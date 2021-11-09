Connect with us

Yiiiikes! Stevie J. Files For Divorce 7 Months After Faith Evans Creepin’ Accusations

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Yiiiikes! Stevie J. Files For Divorce 7 Months After Faith Evans Creepin' Accusations
What is happening here???

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Super producer and reality star Stevie J appears to be over and done with his three-year marriage already. According to TMZ he officially filed for divorce from Faith Evans at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

 

 

The couple seemingly was on a great path, relationship-wise, with wife Faith just wishing Stevie J a happy birthday on her Instagram one week ago. Although from the caption Faith shared asking him to “hurry” back, it was clear that they did not spend his birthday together.

Happy & blessed birthday Mr J!” Faith wrote in excitement. “Hurry up, so we can turn up!”

 

If this divorce new feels abrupt, it might be since they’ve been quiet — BUT earlier this year, there was some cheating accusations made before they both went quiet on social media. So, unfortunately, we can’t say that we’re completely shocked about the divorce news.

Stevie J’s ex Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of cheating on Stevie in April of 2021. The accusation occurred I made an outburst Joseline had in an online comment, airing out her alleged issues with Faith.

B***** you a h*e and your husband told me and my husband last week that you cheated on him with young ni***s and you do it all the time. Now talk about your crazy a** kid that almost killed Bonnie under your watch.”

Faith and Stevie were originally married in Las Vegas back in July 2018. The ceremony was intimate, taking place in their hotel room. If they do not have any biological children together.

So far, neither Stevie J nor Faith has spoken out publicly about the divorce news.

Are YOU shocked by this?

Celebrities

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview: Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval Of Constantly ‘Attacking Women’

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

'Vanderpump Rules' Preview: Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval Of Constantly 'Attacking Women'
Lala Kent isn’t thrilled with Tom Sandoval’s recent behavior, and she’s letting Ariana and Katie know how she feels in this sneak peek of the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

After last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, in which Tom Sandoval yelled at Lala Kent for hating on Brock Davies because of his controversial past, Lala meets up with the girls to discuss what happened. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 9 episode of the Bravo series, Lala tries figuring out how Ariana Madix feels about her boyfriend always “attacking women verbally”.

“What was that?” Lala asks, to which Ariana says, “I don’t know. I kind of checked out at a certain point because I was just like, ‘Everyone’s yelling.”

“But Tom started the yelling,” Lala says, but Ariana interjects, “You know, that’s one of the things I like about him is that he…” Lala then cuts Ariana off and finishes her sentence for her: “Is that he yells at women?”

“He yells at anybody. It’s not women,” Ariana says, but Lala begs to differ. “He’s done it with Stassi [Schroeder]. I heard he purged on Katie [Maloney]. He’s like using the f*** word with Lisa [Vanderpump]. [He’s] kind of attacking women verbally.”

Ariana still disagrees and says he yells at all “people” — not just women. “I think Lala needs to take a step back. Tom is an equal opportunity yeller,” She adds during her private confessional.

Lala Kent on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ (BRAVO)

Lala then asks Ariana if she should be worried about seeing Tom again in the near future, but Ariana promises that he’ll “never be that person that comes into a room and just like, you know… he’s always going to be cordial and cool no matter what.”

But Lala makes a joke about Tom “oiling” people “up” before “bending” them over and and giving it to them without any “KY jelly”. Yes, really.

Want more drama? Watch the full video above and catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.

Celebrities

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In White Corset Top, Mini Skirt & Boots — New Photo

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Eminem
Hailie Jade was on her fashion A-game once again as she rocked an all-white ensemble and beige boots in a new photo.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers never wants fall to end. The 25-year-old daughter of Eminem posted a new pic on Instagram that showed the fashionista enjoying the cooler (but not too cold!) weather while dressed in a stylish white corset top and miniskirt. Hailie’s outfit put her toned legs, which were slightly covered up with knee-high beige boots, on full display.

Hailie added to her look with black sunglasses and a small black purse that she clutched in her hand. With her other hand, Hailie pushed some of her long brunette hair to the side. She looked super fierce in the photo, and in her caption, Hailie mentioned how much she’s been enjoying the fall season temperatures. “dear michigan weather, feel free to stay 55 degrees & sunny all season. kthanksbye,” she wrote, adding a kissy-face emoji.

Hailie’s been rocking some pretty fabulous outfits during pumpkin spice season. She usually shows off her chic clothing on her Instagram page, where she has over 2 million followers. On Oct. 19, Hailie sported a skintight short-sleeve black mini dress in one photo, while a different image shared weeks earlier showed the 25-year-old walking into a building in black leather flared pants and a sleeveless white knit tank top.

Eminem (Photo: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

At the start of the fall months, Hailie tried on a number of sweater weather-friendly outfits to show off to her TikTok followers. The Michigan State University alum posed in her bedroom in a bountiful of cute and cozy clothes, such as a gray turtle neck and loungewear pants, and a long-sleeved blue cardigan and shorts. Throughout all the outfit changes, Hailie kept on a pair of fuzzy white slippers to keep her feet warm.

Celebrities

Youngest Astroworld victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, in medically induced coma

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
Facebook

9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest Astroworld victim, is in a medically induced coma in a Houston ICU.

Ezra suffered a severe brain injury during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s music festival at NRG Park on Friday.

Ezra was on his father’s shoulders when the crowd surge began. His dad, Treston Blount, lost consciousness and both were trampled at the front of the stage.

Dad and son were separated in the ensuing chaos. Ezra was transported to a hospital in critical condition and admitted into ICU under the name “John Doe.”

His family located him at the hospital and identified him.

They are distraught and demanding answers.

“How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security,” Ezra’s grandfather told ABC News.

Treston Blount launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his son’s medical expenses.

He wrote in the summary:

“We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy.”

Posted in News

Tags: brain injury, Gofundme, medically induced coma, music festival, stampede, Travis Scott

