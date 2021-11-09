News
Washington Park still waiting for state’s help after devastating fire, mayor says
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a fire destroyed a municipal building in Washington Park, Illinois that housed the village’s fire, police, and public works departments.
Mayor Leonard Moore said they are still waiting to hear from the governor and those who represent the village of Washington Park in St. Clair County.
“We need help in Washington Park, and we need it now,” said Moore.
Moore said the community has come together in the meantime. Donald Norris, who works at a mechanical shop down the street from the burned building, offered the mayor a space for two of the village’s firetrucks.
“I was just thinking about what I could do to help,” said Norris. “So, I shot him (Moore) a text and said I got a couple of bays that I can give you to get the trucks out of the weather. We’ll foster the guys for now.”
Truck Shack, the facility where Norris works, does major paint and body repairs for Davis Mail Services, a postal government contractor.
“What better place to house older equipment than at a mechanical shop,” Norris said.
On his dime, he’s completing any repair work the firetrucks need.
“I said, ‘Leonard, I got this. Don’t worry about the fire department. I got it. If I have to write a check, I got it. I’ll take care of the fire department,’” Norris said.
He is also offering bunks for the firefighters to sleep in, right next door to the building that’s housing the firetrucks and equipment.
“Mr. Norris is just heaven sent,” Leonard Moore, Washington Park’s mayor said.
Norris said pick-up trucks lined the street outside his mechanical shop after the fire and several people donated equipment to the volunteer firefighters.
Moore said he is grateful for the outpouring of support, but said it’s just a band-aid because the equipment has a shelf-life with just one year left. He said they will need new equipment very soon.
“We are a small village,” Moore said. “We don’t have all the revenue coming in like other municipalities.”
Moore said he is still waiting to hear from state officials on how they can help the residents of Washington Park.
“I’m hoping that we hear back from the governor as soon as possible,” said Moore. “I’m hoping our government won’t let us down because we are in desperate need of all and any support that we can get.”
Norris said he also hopes state leaders will come to Washington Park to view the damage.
“Hopefully it won’t be long because we are in desperate need of some finances to relocate immediately.”
News
Suspension appeal set for Clyde C. Miller student who brought mace to campus
ST. LOUIS – Clara Holmes will finally get the chance to defend what she calls an honest mistake her 16-year-old daughter made that left her suspended from Clyde C. Miller Academy in St. Louis.
“A knife is bad. A gun, a Taser gun is bad, a glock, all that stuff is bad. But mace is not that bad to me,” Holmes said.
Her daughter carries mace when she rides the bus home at night from work. She forgot it in her bag accidentally, taking it to school with her where mace is prohibited from campus.
“They could have easily kept it at the door or gave me a phone call because she’s a straight-A student and she’s been going to that school for three years,” Holmes said.
The mistake resulted in a 10-day suspension. But the appeal date comes after the fact.
“The hearing is set for November the 15th. Why is that set past the 10-day suspension? The hearing is supposed to be before the 10-day suspension,” Holmes said.
Alderwoman Marlene Davis (19th Ward) said there could have been more counseling or a middle-of-the-road conclusion possibly.
“Ten days! I hope they’re providing her with instruction–classroom instruction–so she can do her work at home because, obviously, this is not a young lady who doesn’t want to succeed,” she said.
Davis served on the St. Louis Public School Board for six years, three of those as its president.
“It’s hard enough for kids to learn as it is with all of the other traumas that they deal with every day,” she said.
Davis said she understands the challenges the school district faces. She also understands the challenges women face daily.
“For a young lady to be riding a bus and be walking home at 10:30 at night, she’s a brave soul and I applaud her because I wouldn’t do it,” Davis said.
Holmes just hopes her daughter’s suspension will be removed from her academic record.
“I just want to clear her name. I’m not worrying about the suspension, I’m not worried about none of that stuff anymore. I just want her name cleared. I don’t want this on her record,” Holmes said.
News
Billikens women’s soccer team to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament
The SLU Billikens women’s soccer team fresh off their Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship on Sunday, found out their NCAA Tournament foe on Monday. The Bills will Face Mississippi this Friday, November 12th at Ole Miss. The match starts at 7:00 PM. The Billikens go into the NCAA’s red hot having won 8 of their last 9 games. Fox 2’s Mikala McGhee has the story of the four peat champs in the Atlantic 10.
News
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
WASHINGTON — Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: Find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars.
It’s one of the mandates along with a burst of new spending aimed at improving auto safety amid escalating road fatalities in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.
Under the legislation, monitoring systems to stop intoxicated drivers would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026, after the Transportation Department assesses the best form of technology to install in millions of vehicles and automakers are given time to comply.
In all, about $17 billion is allotted to road safety programs, the biggest increase in such funding in decades, according to the Eno Center for Transportation. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that could mean more protected bike paths and greener spaces built into busy roadways.
“It’s monumental,” said Alex Otte, national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Otte called the package the “single most important legislation” in the group’s history that marks “the beginning of the end of drunk driving.”
“It will virtually eliminate the No. 1 killer on America’s roads,” she said.
Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported an estimated 20,160 people died in traffic collisions in the first half of 2021, the highest first-half total since 2006. The agency has pointed to speeding, impaired driving and not wearing seatbelts during the coronavirus pandemic as factors behind the spike.
Each year, around 10,000 people are killed due to alcohol-related crashes in the U.S., making up nearly 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to NHTSA.
Currently, some convicted drunken drivers must use breathalyzer devices attached to an ignition interlock, blowing into a tube and disabling the vehicle if their blood alcohol level is too high. The legislation doesn’t specify the technology, only that it must “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.”
Sam Abuelsamid, principal mobility analyst for Guidehouse Insights, said the most likely system to prevent drunken driving is infrared cameras that monitor driver behavior. That technology is already being installed by automakers such as General Motors, BMW and Nissan to track driver attentiveness while using partially automated driver-assist systems.
The cameras make sure a driver is watching the road, and they look for signs of drowsiness, loss of consciousness or impairment.
If signs are spotted, the cars will warn the driver, and if the behavior persists, the car would turn on its hazard lights, slow down and pull to the side of the road.
Abuelsamid said breathalyzers aren’t a practical solution because many people would object to being forced to blow into a tube every time they get into the car. “I don’t think it’s going to go over very well with a lot of people,” he said.
The voluminous bill also requires automakers to install rear-seat reminders to alert parents if a child is left inadvertently in the back seat, a mandate that could begin by 2025 after NHTSA completes its rulemaking on the issue. Since 1990, about 1,000 children have died from vehicular heatstroke after the highest total in a single year was 54 in 2018, according to Kidsandcars.org.
Congress, meanwhile, directed the agency to update decades-old safety standards to avert deaths from collapsing front seatbacks and issue a rule requiring automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings in all passenger vehicles, though no date was set for compliance.
Most automakers had already agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard equipment in most of their models by September of next year, as part of a voluntary plan announced in the final weeks of the Obama administration.
Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White House briefing, said he had traveled the country in recent months and seen too many roadside memorials for people who had died in preventable traffic deaths.
He pointed to a new $5 billion “Safe Streets & Roads for All” program under his department that will in part promote healthier streets for cyclists and pedestrians. The federal program, which he acknowledged may take several months to set up, would support cities’ campaigns to end traffic fatalities with a “Vision Zero” effort that could build traffic roundabouts to slow cars, carve out new bike paths and widen sidewalks and even reduce some roads to shift commuters toward public transit or other modes of transportation.
The legislation requires at least 15% of a state’s highway safety improvement program funds to address pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized road users if those groups make up 15% or more of the state’s crash fatalities.
“The best way to allow people to move in ways that are better for congestion and better for climate is to give them alternatives,” Buttigieg said. Describing much of it as a longer-term effort, he said, “this is how we do right by the next generation.”
Still, safety advocates worry that the bipartisan bill missed opportunities to address more forcefully an emerging U.S. crisis of road fatalities and urged the Transportation Department to deliver on immediate solutions.
They have called on a sometimes slow-moving NHTSA to address a backlog of traffic safety regulations ordered by Congress nearly a decade ago, such as mandatory rear seat belt reminders. The department recently said it will release a “safe system approach” to road safety in January that identifies safety action for drivers, roads, vehicles, speeds and post-crash medical care.
“Prompt action must be taken on comprehensive, commonsense and confirmed solutions to steer our nation toward zero crash fatalities,” said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. “Proven solutions are at hand; it’s time to take action.”
Krisher reported from Detroit.
