Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

Published

16 seconds ago

on

After blasting the ‘woke mob’ and lamenting ‘cancel culture’ last week, Aaron Rodgers apologized for ‘misleading’ comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron Rodgers has apologized for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, made headlines when he claimed he was a victim of the “woke mob” after revealing his unvaccinated status last week. The athlete has since apologized, acknowledging the responsibilities that come with being a “role model” while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

“I realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and I just want to start off by acknowledging that,” he said. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” He added, “I made a decision that was in my best interest based on consulting with my doctors, and I understand that not everybody is going to understand that, necessarily; but I respect everybody’s opinions.”

Aaron courted controversy when he appeared on Pat McAfee‘s show on Friday, Nov. 5 and said he was unvaccinated, exclaiming that he was “an athlete, not an activist.” He also criticized the media and the NFL’s vaccine protocols. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” he said last week.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona in October 2021

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Aaron continued. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all.” The athlete, who previously said he consulted with Joe Rogan for vaccine alternatives, tested positive for COVID last week and missed the Nov. 7 game between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s required to quarantine for 10 days and test negative to return to the field. The controversy comes after Aaron told reporters in late August that he had been “immunized” against the virus. In his initial interview last Friday, he said he consulted with Joe and began dubious remedies to fight the virus, including taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite generally given to animals. The CDC issued a health advisory in August that stated ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID.

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls ‘Terrible’ Tension & Fight With Dad Jamie After Becoming Pregnant At 16

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls ‘Terrible’ Tension & Fight With Dad Jamie After Becoming Pregnant At 16
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals in her new memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said’, that there was ‘terrible’ tension between her and dad Jamie over her teen pregnancy.

It sounds like Britney Spears wasn’t the only child to have a contentious relationship with Jamie Spears. Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn, whose new memoir — Things I Should Have Said — recently revealed her parents pushed her to get an abortion, and now she’s recalling the “terrible” tension she had with her dad after becoming pregnant with daughter Maddie in 2007, when she was just 16 years old.

“There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved,” Jamie Lynn, 30, writes in an excerpt published by PEOPLE on Nov. 9. “The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

Jamie Lynn Spears at the CMT Music Awards on June 8, 2016.

Jamie goes on to say that her father’s alleged anger “brought out the sense of dread everyone felt about my situation.” She reveals that her family took her out of school and took her phone away in hopes of preventing any leaks to the press. “My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible,” Jamie Lynn writes, according to PEOPLE.

Jamie Lynn explains that she didn’t back down, and her team eventually talked about taking her to Mercy Ministries, a home for unwed mothers in Tennessee, where she could “eventually give up my baby for adoption.”

“Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults. He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will. I got in his face and yelled, ‘NO! I won’t go.’ I couldn’t deal with any of them. I ran away from them, panting with rage,” she writes.

Jamie Lynn also claims that she was asked to keep her pregnancy a secret from Britney — she was told it was “too risky to tell Britney about the baby.”

1636499866 748 Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls ‘Terrible Tension Fight With Dad
Jamie Spears outside the Los Angeles County Court House on Oct. 25, 2012.

“I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able help me in my most vulnerable time,” Jamie Lynn writes, before alleging “Britney’s condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy.”

“I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to create any more issues,” she adds. “Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Jamie Spears’ team for a comment on this news, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

Jamie Lynn and her ex, Casey Aldridge, welcomed Maddie, now 13, into the world in 2008. Following their split, Jamie Lynn went on to marry her current husband, Jamie Watson, in 2014. They share a three-year-old daughter named Ivey.

Want more? Jamie’s new book will be released on January 18.

Celebrities

Woman who shot Delia Johnson execution-style on Brooklyn street is arrested in Florida

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
Facebook

A woman who fatally shot a mother execution-style on a crowded Brooklyn street in August was taken into custody in Florida, Eurweb.com reports.

Delia Johnson was shot point blank in the head hours after she attended her friend’s funeral in August.

Disturbing video footage shows the moment Claudia Banton casually shot 42-year-old Delia Johnson in the head as she spoke with friends on August 4.

Banton was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Monday.

Photo may have been deleted

Facebook

Johnson’s mother was “ecstatic” at the news of Banton’s arrest. Johnson is pictured above.

“I haven’t slept” since hearing of Banton’s arrest, mom Delia Barry told the NY Daily News.

Banton, 42, remains in custody in Florida while awaiting extradition to New York.

Johnson’s sister previously described Banton as a family friend of more than two decades who often came by to eat and hang out in their home.
 
CAUTION: Video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
 

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, crime news, Delia Johnson, fugitive captured, gun violence, U.S. Marshals

Celebrities

‘RHOP’ Candiace Dillard Says She Became Suicidal and Needed Meds Due to Fan Lies, Shades Andy Cohen for Hypocrisy

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

RHOP's Candiace Dillard Claims She Medicated and Became Suicidal Due to Fan Lies, Seemingly Shades Andy Cohen for Hypocrisy and "Propaganda"
Candiace Dillard-Bassett claims she became suicidal after being targeted with lies from people online.

In a series of new tweets, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member fought back against a woman who accused her of hurting and making fun of people before seemingly taking aim at Andy Cohen‘s hypocrisy and accusing him of spewing propaganda at the season six reunion.

After tweeting a message that said she was going to “cause a scene,” Candiace was met with a woman who begged her to stop causing anguish to others.

“You hurt people. You have no idea the hurt and anguish you cause. Please stop making fun of people’s flaws. Please,” the person said.

“Girl shut up,” Candiace clapped back.

Candiace then revealed shocking details about her own mental health struggles.

“When you’re on anxiety meds and praying to God you don’t take your own life because of the hurt and lies that people like YOU perpetuate because you don’t like me on a TV show, come talk to me. Until then, actually shut the f-ck up,” she continued.

Lying Fans Caused Candiace Dillard to Medicate and Contemplate Suicide

Another person pointed out that when it comes to RHOP, it seems as if Candiace isn’t allowed to react.

“Do they want Candiace to just sit there when people come for her?” the fan asked.

“I would also like to know the answer to this,” Candiace noted.

RHOP Candiace Dillard Believes She's Expected to Not React

Someone else suspected it wasn’t what comes out of Candiace’s mouth, but rather how it comes out, that triggers her co-stars.

“I think it’s the ‘tone’ of your voice that is triggering, tbh, not WHAT you say. Your delivery is so fiery, spirited and pointed…where others deliver their ‘shade’ more casually dismissive and subtle. I enjoy you!” the fan wrote.

“Agreed,” Candiace replied.

Candiace Dillard Believes Tone is Triggering to RHOP Cast

In a fourth message, Candiace seemingly shaded Andy Cohen by reacting to a fan who mentioned his apparent hypocrisy in choosing to ignore certain behavior from Lisa Rinna and failing to hold the legally-troubled Erika Jayne accountable while spotlighting Candiace’s comments to her co-stars.

Y’all..I can’t. [Andy Cohen] we’ve been screaming from every part of the world to fire Rinna! Freaking hold EJ accountable!.. but [Candiace Dillard]‘s mouth is where you bring the heat?! What in all the effs..(and then the heffa [Gizelle Bryant] coming in condoning physical violence),” the fan said.

“At this point, it’s propaganda,” Candiace responded.

RHOP Candiace Dillard Seemingly Shades Andy Cohen's Hypocrisy and Propoganda

The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion, part two, airs this Sunday, November 14, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

