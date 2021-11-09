News
Winter Park’s uphill skiing sales will benefit 3 local nonprofits this season
All proceeds from uphill skiing sales at Winter Park Resort this year will benefit three local nonprofits.
Uphill skiers at Winter Park Resort will need to pre-purchase a $25 armband that is good for the full 2021-2022 season. The funds raised from this will go toward Grand County Search and Rescue, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment dog teams, and Friends of Berthoud Pass.
Last winter, Winter Park Resort was able to donate more than $45,000 from these sales to Grand County Search and Rescue.
Uphill skiing, also called “uphilling,” has been growing in popularity. Winter Park Resort says it provides a way for visitors to “earn their turns” and explore the resort in a new way.
The armband identifies an uphill skier as somebody who has read and agreed to the resort’s rules. They have access to more than 1/3 of Winter Park’s 3,081 skiable acres. Click here for a map of the uphill routes.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
News
One River North could become Denver’s next architectural icon
I.M. Pei and Michael Graves are two world-famous architects who provided Colorado with some of its most distinctive designs, including the 16th Street Mall and the Denver Central Library. Now, one of China’s top architects, Ma Yansong, has lent his vision to an apartment building with the potential to become Denver’s next architectural icon.
One River North, located at 3930 Blake St., will have a gash across its facade revealing a constructed vision of nature. It will contain 13,352 square feet of open-air environments, including a trail-like walkway, a flowing creek and lots of green plants. The accessible horizontal portion stretches across the sixth to ninth floors. A non-accessible vertical slot canyon will shoot up from the ninth floor to the roof in the middle of the 16-story building.
-
-
-
-
-
Provided by One River North
The building, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, is only the third in the United States designed by MAD Architects, Ma’s Shanghai firm famous for its “biophilic” approach that melds natural elements into building designs. Its two other U.S. projects are in Los Angeles — the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, under construction, and Gardenhouse, which opened in 2020.
Ma promises when people see an image of One River North, it will be so different that they will instantly associate it with Denver.
“The idea is about bringing nature to the modern city. We want to make this a new typology, one that will be very good for the future of architecture,” he said, adding his goal is to restore a spiritual quality that is lacking in the architecture of so many modern cities.
“We never separate artificial and natural. We use artificial elements to extend the human spirit,” he said during an interview conducted on Zoom.
Ma established his reputation as an architectural visionary after designing “Floating Islands” in Beijing’s Central Business District in 2002. He was awarded the “Young Architects Award” by the Architectural League of New York five years later and in 2008 he was selected as one of the “20 Most Influential Young Architects” by ICON magazine. MAD Architects is the first Chinese architectural firm hired to design landmark projects outside that country’s borders.
Ma said every curve in the One River North’s canyon is unique and not crafted from “computer geometry” but rather hand sketches and paintings inspired by Chinese gardens. That will make it very hard for others to replicate.
“It is very handcrafted,” he said. “We want to make every part of it a unique experience.”
Kevin Ratner, the co-founder of The Max Collaborative, one of four firms developing the project, said the building itself is a fairly standard rectangular structure, similar to others being built. But the development team chose to get by with fewer units, 187, in order to bring more natural features that those inside the building and those below looking up can enjoy.
“Cities can’t hold nature back. Cities need to work within nature,” he said. “To continue to address things like climate change and mental health, nature has to be part of that conversation.”
And when it comes to that conversation between nature and architecture and what that sounds like in a building, Ma is one of the leading lights, Ratner said.
News
After closing 2 spots during pandemic, Maria Empanada leases in Berkeley
After closing two locations during the pandemic, Maria Empanada is ready for a fresh start.
The local Argentinian restaurant is planning to open next year at 3535 W. 44th Ave. in Berkeley, which will bring the company back up to four locations.
“We wanted to open in a neighborhood this time because people are always going to be there, whether you’re working from home or not,” founder Lorena Cantarovici told BusinessDen. “You sleep there, wake up there, and even if you leave, you always come back there.”
Maria Empanada shuttered its Denver Tech Center location when its lease ended at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. at the end of June, due to a slowdown in office traffic. Around the same time, Cantarovici decided not to reopen the company’s stall in the Broadway Market food hall at 950 Broadway, which has still yet to reopen after the pandemic shutdown.
“The sense of opening another location brings hope and accelerates everyone,” she said. “It means growth, which is a big deal after 2020, which was filled with more downs than ups.”
Cantarovici immigrated from Buenos Aires to the U.S. in 2009 with just $300 in her pocket and began making empanadas in her home kitchen that next year. She opened her first restaurant at 1298 S. Broadway in Platt Park in 2011. That location is still up and running, as are restaurants at 1700 Platte St. in LoHi and in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace.
Cantarovici lease the 1,644-square-foot space in Berkeley, formerly home to a Pilates studio, at the end of October. She hopes to be able to open in the next four months, but “that’s probably unrealistic,” she said.
Maria Empanada has hired Denver-based Elsy Studios to design the space. She said she needs to build a patio and kitchen.
“For me, when I see Maria Empanada, I want to see, in my heart, a little bit of Buenos Aires. So, I always look for somewhere I can bring a bit of Buenos Aires. I knew this was the perfect place,” Cantarovici said. “It’s an old, sleepy neighborhood, but it’s evolving. There’s Billy’s Inn, an old dive bar, nearby with loyal customers. But at the same time you have Tocabe, and you can see the new and the old are both appreciated.”
Maria Empanada was able to survive the pandemic thanks to a shift in its model. The restaurant began accepting online orders and also began shipping frozen empanadas nationwide. The company also likes to credit Guy Fieri for featuring the chain for a fourth time on his show “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” during a special takeout edition.
“Let’s get this one open, and then, let’s continue the hope,” Cantarovici said.
News
Find summer vibes all year long at “Denver’s most Instagrammable lobby”
If you’re craving a bit of warm-weather ambiance during this transition to the holidays — no skinny dipping allowed — stop by the Curtis Hotel’s lobby installation, which the boutique business is promoting as “Denver’s Most Instagrammable Lobby.”
It’s a cute (and yes, very Instagram- and TikTok-friendly) installation that invokes poolside vibes and lounging with its faux-greenery backdrop and picnic-party accouterment. Think crisscrossed croquet mallets, a rainbow inflatable, plastic flamingos, fake flowers and a bright color scheme.
The installation’s custom mosaics, made from 1-inch glazed porcelain tiles and designed by Boston’s Artaic firm, draw the eye to the cheeky depth markers and “inset pool noodle-inspired banquettes,” capturing “the essence of summer fun, and delivers it as an accessible all-year getaway,” according to hotel officials.
“The inspiration behind the recent lobby refresh … was driven by the idea of encouraging guests to experience spaces rather than travel through them,” said Danielle Farchmin, interior designer at Omaha’s DLR Group, via email. “The ‘Pool Lounge’ was inspired by the quirky RV campground and celebrating those amenity spaces that magnetically draw people together like the community pool.”
Along with the Curtis’ office-inspired martini bar (The Corner Office, at 1405 Curtis St.), it’s a fun stop-off on the way to or from the newly busy Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which is now hosting the Denver Film Festival and Opera Colorado “Tosca,” as well as soon-to-arrive Denver Center Theatre Company and touring Broadway productions.
True, Denver isn’t known for its beachside ways, but it is cool that the lobby’s “pool” looks as inviting as the real thing. Board games and more seating (brightly painted tiki stools) give it a bit of staying power beyond social media pics, even after walking through the impressively large RV-entrance. And, as with anything billed as immersive these days (such as Meow Wolf), it’s got to be durable.
“The original design based on the RV campground community pool needed a material that would both feel pool-like while also being functional in a high-traffic, commercial environment,” said Kait Paradowski, design director at Artaic, via email.
