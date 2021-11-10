HEALTH
A Natural Body Detox Can Dramatically Improve Your Health
Detoxification therapy is a completely natural and necessary process to get you healthy and feeling your best! If you’ve never done an official detox program, you are long overdue for a cleansing experience that will renew your energy, reduce food cravings, improve your metabolism, give you radiant skin, better your sleep, and strengthen your immune system.
What is detoxification?
Detoxification is the process of either clearing toxins from the body or neutralizing them. There are several organs involved in cleansing your system: The colon, liver, gallbladder, lungs, kidneys, bladder, blood, and skin. Each one needs to be stimulated to clean out clogged tissues and suffocated cells from the cumulative damage of alcohol, cigarettes, caffeine, prescription drugs, sugar, pollution, chemicals and hormones in our food.
Why detox?
The primary cause of disease is the accumulation of waste and toxins, which are not eliminated from our body. Some symptoms of toxicity include headaches, fatigue, skin problems, frequent colds, aching joints, cravings, digestive problems, allergies, and sensitivity to smells or chemicals. Given the right herbs, nourishment, and some rest, your body has the power to heal itself and return to a renewed state, functioning more efficiently than ever before.
Who should detoxify?
Although everyone can benefit from a detox cleanse, those of us who are overweight, have unhealthy diets, take medications, drink alcohol, have health problems, or are exposed to chemicals in the workplace, need it more than others. I personally have a very healthy diet, drink purified water, take supplements, and exercise regularly, but the amazing benefits I get from doing a complete internal cleanse continues to convince me that all of us are suffering from the toxins around us and in our food, no matter how healthy we think we are.
Even with a healthy lifestyle, the body forms mucoid plaque, a rubber-like lining throughout the walls of the intestines. This plaque is filled with toxic waste and prevents proper absorption of nutrients leading to poor digestion, skin problems, sluggish metabolisms, and headaches. During a good cleanse, this mucoid plaque is actually eliminated from the intestines and is quite visible and disgusting to see. My clients are sometimes disturbed by this event, but thereafter convinced to keep doing their complete Internal Cleansing Kit by Blessed Herbs each year with some mini detox in between.
What’s the best way to get started?
First, if you have any medical condition, check with your doctor to find out if doing a detox cleanse is safe for you. There are a few levels of detoxification ranging from beginner to advanced. The beginner can do a simple one or two day fast on fresh vegetable juice and water once a month, supplementing with a Toxin Absorber made of bentonite clay, apple pectin, and psyllium seed which draw out and eliminate toxins from your intestines.
Those ready for an intermediate detox can do a whole body cleanse such as with the Internal Cleansing Kit by Blessed Herbs which contains herbs to targets all the body’s organs of elimination and lasts for 21 days. During a longer intermediate cleanse, it’s a good time to clean up your diet, eat plenty of green vegetables, drink good water, breath clean air, and exercise.
An advanced detox program includes a five day liquid fast during which you are resting from work and exercise. In addition, a complete herbal cleansing program or kit should be followed for 21 days to thoroughly scrub and remove mucoid plaque off the intestinal walls, and detox all organs such as the liver, kidneys, lungs, and skin. Colonics are always a good idea during any level of cleansing. Read a good book on juice fasting and cleansing. Some good ones include “Internal Cleansing” by Linda Berry, D.C. and “Juice Fasting and Detoxification by Steve Meyerowitz.
In conclusion, we all need to detoxify our bodies regularly to eliminate the toxins and congestion causing poor health, low energy, and disease. It’s a time for the body to regain vitality and rejuvenate its cells. Fasting is also a time to reevaluate things in our lives, remove negative energy or abuse, eliminate addictions, and be more open to spiritual and emotional energy. The physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of detoxification are proven throughout our history and are invaluable for good health.
Visit http://www.RockwellNutrition.com to read about Blessed Herb's Natural detox kit, and start your cleansing today!
Radon and Lung Cancer – What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You When Buying a Home
Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the United States. As a Certified Property Inspector and Radon tester, I am seeing that most new home buyers are unaware of the dangers of Radon. As a result of this lack of information, most home buyers as well as current homeowners are not having their homes tested for Radon. In many cases, my clients have also been misinformed by real estate representatives or the media regarding both the prevalence and lung cancer dangers of radon. Radon testing if done by the homeowner, is inexpensive, and takes only 48 hours.
Here are some important facts about Radon that homeowners and renters should know to protect the health of your family. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Overall, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. Radon is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year. Visit cheec.uiowa.edu/misc/radon.html for more on a study by Dr. William Field on radon-related lung cancer in women.
Radon is a cancer-causing natural radioactive gas that you can’t see, smell or taste. The type of construction, foundation or location does not prevent a Radon problem. Its presence in a home can pose a danger to a familys health. The only way to determine if a home has a Radon problem is to have an EPA standardized test done. This test can be completed by the homeowner or a certified professional.
The U.S. Surgeon General and EPA recommend that all homes be tested for radon. All homes can be fixed if there is a radon problem found. The average cost of a radon fix for a home is about $1,200. Some home improvement stores sell inexpensive test kits for about $35 (which includes an EPA certified lab report). However, Consumer Reports recently found that those test kits were not very accurate. Therefore, if you want to do your own testing contact your state radon office for a better quality inexpensive test kit.
If the homeowner or buyer/seller does not or cannot to do the Radon testing (some states require a professional complete the test during a real estate transaction), visit the National Environmental Health Association Radon Certification website at: radongas.org/radon_measurement_service.shtml This site has properly certified radon testers as myself listed by the cities in your state.
The untimely deaths of Peter Jennings and Dana Reeve have raised public awareness about lung cancer, especially among people who have never smoked. Smoking, radon, and secondhand smoke are the leading causes of lung cancer. Although lung cancer can be treated, the survival rate is one of the lowest for those with cancer. In many cases lung cancer can be prevented; this is especially true for radon.
EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month, a time when state radon programs and other partners conduct special radon outreach activities and events across the country. The aim of National Radon Action Month is to increase the public’s awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant new construction practices.
The Importance Of Gynecology And Its Role In Woman’s Health
Some women fail to understand the importance of gynaecology regardless of how amazingly it is explained to them. Visiting the gynecologist is taboo to some others. No matter how many doubts they may have they still refuse a visit to the gynecologist. This happens mostly because they are scared. The fear is for what may come up as the result of the visit and not of visiting the gynecologist in itself. Being afraid is reasonable, however that shouldn’t keep you away from the doctor who may able to detect and help cure certain other conditions during early stages. It is advisable to visit a gynecologist many times in a year because gynaecology is important in detecting problems early. There are many other reasons for the importance of gynaecology.
Urinary infections are a nightmare and most women suffer the traumatic experience at least once a lifetime. These infections are easily detected by a gynecologist even before you start feeling any symptom. A weak bladder is a very common cause of urinary tract infection. There are many other causes of urinary infection and modern medicine allows you to control the painful symptoms easily. There are many other forms of treatment as well but can be performed only by a qualified professional. This is why it is important to be visiting a gynecologist. Though this condition is not something that is life threatening, it definitely can make you suffer with pain and discomfort. Additionally you may suffer embarrassment too.
Gynecologists these days treat the most difficult cases of fertility as well. Some women strive really hard and try extreme measures to be able to get pregnant. Women of the past had to just keep trying without fruit or would have had to live in this depressed state forever. With the recent advancements gynecologists have been successfully helping women conceive. This is a very important consideration to make when thinking about why one should visit a gynecologist.
Apart from being able to diagnose and treat urinary tract infection and infertility, gynecologists have been able to treat sexually transmitted diseases as well. There are some STD’s that are life threatening and some that are not, yet disturbing. This is exactly why this condition needs to be given enough consideration and handled properly.
All these points confirm that gynaecology is indeed a very important field and needs to be given due importance. It is a life saver in all its senses.
Tips on Designing and Using Fitness Home Gyms to Lose Weight
With membership fees for fitness centers continuing to rise and the pace of life just getting faster, the idea of building fitness home gyms start to become less of a luxury and more of a sensible solution. If you are interested with designing and using fitness home gyms to lose weight, here are several suggestions to consider.
Aside from knowing the main reason why you are setting up a home gym, say to lose weight, improve endurance or to build core, it is important to also take note of the following factors in designing a home gym that will definitely be used and help you achieve your fitness goals.
Tip #1 Consider space requirements. When building a fitness home gym, consider the type of equipment you’ll use and how much space it would take up. The place must also have proper ventilation; basically, it must allow you to sweat without making the room smell. It must have adequate lighting if you want to read while exercising, privacy if you are into yoga and maybe with a TV set if you want to play your favorite aerobics video. Here are some considerations you should take note of when planning your gym’s space with regards to the types of equipment you will use:
Bikes – allot about 10 sq. ft.
Free Weights – about 20 to 50 sq. ft.
Multi-Station Gym – approx. 50 to 200 sq. ft.
Rowing Machines – about 20 sq. ft.
Single-Station Gym – allot 35 sq. ft.
Ski Machines – about 25 sq. ft.
Stair Climbers – consider10 to 20 sq. ft.
Treadmills – 30 sq. ft.
Tip #2 Choosing the right equipment is one of the most important decisions to make when building fitness home gyms. Since maintaining overall physical health will be your ultimate goal once you’ve trimmed down and toned your body, you should have the proper equipment to help you improve your strength, flexibility, and endurance.
Examples of home gym equipment and accessories that can be used for strength training include:
– Dumbbell Set
– Bench press
– Leg press
– Barbell Set for targeting different muscle groups
– Step Aerobic Step (doubles as a weight bench)
– Stability ball for core strength training and balance
– Weight bench
– Exercise mat
– Balance Trainer
– Ankle and wrist weights
– Multi-station weight machines
Examples of home gym equipment and accessories for stretching include:
– Floor mat
– Ab machines
– Multi-purpose bar
– Solo stretch
Examples of home gym equipment and accessories for endurance include:
– Treadmills
– Exercise bikes
– Elliptical trainers
– Rowing machines
– Stair steppers
– Aquatics cardio equipment
Not all types of gym equipment are expensive. You should browse several fitness supplies stores and check their selections. Consider buying secondhand gym equipment as well if you are working with a tight budget.
Tip #3 When designing home gyms, you need to focus on making the place into another motivational factor as well. It is not easy to motivate yourself and exercise alone. That’s why you need to make the place inspiring rather than discouraging. It must provide you with the necessary entertainment as well. If you don’t notice the passage of time whenever you watch TV then you must make sure your home gym has a TV set and so forth!
Tip #4 On using fitness home gyms, creating a routine is very important. Choose the best time of the day to exercise. Stick to your schedule until your mind and body is used to exercising during that time of the day.
Tip #5 Building fitness home gyms does not exempt you from healthy eating. This common mistake is what prevents many people from reaching their weight goals even if they exercise faithfully. Exercise and diet always go hand in hand and building fitness home gyms to lose weight is no exception to the rule!
In conclusion, realizing the motivating factor in building a home gym, the space requirements, selecting the right home gym equipment, making your home gym more helpful in motivating your to continue working out, sticking to a workout schedule and incorporating proper nutrition will help greatly in making a home gym design not just deliver value to your house, but also help you make your fitness goals come true.
