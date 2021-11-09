News
Tom Reid’s Pub, other West Seventh property owners sue city over neighboring homeless facility
For months, a series of St. Paul property owners along West Seventh Street have complained to the city that a drop-in day center for the homeless has drawn open drug use, prostitution, unruly behavior and even public defecation. Business owners have now taken their case to court, even as the City Council prepares to allow more day shelters citywide.
The owner of Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub and six other plaintiffs are suing the city of St. Paul and Freedom House, which operates a day shelter in an old city fire station, alleging violations of the city’s zoning regulations and the mayor’s emergency powers, as well as two claims of negligence and a claim of nuisance.
The 28-page lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court on Friday by attorneys with the Minneapolis firm of Winthrop & Weinstine, asks for declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as at least $50,000 in damages. If granted, the court action would stop Listening House from providing its day services and force it to apply for a conditional use permit to operate a day shelter in a “traditional neighborhood” zoning district where such uses are not historically allowed.
“The city and Freedom House have not adequately ensured the safety of the community,” reads the lawsuit. “Freedom House guests … are permitted to cause disruption, damage and safety threats to neighbors and businesses without intervention … including remaining overnight in an area that is not zoned even temporarily as an overnight shelter.”
Amid dangerously low temperatures, a growing homeless crisis and mounting COVID-19 cases, the St. Paul City Council temporarily suspended zoning rules in November 2020 to allow Listening House to move its day services into the former firehouse at 296 W. Seventh St. on an emergency basis. The council later allowed the use to continue even after the weather warmed, the homeless crisis had largely subsided and the governor’s emergency powers tied to the pandemic had ended.
The lawsuit notes that the city ordinance suspending “T2 zoning” was “specifically premised on the existence of Governor Tim Walz’s statewide executive order … dated March 13, 2020, declaring a state of emergency, and Mayor Melvin Carter’s emergency declaration dated March 15, 2020, reiterating the same.”
Walz officially rescinded his state of emergency declaration as of May 28. Nevertheless, the Listening House lease allows Freedom House to operate in its location virtually rent-free for up to three six-month terms.
The defendants have yet to file their written response. Plaintiffs include West Seventh Street Partners, owner of Tom Reid’s; Art Farm Advertising; real estate company 262 Fort Road LLC; industrial supply company T.D. Wright Inc.; Selby Avenue resident Susan Adair; dry-cleaning company WWII Inc.; and property owner Portafolio LLC.
On Wednesday, the council is poised to approve allowing drop-in day centers for the homeless in industrial, mixed-use or traditional neighborhood districts across the city. In most districts, however, locations such as Freedom House spanning more than 7,000 square feet would be required to apply for a conditional use permit.
Loons’ MLS Cup Playoffs match-up details set
With the MLS Cup Playoffs field set on Sunday, the schedule followed suit Monday.
Fifth-seeded Minnesota United will play its first-round match versus fourth-seed Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 21 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.
The Loons are in the playoffs for a third straight season, but they are on the road to open for the first time.
Minnesota went 3-7-7 on the road in 2021, but one of those rare wins came at Portland, 1-0, in June. In the other match between the teams, the Loons won 2-1 at Allianz Field in July.
If Minnesota beats the Timbers again, the Loons advance to face the first-place Colorado Rapids at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving on FOX. The Rapids, who earned a first-round bye after capturing the Western Conference title on Sunday, owned Minnesota in 2021 with a 3-0 record.
Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County
Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring.
Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Contreras-Sanchez made his first appearance in court Monday, and Morales-Ceras and Martinez are scheduled to make theirs Tuesday.
Manuel Mandujano was allegedly beaten to death on March 29. His body was discovered three weeks later in Castle Rock Township with his hands bound and a nail driven into the heel of his foot, according to the criminal complaints against Morales-Ceras and Martinez.
Prosecutors say the three defendants abducted Mandujano at gunpoint from a Minneapolis homeless encampment and drove him to a house on the city’s North Side, where Mandujano was beaten in the basement by several different people at the behest of Contreras-Sanchez.
At some point during the beating, Morales-Ceras allegedly used a hammer to drive a nail into Mandujano’s heel.
The defendants then brought Mandujano upstairs, where Contreras-Sanchez and Morales-Ceras questioned him about being a snitch and working with police, according to the complaints.
Eventually, the defendants placed the badly injured Mandujano in plastic and loaded him into Contreras-Sanchez’s car, where Mandujano died, the complaints said.
The defendants then allegedly drove around until they found a suitable spot to dump Mandujano’s body.
D’Angelo Russell’s return comes not a moment too soon for Timberwolves
D’Angelo Russell returned to the Timberwolves’ starting lineup Monday in Memphis after missing consecutive games with a sprained right ankle.
His absence was … noticed.
Russell suffered the injury in the first half of Minnesota’s loss to Orlando last week. In the 10 quarters he missed, Minnesota was out-scored by 54 points. The offense largely struggled and Minnesota, in general, looked lost as a team.
Following Minnesota’s loss Saturday to the Clippers — the Wolves’ fourth straight defeat — Anthony Edwards seems to place many of the team’s struggles on the absence of its starting point guard and was looking forward to Russell’s return.
“There will be more better shooters out there, can’t double (Karl-Anthony Towns) as much,” Edwards said. “If they do, D-Lo gonna get them out of it, for sure. We ain’t got our starting point guard, bruh, so I don’t know.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Russell’s return is a “big shot in the arm” for Minnesota.
“We need more playmaking, more shotmaking,” Finch said. “Obviously, starter for us. … Got hurt in that Orlando game, and before that, he had his best game of the season. He was starting to find his rhythm, I thought he was playing with a lot more zip.”
Actually, Russell’s best game this season came in Milwaukee, and not against Denver. Truthfully, prior to the injury, the point guard had struggled for much of the start of the season. Through six games, Russell was averaging fewer than 15 points a game on 37 percent shooting, while turning the ball over more than three times per contest.
Still, the Wolves found out last week they’re much better with him than without him.
“We need everybody. We need everybody from 1 to 15. We need everybody,” Edwards said. “When we got everybody, we’re good.”
What did Minnesota miss most by not having Russell on the floor?
“Probably just playmaking, shot making, early purpose to our offense,” Finch said. “Does a good job when he’s playing with pace, in particular. And the ability to make a big shot when you need it. He has the propensity to make tough shots. And while we want to stay away from tough shots, as much as he can, he has a knack for making them.”
