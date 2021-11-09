US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland, according to the Justice Department, which also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and is wanted by law enforcement.

Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, which has been blamed for hacks that have extorted at least $200 million in payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Victims in the last year have included the world’s largest meat processor, JBS SA, and a software company called Kaseya, in a holiday weekend attack that the company said affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses.

The involvement of multiple agencies across the Biden administration amounted to perhaps the most high-profile response to date to a blitz of ransomware attacks that officials say continues to threaten national security and the economy. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow the announcement in an interview last week, saying that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests.”

Speaking at a news conference Monday, she said, “We have been using every tool at our disposal and leveraging every authority we have to hunt down and hold accountable cybercriminals wherever they seek to hide.”

The indictment accuses Vasinskyi, 22, of conducting deploying REvil ransomware, also known as Sodinokibi, against victims around the world — including the massive Kaseya attack.

Yevgeniy Polyanin, a Russian national, is charged in a separate indictment that accuses him of participating in a spate of attacks and leaving behind electronic notes on victims’ computers to help them make ransom payments and get their files decrypted.

Both indictments were filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, a state where REvil ransomware compromised the computer networks of some two dozen local government agencies in the summer of 2019.

The U.S. is seeking Vasinskyi’s extradition from Poland to Texas. Though it successfully recovered from $6 million in ransomware payments from Polyanin, the FBI is continuing to seek his arrest.

President Biden commended the government’s actions. He said the U.S. was “bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors” and to “bolster resilience at home.”