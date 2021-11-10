5 Tips That Will Improve Your Agario Play Experience

Share Pin 0 Shares

Agario is a simple and very addictive browser game whose goal is to eat other players and colored circles to grow in terms of size. The game has attracted thousands of players and makes one of the best time-fillers. The game offers two main playing modes; you can choose a team or FFA modes. The team mode seems to be a favorite for many players since when in a team you manage to hide around the other larger players to survive. The larger you grow the higher your chances of eating up others, but there is always the risk of being blown up into smaller pieces by others so it is easier for them to feast on you!

Agario is a fun game even if you are just starting out but you are always better off when you know what to expect and how to maneuver your way around so you can survive for as long as possible. Here are just a few tips that can help boost your survival rates as you enjoy the game.

Tip 1 – Hide behind viruses when small.

The risk of being just a tiny blob is that larger one will come after you without a second thought. One of the best ways to save your skin is to hide behind viruses which are dreaded by big blobs. The truth is that blobs larger than the viruses risk being split up on collision hence they will keep off such viruses. Take advantage of the viruses whenever you can till you are large enough.

Tip 2 – Use the viruses against opponents.

Apart from hiding behind them, viruses can also prove to be helpful in taking down your opponents. Just feed the virus and it will reward you by exploding the opponent into pieces. You just need to know how to use the right keys at the right time and you will easily take down opponents.

Tip 3 – Don’t forget the corners and edges

Agar is a game that comes with edges and you can use them to your advantage. The corners and edges can be used to make opponents helpless, especially the smaller blobs. When you manage to corner them, you can absorb them as they have no place left to run to. Use edges and corners whenever you can to trap opponents.

Tip 4 – Fake direction when trapped

When you are at higher levels of the game and past novice stage, understanding your cell is important. When you find yourself trapped by bigger cells, especially near the borders, fake taking one direction just a little and then take another route. Considering that bigger cells are slow, you will manage to get off the hook easily.

Tip 5 – Divide yourself to increase pace

It is great to be big, but your speeds will be slowed. When facing blobs and you are too big to run, simply split yourself up so you can move faster and then you can absorb the smaller blobs around you.