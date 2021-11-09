Yiiiikes! Stevie J. Files For Divorce 7 Months After Faith Evans Creepin’ Accusations

9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest Astroworld victim, is in a medically induced coma in a Houston ICU.
Ezra suffered a severe brain injury during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s music festival at NRG Park on Friday.
Ezra was on his father’s shoulders when the crowd surge began. His dad, Treston Blount, lost consciousness and both were trampled at the front of the stage.
Dad and son were separated in the ensuing chaos. Ezra was transported to a hospital in critical condition and admitted into ICU under the name “John Doe.”
His family located him at the hospital and identified him.
They are distraught and demanding answers.
“How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security,” Ezra’s grandfather told ABC News.
Treston Blount launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his son’s medical expenses.
He wrote in the summary:
“We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy.”