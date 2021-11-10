Beauty
10 Effective Home Remedies for Blackheads That Work
There are many remedies for preventing and eliminating blackheads. The safest and most economical are the home remedies. Instead of applying strong astringents and exfoliates, it is best to use the home remedies. Blackheads can occur repeatedly, so to prevent it from occurring frequently it has to be treated in the right way. Home remedies can be use without damaging the skin. There are many options to use at home safely and effectively.
1. Neem leaf: Neem is useful for any kind of skin disorder. Crush the tender neem leaves and apply on the skin which is affected with blackheads. Do this frequently.
2. Egg: Take an egg and separate the egg white from the yolk. Use the egg white only. Apply it on the face and let it dry.
3. Fullers Earth: Fuller’s earth is also known as Multani Mitti. Make a paste of multani mitti and little water or rosewater. Apply this to your face. Let it dry completely then wash.
4. Sandalwood: Sandalwood paste can be made and applied on face. Let this paste dry completely before washing it. This is good for removing the impurities from the face.
5. Cucumber: Take cucumber and put in a blender. Take the juice of the cucumber and put it on the face. This helps in tightening the pores and gives a very refreshing feeling.
6. Potato: Cut a potato in slices and rub the slice on the blackheads. Potato can be grated and applied also.
7. Orange: Orange peel can be crushed and used to clean the face.
8. Steam: Water can be heated and face placed over the steam at a safe distance. This softens the blackheads and makes it easy for removal.
9. Ice: Ice can be applied to face to tighten the pores.
10. Curd: 2 spoons of curd can be mixed with little pepper powder and then applied to the face.
These are the few home remedies which can be used to prevent blackheads. Apart from following these methods one should take care of the skin. Drink lots of water to flush out the toxins from the body. Stay hygienic. Wash the face with a good mild face wash and use minimal makeup if required. Do exercises and yoga which improve the blood circulation and keep the skin healthy.
Disclaimer: This article is not meant to provide health advice and is for general information only. Always seek the insights of a qualified health professional before embarking on any health program.
Glitter Nails: Easy Nail Art With Glitter Polish
As nail art becomes more of a trend, everyone wants to try out some intricate designs. If you have little or no brush skills or no steady hands, it can be quite difficult to achieve anything. Thankfully, you can create quick nail art looks with glitter nail polish. You can get simple nail art and amazing looking glitter nails with these five simple ways below.
Something on glitter polish
When using glitter nail polish, dark base colors usually look better. However, you can create lighter nude looks with it as well and also go dark if you prefer. Whatever your mood and preference, glitter polish can work for you.
You can find glitter polish at local drug stores, online or at specialty brand stores. The price range is also wide. You can pick super affordable polishes in different colors from different brands. The variety available is jaw dropping, so don’t be restricted to any polish. Be free to explore.
Glitter stripe
Overloading glitter is not so cool and that is why this nail art style is completely awesome. Take a chunky glitter polish and apply in one swipe over half of your manicured nail. This design looks sophisticated on the wearer and is interesting to create.
Glitter French tips
If you want glitter nails but don’t want a bold statement, this is the kind of simple nail art you should try. Remember the popular French manicure? You can achieve the same look and replace the tip for fine glitter polish. Choose a glitter nail polish with transparent base so you don’t worry about messing this up.
Glitter 3D nails
This nail art style is actually already made, the glitter only adds an attitude and attracts attention with added shine. All you need to do is add glitter on already prepared 3D nails. The result will be a more vibrant design that stands out. No skills are required for this look. Just attach 3D manicure and brush on some glitter on it for more shine.
Glitter fade
This look will work with a glitter polish that has bits of chunky and fine glitter combined. Begin to apply glitter from the bottom and fade upwards to the tip. More glitter will be concentrated on the bottom of the nails than the tips, causing a gradient effect look. If you don’t use excessively thick glitter, it is easy to produce this gradient look.
Glitter tipped
This is the opposite of glitter fade nails above. Instead of concentrating glitter polish at the bottom, it is at the tip of the nail. You can apply a base coat or just use glitter polish with a transparent base all through. Every time you bring the brush to apply, start at the tip and brush down the nail in short gentle strokes. The different layers will from the fade-in-tip effect.
From simply adding glitter to 3D nails to making easy French manicure tips, you can achieve quick and simple nail art with glitter nail polish. Try one out today and enjoy the eye-catching look of glitter nail art without stress. Very little skill is required for these nail art endeavors with glitter polish. You don’t need a super steady hand or in-depth experience and extensive knowledge. Don’t be left out of the nail art trend this season, jump right in with your personalized efforts and enjoy sophisticated looking manicures any time you want.
The Wellness Revolution
In the book ‘The Wellness Revolution’, Paul Zane Pfizer describes America’s wellness industry in the year 2000 as a US$200 billion industry (expected to grow to US$1 trillion within a decade), yet very few people actually understand the right concept of health. They believe they are in the pink of health if they do not fall ill as frequently as their friends or family members.
But being healthy is more than just not visiting the doctor. It is about approaching life with energy, happiness and passion. It is when you stop dragging yourself out of bed, when you do not need caffeine to stay awake and when you can end the day feeling refreshed instead of burnt out.
The simplest wellness plan is the SEED Concept.
S – Sleep and rest for six to eight hours daily
E – Exercise regularly
E – Emotional Stability (Don’t worry, be happy!)
D – Diet (Proper nutrition)
The first THREE requirements are relatively simple to fulfill. With a little discipline and practice, you can get a good night’s sleep, find the time for a brisk walk around the neighborhood and learn to think positive thoughts. The fourth, however, is a stumbling block for many people because they do not understand what proper nutrition is and how to get it.
The trouble with most people is that although they have a blatant disregard for or ignorance of nutrition, they expect to live longer lives. Others want convenient, healthy fast food but have no idea where to find it. Proper nutrients are defined as a balanced basket of food that enhances the immune system, boosts longevity and improves appearance, vitality and mental alertness. As a general rule, nutritious food must:
- Be plant-based
- Be wholesome and not in a form of extraction
- Have at least 12-15 varieties.
- Have ingredients that are natural and healthy (coffee and tea don’t fall into this category)
- Be rich in vitamins and minerals, and more importantly, anti-oxidants, phytonutrients and polysaccharides
- Enhance and not interfere with the functioning of the immune system
The importance of the right nutritional supplements has been understand until recently. Many people do not see the need to take these supplements, believing that the nutrients in their daily diets are sufficient to boost their immune system. That would be true if we had the proper nutrition.
How to Handle Your Own Nail Art: 3D Nails
Fashion trend have really been advancing and nail art along with them all. As far as manicures go, designing and decorating nails has become a huge part of dressing as a whole. From simple to zany and sophisticated nail art designs, you can add starts to enhance nail beauty and really enjoy it.
Fabulous 3D designs have become famous in the nail art world. 3D nail designing is applying different creative designs to the thumbnails, fingernails and toenails. Professionals have the job of getting this done at beauty parlors but you can definitely achieve some nail art looks by yourself. There are many YouTube videos explaining the details of 3D nail art so that even beginners can get it right. Ultimately, learning DIY 3D nails is not a difficult task. Let us walk you through the basics and necessities.
How to achieve the look
On fake nails, you will apply acrylic to make a mould for uniformity in nail design. The mould isn’t necessary if you are feeling artistic and sure you can take on the task. Using nail glue, you will attach the fake nails to your own nails for instant manicure. With different shapes, sizes and designs, you can create unique 3D nail art to fit your particular taste.
Required tools
Here is what you’re going to need for 3D nail art designs:
– 3D decorations
– Dotter or dotting pen
– Painting brushes
– Detailing brushes
– Rods, sticks and sticker gel for 3D design
Is it difficult?
It isn’t so difficult to achieve nail beauty with 3D nail designing. When you have interest, you can master the art through consistent practice. Professionals offer special training courses where you can learn the tricks and tips of nail art. If you don’t want something so intense, there are numerous YouTube videos to watch and learn from. Even detailed nail art books can teach you so much about achieving stunning looks. Practice makes perfect so take time out to practice your skills building up to the time you need them.
Must fake nails be used?
If the 3D nail art is applied to your real nails, you cannot easily remove parts or make corrections. This is, however, the opposite when it comes to fake nails. You can even throw the whole thing out if you mess up horribly. There is no way you’re throwing away your own fingers after getting it wrong.
Where to get 3D nail supplies
Online websites offer a variety of retail and wholesale products for anyone to buy. You don’t have to be a professional to purchase these supplies, and they can be use din so many ways to create stunning designs. If you are not sure what to get, you can buy whole sets for creating 3D nails. If you are ready to involve your creativity, pick out individual items and put your great skills to work.
Your friends will be asking for your manicure salon when they see the amazing designs made using professional tools will produce an equally professional outcome that will have people believing you had your nails done at a beauty parlor. You can have all this while saving money by doing it yourself.
Instead of spending a lot of money in beauty salons trying to achieve a great 3D nail art look, invest in some products and tools, spend some time practicing, and do your nails by yourself.
