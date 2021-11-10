Connect with us

News

Ask Amy: My father had too much to drink and tried to kiss me

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Dear Amy: When I was a young woman of 20 and returned home for a visit after basic training in the military, my father had too much to drink one night.

He asked me to sit beside him after my mom went to bed.

It didn’t feel quite right, but I sat next to him.

Then, my dad tried to French kiss me.

I got away from him and avoided him the next day.

I didn’t visit my parents again for a while because I was shipped overseas.

I thought about it later and wondered if he even remembered doing this?

Maybe he blacked out from drinking.

Then, my aunt (my mom’s sister) who is only slightly older than me, confessed that my dad did the same thing to her. (I did not disclose it happened to me too.)

My dad has since died. My sister thinks that he was a saint. She has never recovered from his death. She and my mother never understood why I was not close to my dad as an adult.

Should I tell them, or let sleeping dogs lie? They think I was cold and uncaring toward him.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi
google news

For a new twist on meatloaf, I added an Asian wasabi flavor. This meatloaf takes only 15 minutes to bake. The secret is to place the meat loaves on a baking sheet, which lets the hot air circulate all around the meat.

Wasabi is the Japanese version of horseradish. It’s an Asian root vegetable that is sold in paste and powdered form. The powdered form is mixed with water to form a thick paste. The green wasabi served with sushi is usually white wasabi powder that is generally mixed with colorants and mustard.

Helpful hints:

  • You can use prepared horseradish instead of wasabi.
  • You can use green beans or peas in the rice dish instead of snow peas.
  • You can use ground ginger instead of fresh ginger.

WASABI-SPICED MEATLOAF

Vegetable oil spray

4 t. wasabi paste

4 T. reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/2 c. coarsely chopped onion

1/2 c. coarsely chopped mushrooms

3/4 lb. 95% lean ground beef

1 egg white

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Mix wasabi paste and mayonnaise together and set aside. Place onion and mushrooms in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 3 minutes. Mix the onions and mushroom with the ground beef. Mix in the egg white. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in two, place on the lined baking tray and shape into 2 loaves about 5 inches by 3 inches. Bake 10 minutes. Remove and spread wasabi mixture on the meat loaves. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Serve on two dinner plates. Serves 2.

GINGER RICE AND SNOW PEAS

1/4 lb. fresh snow peas, cut in half (about 1 3/4 c.)

1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 c. cooked)

2 t. canola oil

2 T. chopped fresh ginger or 2 t. ground ginger

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwave snow peas 1 minute. Remove and microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil, ginger, snow peas and salt and pepper to taste to the rice. Toss well. Serves 2.

(Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer.)

— Tribune News Service

 

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Fisher: Energy advocates say Texas NGL site model for low carbon future

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Fisher: Energy advocates say Texas NGL site model for low carbon future
google news

During a tour of a natural gas liquids facility near Houston, retired Maj. Gen. James A. “Spider” Marks said the facility may generate energy, but what it’s really producing is national security.

“American energy independence is a national security priority,” the Iraq War veteran said.

Marks was part of a media tour of the Nederland, Texas, plant — the second-largest natural gas liquids export facility in the world — organized by the Growing America’s Infrastructure Now Coalition, where he serves as a strategic adviser. And while the technical talk focused on production capacity and job creation, their overall message was the value of domestic energy production in an era of international uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

“The increased production and export of U.S. NGLs and natural gas is key to bolstering American national security, energy independence, and our foreign policy interests at home and abroad,” said GAIN Coalition spokesman Craig Stevens. “Providing reliable, affordable fuels to our allies around the globe supports energy diversification, reduces carbon emissions and strengthens the U.S. position in international affairs.”

Opponents of increased fossil fuel production argue that the risk from carbon emissions on the climate outweighs other geopolitical concerns.

“The No. 1 task is to reduce emissions because we are now using the thin shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet as if it were an open sewer,” former Vice President Al Gore told legislators gathered for the  COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last week. “We must put the period of delay and distraction and expedience in the past, recognize that we have entered a period of consequences, and make it a period of solutions.”

But with major powers like China and Russia declining to even participate in the COP26 global warming summit, energy competition and production are going to remain challenges for the U.S., most experts agree.

President Joe Biden has made the reduction of fossil fuel use a centerpiece of his environmental policy. His plan calls for cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% to 52% below 2005 levels, reaching a 100% carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, and achieving a net-zero economy by no later than 2050.

Marks thinks it is shortsighted to discount fossil fuels. There may be a need to phase out carbon-emitting fuels, but it will take time to get viable — and reliable — alternatives on the market

“The path to get there is through fossil fuels,” Marks said, in particular natural gas.

And, Stevens notes, Biden’s policies limiting U.S. production come at the same time he’s urging other nations to produce more oil and gas. Instead, OPEC nations and their allies have responded by limiting increased production to just 400,000 barrels a day in December, about half the amount the Biden administration demanded.

The debate over discouraging domestic production has taken a turn in the past few weeks as consumers struggle with higher gasoline prices, rising inflation and, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, higher heating costs coming this winter. Nearly half of U.S. households use natural gas for heat, and they’re facing an average price hike of about 30%. For Americans using home heating oil and propane — which make up a majority of households in parts of the Northeast —  costs are expected to increase by 54% and 43% respectively, the EIA says.

Energy Transfer’s NGL Export Terminal has three refrigeration units with a combined capacity of approximately 700,000 and refrigerated storage capacity for over 3 million standard barrels of ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. With six shipping docks and the ability to load a cargo ship with 500,000 to 600,000 barrels of product in about 30 hours, the terminal keeps its 200 employees working 24 hours a day.

Damien Fisher is a freelance journalist whose work has appeared in the Miami Herald, the New Hampshire Union Leader and the Granite State News Collaborative. This column was provided by InsideSources.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Start the day with chorizo breakfast burritos

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Start the day with chorizo breakfast burritos
google news

Everyone agrees a good breakfast is a great start to your day. All the better if you can make it ahead of time and carry it with you in the a.m. Grab-and-go breakfast burritos are a lifesaver on those busy mornings when just getting out the door on time seems like an accomplishment.

These warm flour tortillas wrapped around bacon, potatoes and the optional egg have been a runaway hit ever since they appeared on a menu at Tia Sophia’s in Santa Fe, N.M., in the mid-1970s. Today, even McDonald’s and Taco Bell include them among their breakfast items.

Yet homemade is always better, and this breakfast burrito hits on all cylinders. Filled with a zesty mix of scrambled egg, chorizo sausage, crispy tater tots and Mexican cheese, it’s a hearty and sublime mix of contrasting textures and flavors. It also includes a zesty sour cream sauce for some smoky heat.

I was inspired to make these burritos after spying a package of Salvadoran-style chorizo sausage from Logan’s Sausage Co. in a grocery store near my daughters’ apartment in Arlington, Va. Seasoned with vinegar, paprika, garlic and other spices, it’s not as spicy as Mexican chorizo but still wonderfully tangy and bright.

The best thing about burritos is that they’re incredibly versatile. If you don’t care for chorizo, you can substitute bacon, ham or Italian sausage, or black or refried beans. You can also replace the tater tots with pre-cut hash browns.

For a tamer burrito, cut the amount of minced chipotle or sauce in the sour cream or omit it altogether. Don’t forget pico de gallo or your favorite salsa for dipping.

These can be eaten fresh from the skillet or be reheated the next morning in the toaster oven. They also can be wrapped in aluminum foil, placed in a resealable plastic bag and be frozen and reheated as needed.

CRUNCHY CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITOS

For the chipotle sour cream:

1/3 c. sour cream

1 or 2 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, minced, plus 1 T. sauce

Juice from 1/2 lime

Salt

For the burritos:

3 T. vegetable or canola oil, divided

2 c. thawed frozen tater tots

12 oz. chorizo sausage, casings removed (I used Salvadoran style)

8 large eggs, beaten with a little water or milk

2 green onions, diced

1 c. shredded Mexican-style cheese

1/2 c. roasted tomato salsa or pico de gallo, optional

6 10-inch flour tortillas

In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, minced chipotle chiles and sauce and lime juice until well blended. Add a pinch of salt, stir and then set aside while you prepare the burritos.

In large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil until hot and shimmering. Add tater tots to pan in a single layer and, using a spatula, press into the bottom of the pan to flatten them. Cook tots until they are golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and set aside while you make the eggs.

Wipe the skillet clean with a damp paper towel, bring to medium heat and add chorizo. Cook sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as you go, until it is crumbly (it should look like ground meat), and is well browned and slightly crispy.

Add beaten eggs and cook until they start to set, using a rubber spatula to toss and turn the eggs as they cook to keep them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Stir in chopped green onion and toss gently to combine.

Reduce heat to low, and sprinkle shredded cheese on top of eggs, then gently fold in. Cook until cheese starts to melt, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and cover to keep egg mixture warm while you prepare the tortillas.

Wrap tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave for about 10 seconds to soften. To assemble burritos, spread a tablespoon of chipotle sour cream on the bottom third of each tortilla, leaving a 3/4 -inch border. Layer one-sixth of the tater tots on top of the sour cream, followed by one-sixth of the egg mixture.

Fold sides of tortilla over filling, then fold up the bottom and roll tightly around filling.

Wipe the skillet clean again with a paper towel, then add the remaining tablespoon of oil and heat until shimmering over medium heat. Place the burritos in the pan, seam side down, and cook until they’re golden and crispy, turning once, about 1-2 minutes per side.

Serve warm with salsa or pico de gallo on the side, or slice and wrap in aluminum foil for breakfast on the go. Makes 6 burritos.

(Recipe by Gretchen McKay.)

— Tribune News Service

google news
Continue Reading

Trending