News
Timberwolves squander late 16-point lead in Memphis to lose fifth straight
The Timberwolves wasted so many things Monday in Memphis.
A 16-point fourth-quarter lead, a miraculous three at the buzzer from Karl-Anthony Towns and a chance to get its season back on track after a rough first eight games.
Monday night sure looked like it would be the slump buster Minnesota so desperately needed. Instead, it was the type of soul-crushing defeat that can potentially shove a season completely off the tracks.
Memphis put an exclamation point on its dramatic late-game comeback by out-playing the Timberwolves in overtime to beat Minnesota 125-118. It’s the Timberwolves fifth-straight defeat after a 3-1 start to the season.
“It just hurts all around, honestly. I don’t even know how to explain it,” Towns said. “In the fourth, it just didn’t work out. Didn’t play the way we needed to play to win, didn’t do enough. We’re going to be going to Golden State with a really bad taste in our mouth knowing that we dropped four or five games in a row and all of them were winnable. In all of them we’ve shown who we are as a team, defensively, offensively, transition, pace, execution offensively, our defense translating to our offense. It hurt that we’re left with this feeling now that five games straight, we just have to give a little more to put our opponent’s away to come out with a W. We just didn’t give that little more.”
That the game reached overtime was inexplicable in more ways than one.
Leading by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves completely unraveled in every way possible. Minnesota shut itself down defensively, ignoring the flow it used to build the lead. It turned the ball over, failed to get back in transition and refused to do any of the simple things
Trailing by one at the end of a wild contest, with four seconds to play, Patrick Beverley couldn’t in-bound the ball before incurring a 5-second violation to turn the ball over to Memphis. It appeared to be a final fatal error in a final six minutes that featured many of them.
Ja Morant made both free-throws on the other end to put the Grizzlies up three with just 2.6 seconds to play. Without a timeout, the Wolves had to heave the ball down the floor. The inbounds pass went out of bounds off Memphis to advance the ball.
Then, with one second to play, Towns hit a heave at the horn to send the game to overtime and send the Wolves into a tizzy, flying around the court. It was in those moments that Anthony Edwards tried telling his team the game wasn’t over.
“We hit a shot, but we’ve got a whole new game. It’s 0-0,” Edwards said.
Memphis won that new game convincingly. Minnesota’s stagnant, hesitant offense from the end of regulation carried over into the extra frame. Over the game’s final 9 minutes and 30 seconds — including five minutes of overtime — the Wolves went 2 for 16 from the field while committing six turnovers.
“We just slowed down. We try to manipulate the game. We kept imploring to push and move, and we fell into the trap of they switched and we got slow,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I don’t think it’s a product of a young team. I think we just have to make the mental adjustment quicker.”
One of those makes was Towns’ desperation 3-point heave. Much like in Minnesota’s win in Milwaukee, the Timberwolves’ late-game offense was essentially to stand around and hope the clock ran out.
Only this time, the Wolves’ defense wasn’t able to bail them out.
“Sometimes, when I look at tape we look like a team playing not to lose and not playing to win,” Towns said. “That’s something we’ve done and something we really need to stop. The way we got the lead is the way we need to continue to play like we have the lead and we just haven’t shown that consistency that we need to garner.”
The Wolves walked off the floor as losers on a night when Russell scored 30 in his return from a sprained right ankle, including an electric 13-point third quarter, on a night when Towns had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Edwards finished with 27 points.
It was all for naught.
“We played better for longer tonight, and I still think we’re a good team and I think we have good basketball in us and I think we have good basketball in our future,” Finch said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to close out and win these games that we’ve been able to create an advantage in.”
News
Mother of 11-year-old Wentzville girl suffering from mercury poisoning speaks out
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Children from three Wentzville families are recovering from mercury poisoning after coming in contact with the substance through an old thermometer.
“It can absorb through the skin and you can inhale it and it will eventually find its way to the nerves and just start shutting them down,” said Dr. Peter Montgomery, SSM Health.
Side effects can include pain, vision loss, speech and hearing impairment.
Once spilled, mercury releases gas; making it easy to transmit but impossible to see.
“When you vacuum up mercury, it kind of spreads it and it can be hard to detect with the eye, so we have to rip out carpet, walls potentially, removing everyone’s personal items, heating and venting the homes. …It can be a very invasive process,” said Jessica Evans, EPA on-scene coordinator.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) screened the homes and found high levels of mercury.
Crews have taken over the households to clean them and rid the homes of the toxic element.
“Back in July, we all got rashes, fevers, headaches, went to the doctor and was just like it’s just a viral infection, we just need to give it time to get our body’s to work it off,” said Jennifer Niswonger. “Matti, however, just never got better.”
Since then, Niswonger’s 11-year-old daughter and their family have been going from doctor to doctor, trying to figure out what was wrong. It wasn’t until recently that Matti was diagnosed with mercury poisoning.
“She is facing a long road. The accumulation treatment is a 23-day treatment and they think she’s going to have to have another round of it,” Niswonger said. “It can be months to come back to normal and if she can be in pain forever.”
Matti’s 2-year-old cousin Claire was also poisoned.
Now home, she remains on a ventilator and is still taking medicine.
“It’s just soul-crushing, just absolutely heartbreaking. I can’t do anything to take the pain away,” Niswonger said.
Six different Wentzille schools were recently screened by the EPA for mercury. Nothing was found beyond the homes.
The families have collected their belongings and are living elsewhere while the EPA disinfects their homes.
There is no telling how long it will take.
As for the Niswongers, they continue to spend a lot of time at the hospital where Matti continues her treatment. An online fundraising account was set up on PayPal to help with medical expenses.
Suggest a Correction
News
Washington Park still waiting for state’s help after devastating fire, mayor says
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a fire destroyed a municipal building in Washington Park, Illinois that housed the village’s fire, police, and public works departments.
Mayor Leonard Moore said they are still waiting to hear from the governor and those who represent the village of Washington Park in St. Clair County.
“We need help in Washington Park, and we need it now,” said Moore.
Moore said the community has come together in the meantime. Donald Norris, who works at a mechanical shop down the street from the burned building, offered the mayor a space for two of the village’s firetrucks.
“I was just thinking about what I could do to help,” said Norris. “So, I shot him (Moore) a text and said I got a couple of bays that I can give you to get the trucks out of the weather. We’ll foster the guys for now.”
Truck Shack, the facility where Norris works, does major paint and body repairs for Davis Mail Services, a postal government contractor.
“What better place to house older equipment than at a mechanical shop,” Norris said.
On his dime, he’s completing any repair work the firetrucks need.
“I said, ‘Leonard, I got this. Don’t worry about the fire department. I got it. If I have to write a check, I got it. I’ll take care of the fire department,’” Norris said.
He is also offering bunks for the firefighters to sleep in, right next door to the building that’s housing the firetrucks and equipment.
“Mr. Norris is just heaven sent,” Leonard Moore, Washington Park’s mayor said.
Norris said pick-up trucks lined the street outside his mechanical shop after the fire and several people donated equipment to the volunteer firefighters.
Moore said he is grateful for the outpouring of support, but said it’s just a band-aid because the equipment has a shelf-life with just one year left. He said they will need new equipment very soon.
“We are a small village,” Moore said. “We don’t have all the revenue coming in like other municipalities.”
Moore said he is still waiting to hear from state officials on how they can help the residents of Washington Park.
“I’m hoping that we hear back from the governor as soon as possible,” said Moore. “I’m hoping our government won’t let us down because we are in desperate need of all and any support that we can get.”
Norris said he also hopes state leaders will come to Washington Park to view the damage.
“Hopefully it won’t be long because we are in desperate need of some finances to relocate immediately.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Suspension appeal set for Clyde C. Miller student who brought mace to campus
ST. LOUIS – Clara Holmes will finally get the chance to defend what she calls an honest mistake her 16-year-old daughter made that left her suspended from Clyde C. Miller Academy in St. Louis.
“A knife is bad. A gun, a Taser gun is bad, a glock, all that stuff is bad. But mace is not that bad to me,” Holmes said.
Her daughter carries mace when she rides the bus home at night from work. She forgot it in her bag accidentally, taking it to school with her where mace is prohibited from campus.
“They could have easily kept it at the door or gave me a phone call because she’s a straight-A student and she’s been going to that school for three years,” Holmes said.
The mistake resulted in a 10-day suspension. But the appeal date comes after the fact.
“The hearing is set for November the 15th. Why is that set past the 10-day suspension? The hearing is supposed to be before the 10-day suspension,” Holmes said.
Alderwoman Marlene Davis (19th Ward) said there could have been more counseling or a middle-of-the-road conclusion possibly.
“Ten days! I hope they’re providing her with instruction–classroom instruction–so she can do her work at home because, obviously, this is not a young lady who doesn’t want to succeed,” she said.
Davis served on the St. Louis Public School Board for six years, three of those as its president.
“It’s hard enough for kids to learn as it is with all of the other traumas that they deal with every day,” she said.
Davis said she understands the challenges the school district faces. She also understands the challenges women face daily.
“For a young lady to be riding a bus and be walking home at 10:30 at night, she’s a brave soul and I applaud her because I wouldn’t do it,” Davis said.
Holmes just hopes her daughter’s suspension will be removed from her academic record.
“I just want to clear her name. I’m not worrying about the suspension, I’m not worried about none of that stuff anymore. I just want her name cleared. I don’t want this on her record,” Holmes said.
Suggest a Correction
Timberwolves squander late 16-point lead in Memphis to lose fifth straight
Mother of 11-year-old Wentzville girl suffering from mercury poisoning speaks out
Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children
Washington Park still waiting for state’s help after devastating fire, mayor says
Suspension appeal set for Clyde C. Miller student who brought mace to campus
Billikens women’s soccer team to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament
Drake Says His ‘Heart Is Broken’ After Performing At Travis Scott’s Concert That Killed 8
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
TA: Ethereum Extends Rally, Why ETH Could Rally Further Above $5K
SpaceX returns four astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side