sell.