Yiiiikes! Stevie J. Files For Divorce 7 Months After Faith Evans Creepin’ Accusations

What is happening here???

Super producer and reality star Stevie J appears to be over and done with his three-year marriage already. According to TMZ he officially filed for divorce from Faith Evans at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

The couple seemingly was on a great path, relationship-wise, with wife Faith just wishing Stevie J a happy birthday on her Instagram one week ago. Although from the caption Faith shared asking him to “hurry” back, it was clear that they did not spend his birthday together.

“Happy & blessed birthday Mr J!” Faith wrote in excitement. “Hurry up, so we can turn up!”

If this divorce new feels abrupt, it might be since they’ve been quiet — BUT earlier this year, there was some cheating accusations made before they both went quiet on social media. So, unfortunately, we can’t say that we’re completely shocked about the divorce news.

Stevie J’s ex Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of cheating on Stevie in April of 2021. The accusation occurred I made an outburst Joseline had in an online comment, airing out her alleged issues with Faith.

B***** you a h*e and your husband told me and my husband last week that you cheated on him with young ni***s and you do it all the time. Now talk about your crazy a** kid that almost killed Bonnie under your watch.”

Faith and Stevie were originally married in Las Vegas back in July 2018. The ceremony was intimate, taking place in their hotel room. If they do not have any biological children together.

So far, neither Stevie J nor Faith has spoken out publicly about the divorce news.

Are YOU shocked by this?