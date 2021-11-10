Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

A woman who fatally shot a mother execution-style on a crowded Brooklyn street in August was taken into custody in Florida, Eurweb.com reports.
Delia Johnson was shot point blank in the head hours after she attended her friend’s funeral in August.
Disturbing video footage shows the moment Claudia Banton casually shot 42-year-old Delia Johnson in the head as she spoke with friends on August 4.
Banton was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Monday.
Johnson’s mother was “ecstatic” at the news of Banton’s arrest. Johnson is pictured above.
“I haven’t slept” since hearing of Banton’s arrest, mom Delia Barry told the NY Daily News.
Banton, 42, remains in custody in Florida while awaiting extradition to New York.
Johnson’s sister previously described Banton as a family friend of more than two decades who often came by to eat and hang out in their home.
CAUTION: Video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Delia Johnson, 42, was killed Thursday when a woman calmly walked up to her and shot her in the head and torso several times on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/8YnQewY3Gq
— Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) August 6, 2021