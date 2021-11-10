Connect with us

News

3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck-ton of stores around Colorado

Published

2 mins ago

on

3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck-ton of stores around Colorado
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Anyone who’s secretly or openly craving chicken sandwiches, tenders and nuggets is in for a real treat this week.

Three local and national chicken chains have announced their expansion around Colorado in the coming days and months.

Dave’s Hot Chicken out of Los Angeles debuted its first Denver store back in April on South Broadway. Now it’s opening its second Colorado location Friday on Platte Street. The counter-service spot sells chicken tenders and sliders with seven levels of heat (No Spice on up to Reaper). And it’s cheap for the quantity: $12.69 for a large tender, slider and fries combo. 99 S. Broadway and 1615 Platte St., daveshotchicken.com 

Stephan Werk, Provided by Birdcall

Gluten-free nuggets from Birdcall, which is expanding to Boulder this month.

Denver’s own Birdcall gets its first Boulder location on Friday, followed by a second on Monday, Nov. 22. The automated fast-casual restaurant (ordering takes place at kiosks) is coming to Whole Foods on Pearl Street as well as a standalone store on 29th Street. Gluten-free nuggets, crispy chicken strips, chicken salads and sandwiches are the rage here, priced from $4.95 (six-piece nug) to $24 (15-piece strip). 2905 Pearl St. and 1675 29th St., Boulder, eatbirdcall.com 

1636552510 692 3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck ton of stores

James Tran, Provided by Crack Shack

Bone-in fried chicken from Crack Shack, which is opening two more locations next year in Colorado. (James Tran, Provided by Crack Shack)

Finally, The Crack Shack started in San Diego but just opened its first Colorado stall inside Grange Hall, with two more locations on the way, near Park Meadows Mall and in RiNo. Unlike the first kiosk, these next Crack Shacks will be standalone operations with outdoor patios and full menus of bone-in fried chicken ($17 for five pieces), Double Clucker sandwiches ($12) and platters with miso-maple buttered biscuits ($50-$65). 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., in Grange Hall, and coming in 2022 to 2801 Walnut St. and Park Meadows crackshack.com      

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Want companies to stop curating your social media, internet results? Ken Buck’s new bill is meant to help

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Want companies to stop curating your social media, internet results? Ken Buck’s new bill is meant to help
google news

Social media and other internet platforms rely on algorithms to curate what users see based on information the companies collect as people scroll through their feeds. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has introduced in a bill in the U.S. House aimed at curbing that.

Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is sponsoring a bipartisan companion bill to one in the U.S. Senate, dubbed “The Filter Bubble Transparency Act,” that would require companies to alert users the companies use algorithms that rely on personal data. The bill would require companies to give users the option to see content without those algorithms, and to switch back and forth. A similar bill was introduced in 2019.

“I guess it’s a good business practice if you’re Facebook or Google, but what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to increase engagement on their platforms so that they can advertise to people. The challenge is that we end up with a more polarized citizenry and really a country that knows less about what other people think on an issue and therefore have …. less understanding, less patience maybe for other thoughts because all they’ve been fed are their own views over and over again,” Buck said in an interview Tuesday.

Some social media platforms such as Facebook, allow users to change their feeds and view them in chronological order, rather than just what’s targeted at them, but users have to select this option every time they want to see their recent posts.

Buck wants consumers to have the choice to view content not just chronologically at all times, but without what he refers to as manipulation.

“With Google, if you put in search results, and you don’t have an algorithm, you’re going to get back one set of results. If you do have an algorithm based on what you’ve opened in the past, you’re going to get back another set,” he said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

More than 50 years after opening, Heaton Bay Campground is still a favorite

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

More than 50 years after opening, Heaton Bay Campground is still a favorite
google news

More than a half-century ago, Dillon Ranger District volunteer Bob Reinert camped for the first time at the U.S. Forest Service’s Heaton Bay Campground.

“They had the best fish,” he said.

More than 50 years later, Heaton Bay Campground may look and sound a lot different considering the larger crowds that frequently flock to the popular camping site. But even in 2021, the spot has retained the same jaw-dropping, easy-to-access amenities that attract visitors from all over to the shores of Dillon Reservoir.

The campground — which is located along Dillon Dam Road — currently has 81 campsites that provide lakefront access for fishing, motorized and non-motorized boating and, in more recent years, stand-up paddleboarding.

The campground is an ideal location for recreationists of varying fitness levels to easily access the Summit County recpath system, and its proximity to the recpath means it’s just a short run or ride away from some of the most extravagant backdrops in the area.

google news
Continue Reading

News

RiNo property rejected for apartment rezoning sells for $22M

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

RiNo property rejected for apartment rezoning sells for $22M
google news

Two parcels at the edge of RiNo that were the subject of a rejected rezoning request last year have sold.

Chicago-based Golub & Co. and Denver-based Formativ — which already own 13 acres in the Denargo Market area — said Monday they had added 3275 and 3315 Denargo St., which total 3.82 acres.

The purchase price was $21.6 million, according to the Henry Group brokers Patrick Henry and Boston Weir, who represented the seller.

The parcels are currently home to a vacant 32,751-square-foot warehouse and a 62,000-square-foot LoDo Self Storage & Moving Center facility, according to the Henry Group.

“This acquisition in one of Denver’s most sought-after submarkets further demonstrates our commitment to Denargo Market and the long-term vitality of this neighborhood,” Golub Vice President of Acquisitions David Smith said in a statement.

In 2020, Texas-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors, which was under contract to buy the site, asked the city to rezone it. The firm wanted to build two 12-story buildings with 650 combined apartments.

But the Denver City Council voted 7-6 that May to reject the rezoning request. Cypress had voluntarily agreed to restrict 10 percent of the units to those making up to 80 percent of the area median income. But several council members who voted against the rezoning said that amount of “affordable housing” was not enough.

“I do not believe it is consistent with our planned goals, especially around equity and housing and health and safety and connectivity,” Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who represents the district, said at the May 2020 meeting.

BusinessDen file

The 3315 Denargo St. lot is home to a vacant warehouse.

The properties were sold by Aftco LLC and LoDo Self Storage LLC. The site was listed for $24 million.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending