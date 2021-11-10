HEALTH
An Appreciation of James C Thomson – Scottish Nature Cure
As was with many Nature Cure of the 18-19th centuries James C. Thomson (1887-1960) came to nature cure when nothing else worked. As a young man he became seriously ill with an acute lung condition (Tuberculosis). He was given three months to live by the hospital and sent home to die. He went to his cousin’s farm with a few popular natural cure books and hoped to cure himself. He succeeded and became a devoted disciple of natural health disciplines.
To expand his education in nature cure Thomson traveled to America. Settling in Battle Creek, Michigan where he worked for McFadden’s natural health sanitarium where fasting and enemas were the main practice. Not satisfied with the long term results of those therapy’s he then moved on to Chicago to Henry Lindlair’s where he found a comprehensive system of natural methods of treatment anchored by philosophy and science.
Thompson became manager of Lindlair’s sanitarium, and then moved on to his own practice in Missouri and finally Florida in the USA. Then he moved back to Scotland and made a name for himself in Scotland. Although persecuted by the medical doctors he became one of the greatest nature cure philosophers of the mid twentieth century. He followed these principles:
o Healing comes from within, not without
o People heal themselves
o Homeopathic remedies
o Herbal remedies
o Nutritional adjustments
o Hydrotherapy
o The body creates sickness to cleanse accumulated toxic material
o Disease is not in separated parts, It expresses symptoms in the parts
Without Thomson natural cures would have been overlooked in Scotland. Thanks to his perseverance and successful outcomes nature cure is still a powerful treatment model in Scotland.
HEALTH
Paratrex For Detox
There are many different detox supplements that have been thrown around the health market lately. One of the best detox solutions for your body is Paratrex. This is because of its natural properties and pure organic based ingredients. One reason why this type of health product is in such high demand is because so many people expose their immune, digestion, and bodily organs to toxins every day. This is what causes sickness and disease. In order to kill this type of bacterial, fungal, and toxic threat, it is important to choose your supplement wisely.
Paratrex is good because it can naturally cleanse your body. The name of the game is making it hard for harmful bacteria and toxins to survive in your body and then flush all the bad stuff out. One estimate shows that over 150 million people in America have some kind of harmful organism in their body and don’t even know it. If you are stuck on credibility, there is no way that you can’t choose Paratrex. It was developed by a doctor and 11 top natural health specialists. It is designed to be easy on your system and give your the health benefits that you want.
Everything that you are exposed to every day can end up causing uninvited guests to cause havoc in your insides. There are some signs that come up from being affected by this. They include:
– Fatigue
– Bloating
– Vision Problems
– Sleep Apnea
– Low Appetite
– Bad Breath
– Discolored skin
– Memory problems
So now you may want to know how to avoid getting these bad invaders from infesting your body. It is not too hard. Try to avoid environmental toxins like smoke, gas, and highly polluted air. It may also be possible to fall victim to poorly cooked meat or fish. This is a major cause of disease and sickness as a result of harmful organism intake. Bad hygiene or poor quality fruits and vegetables can also cause problems. All of these reasons are why Paratrex is utilized to clean you out and protect against toxins.
The ingredients found in this are all organic and include fossilized deposits of diatoms, organically certified black walnut, wormwood extract, male fern root (yes there are male and female plants), American wormseed, and some effective enzymes including Bromelain and Anamu. The Bromelain and Anamu have good backgrounds in fighting off intestinal problems as well as supporting your bodies natural methods of recovery. If your curious about the credentials of Bromelain, there are over 600 research articles written on it.
Beauty
Spoon Nails
Spoon shaped nails are very common. Nail technicians can not usually recognize one when they see one. When it can be seen, it might mean that there may be a serious underlying disease. If it’s only an aesthetic deformity a simple overlay can solve the problem.
Spoon nails are caused by a trauma to the nail matrix. This results in a deformity of the nail. The edges of the plate curl up which then is called the “spoon nail” deformity.
What Is this?
Spoon nails are a deformity of the nail. Usually it will grow out in a few months, but if it does not, it could be a sign of a more serious problem. Clients who have spoon nails should seek medical attention before seeing a nail technician. If a technician knows the client, she can easily determine how to proceed with her nails. For example the nail technician knows that it is a hereditary condition. If it is new client for the nail technician and the nail seems unhealthy, it can indicate a fungus infection or even a more serious problem.
How does it look like?
The nail looks exactly like a spoon. In minor cases, the nail only has a little wave in it. In more severe cases, the nail becomes brittle and usually cracks inside the wave. It may even crack to the very end of the nail plate. The skin around the damaged nail is usually dry. Fungus infections can develop within these splits and may discolor the nail to a green or yellowish color.
Causes
The deformity can be hereditary, and in this case the nail seems completely healthy. Biting and an unhealthy diet (the lack of iron and nutrition)can also cause this kind of deformity.
Different forms of trauma to the nail plate can also be the reason of spoon nails, but in this case the shape will sooner or later grow out, and can be filed off. If the nail technician recognises some kind of change on the clients’ nails they should suggest the client to seek medical advice.
Treatment
In milder cases the problem can be solved by just letting the nail grow out. In other causes such as a iron deficiency or improper diet, taking some form iron supplementation or changing the diet may help. During the treatment the skin around the nail should also be looked after.
for Nail Techs
If you think your client has spoon nails ask him or her and find out how long your client has this condition. If you do not know the client and see that the nails are unhealthy or discoloured send her to a doctor before doing the clients’ nails. However if the nail seems clean you can safely put an overlay on it. Extra precaution should be taken to make sure that nail and edges are carefully cleaned. Apply the overlay just the same. Try not to miss any part of the nail. Make sure you properly fill in the wave (the overlay will be a bit thicker there)!
Remember that if a client appears with this condition, it is better to first refer them for medical advice than to be sorry later.
HEALTH
Perleche – Causes and Treatments
Our mouths are more or less assets to us. It is not rare to find people attracted to it, like if you ask a person what he or she likes about another person, one of the most common answers would be the shape of their mouths. So, given that they are assets, they should always be given due care.
However, there are instances wherein they get to be the target of diseases and they no longer are much of an asset to use anymore. One of the common oral diseases would be what you call Perleche. You might have heard about it but do not really know what it is. You need to, therefore, be able to satisfy your curiousity.
What is perleche? Perleche is of French origins, “Per” meaning “intensive” and “lecher” meaning “to lick.” Simply put, it is a disease that is manifested through lesions, cracks, or fissures on the lips and the mouth area in general. It is also sometimes referred to as angular cheilosis, angular cheilitis, or angular stomatitis. This description might not seem too daunting, however, these lesions, cracks, or fissures, if not treated right away, could lead to severe pain, even to the point of constant bleeding and even pus development. Of course, you wouldn’t want that to happen to you.
There are different causes why perleche afflicts individuals, young and old alike. The most common reasons are:
1. bacterial infection
2. fungal infection
3. the weather
4. ill-fitting dentures
5. vitamin deficiency
6. immune system deficiency
7. iron deficiency
The peleche cure that would really work would really depend on its root cause. For mild cases, usually, application of lip balms or other similar products would be able to remedy the problem. Also, avoiding licking the affected areas would help. However, in cases of fungal origin, anti-fungal creams are recommended, like clotrimazole, nystatin, and miconazole. For microbial origins, anti-bacterial creams lke bactroban are recommended. Perleche caused by bacteria, though, is relatively rare. For dermatological causes like dermatitis, anti-fungal creams would also be able to do the healing trick.
Today, different products in order to cure perleche are being developed. Before using a type of treatment for perleche, though, you need to make sure that you would be able to determine its root cause. This will enable you to go for the best perleche treatment. There are also alternative cures, like honey, cucumber slices, unsalted butter, and olive oil. Consult your physician for the best remedy.
