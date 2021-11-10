10 Effective Home Remedies for Blackheads That Work

Share Pin 0 Shares

There are many remedies for preventing and eliminating blackheads. The safest and most economical are the home remedies. Instead of applying strong astringents and exfoliates, it is best to use the home remedies. Blackheads can occur repeatedly, so to prevent it from occurring frequently it has to be treated in the right way. Home remedies can be use without damaging the skin. There are many options to use at home safely and effectively.

1. Neem leaf: Neem is useful for any kind of skin disorder. Crush the tender neem leaves and apply on the skin which is affected with blackheads. Do this frequently.

2. Egg: Take an egg and separate the egg white from the yolk. Use the egg white only. Apply it on the face and let it dry.

3. Fullers Earth: Fuller’s earth is also known as Multani Mitti. Make a paste of multani mitti and little water or rosewater. Apply this to your face. Let it dry completely then wash.

4. Sandalwood: Sandalwood paste can be made and applied on face. Let this paste dry completely before washing it. This is good for removing the impurities from the face.

5. Cucumber: Take cucumber and put in a blender. Take the juice of the cucumber and put it on the face. This helps in tightening the pores and gives a very refreshing feeling.

6. Potato: Cut a potato in slices and rub the slice on the blackheads. Potato can be grated and applied also.

7. Orange: Orange peel can be crushed and used to clean the face.

8. Steam: Water can be heated and face placed over the steam at a safe distance. This softens the blackheads and makes it easy for removal.

9. Ice: Ice can be applied to face to tighten the pores.

10. Curd: 2 spoons of curd can be mixed with little pepper powder and then applied to the face.

These are the few home remedies which can be used to prevent blackheads. Apart from following these methods one should take care of the skin. Drink lots of water to flush out the toxins from the body. Stay hygienic. Wash the face with a good mild face wash and use minimal makeup if required. Do exercises and yoga which improve the blood circulation and keep the skin healthy.

Disclaimer: This article is not meant to provide health advice and is for general information only. Always seek the insights of a qualified health professional before embarking on any health program.