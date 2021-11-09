US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Suggest a Correction
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and CAROLYN THOMPSON
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age.
The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
Octavio Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter zipped through a pedestrian crossing in San Diego in less than 15 minutes on their way to visit his mother-in-law in California.
“It’s a big feeling,” said Alvarez, 43, who lives in Ensenada, Mexico, a two-hour drive from San Diego. Prior to the pandemic, his family would visit California twice a month. The emotional cost of the border restrictions were “very high,” he added.
American citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and often keep families far apart. Travelers must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
“I think a lot of people have been waiting for this day,” said Eileen Bigelow, area port director for Vermont for Customs and Border Protection. “They look at it as a light at the end of the tunnel for some return of normalcy.”
There were lots of prolonged hugs at airports from coast to coast. At Newark International Airport in New Jersey, Nirmit Shelat repeatedly embraced his girlfriend, Jolly Dave, after she arrived from India, ending their nine-month separation. She was on the first flight out of the country to the United States.
“I can’t even explain in my words how happy I am,” Dave said.
Gaye Camara, who lives in France, last saw her husband in New York in January 2020, not knowing it would be 21 months before they could hold each other again.
“I’m going to jump into his arms, kiss him, touch him,” said Camara, 40, as she wheeled her luggage through Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, where the humming crowds resembled those before the pandemic, except for the face masks.
On the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth was a way of life before the pandemic, the reopening brought relief. Malls, restaurants and shops in U.S. border towns were devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, flanked by U.S. and Mexican officials at a celebratory news conference at the San Ysidro crossing, said the economic losses were hefty and the cutting of family ties “immeasurable.”
Retail sales in San Ysidro fell about 75% from pre-COVID levels, forcing nearly 300 businesses to close.
Edith Aguirre of Tijuana took off work to go shopping in San Diego. Bubbling with laughter, she accepted a gift bag from a duty-free store at the San Diego border crossing. She was a regular at SeaWorld in San Diego and last came to the U.S. to celebrate her 50th birthday at Disneyland in February 2020.
“It was very draining,” she said of the interruption to her cross-border life.
Sales dropped in half at David’s Western Wear shop in Nogales, Arizona, which manufactures boots popular among Mexicans.
Owner David Moore hopes his specialty products lure back customers, but he said it won’t happen overnight. Many Mexicans are still trying to get expired visas renewed amid a backlog. Those who do come may be disappointed to find shelves empty because of supply chain problems.
“I really don’t think Mexican shoppers are going to come across in hordes because they have now gotten used to buying a lot of products they need in Mexico,” he said.
Along Canada’s boundary, cross-border hockey rivalries were upended by the travel restrictions. Churches that had members on both sides of the border were suddenly cut off from each other.
But on Monday, border traffic quickly returned.
At Vermont’s busiest international crossing with Canada, U.S. border agents said they began to notice the uptick in border crossing shortly after midnight. By mid-morning, traffic appeared steady.
Travelers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, one of the northern border’s busiest crossings, found a 2½-hour wait at 2 a.m., officials said, though within a few hours traffic was flowing more freely. The bridge typically handles about 2 million passenger vehicles from Fort Erie, Ontario, yearly, many of them bound for the region’s shopping malls, ski slopes and sporting events. Volume dropped by more than 90% during the pandemic.
River Robinson’s American partner wasn’t able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago. She was thrilled to hear about the U.S. reopening and planned to take the child to the U.S. for Thanksgiving.
It’s “crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn’t even met yet,” said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario.
Airlines are preparing for a surge in activity — especially from Europe — after the pandemic and resulting restrictions caused international travel to plunge.
The 28 European countries that were barred made up 37% of overseas visitors in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. As the reopening takes effect, carriers are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. by 21% this month over last month, according to data from travel and analytics firm Cirium.
In a sign of the huge importance of trans-Atlantic travel for airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic celebrated the reopening by synchronizing the departures of their early morning flights to New York on parallel runways at London’s Heathrow Airport.
Maria Giribet, 74, who lives on the Mediterranean isle of Majorca was headed to San Francisco where she planned to “suffocate” her twin grandchildren with hugs after missing half their lives. Gabriel and David are now 3½.
The U.S. will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the shots approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the U.S. That’s a relief for many in Canada, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is widely used.
But millions of people around the world who were vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s CanSino or other shots not approved by the WHO will not be able to travel to the U.S.
Testing and quarantine requirements remained obstacles for others. A mobile testing truck was parked near the Peace Bridge in New York, promising results in 30 minutes for $225 and next-day results for $160.
Marcela Picone, 39, of the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, has been waiting for the day her fiancé and father of her 2- and 3-year-old children can visit from Stoney Creek, Ontario. But his 15-year-old son would have to miss school to quarantine upon their return if they traveled.
“He’s a dad to two American kids,” she said. “He should have had the right to come into this country the entire 19 months.”
Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York. Associated Press writers John Leicester in Paris, Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, Wilson Ring in Highgate Springs, Vermont, Anita Snow in Phoenix, Rob Gillies in Toronto and Ted Shaffrey in Newark, New Jersey, contributed to this report.
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is up for grabs.
The challenging wide receiver, who has battled injuries the past few seasons, was formally waived Monday by the Cleveland Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season.
Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns, who traded for him 2 1/2 years ago but reached a point where they wanted to get out of the stormy relationship as badly as he did.
The 29-year-old Beckham can be claimed on waivers — the Detroit Lions (0-8) get first crack — but any team that takes him would have to pay the $7.25 million he’s owed for the rest of this season. The Browns and Beckham’s agent agreed to restructure his deal last week by eliminating the two non-guaranteed years that were left.
If Beckham clears waivers by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he’ll be a free agent and can sign with any team. In that case, the Browns will have to pay him $4.25 million for this season, saving them $3 million.
There are only a handful teams with enough current salary-cap space to take on Beckham’s contract this season, so it’s likely he won’t be picked up.
Beckham thought playing in Cleveland gave him his best chance of getting to a Super Bowl, so it’s obvious he’ll want to join a contender. He’s not the playmaker he once was, but he can still stretch a defense.
But there’s much more that comes with Beckham, who remains one of the league’s most popular players despite a dip in productivity. He had just two 100-yard games in 29 with Cleveland.
On Friday, the Browns announced their intention to release him, ending a strange week that began with his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posting a social media video of plays in which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to his son.
Mayfield was “surprised” by the public attack but said after Sunday’s win in Cincinnati that he had no hard feelings toward Beckham.
“I wish him well,” Mayfield said. “From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. We still haven’t talked, but that doesn’t change things. I wish him the best in his career, but I’m worried about the guys in our locker room.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new mural is going up to celebrate the past, present, and future of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. A vote chose Jordan Bauer’s design as the winner of Volpi Food’s contest. He will get $6,000 to put the art on the north-facing wall of Volpi’s storefront.
“The mural showcases the many ‘windows’ of the Hill in a fresh and modern style. The windows from left to right showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation–windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future,” states Volpi Foods.
You will be able to see the new mural at 5256 Daggett Ave. The company also offers Italian sandwiches and cured meats and has been in business for the past 120 years.
An Arvada police officer will not face criminal charges for mistakenly shooting and killing a “good Samaritan” who stopped an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada this summer, prosecutors announced Monday.
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King at a news conference announced her decision to not charge the officer nearly five months after the officer shot and killed 40-year-old Johnny Hurley.
Hurley rushed out of the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on the afternoon of June 21 and confronted the active shooter, who minutes earlier had killed a police officer and fired multiple rounds in the Denver suburb’s busy restaurant and shopping district.
Hurley, who legally carried a concealed handgun, shot and killed the active shooter after hearing gunfire. Hurley picked up the active shooter’s AR-15 after killing him, according to his autopsy report. A responding Arvada police officer then shot and killed Hurley, mistakenly believing him to be the suspect who ambushed and killed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley.
Doctors at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge declared Hurley dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, according to the autopsy report. Hurley died of a single gunshot to the pelvis, according to his autopsy. The bullet entered his buttock from behind and did not exit his body.
Hurley’s mother, Kathleen Boleyn, said in a statement through her attorney Monday that she “imagine(s) that many people are angry and that is understandable. I would ask that instead of acting out on your anger, that you use that energy to be the change you wish to see in the world.”
She asked for people to engage in “meaningful conservations that might make a difference” and to “consider using Johnny’s commitment to doing the right thing even at the greatest cost to inspire your own actions.”
The multi-agency Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting and presented its findings to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 9. Police and prosecutors released few details about Hurley’s death prior to the announcement Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.
Colorado district attorneys are required by state law to publicly issue letters explaining their decision when they decline to prosecute law enforcement officers for fatal on-duty shootings. The letters outline the facts of the incident and the prosecutor’s legal analysis.
Arvada police previously released video showing the moments leading up to Beesley’s death but, prior to Monday, had not released video or other information about Hurley’s killing, citing the ongoing investigation into the officer’s actions.
Arvada police previously said Hurley was a hero and that he prevented further bloodshed.
The active shooter, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, left a note in his Arvada apartment indicating that he wanted to kill police officers, Arvada police previously said. Surveillance video released by the Arvada Police Department showed Troyke run after Beesley and shoot him with a shotgun in the downtown area. Video then showed Troyke return to his truck and swap the shotgun for a rifle before walking toward the main square, where Hurley later shot him.
King is the second district attorney in recent years to find a police officer legally justified in shooting someone acting in self-defense. Adams County prosecutors in 2018 declined to charge an Aurora police officer who shot and killed a 73-year-old homeowner defending his home against a violent intruder.
Denver Post reporter Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.
