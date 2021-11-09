News
Ticker: Outdoor skating rink returns at Gillette Stadium; Vets org sells Rockwell painting for $3.6M
Winter skating outside Gillette Stadium is returning after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Winter Skate at Patriot Place” will open for its 12th season on Thursday, according to a statement.
The 60-by-140-foot outdoor ice skating rink is set up in the open area near the stadium just outside the Patriots pro shop.
In honor of Veterans Day, Winter Skate will offer free admission and skate rental to active-duty military members and veterans, as well as their families, through the first weekend.
Vets org sells original Rockwell for $3.6M
A veterans organization in Massachusetts sold an original 1945 Norman Rockwell painting for $3.6 million at auction over the weekend in order to raise funds after years of dwindling revenue made worse by the pandemic.
American Legion Post 193, located in Winchendon, acquired the painting through a donation in 1959 from a local priest’s art collection. Coral May Grout, a former Post president, said that after weighing whether to sell for nearly two decades, it was time, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
“Home for Thanksgiving” depicts a soldier seated beside his mother, who looks at him lovingly while he peels potatoes. It was commissioned for the Nov. 24, 1945, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. The auction listing described the painting as “the tale of the first Thanksgiving after the Allies’ victory.”
Faced with the choice of closing the Post permanently or parting with the Rockwell, members decided to sell.
News
Massachusetts reports 4,039 coronavirus cases over the weekend with cases back on the rise
State health officials reported 4,039 new coronavirus cases over the weekend with cases again on the rise as the state’s booster count surpassed 630,000 residents.
The 4,039 infection tally was a stark rise and 796 more positive cases over last weekend’s three-day total of 3,243 cases. The daily average over the weekend was 1,346 cases, compared to the daily average of 1,081 infections last weekend.
Virus cases had curbed off in recent weeks after climbing for months due to the more highly contagious delta variant, but infection tallies appear to be making a comeback as the colder New England fall temperatures roll in and keep more people indoors where infection spreads more easily.
After the new 4,039 virus cases, the seven-day daily average of cases is now 1,194. The daily average was 1,898 infections several weeks ago.
The positive test average remains low despite a bump in cases on average. The percent positivity is now 1.86% — a slight increase over last week, but still down from 2.98% several weeks ago. The daily positive test rate for Monday’s report was 1.60%.
The state reported six new COVID deaths, bringing the total recorded death toll to 19,093. The seven-day average of deaths is now 9.1. The record-low daily death average was 1.3 in mid-July.
There are now 516 COVID patients hospitalized in the state.
The state reported that 138 patients are in intensive care units, and 72 patients are currently intubated.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations is now 517 patients, which is down from 692 patients several weeks ago.
Of the 516 total hospitalizations, 179 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 35%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case, according to medical professionals.
More than 4.7 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.3 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that 631,812 people have gotten a booster dose.
Massachusetts on Thursday began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, but Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has yet to release details on the number of vaccines administered so far.
News
New Hampshire crash that killed 7 Jarheads bikers finally heading to trial
The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, accused of triggering a horrific crash that killed seven motorcyclists, is finally set to begin.
After a final pretrial hearing Tuesday, jury selection is set to begin Nov. 16 with the trial commencing on Nov. 29, New Hampshire court officials announced Monday.
“We’re not talking to anybody until the trial starts,” a member of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club told the Herald as those linked to the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, N.H., focus on a case that exposed fatal flaws in the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, is accused of slamming into the biker pack of ex-U.S. Marines and their spouses, killing seven who were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The seven victims were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.
Zhukovskyy, who has pleaded not guilty and has never been let out of jail, is accused of driving under the influence when he killed the bikers. Although some charges have been dropped, he still faces 23 counts of negligent homicide — including while under the influence — manslaughter and reckless conduct.
The proposed jury questionnaire has also been posted by Granite State prosecutors who will ask about media exposure to the case that was reported nationwide. Other questions include if prospective jurors have been in accidents or pulled over for drunken driving, or if they ever held a commercial driver’s license.
Zhukovskyy was a licensed truck driver at the time of the crash despite his poor driving record. His case sparked a high-profile RMV shakeup, which revealed serious lapses and led to the resignation of the registrar.
Zhukovskyy is accused of crossing the center line and hitting the bikers because he was impaired from using drugs — his blood test showed fentanyl, morphine and benzoylecgonine, officials have ruled.
He still had his trucker’s license the day of the crash despite a May OUI arrest in Connecticut, which should have resulted in his license being suspended, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled last year. A third-party auditing company found an RMV employee did not make any changes to Zhukovskyy’s driving record before the collision after looking at his record for approximately 7 seconds.
Meanwhile, a federal case is still making its way through U.S. District Court against two owners of Westfield Transport Inc. charged with allegedly falsifying driving logs, instructing others to do so and making a false statement to investigators. That case involves Zhukovskyy, who was employed by Westfield Transport at the time of his crash.
Dunyadar “Damien” Gasanov, 36, and Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, both of West Springfield, are indicted in that case. A status hearing was held last week.
The Jarheads count down the time for their day in court.
News
US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators
WASHINGTON — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.
Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland, according to the Justice Department, which also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and is wanted by law enforcement.
Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, which has been blamed for hacks that have extorted at least $200 million in payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Victims in the last year have included the world’s largest meat processor, JBS SA, and a software company called Kaseya, in a holiday weekend attack that the company said affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses.
The involvement of multiple agencies across the Biden administration amounted to perhaps the most high-profile response to date to a blitz of ransomware attacks that officials say continues to threaten national security and the economy. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow the announcement in an interview last week, saying that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests.”
Speaking at a news conference Monday, she said, “We have been using every tool at our disposal and leveraging every authority we have to hunt down and hold accountable cybercriminals wherever they seek to hide.”
The indictment accuses Vasinskyi, 22, of conducting deploying REvil ransomware, also known as Sodinokibi, against victims around the world — including the massive Kaseya attack.
Yevgeniy Polyanin, a Russian national, is charged in a separate indictment that accuses him of participating in a spate of attacks and leaving behind electronic notes on victims’ computers to help them make ransom payments and get their files decrypted.
Both indictments were filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, a state where REvil ransomware compromised the computer networks of some two dozen local government agencies in the summer of 2019.
The U.S. is seeking Vasinskyi’s extradition from Poland to Texas. Though it successfully recovered from $6 million in ransomware payments from Polyanin, the FBI is continuing to seek his arrest.
President Biden commended the government’s actions. He said the U.S. was “bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors” and to “bolster resilience at home.”
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
