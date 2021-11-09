Tom Reid’s Pub, other West Seventh property owners sue city over neighboring homeless facility

For months, a series of St. Paul property owners along West Seventh Street have complained to the city that a drop-in day center for the homeless has drawn open drug use, prostitution, unruly behavior and even public defecation. Business owners have now taken their case to court, even as the City Council prepares to allow more day shelters citywide.

The owner of Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub and six other plaintiffs are suing the city of St. Paul and Freedom House, which operates a day shelter in an old city fire station, alleging violations of the city’s zoning regulations and the mayor’s emergency powers, as well as two claims of negligence and a claim of nuisance.

The 28-page lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court on Friday by attorneys with the Minneapolis firm of Winthrop & Weinstine, asks for declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as at least $50,000 in damages. If granted, the court action would stop Listening House from providing its day services and force it to apply for a conditional use permit to operate a day shelter in a “traditional neighborhood” zoning district where such uses are not historically allowed.

“The city and Freedom House have not adequately ensured the safety of the community,” reads the lawsuit. “Freedom House guests … are permitted to cause disruption, damage and safety threats to neighbors and businesses without intervention … including remaining overnight in an area that is not zoned even temporarily as an overnight shelter.”

Amid dangerously low temperatures, a growing homeless crisis and mounting COVID-19 cases, the St. Paul City Council temporarily suspended zoning rules in November 2020 to allow Listening House to move its day services into the former firehouse at 296 W. Seventh St. on an emergency basis. The council later allowed the use to continue even after the weather warmed, the homeless crisis had largely subsided and the governor’s emergency powers tied to the pandemic had ended.

The lawsuit notes that the city ordinance suspending “T2 zoning” was “specifically premised on the existence of Governor Tim Walz’s statewide executive order … dated March 13, 2020, declaring a state of emergency, and Mayor Melvin Carter’s emergency declaration dated March 15, 2020, reiterating the same.”

Walz officially rescinded his state of emergency declaration as of May 28. Nevertheless, the Listening House lease allows Freedom House to operate in its location virtually rent-free for up to three six-month terms.

The defendants have yet to file their written response. Plaintiffs include West Seventh Street Partners, owner of Tom Reid’s; Art Farm Advertising; real estate company 262 Fort Road LLC; industrial supply company T.D. Wright Inc.; Selby Avenue resident Susan Adair; dry-cleaning company WWII Inc.; and property owner Portafolio LLC.

On Wednesday, the council is poised to approve allowing drop-in day centers for the homeless in industrial, mixed-use or traditional neighborhood districts across the city. In most districts, however, locations such as Freedom House spanning more than 7,000 square feet would be required to apply for a conditional use permit.