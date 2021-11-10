News
100-year-old Longmont man assaulted along Main Street has died
A 100-year-old Longmont man reported to have been assaulted along Main Street last month has died, police say.
Longmont police responded Oct. 25 to the 2200 block of Main Street on a report of the assault. The man was pushed from behind, causing him to fall into a parked vehicle and then hit the ground. He was taken to a hospital the same day. He died today, according to police.
According to police reports, the man was said to be a World War II veteran. Robin Ericson, communications and marketing manager with the Longmont Public Safety Department, was unable to confirm today if this was accurate.
The man told a bystander that he had been pushed from behind and fell into a parked car and then to the ground, according to a press release. The man, who had limited eyesight, said the person who pushed him was wearing pants with a blue checkered pattern on them. A witness described seeing a Black man between 40 and 50 years old, wearing black pants with blue squares, in the general area, the release said.
The cause and manner of the man’s death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. His name will be released by the coroner’s office.
Longmont officers have been investigating this case since the assault occurred. Police have spoken to people at businesses in the area and are asking anyone who may have video of the assault or any witnesses to contact Longmont Police Detective Cody Clark at 303-774-4392 and reference case No. 21-8933.
Two Denver startups hook investment deals on ABC’s “Shark Tank”
Two Denver startups are now swimming with sharks.
On Friday’s episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Wedfuly and Wad-Free walked away with deals from “sharks” Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, otherwise known as “Mr. Wonderful.”
Wedfuly
Denver-based Wedfuly was founded by Caroline Creidenberg, a former software engineer, in 2017.
It originally offered virtual wedding plan services. When the pandemic hit, Creidenberg pivoted and started helping run virtual wedding ceremonies on Zoom. The company handles the tech side of the event, which includes sending tripods and rental camera equipment to film the event and providing a remote production team to emcee and run the livestream.
On-site filming is done by the couple themselves or a tech-savvy friend or family member. Base packages range from $800 to $1,200, with add-ons available.
Creidenberg told BusinessDen that Shark Tank producers reached out to the company in March, and her segment was filmed in July.
“I was in there for an hour and a half, and I don’t remember anything that happened because there’s so much adrenaline going into it, and I feel like I blacked out,” Creidenberg said.
On the show, Creidenberg wore a wedding veil and asked for $200,000 in exchange for a 5% stake in the company. She told the group of investors that since March 2020, Wedfuly has put on 700 virtual weddings and done $1 million in sales with a 75% profit margin.
Three sharks quickly backed out. Daymond John said that, with the pandemic waning, people want to attend in-person weddings now more than ever. Lori Greiner said she loved Creidenberg’s story but the business wasn’t the right fit for her. And Mark Cuban cited scaling as a challenge.
O’Leary, on the other hand, was interested in the data Creidenberg could collect through Wedfuly. He offered $200,000 for a 20% stake in the company.
“I have a lot of other companies that service weddings,” O’Leary said. “I don’t think you’re worth $4 million. But it’s an interesting data feeder business if you’re willing to work with the other companies, so that we can sell your customers all of our other stuff.”
When Creidenberg asked O’Leary to lower the equity to 10%, he quickly declined. But Herjavec decided to take her up on that, saying he thinks she’s a “great operator, and I think you’re going to figure it out.”
“I couldn’t believe Robert came through and matched what I countered with, so I was beyond excited,” Creidenberg told BusinessDen. “I didn’t want to have to give up a ton of my business because I do own 100%, and it’s important that we have the ability to do what we think is best since we’re in the business every single day.”
“We’re excited to have Robert’s expertise, especially in the tech world, on our side,” she added. “As equally as exciting it is to get the money, it’s way more exciting to have Robert on our team — which is more valuable.”
Wedfuly plans to use the funds to invest in sales and marketing, Creidenberg said. The startup has four full-time and 15 part-time employees with an office in RiNo’s Taxi building at 3455 Ringsby Court.
Wad-Free
Wad-Free was the second Denver startup featured on the show. Cyndi Bray launched the company in June 2020 when she became frustrated with bed sheets wadding up in the washer and dryer.
Bray was walking home with her dog from the post office when she got the call to be on Shark Tank this summer, “and I started dancing down the street,” she said. She had applied even before she had received a prototype for her product.
Bray made a compelling pitch for her startup with a demonstration anyone who has washed sheets can relate to.
Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, which retails for $19, is a clip that attaches to the four corners of flat or fitted sheets to prevent them from tangling up in the washing or drying machine.
Bray walked into the Shark Tank and demonstrated the “terrible wad trio” she experienced prior to inventing Wad-Free.
“First up, there’s the tornado wad,” Bray said as she pulled twisted sheets out of a washer. “Yeah, that tangled mess isn’t clean. Next, we have the hostage-taker wad, where soggy items get trapped in the fitted sheet. And then there’s the burrito wad, where one sheet wraps itself around everything else in the load, and nothing inside dries.”
Bray, whose segment was filmed in July, told the “sharks” she has done $513,000 in sales since launching in June 2020. She told BusinessDen Monday that she’s now up to $1.1 million in lifetime sales.
Wad-Free costs $3.50 to make and Bray said she has a net profit of 38%, prompting praise from Cuban. She manufactures the product in Denver and has a utility patent, trademark and copyright.
Bray has an MBA and a background in advertising and graphic design, and she ran her own company for almost 20 years before her husband was diagnosed with a tumor in 2005. Wad-Free is now her full-time gig.
“I had to build everything on my own,” Bray told BusinessDen. “I’m not an engineer, and I don’t have an e-commerce background. I taught myself how to do my own CAD drawings to design the product and about injection molding. I had prototypes made at the Denver Public Library that I tested on my friends, family and strangers until I got a product that everyone universally loved.”
Bray asked the group of investors for $200,000 for a 5% stake in the company.
O’Leary, who said he sleeps naked on “the most expensive Egyptian cotton the world makes — thousands of dollars,” first questioned whether Wad-Free would damage the quality of his bed sheets. But Bray assured him that as long as the directions were followed for both the fabric and Wad-Free product, no harm would be done.
Cuban, on the other hand, said he “rarely” washes his sheets and doesn’t relate to the issue, so he walked away from the deal. Herjavec and John also backed out for similar reasons.
So, it came down to O’Leary and Greiner.
O’Leary offered $200,000 for 10% equity with a royalty of $1 million.
Greiner, who called Wad-Free a “genius product,” countered with $200,000 for 25% stake in the business. She said she wanted to run a Wad-Free infomercial and pair the product with Better Bedder, a Shark Tank product she invested in that keeps fitted sheets from slipping off the bed.
“I know it sounds like a lot. But let me tell you, I know how to make millionaires,” Greiner said. “It’s what I do, so that’s my offer. I want to be in it with you day in and day out and blow this up.”
Bray asked Greiner if she would do 10% equity, but the QVC-TV celebrity said she wouldn’t go below 20. O’Leary, in turn, said he would drop his equity to 5%.
In the end, Bray decided to partner with O’Leary due to his low equity stake.
“The way it turned out was the last thing I expected, to be honest,” Bray told BusinessDen. “The product is clearly more in Lori’s wheelhouse as a consumer product, but I was not willing to give up that much equity, and I went with Kevin because it was a better long term play. I liked the fact that he reduced his equity as the two sharks started battling for me. It was fast and furious.”
Bray does all the fulfilment for Wad-Free out of her home, and she has no full-time employees. In early 2022, she plans to introduce a new Wad-Free product designed for blankets and duvet covers.
Other local Shark Tank alums
Other local companies that have appeared on Shark Tank include BeerMkr, a countertop home brewer that did not receive a deal in its May episode, and Carbondale-based MoutainFlow, which sells eco-friendly wax for skis and snowboards and received a $300,000 deal for a 20% stake from Barbara Corcoran and O’Leary.
McSquares, which finalized a new deal with Mr. Wonderful for $50,000 for 11% of the company, was featured on Shark Tank in May last year, and Golf Kicks struck a deal with Mark Cuban on an October 2019 episode.
A Fort Collins donut maker that appeared on the show has since both filed for bankruptcy and opened three new locations.
GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into 3 companies
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.
The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an arduous, yearslong reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates as a whole.
“It’s over now,” said Nick Heymann of William Blair, who has followed GE for years. “In a digital economy, there’s no real room for it.”
The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including its appliances, and last year, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded.
The breakup marks the apogee of those efforts, divvying up an empire created in the 1980s under Jack Welch, one of America’s first CEO “superstars.”
GE’s stock became one of the most sought after on Wall Street under Welch, routinely outperforming peers and the broader market. Through the 1990s, it returned 1,120.6% on investments. GE’s revenue grew nearly fivefold during Welch’s tenure, and the company’s value increased 30-fold.
Yet the stock began to lag in the summer of 2001, the waning days of Welch’s rule. As the decade came to a close, GE was struck by near ruin with the arrival of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. General Electric’s vulnerabilities were laid bare and the epicenter was GE Capital, the company’s financial wing.
Its shares lost 80% of their value from the start of 2008 into the first few months of 2009 and has only recently begun to recover as the company unwinds much of what Welch built. The stock is up almost 30% this year as the asset sales keep coming.
Shares in Boston-based General Electric Co. ended Tuesday up $2.87, or 2.7%, to $111.29, a new high for the year.
GE’s aviation unit, it’s most profitable, will keep General Electric in the name. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and its energy segment, including renewable energy, power and digital operations in early 2024.
The decision to split at GE was well received Tuesday, both in general markets and by those who had pushed for the change.
“The strategic rationale is clear: three well-capitalized, industry leading public companies, each with deeper operational focus and accountability, greater strategic flexibility and tailored capital allocation decisions,” wrote Trian Fund Management, a large stakeholder whose founding partner serves on GE’s board.
Heymann, of William Blair, said the conglomerate model no longer works in a marketplace in which only the quick and agile survive.
GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp will become nonexecutive chairman of the health care company, with GE maintaining a 19.9% stake in the unit. Peter Arduini will serve as president and CEO of GE Healthcare effective Jan. 1. Scott Strazik will become CEO of the combined renewable energy, power, and digital business. Culp will lead the aviation business along with John Slattery, who will remain its CEO.
Culp achieved a major milestone this year in reshaping General Electric with a $30 billion deal to combine GE’s aircraft leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings. Because the arrangement pushed GE Capital Aviation Services into a separate business, Culp essentially closed the books on GE Capital, the financial division that nearly sank the entire company during the 2008 financial crisis.
GE said Tuesday that it expects operational costs of about $2 billion related to the split, which will require board approval.
The company also announced Tuesday that it expects to lower its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.
The question now is whether other conglomerates will see their own company structure as a relic of the past.
The decision to break up General Electric, an industrial bellwether, could set into motion similar actions at other large conglomerates with the “urge to demerge,” according to RBC Capital Markets.
“GE’s announcement today could embolden the boards of several other Multi-Industry companies to move ahead on more aggressive portfolio simplification moves, including Emerson, Roper Technologies, and 3M,” analysts with the firm wrote.
Unlike GE, which continued to shed assets this year, all three industrial conglomerates have underperformed the S&P 500 in 2021.
___
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report from New York.
Eagles have more questions than answers 9 games into season
PHILADELPHIA — With a rookie coach learning on the job and a second-year quarterback in his first season as the full-time starter, the Philadelphia Eagles experienced typical growing pains in an inconsistent first half.
They’re 3-6 with more questions than answers at this point.
Nick Sirianni made a strong first impression in his debut as an NFL head coach. But since a season-opening 32-6 win at Atlanta, his game plans and play calling have been questionable.
At least, Sirianni has already mastered being accountable.
“First and foremost, whatever the issues are on this team offensively, defensively, special teams-wise, it all starts with me and me first,” Sirianni said Monday.
The Eagles still don’t know whether Jalen Hurts can be a franchise quarterback after 13 career starts, including the last four games of 2020. Hurts has shown flashes of excellence mixed with plenty of inconsistency. He’s a legitimate dual-threat player who plays with poise under pressure. But he also struggles with accuracy and seems to miss an open receiver for a big play once a game or more.
“I’m not satisfied with losing,” Hurts said. “I never will be as long as I’m here on this Earth. We have to find ways to come out. We have done it. Doing it consistently, there’s an urgency around here. There’s a ‘want to’ around here. There’s an effort around here. Doing it consistently, coming out and dominating from the jump. Taking advantages of the opportunities we have.
“You go against the best of the best in this league. When we have those opportunities, you have to take advantage of them. That’s something that I’ve learned in this young beginning time for me.”
The schedule eases for the Eagles over the final eight games, with four games against Washington (2-6) and the New York Giants (3-6) and one against the New York Jets (2-6).
“We have to play better. We have to coach better to be able to do that,” Sirianni said. “But I think you’ve seen us in a spot where when we’re playing consistent, we can play pretty well. But the consistency is not there right yet, consistently. That’s my job as a head coach to get it there, but I do believe we have everybody in this building we need to win this division and to win football games, to be able to move on.”
WHAT’S WORKING
After putting too much of the burden on Hurts, Sirianni has turned to the run game the past two weeks. The Eagles ran for 236 yards in a 44-6 win at Detroit and had 176 more against the Chargers in a 27-24 loss Sunday. They’ve relied on veteran Jordan Howard, who was on the practice squad the first seven games until Miles Sanders was injured. Howard has 128 yards and three of the team’s six TDs rushing in the past two outings.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The pass defense has been awful most of the season. Five quarterbacks have completed at least 80% of their passes against the Eagles. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s passive scheme has been criticized even by his own players. Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox spoke out against it last month.
STOCK UP
First-round draft pick DeVonta Smith has 38 catches for 537 yards and two TDs. He had his second 100-yard receiving game against the Chargers. Smith is playing up to expectations after the Eagles traded up to select him at No. 10 overall.
STOCK DOWN
Linebacker Alex Singleton began the season as the team’s top player at a weak position. His snap counts have gone down six straight weeks and he played just 10 defensive snaps against the Chargers.
INJURIES
Sanders will miss his third game this week. The Eagles lost left guard Isaac Seumalo for the season in September and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks has been sidelined since Week 2 but is expected to return.
KEY NUMBER
75.5
That’s the completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks. The defense is on pace to set an NFL record for worst completion percentage. The 2016 Lions allowed QBs to complete 72.7% of their passes.
NEXT STEPS
The Eagles visit the Denver Broncos (5-4) on Sunday. The Broncos have won two in a row including a 30-16 rout at Dallas, after losing four in a row.
