Travis Scott Refunds All Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Day N Vegas Set & Receives First Lawsuits Over Festival
Travis Scott has announced the attendees of his Astroworld Festival will be refunded and he will be skipping his Day N Vegas performance this weekend.
This weekend, Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy and the loss of life for 8 fans who were just trying to enjoy their favorite artist. As of now, a lot of the incident is still up in the air, especially who will bare the fault for the whole thing.
The immediate focus is on the loved ones of those who lost their lives and figuring out exactly what happened. On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the identities of all 8 victims, who range from 14-27 years old.
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
Franco Patino, 21
Axel Acosta, 21
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20
Mirza Baig, 27,
Madison Dubiski, 23
In the wake of the incident, Travis and his team are working closely with Houston PD and the families to help in any way possible. Variety reports Travis will be refunding all attendees who were at the festival this past weekend.
People have been speculating about whether or not Travis would appear in Las Vegas this weekend for the Day N Vegas festival as planned, and now, it has been confirmed Travis will not perform. Variety’s sources reveal Travis is “too distraught to play,” which, given the circumstances, is expected. It might be a while before anyone involved feels well enough to perform after such a devastating event.
Lawyers are already preparing their lawsuits against everyone involved with the festival and some of have already filed lawsuits less than 24 hours after the incident. Thomas J Henry Law confirmed they filed one of the first lawsuits on behalf of 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, who was one of those “severely injured” at the concert.
Paredes’ lawsuit also list Drake, who she claims contributed to the chaos by joining Travis onstage while knowing his history of chaos during concerts. Houston native Manuel Souza has sued Travis, Live Nation and many others claiming they were responsible for him being crushed during the show.
While Travis has not spoken to the lawsuits filed against him, TMZ reports he is focused on helping the families of those who passed. Travis revealed he is fully covering any and all funeral costs that might come about for the families of all 8 people.
Scott is also partnering with BetterHelp (a network of mental health professionals) to offer mental health services, for free, to anyone who attended Astroworld Fest who may need to talk through the trauma they experienced. This story is far from over, but we will continue to update you as it develops.
Ellen Pompeo & Hubby Chris Ivery Enjoy Chilly Hike In The Early Morning – Photos
Ellen Pompeo & her husband Chris Ivery enjoyed the chilly fall weather as they bundled up for a hike in LA on Nov. 8.
The couple that works out together stays together and that’s exactly what Ellen Pompeo, 51, and her husband, Chris Ivery, 54, did while out in LA on Nov. 8. The couple went for a hike in the early morning when the weather was super chilly as they dressed in their workout gear.
Ellen oped to wear a pair of tight navy blue camouflage print leggings with a baggy black sweatshirt that was from a Jay-Z concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. She accessorized her look with a pair of gray sneakers and oversized sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Chris looked athletic when he rocked a navy blue jogger set featuring sweatpants and a matching zip-up hoodie. He threw on a black beanie and a pair of sneakers.
While Ellen and Chris looked to be in love on their walk, just last week, Ellen was filming a new scene for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, where she shared a super steamy kiss with Scott Speedman, 46.
Ellen, who plays Meredith Grey on the hit show, was filming the scene with her new love interest, Scott, who plays Nick Marsh. The pair were spotted filming outdoors for the ABC series where they got extra cozy for the scene.
Ellen and Chris have been married for 14 years and the two share three children together – Stella Luna, 12, Sienna May, 7, and Eli Christopher, 4.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Updates: New Teaser, Episode Titles & More
‘Stranger Things’ fans, season 4 is coming in summer 2022. HL is breaking down all the latest key updates — including those premiere titles! — that you need to know about.
The year 2021 is coming to an end, and it looks like 2022 is actually going to be the best year ever. Stranger Things season 4 is within reach now that we have a new update about when it will launch on Netflix. On Stranger Things Day, Netflix revealed that the show will release its highly-anticipated fourth season in summer 2022.
Netflix also released a brand-new teaser and the episode titles for all 9 episodes. HollywoodLife is breaking down what we know so far about filming, the cast, and the season 4 plot.
‘Stranger Things 4’ Episode Titles
A new video released on Stranger Things Day revealed the episode titles for the upcoming fourth season: “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and “Piggyback.”
“Dear Billy” is an episode title that has caught all of our eyes. This title is a clear reference to Billy Hargrove, Max’s brother, who sacrificed himself while battling the Mindflayer in the season 3 finale. Another notable episode title is “Papa,” which is Eleven’s name for Hopper.
Season 4 Teasers
In honor of Stranger Things Day, a new teaser was unveiled. The footage reveals that Eleven and the Byers have moved to California. Eleven writes a letter to Mike about how excited she is for spring break. “Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted,” Eleven writes. “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break. Mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”
Since this is Stranger Things, Eleven’s hopes don’t exactly go according to plan. Eleven and the others get caught up in more danger, and the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpses at what’s to come have us on the edge of our seats.
A 30-second teaser was released in August 2021 and mostly included scenes from previous seasons, but there were a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments of season 4. One includes Eleven (with bangs!) being held back by men in suits. A very bald Hopper is holding a blowtorch in another scene.
uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs
Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021
There’s also a brief scene of Steve underwater. Steve, Dustin, Max, Nancy, Lucas, and Robin are also looking up at something. But one thing to note: there’s no Will, Mike, Jonathan, or Joyce in these scenes. “Stranger Things returns in 2022,” the caption of the video read.
The Strangers Things team hint big things were coming when they posted a cryptic video on May 5. The video was titled “HNL Control Room” and featured 7 analog TV screens arranged in a circle as music played in the background. Static noise was only on the screens until the TVs turned on one at a time for a few seconds.
The images included a door handle, chessboard, an eight ball, and more. All these things had blood spatters on them. There were also strange shots of CCTV footage.
This video tied directly to the season 4 teaser that was released the very next day on May 6. The teaser features a major return in the form of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner. Kids who look similar to season 1 Eleven are seen in a room playing chess, and more. Dr. Brenner walks into the room and greets these “children.” They respond by calling him “papa.”
You can hear a clearly scared Eleven breathing heavily. Off-camera, Dr. Brenner can be heard asking Eleven, “Eleven, are you listening.” All of a sudden, Eleven opens her eyes.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date
Stranger Things 4 will debut in summer 2022, Netflix announced on November 6. Since summer doesn’t technically start until June 21, it could be a good 6-month wait into 2022 before we get our hands on Stranger Things.
Stranger Things season 4 was confirmed by Netflix in September 2019. The streaming service released a season 4 announcement video on September 30, 2019, and it teased an ominous message: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”
Netflix has not announced an official release date for season 4 yet, but it will premiere in 2022. The cast did their first table read for season 4 back in March 2020. Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video in celebration of the season 4 kickoff. However, production was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We shared the news with our cast and crew that we would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. There were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, but it seemed like the right thing to do,” executive producer and director Shawn Levy told Variety.
Production did not resume filming until October 2020, so the wait for season 4 is going to be a long one. There was nearly a two-year wait between seasons 2 and 3. The show may have been following that timeline initially, which would have put season 4 around the summer of 2021. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and production delays, the show won’t premiere a new season until 2022.
Season 4 Filming
Season 4 started filming in Atlanta, Georgia, in early 2020. Production was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By June 2020, the Stranger Things writers had written the entire fourth season. After several months of delays, season 4 filming resumed in late 2020. Production intended to start up again on September 28, 2020, according to Deadline. The official Stranger Things Twitter account confirmed filming had resumed by posting a photo from the set on Oct. 1. “Today in Hawkins…” the tweet read.
Today in Hawkins… pic.twitter.com/WU1I4p5cZK
— Netflix (@netflix) October 1, 2020
Atlanta wasn’t the only place the show filmed. Scenes in Lithuania were filmed prior to the main production starting up in Atlanta, according to the Official Development Agency of the City of Vilnius. Pre-production in Lithuania began in November 2019 and filming ended in February 2020. The show filmed at the Lukiškes Prison and other locations in Lithuania. Those scenes likely featured David Harbour’s Jim Hopper, who is now being held prisoner in Russia.
Gaten Matarazzo gave an update on the filming process during a Twitch live stream in Oct. 2020. “It’s pretty good, I think. You know, it’s funny we’re in the middle of filming it, and we film very sporadically. So we don’t film in chronological order, so we’ll film scenes from episode 8 and we just started and I haven’t even read past episode 4.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Gaten in Jan. 2021, and he revealed that filming is happening “slowly, but surely. [Filming] already is basically playing it by ear anyway, but the pandemic on top of it just makes scheduling a lot harder.”
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast
All of your faves from season 3 are set to return. The main cast was revealed in the season 4 table read video: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Cara Buono (Mrs. Wheeler), and Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman). After her breakout performance in season 3, Priah has been upped to a series regular in season 4, Variety reported.
The Netflix series announced a number of new cast members on Stranger Things Twitter account on November 20, 2020. Those joining include Robert Englund who will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. Robert is best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street films.
Jamie Campbell Bower will play Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Eduardo Franco will star as Argyle, Jonathan’s new BFF who is also a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. Joseph Quinn is Eddie Munson, the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.
Mason Dye is Jason Carver, a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school, However, as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel. Sherman Augustus will star as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all. Nikola Djuricko will play Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. Tom Wlaschiha will play Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard.
Levon Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s second child and Maya’s brother, was spotted on set back with Joe Keery in October 2020 in photos obtained by Daily Mail. His character has not been revealed or confirmed, but he was giving off a major punk rock vibe in the set photos.
Additional cast members were revealed on June 9 via the Stranger Things Twitter page. Anne With an E star Amybeth McNulty has joined the cast as Vickie, a “cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.” The Netflix Geeked account also shared a video of Amybeth on set with the Duffer brothers.
all aboard! the Duffer Brothers are here with special news that they want to personally share with you. @stranger_things #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TVheNMqgUl
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021
Myles Truitt will play Patrick, a “Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.” Regina Ting Chen is Ms. Kelly, a “popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.” Grace Van Dien will star as Chrissy, who is “Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.” Their casting announcements also included a black and white photo of the stars turned — wait for it — upside down.
Don’t expect Dacre Montgomery’s Billy to be back unless it’s a flashback. Billy came through for the crew when they needed him the most, and he died saving Eleven and the rest of the crew from the Mind Flayer at the end of season 3. As for Shannon Purser’s Barb, she’s still very much dead.
What’s In Store For Season 4?
Season 3 ended on a dramatic and bittersweet note. After a major build-up, the Stranger Things crew faced off with the Mind Flayer in the epic Battle of Starcourt. While Billy had been under the Mind Flayer’s control for most of the season, he came back to himself when Eleven shared a memory she had seen of him with his mother. Billy ended up sacrificing himself to save Eleven. Meanwhile, Hopper battled a Russian assassin and seemingly died in an explosion when Joyce had to close the gate to the Upside Down. The show then picked up in the aftermath with Eleven now staying with the Byers. The final scene of season 3 featured Eleven reading Hopper’s heartbreaking letter and Joyce giving her kids and Eleven a fresh start outside of Hawkins.
As expected, many of the details surrounding season 4 are being kept under wraps by creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as the additional Stranger Things writers. As of right now, we don’t know what year the show will take place. But here’s what we do know about the first episode of season 4: it’s titled “The Hellfire Club.” The Stranger Things Twitter account shared a photo of the season 4 premiere script and a graphic of the Hellfire Club. New cast member Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson, who is the head of The Hellfire Club at Hawkins High School, so he will likely be introduced in the first episode. Deadline revealed a few more insights into Eddie. “Hated by those who don’t understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery,” the outlet wrote about the character.
how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/ylNmU2sGRu
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020
A psychiatric hospital will also be a location in season 4. Both Robert Englund and Jamie Campbell Bower’s characters are tied to the psychiatric hospital. How their journeys intersect with the other main characters remains to be seen.
The first season 4 teaser was unveiled in February 2020. The teaser took fans all the way to snowy Kamchatka in Russia. Men are working hard on a railroad in the snow as officers watch with dogs and guns by their sides. The teaser zooms in on the one and only Hopper. He takes off his hat and his head has been shaved. The teaser confirmed that Hopper would return in season 4 after seemingly dying in the season 3 finale. A post-credits scene at the end of season 3 featured operatives in Russian talking about an “American” they had in custody. While many fans assumed it was Hopper, no one knew for sure until the teaser.
The Duffer Brothers released the following statement along with the teaser: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”
David Harbour revealed that season 4 will peel back the layers on Jim Hopper and fans will “get to see some of Hopper’s deep backstory,” according to TV Line (via Deadline). “I’m really excited to let people see these really deep colors in him,” David said. “Each season we see a different side of him. Last season was… a bit wackier, and I loved playing that. Now [in season 4] he is painted in a bit of a darker palette; he’s able to express some of these really deep things that we’ve… hinted at with the boxes in season 2.”
Stranger Things 4: the complete season. #ST4 pic.twitter.com/DAjQFnPVGq
— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 18, 2020
Originally, season 4 was initially going to consist of 8 episodes like the first and third seasons. When the Stranger Things writers revealed via Twitter that they had finished writing the full season, there were 9 scripts instead of 8. Natalia Dyer revealed that quarantine gave the Stranger Things writers more time to expand the story. “Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going,’ but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create.”
What About Season 5?
Rest assured, season 4 won’t be the last season if the Duffer Brothers have anything to do with it. “Season 4 won’t be the end [of Stranger Things]. We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”
PHOTO: Gizelle Bryant Reunites With Ex Jamal for Daughter’s Birthday, Plus RHOP Star Slams Ramona Singer
Gizelle Bryant and ex-husband Jamal Bryant reunited earlier this week, months after calling it quits on their years-long reconciliation.
After Gizelle’s love life failures were spotlighted on the recently-aired sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, most notably by co-star Wendy Osefo, the exes joined forces for a very special day as Gizelle appeared on a podcast, where she took aim at the rude behavior of Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.
While celebrating her daughter Grace’s 17th birthday at dLeña in Washington, D.C., Gizelle shared a photo of herself, Jamal, Grace, and her other two children, Angel and Adore, in an Instagram Story captured by Bravo’s The Daily Dish.
“Happy birthday Grace,” her caption read.
Gizelle and Jamal reunited in 2019 to give their relationship another chance after divorcing in 2009, but they split for a second time earlier this year after Jamal was accused of being unfaithful.
Prior to her outing with Jamal and their kids, Gizelle spoke to Chanel Omari on her Chanel in the City podcast about a past encounter with Ramona, and she shaded the RHOP star for her holier-than-thou demeanor.
“We had an encounter. We were in the Hamptons. She tried to, like, kick me out of a picture. It was very weird,” Gizelle recalled. “I don’t know her. I don’t care to get to know her. I don’t know what her issues are and quite frankly, it’s not even any of my business. Like, it doesn’t affect me in any way. You know, she is who she is.”
While Gizelle’s run-in with her fellow Housewife was far from pleasant, she said her experiences with other members of the Bravo franchise have been quite enjoyable.
“I’ve always gotten a massive amount of love from all the other Housewives on every other franchise except Ramona Singer. But I mean, and she doesn’t really count. We all know what each other does, right? And we’re all in this thing together. And there aren’t many of us,” she stated.
When Chanel then asked Gizelle if she felt Ramona would ever have a come-to-Jesus moment, Gizelle said, “I don’t know or care.”
The RHOP cast member went on to point out that when it comes to Ramona and the other ladies of the show, they all have the “same title.”
“We all are Real Housewives. Whether you, you know, have gotten fired, whether you were, you know, fired and brought back, you know, whatever the case may be like, we all understand what this is,” she shared.
In August 2019, weeks after her bizarre encounter with Ramona, Gizelle appeared on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check, where she looked back on the odd moment.
“I don’t mind telling people to move out of a picture ’cause I do that all the time,” Gizelle recalled. “However, she saw me coming and they asked me to take a picture with her and she started running from me! Literally, running from me!”
“I was like, ‘What is wrong with this woman? She’s insane,’” she added.
The Real Housewife of Potomac season six reunion is airing Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.
