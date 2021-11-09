News
US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators
WASHINGTON — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.
Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland, according to the Justice Department, which also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and is wanted by law enforcement.
Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, which has been blamed for hacks that have extorted at least $200 million in payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Victims in the last year have included the world’s largest meat processor, JBS SA, and a software company called Kaseya, in a holiday weekend attack that the company said affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses.
The involvement of multiple agencies across the Biden administration amounted to perhaps the most high-profile response to date to a blitz of ransomware attacks that officials say continues to threaten national security and the economy. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow the announcement in an interview last week, saying that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests.”
Speaking at a news conference Monday, she said, “We have been using every tool at our disposal and leveraging every authority we have to hunt down and hold accountable cybercriminals wherever they seek to hide.”
The indictment accuses Vasinskyi, 22, of conducting deploying REvil ransomware, also known as Sodinokibi, against victims around the world — including the massive Kaseya attack.
Yevgeniy Polyanin, a Russian national, is charged in a separate indictment that accuses him of participating in a spate of attacks and leaving behind electronic notes on victims’ computers to help them make ransom payments and get their files decrypted.
Both indictments were filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, a state where REvil ransomware compromised the computer networks of some two dozen local government agencies in the summer of 2019.
The U.S. is seeking Vasinskyi’s extradition from Poland to Texas. Though it successfully recovered from $6 million in ransomware payments from Polyanin, the FBI is continuing to seek his arrest.
President Biden commended the government’s actions. He said the U.S. was “bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors” and to “bolster resilience at home.”
‘Holy grail’ of vintage tech to hit the auction block
LOS ANGELES — Apple’s new-model, top-of-the-line MacBook Pro laptop computer could set you back nearly $4,000 before taxes.
But that will seem like a Black Friday steal when a 45-year-old Apple computer goes on sale this week in Monrovia, where it may fetch six figures or more.
On Tuesday, John Moran Auctioneers will auction off a functioning Apple-1 computer hand-built by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs and others in a Los Altos, Calif., garage in 1976. The system was the rock upon which the trillion-dollar Apple empire was built.
In his 2011 biography “Steve Jobs,” Walter Isaacson quotes Wozniak as saying of the Apple-1: “We were participating in the biggest revolution that had ever happened, I thought. I was so happy to be a part of it.”
The unit is dubbed the “Chaffey College Apple-1” because its first owner was identified as a Chaffey professor. It was unearthed from the Rancho Cucamonga home of a former Chaffey student who had purchased it from the professor for $650 in 1977.
The student, who wishes to remain anonymous until after the sale, held on to the computer for the next four decades.
The investment may pay off as the auction house and Apple-1 experts expect the unit to sell for close to $500,000, if not more. The estimates are not unfounded; an operational unit was sold for $905,000 by Bonhams auction house in 2014.
“This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors,” said Corey Cohen, an Apple-1 expert. “That really makes it exciting for a lot of people.”
Cohen has made a career of examining, authenticating and refurbishing Apple-1 units for auction houses and others and was called in by John Moran to do the same.
About 200 Apple-1 units were assembled by Wozniak, Jobs and others, 175 of which were sold.
About 60 Apple-1 units still exist, Cohen said, with only about 20, including the Chaffey unit, capable of functioning.
Cohen said the unit was not in “bad condition” when he examined it, although the keyboard required complete rebuilding.
“When you see certain items, you just know that they’re going to be showstoppers,” said Nathan Martinez, advertising and marketing director at John Moran. “The Apple-1 is one of those.”
Absentee bidding for the computer opened at $200,000 last week. The most current bid as of Friday afternoon was $250,000.
“A lot of people just want to know what kind of a person collects Apple-1 computers and it’s not just people in the tech industry,” Cohen said.
People in arenas from politics to cosmetics have Apple-1s, he said.
Cohen himself owns an Apple-1 unit, but even the chance at a six-figure payday is not enough to get him to sell.
“I don’t need to sell mine,” he said. “My kids will have to deal with that.”
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic facing likely suspension for blindside shove of Heat’s Markieff Morris
First came a sharp, flagrant elbow from Miami power forward Markieff Morris. Then came a violent, retaliatory, blindside shove from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Up next will likely be a suspension and a fine for Jokic.
Jokic, last season’s NBA MVP, called his behavior late in Denver’s 113-96 win on Monday night “stupid.” An angry Miami coach Erik Spoelstra called it “a very dangerous and dirty play.”
Here’s how events unfolded at Ball Arena:
With 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in what had been a physical game, Jokic rebounded the ball and brought it down the court, and then passed off near midcourt. Morris, attempting to stop play, struck Jokic with a hard elbow to Jokic’s exposed right side as Jokic was throwing an overhead pass.
Jokic, clearly angered by the flagrant foul, quickly went after Morris, decking him with a hard right forearm to the back. The Miami forward went down hard.
A stretcher was brought out, but after several minutes on the court, Morris was able to get to his feet walk to the Heat’s locker room. The team said later that Morris had hurt his neck but added that he was up and moving around in the locker room and would likely be OK.
Morris was given a flagrant foul two while Jokic was ejected from the game.
“That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Spoelstra said after the game. “Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak-take fouls, and he did it with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after, that’s just absolutely uncalled for.”
Jokic admitted that he was worried that he might have hurt Morris, but he provided his own take on what happened.
“I feel bad,” said Jokic, who turned in his first triple-double of the season, scoring 25 points with 15 rebounds and 10 assists. “It was a stupid play. I’m not supposed to react that way.
“I thought it was going to be a take foul, (but) I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad, I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.”
For a moment, it appeared that a fight might break out as the players began pushing each other and shouting. Miami’s Jimmy Butler shouted and gestured toward the Nuggets and had to be restrained. He was called for a technical. The officials and both coaching staffs prevented the situation from escalating.
If Jokic is suspended, the Nuggets will be short-handed for Wednesday night’s game against Indiana at Ball Arena. Denver is already without the injured Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. is likely to miss several games with a lower-back injury.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone dodged questions about whether or not he thinks his center will be suspended.
“I will concern myself when they tell us he’s suspended,” Malone said. “I am not going to waste any of my time looking into my crystal ball and my tea leaves. I don’t have any of that. He’s available until they tell me he’s not. And I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be available Wednesday night.”
None of the Heat players were made available to the media, but Spoelstra did the talking for them.
“This whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic,” Spoelstra said. “The fact that (Morris) had his back turned and (Jokic) made a play like that, blindsiding him, just a very dangerous play.”
Asked about the mood of his players in the Heat locker room, the coach said: “The video and picture (are) worth a thousand words.”
AAA: Lower demand could put ‘downward pressure’ on gas prices
The latest increase in gas prices means motorists in Massachusetts are now paying $1.33 more per gallon than they were paying at this time last year.
AAA Massachusetts reported Monday morning that gas prices rose 2 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon in the group’s latest weekly survey. In the last month, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased by 24 cents.
“Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” said AAA’s Mary Maguire. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening. And that falling demand often puts downward pressure on prices at the pump.”
Gas prices may influence buying patterns as the state looks to boost electric vehicle sales to aid carbon reduction efforts. The debate over gas prices has also played a role as states consider the formation of a multi-state pact, which is being led by Massachusetts, to reduce transportation emissions.
While Transportation Climate Initiative supporters say states need to force transportation sector emission reductions if they are serious about combating climate change and global warming, opponents say the likelihood that TCI will drive up gas prices is one reason more states haven’t embraced the idea.
Supporters of an initiative petition designed to derail TCI in Massachusetts face a critical signature-filing deadline on Nov. 17.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.42, the highest level since September 2014. The automobile organization said the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies “to maintain their planned gradual increase in output will not help lessen supply constraints, so any relief will most likely have to come from the demand side.”
