2017 Became the Year of BITCOINmining. Is It Profitable to Do This in 2018,Is It Worth It to Mining?
2017 became the year of BITCOIN mining. Is it profitable to do this in 2018, is it worth it to mining?
Crypto Mining LTD is a proven service offering flexible tariff plans.
Cloud mining allows you to “enter” the production of crypto-currency with relatively low costs, while making a profit (although less than in mining on its own powerful equipment).
Thus, for 2018, you can recommend closer look at cloud solutions, as well as monitor the appearance of new and development of old, but undervalued altcoins, distributing computing power and investment so as to extract what is most profitable for the near future, or has the potential to growth. What will happen in the long term is difficult to predict, since the market of crypto-currency is still weakly predictable.
Bitcoin – is it profitable mining now? As it was already said earlier, by the end of 2017 the complexity of bitcoin mining jumped dramatically. Similarly, the profitability of mining has changed: for example, if on February 20, 2017, earnings on a conditional ASIC miner with a rate of 14 tehrayshes (theoretical maximum for S9) amounted to about 7.99 USD per day, now the daily return will be about 12 USD.
It is important to take into account that such growth became possible only because of the growth of the rate. If BTC was worth about 1000 USD, and revenues would be significantly lower.
It can be assumed that the complexity will continue to grow, and the production of bitcoin will become the prerogative of large farms with sufficient capacities. Mining it alone ceases to be profitable right now, to create a competitive farm, you need big expenses.
Crypto Mining LTD
One of the most popular services among citizens of the United States and United Kingdom. The company’s servers are located in Ireland, which guarantees stable operation and low risk of equipment failure. To pluses it is necessary to carry fifteen languages inside the site for convenience of using clients from all over the world, convenient interface of a site – to the beginning user it will not be difficult to understand the intricacies of work on the site. Also there is online support for consultants 24/7.
The client has 7 fixed tariff plans. Users are offered to rent servers with different types of capacity up to 3125000 Gh / s per customer. The cost of these plans ranges from $ 10 to $ 500,000. To understand how profitable to rent a capacity in this company, you can use the calculator on the main page of the site.
The company’s equipment today:
Hardware based on Solar chips at 16 nm, Neptune at 20 nm, machines – Spondoolies-Tech SP50, Bitmain Antminer S9, AntMiner S7, AntMiner S5, Antminer S3, AntMiner R4, C3SS5 (Smart Heat), Avalon 6, Spondoolies-Tech SP35 for the SHA256 algorithm.
MINER TITAN for the SCRYPT algorithm.
iBeLink DM384M for the X11 algorithm.
New products:
The novelty is the computing devices based on 28 nm chips of the latest models and 16 nm chips BitFury, which are leaders in energy saving.
To go to the company’s website, go to: https://crypto-mining.ltd
Customer Support 24/7
Let’s Create Some Art Out of This Planet: Mars4 & Sketchar Martians888 Art Contest
If you ever heard of CryptoPunks and always wanted to create an NFT yourself – now it’s your time! Let’s create 888 unique Martians!
Collaboration of Mars4 and Sketchar announces exclusive Martians888 Art Contest. Open up your inner Leonardo da Vinci to create a one-of-a-kind Martian avatar.
Best 888 Martian NFT avatars will form an exciting component of the Mars4 Metaverse – P2E gaming ecosystem where you can explore a geographically exact 3D virtual Mars, own and customize your land and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT!
MARS4 Metaverse. Why should I get excited?
Mars4 – centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property with MARS4 Tokens and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Attractive tokenomics of Mars4 leverages NFT Mars Land, Gamification, and Token Redistribution.
The Mars4 project’s development team has modeled a detailed 3D map of Mars’ terrain after NASA’s Mars data. Think of it as Mars’ equivalent of the 2001 Google Earth 3D map. The total area of the Red Planet is divided into 99.888 unique land plots, each represented by a unique NFT.
Mars4 is a platform that allows people to own and access the virtual Metaverse world which features the fourth planet in our solar system, Mars. The Mars4 Metaverse will have multiple play to earn games combining the best of Decentraland, Star Atlas and Axie Infinity.
The NFT project is powered by cryptocurrency, which makes it more accessible to people all around the world. Dual tokenomics of Mars4 contains Mars Land NFTs and MARS4 dollars. There is an initial supply of 4 billion MARS4 Tokens that are used as the main currency on the Metaverse of which 1/3rd will be sent to mint the limited supply of NFT land plots.
Earn passive income by simply holding Mars Land
The platform operates on Ethereum, allowing users to benefit from high transaction processing speeds. Aside from owning a parcel of land on Mars, users also get the opportunity to benefit from their land plots. In the future, Mars NFTs will be open for staking, and liquidity mining, thus earning passive income to their owners.
The Mars4 platform is the first blockchain-based project to allow collectors to receive passive income through their NFTs. When a collector owns a land plot NFT, they are automatically included in the Mars4 yield generating system. This system ensures each transaction performed on the platform redistributes MARS4 tokens to the NFT holders.
Before the launch of Metaverse, epochs are introduced to redistribute passive income for Mars landlords. The scarcity model is designed to provide a yield for NFT owners as soon as possible, as there are no transactions until the game is not yet launched.
Each Epoch starts after a new batch of 10,000 NFTs is sold. 51% of income from the Land NFTs are redistributed to the previous NFT owners, starting in Epoch 1. As more than 50,000 NFTs were sold already, Mars4 entered the first epoch on September 24th, 2021. There already sits more than 17 million MARS4 tokens in Epoch1 Redistribution.
Mars4 and Sketchar Collaboration: Martians888
Mars4.me, a Mars themed Metaverse powered by Mars Land NFTs and Play to Earn (P2E) gaming mechanics is announcing a campaign for artists to contribute to the creation of 888 unique Martian Avatars (imagine CryptoPunks on Mars) that will be minted as NFTs and form a core part of the Mars4 world. This is a unique chance for artists to break through and make a name for themselves in the exciting world of Web3, NFTs and P2E gaming.
Mars4 collaborates with Sketchar to make the Martians888 collection come to life! Open up your inner Leonardo da Vinci and create one of 888 unique Martians on Sketchar application. All you need to do is download the Sketchar app, tap the Martians icon in the Creative Hub, fill in the outline template for a Martian in your style and share it on the Martians888 collection. You will need to keep the initial outline of the Martian, but you can add accessories or environments. The art contest started on November 8th and will end on the 30th.
Sketchar is a mobile platform with a suite of tools for growing artistic skills, creating art, and selling it right from the application. It provides augmented reality for drawing, artificial intelligence for turning images into cartoons, and more to enhance people’s artistic skills. The company is backed by Snap, Boost VC, and IMI.VC. Sketchar has been honored with the Webby Awards for Best Use of Augmented Reality 2018, the most prestigious award for digital products. For more information, please visit sketchar.io.
The 888 best Martians will be selected by the Sketchar community and a special jury composed of the Mars4 executive team and experts from the world of Crypto Art and NFT gaming. If your Martian is chosen, you will receive a share of the $35,000 USD bonus pool. These artworks are going to be promoted and sold on the Sketchar marketplace and other NFT marketplaces.
Conclusion
Mars4 NFTs are a rare combination of the NFT benefits of proof of ownership of something both scarce and beautiful, and passive income generation.
Unlike other NFT projects, Mars4 has revenue assurance from its NFT yield generating protocols. It is therefore not just an artistic and exploration medium for content creators, individuals, and businesses, but an excellent source of passive income.
Without further delay, be a part of the exciting Martians888 collection! Start crafting your NFT avatar right away and let it celebrate with its other 887 friends on Mars.
Alephium-Launches its Mainnet Providing Secure Smart Contracts
- Collaboration of these two features provides a secure, decentralized network.
- Alephium employs the core bitcoin stack design and UTXO transactions.
Alephium has officially launched its mainnet after robust testing and auditing. This launch is set on its recent achievements, including the $3.6 million pre-sale funding round, which just concluded a few months back. It has been designed to bring innovation on various proven features of legacy networks similar to Bitcoin’s security and Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities.
The network load is effectively distributed by deploying its unique BlockFlow sharding technique in such a way that it provides scalability for smart contracts and Dapps, making sure the network fees are at a minimum, thus making sure developers don’t look for other options. Unlike other sharding approaches, the sharding technique takes single-step cross-shard transactions and a structure that removes any chances of a 1% shard attack.
Speaking on the mainnet launch, Alephium Founder and core developer Cheng Wang states:
“It’s made to support powerful, scalable yet user-friendly decentralized applications and protocols. We welcome the community of developers and miners to join us in improving the ecosystem one project at a time.”
In a case of a 1% shard attack where a singular party dominates a single shard hashing capacity, thus it compromises the entire network. Alephium makes sure that only a 51% attack can compromise the network through the decentralized way. Moreover, efficiency in energy achieved through the Proof-of-Less-Work (PoLW) consensus mechanism proves that the difficulty that arises from mining is figured through a set of tokenomics and physical work, thus decreasing the network’s footprint on the environment.
Core Bitcoin Stack Design
Remarkable stability and security are offered by the bitcoin network, although there are throughput and scalability drawbacks. Alephium takes a different way of solving this drawback even though layer-2 scaling solutions aim to solve it. Alephium employs the core bitcoin stack design and UTXO transactions and incorporates sharding to achieve similar results at the layer 1 level.
Further highlighting the network’s EVM capabilities, Wang states,
“Alephium offers a whole new programming paradigm for decentralized applications, ideally suited for performance-oriented and secure DeFi. Leveraging Alephium’s custom virtual machine, dApps can now benefit from the security offered by the stateful UTXO model without sacrificing the power and expressiveness of smart contracts.”
Moreover, the incorporation of Ethereum-native features like smart contracts and Dapp support is taken place, thus assisting in making the network lucrative for DeFi developers allowing for stronger security of the Bitcoin network. Collaboration of these two features provides a secure, decentralized network. Thus provides accessibility, user-friendly applications, and open protocols.
Bleeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s
Digital artist Bleeple cemented his place in the history books with this one. Auction house Christie’s sold his human-size 3D video sculpture and NFT hybrid in their first live event since the pandemic. The piece exceeded expectations, the projections had “Human One” selling for $15M and it almost doubled that. Does this hybrid format open a new chapter for NFT art? We wouldn’t know, but Bleeple’s piece sold alongside works from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, and Peter Doig.
Related Reading | NFTs And Play-To-Earn Are The Future Of Gaming, States EA CEO
A better question might be, are NFT artists willing to put this much effort into their pieces?
What Do We Know About “Human One” By Bleeple?
The real-life installation is almost 7 Ft. high and consists of four screens. It has a computer at the base. The environment the astronaut-like figure walks through is ever-changing. According to Christie’s “it’s drawn at random from a data pool of the artist’s visual creations that is accessed via the Ethereum blockchain.” Not only that, Barrons.com informs us that “Beeple’s plan is to shift the generative art images over time “in response to current events,” Christie’s said. The result will be “an eternally contemporary work of art.”
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5phhwNZaxV
— beeple (@beeple) November 10, 2021
But wait, why would they use the Ethereum blockchain where a normal database would suffice? We hope that the owner doesn’t have to pay gas fees for that. The clips are one minute long and the piece keeps changing 24 hours a day. In any case, Ethereum hosts the NFT attached to “Human One.” A crucial piece of the pie, since Bleeple is known for his record-breaking “Everydays – The First 5000 Days.” It was the first NFT Christie’s auctioned and it went for $69M.
In any case, Mike Winkelmann AKA Bleeple described “Human One” as “the first portrait of a human born in the metaverse.” He told Christie’s, “I want to make something that people can continue to come back to and find new meaning in. And the meaning will continue to evolve. That to me is super-exciting. It feels like I now have this whole other canvas.”
ETH price chart for 11/10/2021 on Kraken | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
What Do We Know About The Auction And The New Owner?
According to Barrons again, “the auction focused on art created since 1980.” The event was “live-streamed to the world with specialists in London and Hong Kong manning the phones and projected on video screens in New York.“ The following videos capture all the action. In the first one, Bleeple himself gives us a backstage tour to Christie’s headquarters. In the second one, a fan screen-captured the moment in which the auctioneer sells Bleeple’s piece.
— Alex Roman (@3rd7th) November 10, 2021
Related Reading | Why Chainlink Labs Is Collabing With Palm Network NFT Space’s Development
Why do they say $25M in the video but the official Christie’s page says $28.9M? That information is above our paygrade. We did find who the lucky new owner is, though. Crypto-focused family office Dialectic’s Managing Director, Ryan Zurrer. A notorious NFT collector that used to be the Web3 Foundation’s director. In his announcement tweet, Zurrer thanked Bleeple “for the visionary innovation, amazing new energy and hilarious positive vibes that you’ve brought to both crypto and art.”
Secured the ONE. Thank you @beeple for the visionary innovation, amazing new energy and hilarious positive vibes that you’ve brought to both crypto and art. gn pic.twitter.com/XfhmxM9Luj
— Ryan Zurrer (@kukulabanze) November 10, 2021
In his response tweet, Bleeple said “INSANELY HONORED to be in this collection.”
That’s the “Human One” story so far.
Featured Image: "Human One" screenshot | Charts by TradingView
