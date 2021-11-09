Why holiday light installers say now is the time to get those decorations up

Suggest a Correction
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Holiday lighting companies are hard at work taking advantage of the warm weather in an effort to get ahead of schedule.
Temperatures in the 70s make it hard to believe Christmas is just 47 days away. While many homeowners wait until later in the month to begin decorating, it’s not a bad idea to get started sooner than later.
“Days like today we’re sweating instead of freezing. It’s nice. The wire’s nice and soft so it’s great,” said Joshua Paske, owner of Paske Holiday Lighting.
Paske says overall they’re a little ahead of schedule. They hope the weather continues to cooperate.
“We’ve got to worry about the rain and frost, so we’ll see. We had a couple of really good days with frost so it delayed us a little bit. As of right now we were talking today we’re about two and a half days ahead so we hope there’ll be a little bit of a cushion here as we get deeper into the season,” Paske said.
Frosty mornings delay his crew a couple of hours.
And not only is getting an early start likely to be more comfortable when it comes to temperatures but this year it may be more important than ever, especially if you’re needing additional products.
“If you’re wanting to buy material, secure material plus the temperature, those two factors together, especially with the shortages in the stores, the retail stores, for any number of reasons, getting it as early as you can, making sure you have all the clips and the needed bulbs and wires earlier is much, much better,” he said.
And for those who don’t want to get up on a ladder and want to leave it to the professionals, Paske’s advice is to call early.
“We start booking in January. We’re already booking now for next year,” said Paske.
Paske says not to hesitate. The earlier you get on the schedule the better off you’ll be long-term.
The United States government has entered the fray of an international art scandal relating to four Cambodian antiquities that federal prosecutors say were looted and sold to the Denver Art Museum, where they were displayed for years.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York filed a civil complaint in federal court Monday, seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the museum by Douglas Latchford — a now-deceased art dealer who was charged two years ago with a host of crimes associated with the pillaging and illegal selling of ancient artifacts.
The Denver Art Museum “voluntarily relinquished possession of the antiquities,” the Department of Justice said in the complaint, and museum officials said they “welcomed today’s announcement.” The museum, however, said the “works are still in the care of the museum until the next step of the process to transfer them.”
“Ensuring proper ownership of antiquities is an obligation the museum takes seriously, and the museum is grateful that these pieces will be returning to their rightful home,” a museum spokesperson said in a statement.
The items in question include a 12th-to-13th century Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting standing Prajnaparamita, a 7th-to-8th century Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting standing Surya, an Iron Age Dong Son bronze bell, and a 17th-to-18th century sandstone lintel depicting the sleep of Vishnu and birth of Brahma, according to the complaint.
“As alleged, Douglas Latchford papered over the problematic provenance of Cambodian antiquities with falsehoods, in the process successfully placing stolen goods in the permanent collection of an American museum,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release. “Eradicating the illegal trade in stolen antiquities requires the vigilance of all parties in the art market, especially cultural institutions.”
The forfeiture stems from an international investigation by a team of journalists last month — known as the “Pandora Papers” — which revealed previously secret tax documents showing how the world’s rich and powerful hid assets and shielded their wealth overseas, including Latchford.
The “Pandora Papers” uncovered a host of looted items connected to Latchford that were still housed in museums around the world — including six pieces in the Denver Art Museum.
Museum officials last month said those items included four from Cambodia and two from Thailand. The museum contacted Cambodian officials in 2019 after Latchford’s indictment and had been in conversation with U.S. and Cambodian governments regarding their return.
The four Cambodian works were also deaccessioned — or officially removed from the museum’s listed holdings — in September, the museum said.
The civil complaint details how Latchford sold stolen art to the Denver Art Museum — helped by a scholar of Khmer art who is only identified in court documents as a “volunteer research consultant for the museum.”
“Over the years, the Scholar assisted Latchford on many occasions by verifying or vouching for the proffered provenance” — or ownership histories — “of Khmer antiquities that Latchford was trying to sell,” the forfeiture complaint said.
Latchford “repeatedly lied to the museum,” prosecutors said in the complaint, particularly regarding the ownership history of the Prajnaparamita and the Surya.
Around May 2000, Latchford agreed to loan the two items to the Denver Art Museum, saying that he had acquired the Prajnaparamita from a made-up art collector.
When a museum curator later that year emailed the scholar with concerns about the 1970 UNESCO Convention restrictions on objects taken by soldiers during war, the scholar told the curator that the made-up collector “is very ill in a hospital.”
“The Scholar added that ‘[the False Collector] has no idea where it came from’ and ‘[the False Collector] was never a soldier in Vietnam, so this did not come out during the war,’” according to the complaint.
In 2015, a Denver Art Museum researcher reached out to Latchford in another attempt to learn more about the false collector. The museum only got a response from a person claiming to be Latchford’s secretary, prosecutors alleged, “falsely claiming that Latchford was ill and could not respond to the request.”
For the two other items, the Bell and the Lintel, Latchford provided the museum limited provenance information, the complaint said.
Investigators working with the U.S. and Cambodian governments determined that these four antiquities were looted after showing photographs to an individual who had “previously engaged in the theft and looting of antiquities from Cambodian temples and archeological sites,” prosecutors said.
Cambodia has been engaged in a decades-long pursuit of looted art that began during Pol Pot’s dictatorial regime in the 1970s.
Latchford never stood trial on his charges, dying in August at 88.
The disgraced art collector had a known Colorado associate named Emma Bunker, who was affiliated with the Denver Art Museum for 40 years before her death earlier this year, serving on the museum’s board of trustees and as a volunteer helping secure lecturers and speakers.
Bunker and Latchford wrote three books together exploring Khmer art, and enjoyed a 30-year friendship, according to the New York Times.
She’s not named in Monday’s forfeiture filing. A 2016 criminal complaint apparently referenced Bunker and Latchford as “co-conspirators” in a scheme helping a prominent New York gallery owner, Nancy Weiner, falsify documentary history of looted Cambodian relics, the New York Times reported in 2017.
Neither Latchford nor Bunker was named in the criminal complaint, but the Times reported that he was the individual identified as “co-conspirator No. 1” and she was “co-conspirator No. 2.”
Bunker was never charged.
WASHINGTON — Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law.
Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party.
Fresh off passage of Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the party’s congressional leaders will try to muscle the massive bill past staunch Republican opposition in an ambitious, if fraught, undertaking beyond almost any other in modern American history.
“There’s just no good precedent for what Democrats are seeking to do, and I really wouldn’t be surprised to see them fail,” said Frances Lee, the associate chair of the Politics Department at Princeton University
“I can’t think of any parallel. I mean, I can think of some big bills, but nothing this big.”
It’s not just that the package is giant — even at half its original $3.5 trillion size — Biden’s 2,135-page proposal is made up of so many far-reaching policies and programs that even lawmakers who support the framework have had trouble explaining it all.
And Democrats are trying to pass Biden’s big bill on their own, relying on their fragile hold on Congress to push it past the opposition in ways Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson and other modern presidents didn’t have to contend with.
The Congress hasn’t been this narrowly split in 20 years, with a Democratic margin of just a few seats in the House and the rare 50-50 split Senate. That’s given rise to new political power centers. Progressives, centrists and even the power-center of a single senator — West Virginia’s Joe Manchin or Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — all have oversized influence to dictate terms of a deal and the schedule of votes.
While Friday night’s infrastructure bill enjoyed Republican support in both the House and earlier in the Senate, a rare bipartisan accord, that won’t be the case going forward on the “Build Back Better Act” that is an echo of Biden’s presidential campaign promises.
“The question is: Can I get all of those votes? This is a process,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Saturday as he celebrated the passage of one bill and acknowledged the challenge in the days and weeks ahead.
“You didn’t believe we could do any of it. And I don’t blame you,” he said to the press as well as the viewing American voters. “Because you look at the facts, you wonder, ‘How is this going to get done?’”
Roosevelt launched his New Deal programs at the start of his first term amid the Great Depression, his landslide election swelling the Democratic hold on Congress to more than 300 members early in his presidency. Johnson’s Great Society bills benefitted from similarly big Democratic majorities in Congress. He had nearly 300 House Democrats in 1965.
And, unlike today, both earlier administrations were able to find crossover support from minority-party Republicans for some aspects of their agendas.
“We don’t have landslides anymore,” said Sarah Binder, a political science professor and expert on Congress at George Washington University. “So the demand for government to step in to do something was quite a bit larger than what’s here today.”
While even Republican Ronald Reagan had help from Democrats for a balanced budget bill in 1981, today’s locked-in partisanship splits the country along geographic, cultural and and political lines, leaving more recent administrations to take a go-it alone approach.
Barack Obama heaved the Affordable Care Act into law on party-line votes with much bigger margins — at one point the Democrats had 60 members in the Senate — that initially allowed his party to overcome Republican filibusters. Final passage of the bill, though, which came to be known as Obamacare, relied on a similar filibuster-dodging budget reconciliation process to the one Biden is using.
Donald Trump failed to repeal Obamacare when Republicans had control of Congress in his first year as president, but the party powered through GOP tax changes with the same majority-only budget process on a party-line vote at the end of 2017.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is determined to push ahead with just a few votes to spare on Biden’s big bill once lawmakers return next Monday.
“We must, as John Lewis said, ‘keep our eyes on the prize,’” Pelosi wrote, invoking the late congressman and civil rights leader, in a letter late Sunday to colleagues.
Already, centrist Democrats in the House have signaled their reluctance, while progressives have indicated a willingness to give at least a little ground.
The Senate terrain is even more perilous. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is the first party leader in some two decades to navigate a 50-50 split in what’s now a wholly different era producing self-styled mavericks and zero crossover votes.
Manchin will almost certainly still exert his power try to strip out what he doesn’t like, from climate change provisions to a new paid family leave program. And in the evenly split chamber, any senator can make demands before they vote. Others surely will.
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday revived his attack on Biden’s bill as a “reckless tax-and-spending” spree. He has argued that Biden was not elected with a mandate for his proposals.
“I don’t think the American people are interested in seeing this go any further,” McConnell said at a stop in Kentucky.
Lee, the Princeton political science professor, said if Democrats are able to push Biden’s bill to passage it will be a sizable accomplishment. And if they don’t there will be “a lot of hand wringing and anger” from the party’s base of supporters.
All told, “People should be aware that what they’re attempting to do is really a high wire act.”
HOUSTON — When rapper Travis Scott’s sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn’t answering his phone.
He called hospitals and police, who told him his son was not on the list of victims from the Astroworld festival. They were wrong: Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was among the eight people who died Friday night at the outdoor festival that was attended by some 50,000 people and is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
On Monday, authorities released the names of the dead as they continued looking into what went wrong when a crush of fans pressed forward after Scott took the stage. Houston’s police chief said Monday he had met with Scott before the rapper’s performance on Friday about safety concerns but did not elaborate about what, specifically, concerned him.
“They told me, Mr. Acosta, your son is not on the list so you don’t have to worry about anything. He’s not on the list of dead people or injured people” said Edgar Acosta, whose family is among those suing organizers of the festival.
“I told them, ’Well, he didn’t spend then night at his hotel, so I’m worried about him.”
Houston police and fire department investigators have said they would review video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show that were widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.
Live Nation said in a statement Monday that it has provided authorities with all footage from surveillance cameras at the festival, and that it had paused removing equipment at the request of investigators who were walking the grounds. The promoter said full refunds would be offered to all attendees.
Scott, who founded the Astroworld festival, said he would cover funeral costs for the victims. The dead were between the ages of 14 and 27 and were from Texas, Illinois and Washington, according to Harris County authorities. They included high schoolers, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.
Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on site and at least 13 others were hospitalized. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his meeting with Scott before the show included the rapper’s head of a security. But Finner did not go into detail about their conversation in a statement released by the police department.
“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any scheduled events,” Finner said. “The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”
Investigators were also interviewing witnesses and planned to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control at the event.
“It’s not the crowd’s fault at all, because there was no way you could even move, it was just like a mass loss of control,” said 19-year-old festivalgoer Ben Castro. He returned to the venue Monday to leave flowers at a makeshift memorial that included notes, T-shirts and candles. He said he didn’t know anyone had died until the next day.
Medical examiners have still not released the causes of death, which could take several weeks, said Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. The company describes itself online as being “recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field.” Company representatives have not responded to emails and phone messages seeking comment.
Astroworld’s organizers had laid out security and emergency medical response protocols in festival plans filed with Harris County. A 56-page operations plan, obtained by AP, states “the potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”
The plan instructs staff to “notify Event Control of a suspected deceased victim utilizing the code ‘Smurf’.” It goes on to say, “never use the term ‘dead’ or ‘deceased’ over the radio.” It’s not clear whether the protocol was followed.
None of the people listed in charge of managing Astroworld’s security and operations have responded to requests for comment.
There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, as well as sporting and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas; Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Randall Chase in Dover, Delaware; Kristin M. Hall in Nashville and Bob Christie in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side