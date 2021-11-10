News
3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck-ton of stores around Colorado
Anyone who’s secretly or openly craving chicken sandwiches, tenders and nuggets is in for a real treat this week.
Three local and national chicken chains have announced their expansion around Colorado in the coming days and months.
Dave’s Hot Chicken out of Los Angeles debuted its first Denver store back in April on South Broadway. Now it’s opening its second Colorado location Friday on Platte Street. The counter-service spot sells chicken tenders and sliders with seven levels of heat (No Spice on up to Reaper). And it’s cheap for the quantity: $12.69 for a large tender, slider and fries combo. 99 S. Broadway and 1615 Platte St., daveshotchicken.com
Denver’s own Birdcall gets its first Boulder location on Friday, followed by a second on Monday, Nov. 22. The automated fast-casual restaurant (ordering takes place at kiosks) is coming to Whole Foods on Pearl Street as well as a standalone store on 29th Street. Gluten-free nuggets, crispy chicken strips, chicken salads and sandwiches are the rage here, priced from $4.95 (six-piece nug) to $24 (15-piece strip). 2905 Pearl St. and 1675 29th St., Boulder, eatbirdcall.com
Finally, The Crack Shack started in San Diego but just opened its first Colorado stall inside Grange Hall, with two more locations on the way, near Park Meadows Mall and in RiNo. Unlike the first kiosk, these next Crack Shacks will be standalone operations with outdoor patios and full menus of bone-in fried chicken ($17 for five pieces), Double Clucker sandwiches ($12) and platters with miso-maple buttered biscuits ($50-$65). 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., in Grange Hall, and coming in 2022 to 2801 Walnut St. and Park Meadows crackshack.com
Want companies to stop curating your social media, internet results? Ken Buck’s new bill is meant to help
Social media and other internet platforms rely on algorithms to curate what users see based on information the companies collect as people scroll through their feeds. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has introduced in a bill in the U.S. House aimed at curbing that.
Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is sponsoring a bipartisan companion bill to one in the U.S. Senate, dubbed “The Filter Bubble Transparency Act,” that would require companies to alert users the companies use algorithms that rely on personal data. The bill would require companies to give users the option to see content without those algorithms, and to switch back and forth. A similar bill was introduced in 2019.
“I guess it’s a good business practice if you’re Facebook or Google, but what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to increase engagement on their platforms so that they can advertise to people. The challenge is that we end up with a more polarized citizenry and really a country that knows less about what other people think on an issue and therefore have …. less understanding, less patience maybe for other thoughts because all they’ve been fed are their own views over and over again,” Buck said in an interview Tuesday.
Some social media platforms such as Facebook, allow users to change their feeds and view them in chronological order, rather than just what’s targeted at them, but users have to select this option every time they want to see their recent posts.
Buck wants consumers to have the choice to view content not just chronologically at all times, but without what he refers to as manipulation.
“With Google, if you put in search results, and you don’t have an algorithm, you’re going to get back one set of results. If you do have an algorithm based on what you’ve opened in the past, you’re going to get back another set,” he said.
Casey Fiesler, who teaches and researches technologies and online communities as a fellow for the Silicon Flatirons Institute for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship, said she worries about highly personalized feeds contributing to confirmation bias. For example, she often heard in the wake of the last election people saying, “I haven’t heard of a single person who voted for Joe Biden,” and alternately, “I don’t know a single person who voted for Donald Trump.”
Thirty years ago, if someone said that about a specific candidate during an election, they might have also understood that the number of people they are connected with is not very large or representative of the population as a whole.
“But when you’re on social media, it feels like your world is bigger. It feels like you’re seeing more perspective because you’re scrolling through thousands and thousands of posts on Facebook, including stuff from people you don’t follow, if you follow groups or it’s recommending content … ” Fiesler said.
Still, the professor wonders how long users would like not having that curation, which shows them content they would be interested in seeing, particularly on platforms like TikTok.
Buck’s bill provides exemptions: companies would still be able to restrict content for children and it would not apply to companies that collect data from fewer than 1 million people, did not have more than 500 employees in the most recent six-month period and averaged less than $50 million annually in gross receipts over the more recent three-year period. It also wouldn’t apply to companies doing research that isn’t for profit or other types of algorithms.
The Chamber of Progress, a tech industry group that calls itself center-left, released a statement opposing the legislation, saying minsinformation, spam and hate speech will be allowed to spread online if algorithms are removed. It cited a Morning Consult survey, showing a majority of users wanting stricter content standards on Facebook.
But Buck dismissed those complaints. He said the bill would not affect protections already in place for all users and only applies to algorithms targeting some users based on specific interests or personal data collected about them.
More than 50 years after opening, Heaton Bay Campground is still a favorite
More than a half-century ago, Dillon Ranger District volunteer Bob Reinert camped for the first time at the U.S. Forest Service’s Heaton Bay Campground.
“They had the best fish,” he said.
More than 50 years later, Heaton Bay Campground may look and sound a lot different considering the larger crowds that frequently flock to the popular camping site. But even in 2021, the spot has retained the same jaw-dropping, easy-to-access amenities that attract visitors from all over to the shores of Dillon Reservoir.
The campground — which is located along Dillon Dam Road — currently has 81 campsites that provide lakefront access for fishing, motorized and non-motorized boating and, in more recent years, stand-up paddleboarding.
The campground is an ideal location for recreationists of varying fitness levels to easily access the Summit County recpath system, and its proximity to the recpath means it’s just a short run or ride away from some of the most extravagant backdrops in the area.
Read the full story from our partner at summitdaily.com.
RiNo property rejected for apartment rezoning sells for $22M
Two parcels at the edge of RiNo that were the subject of a rejected rezoning request last year have sold.
Chicago-based Golub & Co. and Denver-based Formativ — which already own 13 acres in the Denargo Market area — said Monday they had added 3275 and 3315 Denargo St., which total 3.82 acres.
The purchase price was $21.6 million, according to the Henry Group brokers Patrick Henry and Boston Weir, who represented the seller.
The parcels are currently home to a vacant 32,751-square-foot warehouse and a 62,000-square-foot LoDo Self Storage & Moving Center facility, according to the Henry Group.
“This acquisition in one of Denver’s most sought-after submarkets further demonstrates our commitment to Denargo Market and the long-term vitality of this neighborhood,” Golub Vice President of Acquisitions David Smith said in a statement.
In 2020, Texas-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors, which was under contract to buy the site, asked the city to rezone it. The firm wanted to build two 12-story buildings with 650 combined apartments.
But the Denver City Council voted 7-6 that May to reject the rezoning request. Cypress had voluntarily agreed to restrict 10 percent of the units to those making up to 80 percent of the area median income. But several council members who voted against the rezoning said that amount of “affordable housing” was not enough.
“I do not believe it is consistent with our planned goals, especially around equity and housing and health and safety and connectivity,” Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who represents the district, said at the May 2020 meeting.
The properties were sold by Aftco LLC and LoDo Self Storage LLC. The site was listed for $24 million.
Henry — who was also involved in last month’s sale of an adjacent parcel — told BusinessDen that, after the rezoning request was rejected, Cypress opted to not move forward with purchasing the site.
Golub and Formativ purchased the 13 acres they already own in Denargo Market in 2019, paying $86 million.
The City Council rezoned the land in May at the firm’s request, with CdeBaca the sole “no” vote.
As part of a corollary development agreement, which was also approved 12-1, Golub and Formative committed to restricting 15 percent of the residential units built on the 13 acres, whether for-rent or for-sale, to those making less than the area median income.
Golub and Formativ said a third party will continue to operate the self-storage business. The 2020 rejection of the rezoning request does not preclude Golub and Formativ from seeking to have the site rezoned in the future.
